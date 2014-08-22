Trending

Sam Miranda Tour of the King Valley: Wiasak wins stage 1

Suzuki Brumby's rider first overall race leader

Results

Stage 1 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:29:24
2Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor0:01:16
3Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:01:41
4Bridie O'Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:01:56
5Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:02:07
6Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:02:12
7Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:02:22
8Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor0:02:32
9Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders0:02:36
10Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team0:02:38
11Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:02:39
12Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:02:50
13Amanda Nabi (WA) Individual Riders0:03:13
14Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
15Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:03:21
16Carley McKay (VIC) Individual Riders0:03:41
17Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:03:42
18Cassia Higgs (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:03:43
19Verita Stewart (VIC) Specialized Securitor0:03:48
20Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders0:03:52
21Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano0:04:04
22Minda Murray (VIC) Building Champions Squad
23Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:04:07
24Jade Colligan (NSW) Bicycle Superstore
25Lucy Barker (SA) Individual Riders0:04:09
26Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:04:20
27Veronica Micich (VIC) Building Champions Squad0:04:21
28Lucy Bechtel (ACT) Individual Riders0:04:23
29Erin Kinnealy (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:04:25
30Stephanie Boehm (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:04:33
31Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team0:04:35
32Grace Phang (MAS) Individual Riders0:04:38
33Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:04:41
34Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders0:04:49
35Marissa Madden (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:04:50
36Elizabeth Doueal (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:04:51
37Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad0:04:52
38Sarah Riley (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano0:04:57
39Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad0:04:59
40Josie Talbot (NSW) Specialized Securitor0:05:13
41Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:05:17
42Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:05:18
43Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor0:05:20
44Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:05:21
45Nicky St. Clair (VIC) Individual Riders0:05:23
46Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:05:25
47Sarah Knights (VIC) Individual Riders0:05:38
48Samantha Abbott (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA0:05:43
49Sophie Weston (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA0:05:53
50Deborah Richards (VIC) Individual Riders0:05:55
51Josephine Meldgaard (NSW) Individual Riders0:05:58
52Amy Cundy (QLD) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:06:00
53Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano0:06:02
54Jasmine McMillan (QLD) Individual Riders0:06:03
55Elizabeth Hall (VIC) Individual Riders0:06:12
56Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:06:13
57Claire Michel (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA0:06:16
58Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders0:06:18
59Holly Hawtin (NSW) SUVelo Racing
60Emma Pane (VIC) Building Champions Squad0:06:19
61Kelly Bartlett (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:06:30
62Nicole Moerig (QLD) Liv/giant-Shimano0:06:31
63Anne Bramley (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
64Gemma Ansell (ACT) Individual Riders0:06:33
65Emily Cust (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA0:06:36
66Melissa Robinson (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:06:46
67Anna Massey (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:06:50
68Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:07:27
69Liz Leyden (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
70Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore0:07:28
71Chloe McIntosh (VIC) Individual Riders0:07:30
72Michelle Apostolou (SA) Individual Riders0:07:36
73Naomi Williams (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano0:07:49
74Margeaux Thompson (VIC) Individual Riders0:08:00
75Stephanie Lord (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:08:04
76Georgina Beech (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:08:11
77Jessica Lane (VIC) Individual Riders0:08:16
78Philippa Henty (ACT) Individual Riders0:08:23
79Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:09:18
DNFAlice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team
DNSBelinda Chamberlain ACT) Individual Riders

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Suzuki Brumby's1:33:14
2Specialized Securitor0:02:34
3Holden Women's Cycling Team0:03:06
4Bicycle Superstore0:04:57
5Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:05:36
6Total Rush Hyster0:05:54
7Boss Racing Team0:06:18
8Building Champions Squad0:08:15
9Liv/giant-Shimano0:10:01
10BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:12:02
11Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:12:40
12Heath.com.au-IRIA0:12:50
13SUVelo Racing0:14:10

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:31:31
2Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:00:05
3Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:00:15
4Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders0:00:29
5Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:00:43
6Jade Colligan (NSW) Bicycle Superstore0:02:00
7Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:02:13
8Stephanie Boehm (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:02:26
9Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad0:02:45
10Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad0:02:52

