Kenda/5 Hour Energy's Phil Gaimon claimed an emphatic victory in the opening time trial of the San Dimas Stage Race on Friday. The 26-year-old was 14 seconds quicker than runner-up Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist) and his own teammate Nate English.

"I'm glad to finally show how strong the team is. I knew I had good form, so I kept it in the big ring," Gaimon said. "This race has been a goal of mine for a long time. Its great to start with a win."

It was Gaimon's first win in a while against the type of quality field assembled here in the Southern California western-themed town, and his directeur sportif Frankie Andreu was pleased with his performance.

"Phil invested in himself this winter. He moved to a warmer climate, paid his own way to early season races, and it paid off with a nice win. We won San Dimas last year and we plan to give Phil our full support."

The weather was fine for the Glendora Mountain Road time trial, which climbs 420m over 6.1km. The fastest early time was set by Exergy's Morgan Schmitt, whose 13:33 eclipsed his teammate and the race's runner-up from 2011, Matt Cooke by 6 seconds.

Gaimon was the next rider to step into the hot seat, powering up the climb in 13:10.2. Britton was the next rider to approach Gaimon's time, but by the top he was still 14 seconds shy. English put in a strong challenge as a first year professional, but was half a second behind Britton by the line to take third.

Armstrong smashes the field

The women's event was dominated by Kristin Armstrong, who is using every time trial in the early season to prepare for the 2012 Olympic Games in London. After taking out the win in the Merced Classic earlier this month by a minute, Armstrong put in another dominating ride in Glendora to take the stage by 32 seconds over Canadian Clara Hughes.

"I felt great today. Every time trial is important so it is especially good to come away with a win," Armstrong said. "The competition is awesome this year and as always the San Dimas stage race is a wonderful event."

Hughes was characteristically upbeat despite the large margin of her defeat at the hands of the reigning Olympic champion. "I'm really happy with the ride - I felt super strong and smooth on the bike. I've only done a few uphill time trials in my cycling life and it was a different kind of focus I didn't know I had.. .it's hard to hurt like yourself like that uphill! We have a lot of cards to play in the next few days and I can't wait to race with the girls," Hughes said.

A surprise on the day's podium came in the form of Kathryn Donovan (FCS Rouse-Mr.Restore), who was third at 52 seconds from Armstrong's time.

Taylor Wiles, Armstrong's 23-year-old teammate was the day's best young rider, coming in fourth ahead of a pair of Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies riders: Joelle Numainville and Jade Wilcoxson.

"Today was a pretty special day for me, I had both sides of my family here from Utah cheering for me and the team. I wouldn't be where I am in this sport without them and all of their support, so I wanted to ride for them today," Wiles said. "I was so excited for my teammate Kristin Armstrong's win and I'm really looking forward to defending our lead and wearing white tomorrow!"

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:13:10 2 Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:14 3 Nathan English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:14 4 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 0:00:23 5 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:29 6 Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:29 7 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:31 8 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:32 9 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:35 10 Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) 0:00:36 11 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:42 12 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:44 13 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:45 14 Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:46 15 Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:00:46 16 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:47 17 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:48 18 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:48 19 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:50 20 Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:51 21 John Murphy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:54 22 Ian Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong) 0:00:57 23 Tayor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:57 24 Sergei Tvetkov (Team Exergy) 0:01:02 25 Reid Mumford (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:03 26 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:04 27 Connor McCutcheon (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:01:04 28 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:05 29 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:09 30 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager-Livestrong) 0:01:15 31 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:01:16 32 Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:19 33 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:01:23 34 Jonathan Teeter (Marc pro/Strava) 0:01:23 35 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:23 36 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:23 37 Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:01:24 38 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:25 39 Stephen Mull (Unattached) 0:01:27 40 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:27 41 Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:27 42 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:28 43 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:01:31 44 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:33 45 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/ Bike Relligion) 0:01:34 46 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:36 47 Chris Monteleone (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:01:36 48 Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:39 49 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:01:41 50 Cory Bruno (SoCalCycling.com / Echelon Design) 0:01:43 51 Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:44 52 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:01:46 53 Nate King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:01:47 54 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:01:48 55 James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:01:50 56 Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:50 57 Chris Parrish (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:52 58 Roux Jos Le (Simple Green/ Bike Relligion) 0:01:52 59 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:53 60 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:56 61 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:56 62 Christian Varley (B & L) 0:01:57 63 Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:57 64 Mike Sherer (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:59 65 Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:01 66 Nick Frey (Boo Bicycles) 67 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:02 68 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:03 69 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:05 70 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:06 71 Jeff Perrin (Alto Velo Racing Club) 0:02:14 72 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' - MS Society) 0:02:14 73 Christopher Johnson (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/ CRCA) 0:02:15 74 James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:02:15 75 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 0:02:18 76 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:19 77 Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:02:19 78 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:02:21 79 Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development) 0:02:22 80 Shane Buysse (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team) 0:02:23 81 Ivan Dominguez (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:02:25 82 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' - MS Society) 0:02:27 83 Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:27 84 Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Development) 0:02:28 85 Diego Sandoval 0:02:29 86 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 87 Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:29 88 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:30 89 Brandon Gritters (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:02:30 90 Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:02:31 91 Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:34 92 Benjamin Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:02:35 93 John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:02:38 94 Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:02:39 95 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:41 96 Colt Peterson (Get Crackin' - MS Society) 0:02:41 97 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:44 98 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:45 99 Julio Mollindo (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:02:47 100 Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:02:47 101 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development) 0:02:51 102 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:52 103 Andy Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:53 104 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:54 105 Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:02:55 106 Kyle Gritters (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:02:55 107 Chad Hartley (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:57 108 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:02:57 109 Austin Carroll (Simple Green/ Bike Religion) 0:02:58 110 David Robertson (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:02:58 111 Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:02:59 112 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:03:00 113 Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/ CRCA) 0:03:00 114 David Benkoski (Alto Velo Racing Club) 0:03:00 115 Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:05 116 Rob Scheffler (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:03:06 117 Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team) 0:03:08 118 Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:03:08 119 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:09 120 Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development) 0:03:14 121 Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder) 0:03:21 122 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 0:03:22 123 Michael Larsen (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:03:27 124 Adam Carr (EKOÏ.com - Gaspesien) 0:03:31 125 James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:03:35 126 Justin Morris (Team Type 1 Development) 0:03:37 127 Branden Russell (Team Type 1 Development) 0:03:40 128 Patrick Caro (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:03:46 129 Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:03:48 130 Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:03:54 131 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 0:03:55 132 Andrew Bosco (SoCalCycling.com / Echelon Design) 0:03:57 133 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:03:59 134 Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:04:02 135 Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Southern California Velo) 0:04:09 136 Michael Herdman (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:04:20 137 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:04:46 138 Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:04:47 139 Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 Development) 0:04:47 140 Evan Hepner (Cascade Bicycle Studio) 0:04:51 141 Shawn Vangassen (SoCalCycling.com / Echelon Design) 0:05:05 142 James Esser (Kretzschmar Steel Racing) 0:09:03 DNS Mike Mathis (Bicycle Haus) DNS Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) DNS Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage) DNS Rene Corella (Elecoy) DNS Daniel Ramsey (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) DNS Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling) DNS Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) DNS Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) DNS Alex Jarman (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team) DNS Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) DNS Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) DNS Andrea Pirovano (Team Type 1 Development)

Elite Women