Armstrong claims San Dimas opener
Gaimon takes win for Kenda in time trial
Chaffey Autobody Time Trial: -
Kenda/5 Hour Energy's Phil Gaimon claimed an emphatic victory in the opening time trial of the San Dimas Stage Race on Friday. The 26-year-old was 14 seconds quicker than runner-up Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist) and his own teammate Nate English.
"I'm glad to finally show how strong the team is. I knew I had good form, so I kept it in the big ring," Gaimon said. "This race has been a goal of mine for a long time. Its great to start with a win."
It was Gaimon's first win in a while against the type of quality field assembled here in the Southern California western-themed town, and his directeur sportif Frankie Andreu was pleased with his performance.
"Phil invested in himself this winter. He moved to a warmer climate, paid his own way to early season races, and it paid off with a nice win. We won San Dimas last year and we plan to give Phil our full support."
The weather was fine for the Glendora Mountain Road time trial, which climbs 420m over 6.1km. The fastest early time was set by Exergy's Morgan Schmitt, whose 13:33 eclipsed his teammate and the race's runner-up from 2011, Matt Cooke by 6 seconds.
Gaimon was the next rider to step into the hot seat, powering up the climb in 13:10.2. Britton was the next rider to approach Gaimon's time, but by the top he was still 14 seconds shy. English put in a strong challenge as a first year professional, but was half a second behind Britton by the line to take third.
Armstrong smashes the field
The women's event was dominated by Kristin Armstrong, who is using every time trial in the early season to prepare for the 2012 Olympic Games in London. After taking out the win in the Merced Classic earlier this month by a minute, Armstrong put in another dominating ride in Glendora to take the stage by 32 seconds over Canadian Clara Hughes.
"I felt great today. Every time trial is important so it is especially good to come away with a win," Armstrong said. "The competition is awesome this year and as always the San Dimas stage race is a wonderful event."
Hughes was characteristically upbeat despite the large margin of her defeat at the hands of the reigning Olympic champion. "I'm really happy with the ride - I felt super strong and smooth on the bike. I've only done a few uphill time trials in my cycling life and it was a different kind of focus I didn't know I had.. .it's hard to hurt like yourself like that uphill! We have a lot of cards to play in the next few days and I can't wait to race with the girls," Hughes said.
A surprise on the day's podium came in the form of Kathryn Donovan (FCS Rouse-Mr.Restore), who was third at 52 seconds from Armstrong's time.
Taylor Wiles, Armstrong's 23-year-old teammate was the day's best young rider, coming in fourth ahead of a pair of Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies riders: Joelle Numainville and Jade Wilcoxson.
"Today was a pretty special day for me, I had both sides of my family here from Utah cheering for me and the team. I wouldn't be where I am in this sport without them and all of their support, so I wanted to ride for them today," Wiles said. "I was so excited for my teammate Kristin Armstrong's win and I'm really looking forward to defending our lead and wearing white tomorrow!"
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:13:10
|2
|Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:14
|3
|Nathan English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:14
|4
|Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
|0:00:23
|5
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:00:29
|6
|Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:00:29
|7
|Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:31
|8
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:32
|9
|Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:35
|10
|Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong)
|0:00:36
|11
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:42
|12
|Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:44
|13
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:45
|14
|Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:46
|15
|Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:00:46
|16
|Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:47
|17
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:48
|18
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:48
|19
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:50
|20
|Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:51
|21
|John Murphy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:54
|22
|Ian Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong)
|0:00:57
|23
|Tayor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:57
|24
|Sergei Tvetkov (Team Exergy)
|0:01:02
|25
|Reid Mumford (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:03
|26
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:01:04
|27
|Connor McCutcheon (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:01:04
|28
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:05
|29
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|0:01:09
|30
|Connor O'Leary (Bontrager-Livestrong)
|0:01:15
|31
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:01:16
|32
|Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:01:19
|33
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|0:01:23
|34
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc pro/Strava)
|0:01:23
|35
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
|0:01:23
|36
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
|0:01:23
|37
|Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:01:24
|38
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:25
|39
|Stephen Mull (Unattached)
|0:01:27
|40
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:27
|41
|Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:27
|42
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:28
|43
|Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
|0:01:31
|44
|Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:33
|45
|Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/ Bike Relligion)
|0:01:34
|46
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:36
|47
|Chris Monteleone (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:01:36
|48
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:39
|49
|Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
|0:01:41
|50
|Cory Bruno (SoCalCycling.com / Echelon Design)
|0:01:43
|51
|Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:44
|52
|Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:01:46
|53
|Nate King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:01:47
|54
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:01:48
|55
|James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:01:50
|56
|Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:50
|57
|Chris Parrish (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:52
|58
|Roux Jos Le (Simple Green/ Bike Relligion)
|0:01:52
|59
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:53
|60
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:56
|61
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:01:56
|62
|Christian Varley (B & L)
|0:01:57
|63
|Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:57
|64
|Mike Sherer (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:59
|65
|Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
|0:02:01
|66
|Nick Frey (Boo Bicycles)
|67
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:02:02
|68
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:02:03
|69
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:02:05
|70
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:06
|71
|Jeff Perrin (Alto Velo Racing Club)
|0:02:14
|72
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' - MS Society)
|0:02:14
|73
|Christopher Johnson (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/ CRCA)
|0:02:15
|74
|James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:02:15
|75
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|0:02:18
|76
|Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:02:19
|77
|Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:02:19
|78
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:02:21
|79
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development)
|0:02:22
|80
|Shane Buysse (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|0:02:23
|81
|Ivan Dominguez (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:02:25
|82
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' - MS Society)
|0:02:27
|83
|Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:02:27
|84
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Development)
|0:02:28
|85
|Diego Sandoval
|0:02:29
|86
|Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|87
|Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:29
|88
|Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:02:30
|89
|Brandon Gritters (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
|0:02:30
|90
|Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:02:31
|91
|Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:02:34
|92
|Benjamin Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:35
|93
|John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:02:38
|94
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:02:39
|95
|Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:41
|96
|Colt Peterson (Get Crackin' - MS Society)
|0:02:41
|97
|Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:02:44
|98
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:02:45
|99
|Julio Mollindo (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|0:02:47
|100
|Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|0:02:47
|101
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)
|0:02:51
|102
|Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:02:52
|103
|Andy Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:02:53
|104
|John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:02:54
|105
|Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:02:55
|106
|Kyle Gritters (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
|0:02:55
|107
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:02:57
|108
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:02:57
|109
|Austin Carroll (Simple Green/ Bike Religion)
|0:02:58
|110
|David Robertson (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|0:02:58
|111
|Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|0:02:59
|112
|Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
|0:03:00
|113
|Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/ CRCA)
|0:03:00
|114
|David Benkoski (Alto Velo Racing Club)
|0:03:00
|115
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:03:05
|116
|Rob Scheffler (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:03:06
|117
|Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|0:03:08
|118
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:03:08
|119
|Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:03:09
|120
|Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)
|0:03:14
|121
|Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder)
|0:03:21
|122
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|0:03:22
|123
|Michael Larsen (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|0:03:27
|124
|Adam Carr (EKOÏ.com - Gaspesien)
|0:03:31
|125
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:03:35
|126
|Justin Morris (Team Type 1 Development)
|0:03:37
|127
|Branden Russell (Team Type 1 Development)
|0:03:40
|128
|Patrick Caro (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|0:03:46
|129
|Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:03:48
|130
|Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:03:54
|131
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|0:03:55
|132
|Andrew Bosco (SoCalCycling.com / Echelon Design)
|0:03:57
|133
|Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:03:59
|134
|Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|0:04:02
|135
|Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Southern California Velo)
|0:04:09
|136
|Michael Herdman (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
|0:04:20
|137
|Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:04:46
|138
|Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:04:47
|139
|Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 Development)
|0:04:47
|140
|Evan Hepner (Cascade Bicycle Studio)
|0:04:51
|141
|Shawn Vangassen (SoCalCycling.com / Echelon Design)
|0:05:05
|142
|James Esser (Kretzschmar Steel Racing)
|0:09:03
|DNS
|Mike Mathis (Bicycle Haus)
|DNS
