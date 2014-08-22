Sam Miranda Tour of the King Valley: Wiasak wins stage 1
Suzuki Brumby's rider first overall race leader
Stage 1: Dal Zotto Wines (ITT) -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:29:24
|2
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|0:01:16
|3
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|4
|Bridie O'Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:01:56
|5
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|6
|Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:02:12
|7
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|8
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|0:02:32
|9
|Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
|0:02:36
|10
|Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team
|0:02:38
|11
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:39
|12
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:02:50
|13
|Amanda Nabi (WA) Individual Riders
|0:03:13
|14
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|15
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:03:21
|16
|Carley McKay (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:03:41
|17
|Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:03:42
|18
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|19
|Verita Stewart (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|0:03:48
|20
|Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:03:52
|21
|Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:04:04
|22
|Minda Murray (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|23
|Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:04:07
|24
|Jade Colligan (NSW) Bicycle Superstore
|25
|Lucy Barker (SA) Individual Riders
|0:04:09
|26
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|27
|Veronica Micich (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|0:04:21
|28
|Lucy Bechtel (ACT) Individual Riders
|0:04:23
|29
|Erin Kinnealy (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:04:25
|30
|Stephanie Boehm (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|31
|Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|0:04:35
|32
|Grace Phang (MAS) Individual Riders
|0:04:38
|33
|Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:04:41
|34
|Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders
|0:04:49
|35
|Marissa Madden (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:04:50
|36
|Elizabeth Doueal (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:04:51
|37
|Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|0:04:52
|38
|Sarah Riley (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:04:57
|39
|Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad
|0:04:59
|40
|Josie Talbot (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|0:05:13
|41
|Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|42
|Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:05:18
|43
|Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|0:05:20
|44
|Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|45
|Nicky St. Clair (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:05:23
|46
|Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:05:25
|47
|Sarah Knights (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:05:38
|48
|Samantha Abbott (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:05:43
|49
|Sophie Weston (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:05:53
|50
|Deborah Richards (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:05:55
|51
|Josephine Meldgaard (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:05:58
|52
|Amy Cundy (QLD) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:06:00
|53
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:06:02
|54
|Jasmine McMillan (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:06:03
|55
|Elizabeth Hall (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:06:12
|56
|Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:06:13
|57
|Claire Michel (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:06:16
|58
|Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:06:18
|59
|Holly Hawtin (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|60
|Emma Pane (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|0:06:19
|61
|Kelly Bartlett (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:06:30
|62
|Nicole Moerig (QLD) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:06:31
|63
|Anne Bramley (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|64
|Gemma Ansell (ACT) Individual Riders
|0:06:33
|65
|Emily Cust (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:06:36
|66
|Melissa Robinson (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:06:46
|67
|Anna Massey (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:06:50
|68
|Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:07:27
|69
|Liz Leyden (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|70
|Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore
|0:07:28
|71
|Chloe McIntosh (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:07:30
|72
|Michelle Apostolou (SA) Individual Riders
|0:07:36
|73
|Naomi Williams (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:07:49
|74
|Margeaux Thompson (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:08:00
|75
|Stephanie Lord (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:08:04
|76
|Georgina Beech (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:08:11
|77
|Jessica Lane (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:08:16
|78
|Philippa Henty (ACT) Individual Riders
|0:08:23
|79
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:09:18
|DNF
|Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|DNS
|Belinda Chamberlain ACT) Individual Riders
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Suzuki Brumby's
|1:33:14
|2
|Specialized Securitor
|0:02:34
|3
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|4
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:04:57
|5
|Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:36
|6
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:05:54
|7
|Boss Racing Team
|0:06:18
|8
|Building Champions Squad
|0:08:15
|9
|Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:10:01
|10
|BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:12:02
|11
|Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:12:40
|12
|Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:12:50
|13
|SUVelo Racing
|0:14:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|29:24:00
|2
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|0:01:16
|3
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|4
|Bridie O'Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:01:56
|5
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|6
|Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:02:12
|7
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|8
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|0:02:32
|9
|Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
|0:02:36
|10
|Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team
|0:02:38
|11
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:39
|12
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:02:50
|13
|Amanda Nabi (WA) Individual Riders
|0:03:13
|14
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|15
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:03:21
|16
|Carley McKay (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:03:41
|17
|Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:03:42
|18
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|19
|Verita Stewart (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|0:03:48
|20
|Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:03:52
|21
|Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:04:04
|22
|Minda Murray (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|23
|Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:04:07
|24
|Jade Colligan (NSW) Bicycle Superstore
|25
|Lucy Barker (SA) Individual Riders
|0:04:09
|26
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|27
|Veronica Micich (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|0:04:21
|28
|Lucy Bechtel (ACT) Individual Riders
|0:04:23
|29
|Erin Kinnealy (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:04:25
|30
|Stephanie Boehm (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|31
|Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|0:04:35
|32
|Grace Phang (MAS) Individual Riders
|0:04:38
|33
|Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:04:41
|34
|Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders
|0:04:49
|35
|Marissa Madden (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:04:50
|36
|Elizabeth Doueal (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:04:51
|37
|Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|0:04:52
|38
|Sarah Riley (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:04:57
|39
|Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad
|0:04:59
|40
|Josie Talbot (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|0:05:13
|41
|Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|42
|Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:05:18
|43
|Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|0:05:20
|44
|Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|45
|Nicky St. Clair (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:05:23
|46
|Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:05:25
|47
|Sarah Knights (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:05:38
|48
|Samantha Abbott (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:05:43
|49
|Sophie Weston (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:05:53
|50
|Deborah Richards (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:05:55
|51
|Josephine Meldgaard (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:05:58
|52
|Amy Cundy (QLD) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:06:00
|53
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:06:02
|54
|Jasmine McMillan (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:06:03
|55
|Elizabeth Hall (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:06:12
|56
|Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:06:13
|57
|Claire Michel (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:06:16
|58
|Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:06:18
|59
|Holly Hawtin (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|60
|Emma Pane (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|0:06:19
|61
|Kelly Bartlett (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:06:30
|62
|Nicole Moerig (QLD) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:06:31
|63
|Anne Bramley (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|64
|Gemma Ansell (ACT) Individual Riders
|0:06:33
|65
|Emily Cust (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:06:36
|66
|Melissa Robinson (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:06:46
|67
|Anna Massey (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:06:50
|68
|Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:07:27
|69
|Liz Leyden (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|70
|Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore
|0:07:28
|71
|Chloe McIntosh (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:07:30
|72
|Michelle Apostolou (SA) Individual Riders
|0:07:36
|73
|Naomi Williams (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:07:49
|74
|Margeaux Thompson (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:08:00
|75
|Stephanie Lord (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:08:04
|76
|Georgina Beech (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:08:11
|77
|Jessica Lane (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:08:16
|78
|Philippa Henty (ACT) Individual Riders
|0:08:23
|79
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:09:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:31:31
|2
|Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:00:05
|3
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
|0:00:29
|5
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:00:43
|6
|Jade Colligan (NSW) Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:00
|7
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|8
|Stephanie Boehm (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|9
|Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|0:02:45
|10
|Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad
|0:02:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Suzuki Brumby's
|1:33:14
|2
|Specialized Securitor
|0:02:34
|3
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|4
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:04:57
|5
|Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:36
|6
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:05:54
|7
|Boss Racing Team
|0:06:18
|8
|Building Champions Squad
|0:08:15
|9
|Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:10:01
|10
|BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:12:02
|11
|Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:12:40
|12
|Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:12:50
|13
|SUVelo Racing
|0:14:10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy