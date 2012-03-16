Trending

Armstrong claims San Dimas opener

Gaimon takes win for Kenda in time trial

Kenda/5 Hour Energy's Phil Gaimon claimed an emphatic victory in the opening time trial of the San Dimas Stage Race on Friday. The 26-year-old was 14 seconds quicker than runner-up Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist) and his own teammate Nate English.

"I'm glad to finally show how strong the team is. I knew I had good form, so I kept it in the big ring," Gaimon said. "This race has been a goal of mine for a long time. Its great to start with a win."

It was Gaimon's first win in a while against the type of quality field assembled here in the Southern California western-themed town, and his directeur sportif Frankie Andreu was pleased with his performance.

"Phil invested in himself this winter. He moved to a warmer climate, paid his own way to early season races, and it paid off with a nice win. We won San Dimas last year and we plan to give Phil our full support."

The weather was fine for the Glendora Mountain Road time trial, which climbs 420m over 6.1km. The fastest early time was set by Exergy's Morgan Schmitt, whose 13:33 eclipsed his teammate and the race's runner-up from 2011, Matt Cooke by 6 seconds.

Gaimon was the next rider to step into the hot seat, powering up the climb in 13:10.2. Britton was the next rider to approach Gaimon's time, but by the top he was still 14 seconds shy. English put in a strong challenge as a first year professional, but was half a second behind Britton by the line to take third.

Armstrong smashes the field

The women's event was dominated by Kristin Armstrong, who is using every time trial in the early season to prepare for the 2012 Olympic Games in London. After taking out the win in the Merced Classic earlier this month by a minute, Armstrong put in another dominating ride in Glendora to take the stage by 32 seconds over Canadian Clara Hughes.

"I felt great today. Every time trial is important so it is especially good to come away with a win," Armstrong said. "The competition is awesome this year and as always the San Dimas stage race is a wonderful event."

Hughes was characteristically upbeat despite the large margin of her defeat at the hands of the reigning Olympic champion. "I'm really happy with the ride - I felt super strong and smooth on the bike. I've only done a few uphill time trials in my cycling life and it was a different kind of focus I didn't know I had.. .it's hard to hurt like yourself like that uphill! We have a lot of cards to play in the next few days and I can't wait to race with the girls," Hughes said.

A surprise on the day's podium came in the form of Kathryn Donovan (FCS Rouse-Mr.Restore), who was third at 52 seconds from Armstrong's time.

Taylor Wiles, Armstrong's 23-year-old teammate was the day's best young rider, coming in fourth ahead of a pair of Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies riders: Joelle Numainville and Jade Wilcoxson.

"Today was a pretty special day for me, I had both sides of my family here from Utah cheering for me and the team. I wouldn't be where I am in this sport without them and all of their support, so I wanted to ride for them today," Wiles said. "I was so excited for my teammate Kristin Armstrong's win and I'm really looking forward to defending our lead and wearing white tomorrow!"

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:13:10
2Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:14
3Nathan English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:14
4Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)0:00:23
5Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:29
6Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:29
7Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:31
8Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:00:32
9Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:35
10Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong)0:00:36
11Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:42
12Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:44
13Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:45
14Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:46
15Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios)0:00:46
16Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:47
17Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:48
18Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:48
19Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:00:50
20Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:51
21John Murphy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:54
22Ian Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong)0:00:57
23Tayor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:57
24Sergei Tvetkov (Team Exergy)0:01:02
25Reid Mumford (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:03
26Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:04
27Connor McCutcheon (Bear Valley Bikes)0:01:04
28Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:05
29Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:01:09
30Connor O'Leary (Bontrager-Livestrong)0:01:15
31Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:01:16
32Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:19
33Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:01:23
34Jonathan Teeter (Marc pro/Strava)0:01:23
35Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:23
36Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:23
37Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)0:01:24
38Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:25
39Stephen Mull (Unattached)0:01:27
40Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:27
41Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:01:27
42Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:28
43Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:01:31
44Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:33
45Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/ Bike Relligion)0:01:34
46James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:01:36
47Chris Monteleone (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:36
48Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:39
49Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:01:41
50Cory Bruno (SoCalCycling.com / Echelon Design)0:01:43
51Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:44
52Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:01:46
53Nate King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:01:47
54Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:48
55James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)0:01:50
56Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:50
57Chris Parrish (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:52
58Roux Jos Le (Simple Green/ Bike Relligion)0:01:52
59Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:53
60Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:56
61Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:56
62Christian Varley (B & L)0:01:57
63Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:57
64Mike Sherer (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:59
65Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)0:02:01
66Nick Frey (Boo Bicycles)
67Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:02
68Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:03
69Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:05
70David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:06
71Jeff Perrin (Alto Velo Racing Club)0:02:14
72Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' - MS Society)0:02:14
73Christopher Johnson (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/ CRCA)0:02:15
74James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)0:02:15
75Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:02:18
76Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:19
77Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:02:19
78Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:02:21
79Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development)0:02:22
80Shane Buysse (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)0:02:23
81Ivan Dominguez (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:02:25
82Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' - MS Society)0:02:27
83Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:27
84Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Development)0:02:28
85Diego Sandoval0:02:29
86Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
87Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:29
88Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:30
89Brandon Gritters (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)0:02:30
90Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:02:31
91Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:34
92Benjamin Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:02:35
93John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:02:38
94Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:02:39
95Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:41
96Colt Peterson (Get Crackin' - MS Society)0:02:41
97Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:44
98Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:45
99Julio Mollindo (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:02:47
100Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:02:47
101Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)0:02:51
102Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:52
103Andy Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:53
104John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:54
105Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:02:55
106Kyle Gritters (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)0:02:55
107Chad Hartley (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:02:57
108Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:02:57
109Austin Carroll (Simple Green/ Bike Religion)0:02:58
110David Robertson (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:02:58
111Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:02:59
112Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:03:00
113Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/ CRCA)0:03:00
114David Benkoski (Alto Velo Racing Club)0:03:00
115Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:05
116Rob Scheffler (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:03:06
117Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)0:03:08
118Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:03:08
119Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:09
120Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)0:03:14
121Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder)0:03:21
122Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:03:22
123Michael Larsen (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:03:27
124Adam Carr (EKOÏ.com - Gaspesien)0:03:31
125James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:35
126Justin Morris (Team Type 1 Development)0:03:37
127Branden Russell (Team Type 1 Development)0:03:40
128Patrick Caro (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:03:46
129Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:03:48
130Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)0:03:54
131Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:03:55
132Andrew Bosco (SoCalCycling.com / Echelon Design)0:03:57
133Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:03:59
134Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:04:02
135Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Southern California Velo)0:04:09
136Michael Herdman (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)0:04:20
137Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:46
138Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:04:47
139Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 Development)0:04:47
140Evan Hepner (Cascade Bicycle Studio)0:04:51
141Shawn Vangassen (SoCalCycling.com / Echelon Design)0:05:05
142James Esser (Kretzschmar Steel Racing)0:09:03
DNSMike Mathis (Bicycle Haus)
DNSStephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
DNSWes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
DNSRene Corella (Elecoy)
DNSDaniel Ramsey (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
DNSCody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNSMichael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNSMarsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNSAlex Jarman (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
DNSBryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
DNSDaniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
DNSAndrea Pirovano (Team Type 1 Development)

