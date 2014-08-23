Wiasak makes it three in a row at Sam Miranda Tour of the King Valley
Suzuki Brumby's rider consolidates overall race lead
Stage 3: Oxley - Oxley
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|2:53:47
|2
|Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders
|3
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|4
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|5
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|6
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|7
|Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|8
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|9
|Bridie O'Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:00:02
|10
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|11
|Amanda Nabi (WA) Individual Riders
|12
|Elizabeth Doueal (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|13
|Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|14
|Grace Phang (MAS) Individual Riders
|15
|Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|16
|Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|17
|Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
|18
|Georgina Beech (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|19
|Carley McKay (VIC) Individual Riders
|20
|Emma Pane (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|21
|Anna Massey (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|22
|Stephanie Boehm (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|23
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|24
|Anne Bramley (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|25
|Marissa Madden (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|26
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|27
|Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|28
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|29
|Gemma Ansell (ACT) Individual Riders
|30
|Claire Michel (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|31
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|32
|Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad
|33
|Josephine Meldgaard (NSW) Individual Riders
|34
|Lucy Bechtel (ACT) Individual Riders
|35
|Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|36
|Margeaux Thompson (VIC) Individual Riders
|37
|Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|38
|Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team
|39
|Samantha Abbott (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|40
|Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders
|41
|Verita Stewart (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|42
|Michelle Apostolou (SA) Individual Riders
|43
|Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|44
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|45
|Jade Colligan (NSW) Bicycle Superstore
|46
|Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|47
|Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|48
|Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|49
|Minda Murray (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|50
|Veronica Micich (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|51
|Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|52
|Erin Kinnealy (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|53
|Jasmine McMillan (QLD) Individual Riders
|54
|Nicole Moerig (QLD) Liv/giant-Shimano
|55
|Kelly Bartlett (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|56
|Lucy Barker (SA) Individual Riders
|57
|Sophie Weston (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|58
|Philippa Henty (ACT) Individual Riders
|59
|Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|60
|Liz Leyden (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|61
|Sarah Riley (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:00:17
|62
|Deborah Richards (VIC) Individual Riders
|63
|Emily Cust (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|64
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|65
|Nicky St. Clair (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:00:28
|66
|Melissa Robinson (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:00:02
|67
|Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders
|68
|Holly Hawtin (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:07:33
|69
|Amy Cundy (QLD) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|70
|Elizabeth Hall (VIC) Individual Riders
|71
|Jessica Lane (VIC) Individual Riders
|72
|Sarah Knights (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:25:27
|73
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|0:00:02
|DNF
|Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore
|DNF
|Josie Talbot (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|DNF
|Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|DNF
|Naomi Williams (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Stephanie Lord (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|DNF
|Chloe McIntosh (VIC) Individual Riders
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|3
|3
|Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|2
|4
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|5
|pts
|2
|Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders
|3
|3
|Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team
|2
|4
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|3
|3
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|2
|4
|Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|12
|pts
|2
|Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders
|8
|3
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|4
|5
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|4
|pts
|2
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|3
|3
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|2
|4
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|4
|pts
|2
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|3
|3
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|2
|4
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|3
|4
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|2
|5
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Suzuki Brumby's
|8:41:23
|2
|Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|4
|Building Champions Squad
|5
|Bicycle Superstore
|6
|Liv/giant-Shimano
|7
|BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:00:04
|8
|Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|9
|Total Rush Hyster
|10
|Specialized Securitor
|11
|Heath.com.au-IRIA
|12
|Boss Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|4:23:56
|2
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|0:01:38
|3
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|4
|Bridie O'Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:02:22
|5
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|6
|Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:02:38
|7
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|8
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|0:02:50
|9
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:03:01
|10
|Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
|0:03:02
|11
|Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team
|0:03:04
|12
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:03:07
|13
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|0:03:35
|14
|Amanda Nabi (WA) Individual Riders
|0:03:39
|15
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:03:47
|16
|Carley McKay (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:04:07
|17
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|18
|Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:04:12
|19
|Verita Stewart (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|0:04:14
|20
|Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:04:30
|21
|Minda Murray (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|22
|Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:04:33
|23
|Lucy Barker (SA) Individual Riders
|0:04:35
|24
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|25
|Veronica Micich (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|0:04:47
|26
|Lucy Bechtel (ACT) Individual Riders
|0:04:49
|27
|Erin Kinnealy (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:04:51
|28
|Stephanie Boehm (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|29
|Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|0:05:01
|30
|Grace Phang (MAS) Individual Riders
|0:05:04
|31
|Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders
|0:05:05
|32
|Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:05:07
|33
|Marissa Madden (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:05:16
|34
|Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|35
|Elizabeth Doueal (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:05:17
|36
|Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad
|0:05:25
|37
|Sarah Riley (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:05:38
|38
|Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|39
|Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:05:44
|40
|Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|0:05:46
|41
|Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|42
|Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:05:51
|43
|Jade Colligan (NSW) Bicycle Superstore
|0:05:57
|44
|Samantha Abbott (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:06:09
|45
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:06:13
|46
|Nicky St. Clair (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:06:15
|47
|Sophie Weston (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:06:19
|48
|Josephine Meldgaard (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:06:24
|49
|Jasmine McMillan (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:06:29
|50
|Deborah Richards (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:06:36
|51
|Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:06:39
|52
|Claire Michel (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:06:42
|53
|Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:06:44
|54
|Emma Pane (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|0:06:45
|55
|Kelly Bartlett (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:06:56
|56
|Nicole Moerig (QLD) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:06:57
|57
|Anne Bramley (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|58
|Gemma Ansell (ACT) Individual Riders
|0:06:59
|59
|Melissa Robinson (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:07:12
|60
|Anna Massey (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:07:16
|61
|Emily Cust (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:07:17
|62
|Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:07:53
|63
|Michelle Apostolou (SA) Individual Riders
|0:08:02
|64
|Liz Leyden (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:08:23
|65
|Margeaux Thompson (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:08:26
|66
|Georgina Beech (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:08:37
|67
|Philippa Henty (ACT) Individual Riders
|0:08:49
|68
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:09:59
|69
|Amy Cundy (QLD) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:13:57
|70
|Elizabeth Hall (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:14:09
|71
|Holly Hawtin (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:14:15
|72
|Jessica Lane (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:16:13
|73
|Sarah Knights (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:31:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|24
|pts
|2
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|21
|3
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|14
|4
|Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|11
|5
|Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders
|9
|6
|Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders
|8
|7
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|6
|9
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|5
|10
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|5
|11
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|4
|12
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|4
|13
|Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
|3
|14
|Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|3
|15
|Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team
|2
|16
|Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|2
|17
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|1
|18
|Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|1
|19
|Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|11
|pts
|2
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|8
|4
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|4
|6
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|4:26:23
|2
|Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:00:11
|3
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
|0:00:35
|5
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:00:40
|6
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|7
|Stephanie Boehm (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|8
|Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|0:02:49
|9
|Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad
|0:02:58
|10
|Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Suzuki Brumby's
|13:18:04
|2
|Specialized Securitor
|0:02:38
|3
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|4
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:04:59
|5
|Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:38
|6
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:05:58
|7
|Boss Racing Team
|0:06:22
|8
|Building Champions Squad
|0:08:17
|9
|Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:10:03
|10
|BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:12:06
|11
|Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:12:44
|12
|Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:12:54