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|DNS
|Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNS
|Rene Corella (Elecoy)
|DNS
|Daniel Ramsey (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|DNS
|Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNS
|Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|DNS
|Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|DNS
|Alex Jarman (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|DNS
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
|DNS
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|DNS
|Andrea Pirovano (Team Type 1 Development)
Elite Women
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:15:01
|2
|Clara Hughes (Team Specialized lululemon)
|0:00:32
|3
|Kathryn Donovan (FCS|Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:53
|4
|Tayler Wiles (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:00:58
|5
|Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:06
|6
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:17
|7
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:24
|8
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing)
|0:01:25
|9
|Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:01:35
|10
|Ally Stacher (Team Specialized lululemon)
|0:01:37
|11
|Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)
|0:01:38
|12
|Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO)
|0:01:38
|13
|Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing)
|0:01:45
|14
|Rhae Shaw (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:01:45
|15
|Pascale Schnider (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:02:01
|16
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:02
|17
|Leah Guloien (Cynergy Cycles/Missing Link Coaching)
|0:02:04
|18
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing)
|0:02:06
|19
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:02:09
|20
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:09
|21
|Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:10
|22
|Loren Rowney (Team Specialized lululemon)
|0:02:14
|23
|Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:14
|24
|Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:15
|25
|Ruth Clemence (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)
|0:02:15
|26
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:02:16
|27
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Team Specialized lululemon)
|0:02:18
|28
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:02:21
|29
|Rebecca Werner (Team TIBCO)
|0:02:22
|30
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO)
|0:02:34
|31
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:35
|32
|Amber Gaffney (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)
|0:02:36
|33
|Lauren Stephens (FCS|Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:02:40
|34
|Heather Logan Springer (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:02:46
|35
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:02:47
|36
|Joy Mcculloch (Helen's Racing Helen's/Cannondale)
|0:02:47
|37
|Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:49
|38
|Katie Colclough (Team Specialized lululemon)
|0:02:52
|39
|Lisa Campbell (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)
|0:02:53
|40
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:02:54
|41
|Rachel Cieslewicz (Canyon Bicycles Race Team)
|0:02:57
|42
|Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:02:59
|43
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)
|0:02:59
|44
|Julie Cutts (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:03:14
|45
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:03:22
|46
|Kate Wilson (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:03:24
|47
|Dani Haulman (Team TIBCO)
|0:03:26
|48
|Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles/Missing Link Coaching)
|0:03:29
|49
|Melina Bernecker (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:03:32
|50
|Addyson Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:03:34
|51
|Monika Sattler (XO Communications p/b CISCO)
|0:03:49
|52
|Shannon Castle (PAA - Re/Max)
|0:04:04
|53
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing)
|54
|Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:09
|55
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:04:10
|56
|Julia Lafranchise (Cynergy Cycles/Missing Link Coaching)
|0:04:14
|57
|Angela Wimberly (CalCoast Bicycles)
|0:04:17
|58
|Mary Maroon (FCS|Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:04:17
|59
|Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:04:18
|60
|Hilary Crowley (Team Revolution)
|0:04:20
|61
|Beatriz Rodriguez (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)
|0:04:21
|62
|Rebecca Siegel (PAA - Re/Max)
|0:04:21
|63
|Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:28
|64
|Suzanne Sonye (Helen's Racing Helen's/Cannondale)
|0:04:29
|65
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing)
|0:04:30
|66
|Heather Nielson (Touchstone Climbing)
|0:04:38
|67
|Holly Breck (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)
|0:04:42
|68
|Kemille Garvin (Bountiful Mazda Race Team)
|0:04:49
|69
|Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)
|0:04:51
|70
|Michelle Melka (RED Racing)
|0:04:58
|71
|Karlee Gendron (FCS|Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:05:01
|72
|Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles/Missing Link Coaching)
|0:05:02
|73
|Amber Woodbury (Bountiful Mazda Race Team)
|0:05:06
|74
|Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles/Missing Link Coaching)
|0:05:13
|75
|Jenny Rios (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)
|0:05:31
|76
|Billington Kathleen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:05:42
|77
|Kimberly Keathley (Bolthouse Farms/AIAGE)
|0:05:48
|78
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:05:50
|79
|Belinda Eschenwald (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:06:10
|80
|Priscilla Calderon (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)
|0:06:48
|81
|Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Racing Helen's/Cannondale)
|0:06:54
|82
|Ivie Crawford (Fort Lewis College Cycling)
|0:07:19
|83
|Payton Thomas (FCS|Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:09:52
|DNS
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy Twenty12)
|DNS
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
