Sam Miranda Tour of the King Valley: Wiasak wins afternoon criterium
Canberran extends her overall race lead
Stage 2: Wangaratta Aerodrome - Wangaratta Aerodrome
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|1:01:09
|2
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|3
|Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders
|4
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|5
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|6
|Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
|7
|Bridie O'Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|8
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|9
|Elizabeth Doueal (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|10
|Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore
|11
|Gemma Ansell (ACT) Individual Riders
|12
|Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|13
|Stephanie Boehm (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|14
|Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|15
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|16
|Naomi Williams (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|17
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|18
|Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|19
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|20
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|21
|Carley McKay (VIC) Individual Riders
|22
|Amy Cundy (QLD) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|23
|Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team
|24
|Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|25
|Anne Bramley (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|26
|Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|27
|Marissa Madden (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|28
|Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|29
|Minda Murray (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|30
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|31
|Amanda Nabi (WA) Individual Riders
|32
|Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|33
|Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|34
|Melissa Robinson (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|35
|Josephine Meldgaard (NSW) Individual Riders
|36
|Nicole Moerig (QLD) Liv/giant-Shimano
|37
|Stephanie Lord (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|38
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|39
|Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|40
|Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad
|41
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|42
|Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|43
|Lucy Bechtel (ACT) Individual Riders
|44
|Veronica Micich (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|45
|Margeaux Thompson (VIC) Individual Riders
|46
|Verita Stewart (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|47
|Grace Phang (MAS) Individual Riders
|48
|Sarah Knights (VIC) Individual Riders
|49
|Lucy Barker (SA) Individual Riders
|50
|Anna Massey (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|51
|Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders
|52
|Jasmine McMillan (QLD) Individual Riders
|53
|Claire Michel (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|54
|Georgina Beech (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|55
|Jessica Lane (VIC) Individual Riders
|56
|Sophie Weston (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|57
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|58
|Emily Cust (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|59
|Emma Pane (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|60
|Samantha Abbott (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|61
|Chloe McIntosh (VIC) Individual Riders
|62
|Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|63
|Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|64
|Erin Kinnealy (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|65
|Kelly Bartlett (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|66
|Elizabeth Hall (VIC) Individual Riders
|67
|Sarah Riley (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|68
|Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|69
|Michelle Apostolou (SA) Individual Riders
|70
|Holly Hawtin (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|71
|Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders
|72
|Philippa Henty (ACT) Individual Riders
|73
|Josie Talbot (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|74
|Deborah Richards (VIC) Individual Riders
|75
|Nicky St. Clair (VIC) Individual Riders
|76
|Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|77
|Liz Leyden (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:00:30
|78
|Jade Colligan (NSW) Bicycle Superstore
|0:01:24
|79
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|5
|pts
|2
|Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
|3
|3
|Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|2
|4
|Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|5
|pts
|2
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|3
|3
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|2
|4
|Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|3
|3
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|2
|4
|Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|12
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders
|6
|4
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|4
|5
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Suzuki Brumby's
|3:03:27
|2
|Liv/giant-Shimano
|3
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|4
|BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|5
|Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|6
|Boss Racing Team
|7
|Specialized Securitor
|8
|Bicycle Superstore
|9
|Building Champions Squad
|10
|Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|11
|Total Rush Hyster
|12
|SUVelo Racing
|13
|Heath.com.au-IRIA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|1:30:21
|2
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|0:01:24
|3
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|4
|Bridie O'Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:02:08
|5
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|6
|Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:02:24
|7
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|8
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|0:02:44
|9
|Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
|0:02:48
|10
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:49
|11
|Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team
|0:02:50
|12
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:03:02
|13
|Amanda Nabi (WA) Individual Riders
|0:03:25
|14
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|15
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:03:33
|16
|Carley McKay (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:03:53
|17
|Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:03:54
|18
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|19
|Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:03:58
|20
|Verita Stewart (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|0:04:00
|21
|Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:04:16
|22
|Minda Murray (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|23
|Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:04:19
|24
|Lucy Barker (SA) Individual Riders
|0:04:21
|25
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|26
|Veronica Micich (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|0:04:33
|27
|Lucy Bechtel (ACT) Individual Riders
|0:04:35
|28
|Erin Kinnealy (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:04:37
|29
|Stephanie Boehm (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|30
|Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|0:04:47
|31
|Grace Phang (MAS) Individual Riders
|0:04:50
|32
|Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:04:53
|33
|Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders
|0:05:01
|34
|Marissa Madden (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:05:02
|35
|Elizabeth Doueal (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:05:03
|36
|Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|0:05:04
|37
|Sarah Riley (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:05:09
|38
|Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad
|0:05:11
|39
|Josie Talbot (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|0:05:25
|40
|Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|41
|Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:05:30
|42
|Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|0:05:32
|43
|Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|44
|Nicky St. Clair (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:05:35
|45
|Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:05:37
|46
|Jade Colligan (NSW) Bicycle Superstore
|0:05:43
|47
|Sarah Knights (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:05:50
|48
|Samantha Abbott (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:05:55
|49
|Sophie Weston (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:06:05
|50
|Deborah Richards (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:06:07
|51
|Josephine Meldgaard (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:06:10
|52
|Amy Cundy (QLD) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:06:12
|53
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:06:14
|54
|Jasmine McMillan (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:06:15
|55
|Elizabeth Hall (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:06:24
|56
|Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:06:25
|57
|Claire Michel (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:06:28
|58
|Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:06:30
|59
|Holly Hawtin (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|60
|Emma Pane (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|0:06:31
|61
|Kelly Bartlett (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:06:42
|62
|Nicole Moerig (QLD) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:06:43
|63
|Anne Bramley (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|64
|Gemma Ansell (ACT) Individual Riders
|0:06:45
|65
|Emily Cust (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:06:48
|66
|Melissa Robinson (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:06:58
|67
|Anna Massey (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:07:02
|68
|Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:07:39
|69
|Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore
|0:07:40
|70
|Chloe McIntosh (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:07:42
|71
|Michelle Apostolou (SA) Individual Riders
|0:07:48
|72
|Naomi Williams (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:08:01
|73
|Liz Leyden (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:08:09
|74
|Margeaux Thompson (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:08:12
|75
|Stephanie Lord (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:08:16
|76
|Georgina Beech (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:08:23
|77
|Jessica Lane (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:08:28
|78
|Philippa Henty (ACT) Individual Riders
|0:08:35
|79
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:09:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|15
|pts
|2
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|12
|3
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|6
|5
|Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders
|6
|6
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|5
|7
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|4
|8
|Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
|3
|9
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|2
|10
|Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|2
|11
|Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|1
|12
|Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|1:32:40
|2
|Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:00:05
|3
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
|0:00:29
|5
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:00:43
|6
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|7
|Stephanie Boehm (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|8
|Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|0:02:45
|9
|Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad
|0:02:52
|10
|Josie Talbot (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|0:03:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Suzuki Brumby's
|4:36:41
|2
|Specialized Securitor
|0:02:34
|3
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|4
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:04:57
|5
|Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:36
|6
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:05:54
|7
|Boss Racing Team
|0:06:18
|8
|Building Champions Squad
|0:08:15
|9
|Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:10:01
|10
|BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:12:02
|11
|Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:12:40
|12
|Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:12:50
|13
|SUVelo Racing
|0:14:10
