Wiasak makes it three in a row at Sam Miranda Tour of the King Valley

Suzuki Brumby's rider consolidates overall race lead

Results

Stage 3 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's2:53:47
2Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders
3Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
4Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
5Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
6Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
7Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
8Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
9Bridie O'Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:00:02
10Cassia Higgs (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
11Amanda Nabi (WA) Individual Riders
12Elizabeth Doueal (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
13Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
14Grace Phang (MAS) Individual Riders
15Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Holden Women's Cycling Team
16Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
17Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
18Georgina Beech (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
19Carley McKay (VIC) Individual Riders
20Emma Pane (VIC) Building Champions Squad
21Anna Massey (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
22Stephanie Boehm (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
23Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
24Anne Bramley (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
25Marissa Madden (NSW) SUVelo Racing
26Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor
27Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
28Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
29Gemma Ansell (ACT) Individual Riders
30Claire Michel (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
31Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
32Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad
33Josephine Meldgaard (NSW) Individual Riders
34Lucy Bechtel (ACT) Individual Riders
35Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
36Margeaux Thompson (VIC) Individual Riders
37Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
38Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team
39Samantha Abbott (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
40Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders
41Verita Stewart (VIC) Specialized Securitor
42Michelle Apostolou (SA) Individual Riders
43Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
44Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
45Jade Colligan (NSW) Bicycle Superstore
46Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
47Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
48Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
49Minda Murray (VIC) Building Champions Squad
50Veronica Micich (VIC) Building Champions Squad
51Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
52Erin Kinnealy (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
53Jasmine McMillan (QLD) Individual Riders
54Nicole Moerig (QLD) Liv/giant-Shimano
55Kelly Bartlett (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
56Lucy Barker (SA) Individual Riders
57Sophie Weston (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
58Philippa Henty (ACT) Individual Riders
59Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
60Liz Leyden (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
61Sarah Riley (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano0:00:17
62Deborah Richards (VIC) Individual Riders
63Emily Cust (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
64Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team
65Nicky St. Clair (VIC) Individual Riders0:00:28
66Melissa Robinson (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:00:02
67Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders
68Holly Hawtin (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:07:33
69Amy Cundy (QLD) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
70Elizabeth Hall (VIC) Individual Riders
71Jessica Lane (VIC) Individual Riders
72Sarah Knights (VIC) Individual Riders0:25:27
73Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor0:00:02
DNFBrittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore
DNFJosie Talbot (NSW) Specialized Securitor
DNFKate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
DNFNaomi Williams (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
DNFStephanie Lord (NSW) SUVelo Racing
DNFChloe McIntosh (VIC) Individual Riders

Sprint 1 - Greta Cemetary
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano5pts
2Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore3
3Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad2
4Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Benalla-Whitfield Rd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore5pts
2Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders3
3Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team2
4Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor1

Sprint 3 - Dal Zotto Winery
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team5pts
2Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore3
3Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano2
4Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore1

Sprint 4 - Sam Miranda Winery (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's12pts
2Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders8
3Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team6
4Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's4
5Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano2

Climb 1 - Benalla-Whitfield Rd (Cat.2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano4pts
2Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor3
3Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore2
4Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's1

Climb 2 - Myrrhee (Cat.2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano4pts
2Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor3
3Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore2
4Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's1

Climb 3 - Strade Nero (Cat.1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team8pts
2Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team4
3Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano3
4Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor2
5Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Suzuki Brumby's8:41:23
2Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:00:02
3Holden Women's Cycling Team
4Building Champions Squad
5Bicycle Superstore
6Liv/giant-Shimano
7BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:00:04
8Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
9Total Rush Hyster
10Specialized Securitor
11Heath.com.au-IRIA
12Boss Racing Team

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's4:23:56
2Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor0:01:38
3Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:01:47
4Bridie O'Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:02:22
5Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:02:27
6Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:02:38
7Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:02:46
8Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor0:02:50
9Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:03:01
10Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders0:03:02
11Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team0:03:04
12Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:03:07
13Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore0:03:35
14Amanda Nabi (WA) Individual Riders0:03:39
15Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:03:47
16Carley McKay (VIC) Individual Riders0:04:07
17Cassia Higgs (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:04:09
18Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders0:04:12
19Verita Stewart (VIC) Specialized Securitor0:04:14
20Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano0:04:30
21Minda Murray (VIC) Building Champions Squad
22Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:04:33
23Lucy Barker (SA) Individual Riders0:04:35
24Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:04:46
25Veronica Micich (VIC) Building Champions Squad0:04:47
26Lucy Bechtel (ACT) Individual Riders0:04:49
27Erin Kinnealy (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:04:51
28Stephanie Boehm (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:04:59
29Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team0:05:01
30Grace Phang (MAS) Individual Riders0:05:04
31Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders0:05:05
32Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:05:07
33Marissa Madden (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:05:16
34Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
35Elizabeth Doueal (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:05:17
36Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad0:05:25
37Sarah Riley (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano0:05:38
38Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:05:43
39Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:05:44
40Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor0:05:46
41Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:05:47
42Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:05:51
43Jade Colligan (NSW) Bicycle Superstore0:05:57
44Samantha Abbott (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA0:06:09
45Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano0:06:13
46Nicky St. Clair (VIC) Individual Riders0:06:15
47Sophie Weston (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA0:06:19
48Josephine Meldgaard (NSW) Individual Riders0:06:24
49Jasmine McMillan (QLD) Individual Riders0:06:29
50Deborah Richards (VIC) Individual Riders0:06:36
51Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:06:39
52Claire Michel (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA0:06:42
53Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders0:06:44
54Emma Pane (VIC) Building Champions Squad0:06:45
55Kelly Bartlett (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:06:56
56Nicole Moerig (QLD) Liv/giant-Shimano0:06:57
57Anne Bramley (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
58Gemma Ansell (ACT) Individual Riders0:06:59
59Melissa Robinson (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:07:12
60Anna Massey (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:07:16
61Emily Cust (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA0:07:17
62Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:07:53
63Michelle Apostolou (SA) Individual Riders0:08:02
64Liz Leyden (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:08:23
65Margeaux Thompson (VIC) Individual Riders0:08:26
66Georgina Beech (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:08:37
67Philippa Henty (ACT) Individual Riders0:08:49
68Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:09:59
69Amy Cundy (QLD) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:13:57
70Elizabeth Hall (VIC) Individual Riders0:14:09
71Holly Hawtin (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:14:15
72Jessica Lane (VIC) Individual Riders0:16:13
73Sarah Knights (VIC) Individual Riders0:31:29

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's24pts
2Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore21
3Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team14
4Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano11
5Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders9
6Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders8
7Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team6
8Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano6
9Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore5
10Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's5
11Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor4
12Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's4
13Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders3
14Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad3
15Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team2
16Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing2
17Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor1
18Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore1
19Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano11pts
2Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team8
3Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor8
4Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team4
5Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore4
6Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team4:26:23
2Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:00:11
3Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:00:19
4Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders0:00:35
5Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:00:40
6Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:02:19
7Stephanie Boehm (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:02:32
8Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad0:02:49
9Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad0:02:58
10Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:03:16

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Suzuki Brumby's13:18:04
2Specialized Securitor0:02:38
3Holden Women's Cycling Team0:03:08
4Bicycle Superstore0:04:59
5Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:05:38
6Total Rush Hyster0:05:58
7Boss Racing Team0:06:22
8Building Champions Squad0:08:17
9Liv/giant-Shimano0:10:03
10BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:12:06
11Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:12:44
12Heath.com.au-IRIA0:12:54