Elite Women

1Kristin Armstrong (Exergy Twenty12)0:15:01
2Clara Hughes (Team Specialized lululemon)0:00:32
3Kathryn Donovan (FCS|Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:53
4Tayler Wiles (Exergy Twenty12)0:00:58
5Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:06
6Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:17
7Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:24
8Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing)0:01:25
9Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy Twenty12)0:01:35
10Ally Stacher (Team Specialized lululemon)0:01:37
11Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)0:01:38
12Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO)0:01:38
13Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing)0:01:45
14Rhae Shaw (Exergy Twenty12)0:01:45
15Pascale Schnider (Exergy Twenty12)0:02:01
16Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:02
17Leah Guloien (Cynergy Cycles/Missing Link Coaching)0:02:04
18Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing)0:02:06
19Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty12)0:02:09
20Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:09
21Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:10
22Loren Rowney (Team Specialized lululemon)0:02:14
23Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:14
24Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:15
25Ruth Clemence (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)0:02:15
26Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:16
27Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Team Specialized lululemon)0:02:18
28Anna Sanders (FCS|Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:21
29Rebecca Werner (Team TIBCO)0:02:22
30Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO)0:02:34
31Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:35
32Amber Gaffney (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)0:02:36
33Lauren Stephens (FCS|Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:40
34Heather Logan Springer (Exergy Twenty12)0:02:46
35Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:47
36Joy Mcculloch (Helen's Racing Helen's/Cannondale)0:02:47
37Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:49
38Katie Colclough (Team Specialized lululemon)0:02:52
39Lisa Campbell (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)0:02:53
40Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:54
41Rachel Cieslewicz (Canyon Bicycles Race Team)0:02:57
42Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:59
43Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)0:02:59
44Julie Cutts (Velo Club LaGrange)0:03:14
45Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:03:22
46Kate Wilson (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:24
47Dani Haulman (Team TIBCO)0:03:26
48Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles/Missing Link Coaching)0:03:29
49Melina Bernecker (Velo Club LaGrange)0:03:32
50Addyson Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:34
51Monika Sattler (XO Communications p/b CISCO)0:03:49
52Shannon Castle (PAA - Re/Max)0:04:04
53Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing)
54Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:09
55Amy Mcguire (FCS|Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:04:10
56Julia Lafranchise (Cynergy Cycles/Missing Link Coaching)0:04:14
57Angela Wimberly (CalCoast Bicycles)0:04:17
58Mary Maroon (FCS|Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:04:17
59Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:18
60Hilary Crowley (Team Revolution)0:04:20
61Beatriz Rodriguez (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)0:04:21
62Rebecca Siegel (PAA - Re/Max)0:04:21
63Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:28
64Suzanne Sonye (Helen's Racing Helen's/Cannondale)0:04:29
65Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing)0:04:30
66Heather Nielson (Touchstone Climbing)0:04:38
67Holly Breck (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)0:04:42
68Kemille Garvin (Bountiful Mazda Race Team)0:04:49
69Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)0:04:51
70Michelle Melka (RED Racing)0:04:58
71Karlee Gendron (FCS|Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:05:01
72Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles/Missing Link Coaching)0:05:02
73Amber Woodbury (Bountiful Mazda Race Team)0:05:06
74Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles/Missing Link Coaching)0:05:13
75Jenny Rios (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)0:05:31
76Billington Kathleen (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:05:42
77Kimberly Keathley (Bolthouse Farms/AIAGE)0:05:48
78Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:05:50
79Belinda Eschenwald (Velo Club LaGrange)0:06:10
80Priscilla Calderon (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)0:06:48
81Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Racing Helen's/Cannondale)0:06:54
82Ivie Crawford (Fort Lewis College Cycling)0:07:19
83Payton Thomas (FCS|Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:09:52
DNSTheresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy Twenty12)
DNSVanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews