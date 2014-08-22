Trending

Sam Miranda Tour of the King Valley: Wiasak wins afternoon criterium

Canberran extends her overall race lead

Results

Stage 2 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's1:01:09
2Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
3Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders
4Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor
5Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
6Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
7Bridie O'Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
8Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
9Elizabeth Doueal (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
10Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore
11Gemma Ansell (ACT) Individual Riders
12Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
13Stephanie Boehm (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
14Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
15Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
16Naomi Williams (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
17Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
18Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
19Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
20Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
21Carley McKay (VIC) Individual Riders
22Amy Cundy (QLD) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
23Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team
24Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
25Anne Bramley (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
26Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
27Marissa Madden (NSW) SUVelo Racing
28Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Holden Women's Cycling Team
29Minda Murray (VIC) Building Champions Squad
30Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
31Amanda Nabi (WA) Individual Riders
32Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
33Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
34Melissa Robinson (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
35Josephine Meldgaard (NSW) Individual Riders
36Nicole Moerig (QLD) Liv/giant-Shimano
37Stephanie Lord (NSW) SUVelo Racing
38Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
39Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
40Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad
41Cassia Higgs (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
42Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
43Lucy Bechtel (ACT) Individual Riders
44Veronica Micich (VIC) Building Champions Squad
45Margeaux Thompson (VIC) Individual Riders
46Verita Stewart (VIC) Specialized Securitor
47Grace Phang (MAS) Individual Riders
48Sarah Knights (VIC) Individual Riders
49Lucy Barker (SA) Individual Riders
50Anna Massey (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
51Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders
52Jasmine McMillan (QLD) Individual Riders
53Claire Michel (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
54Georgina Beech (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
55Jessica Lane (VIC) Individual Riders
56Sophie Weston (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
57Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
58Emily Cust (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
59Emma Pane (VIC) Building Champions Squad
60Samantha Abbott (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
61Chloe McIntosh (VIC) Individual Riders
62Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
63Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
64Erin Kinnealy (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
65Kelly Bartlett (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
66Elizabeth Hall (VIC) Individual Riders
67Sarah Riley (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
68Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
69Michelle Apostolou (SA) Individual Riders
70Holly Hawtin (NSW) SUVelo Racing
71Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders
72Philippa Henty (ACT) Individual Riders
73Josie Talbot (NSW) Specialized Securitor
74Deborah Richards (VIC) Individual Riders
75Nicky St. Clair (VIC) Individual Riders
76Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
77Liz Leyden (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:00:30
78Jade Colligan (NSW) Bicycle Superstore0:01:24
79Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore5pts
2Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders3
3Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing2
4Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano1

Lap 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore5pts
2Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's3
3Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano2
4Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad1

Lap 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano5pts
2Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore3
3Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's2
4Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team1

Lap 12 (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's12pts
2Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team8
3Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders6
4Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor4
5Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore2

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Suzuki Brumby's3:03:27
2Liv/giant-Shimano
3Holden Women's Cycling Team
4BikeBug-NextGen Racing
5Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
6Boss Racing Team
7Specialized Securitor
8Bicycle Superstore
9Building Champions Squad
10Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
11Total Rush Hyster
12SUVelo Racing
13Heath.com.au-IRIA

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's1:30:21
2Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor0:01:24
3Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:01:45
4Bridie O'Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:02:08
5Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:02:19
6Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:02:24
7Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:02:34
8Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor0:02:44
9Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders0:02:48
10Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:02:49
11Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team0:02:50
12Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:03:02
13Amanda Nabi (WA) Individual Riders0:03:25
14Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
15Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:03:33
16Carley McKay (VIC) Individual Riders0:03:53
17Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:03:54
18Cassia Higgs (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:03:55
19Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders0:03:58
20Verita Stewart (VIC) Specialized Securitor0:04:00
21Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano0:04:16
22Minda Murray (VIC) Building Champions Squad
23Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:04:19
24Lucy Barker (SA) Individual Riders0:04:21
25Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:04:32
26Veronica Micich (VIC) Building Champions Squad0:04:33
27Lucy Bechtel (ACT) Individual Riders0:04:35
28Erin Kinnealy (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:04:37
29Stephanie Boehm (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:04:45
30Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team0:04:47
31Grace Phang (MAS) Individual Riders0:04:50
32Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:04:53
33Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders0:05:01
34Marissa Madden (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:05:02
35Elizabeth Doueal (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:05:03
36Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad0:05:04
37Sarah Riley (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano0:05:09
38Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad0:05:11
39Josie Talbot (NSW) Specialized Securitor0:05:25
40Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:05:29
41Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:05:30
42Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor0:05:32
43Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:05:33
44Nicky St. Clair (VIC) Individual Riders0:05:35
45Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:05:37
46Jade Colligan (NSW) Bicycle Superstore0:05:43
47Sarah Knights (VIC) Individual Riders0:05:50
48Samantha Abbott (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA0:05:55
49Sophie Weston (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA0:06:05
50Deborah Richards (VIC) Individual Riders0:06:07
51Josephine Meldgaard (NSW) Individual Riders0:06:10
52Amy Cundy (QLD) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:06:12
53Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano0:06:14
54Jasmine McMillan (QLD) Individual Riders0:06:15
55Elizabeth Hall (VIC) Individual Riders0:06:24
56Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:06:25
57Claire Michel (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA0:06:28
58Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders0:06:30
59Holly Hawtin (NSW) SUVelo Racing
60Emma Pane (VIC) Building Champions Squad0:06:31
61Kelly Bartlett (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:06:42
62Nicole Moerig (QLD) Liv/giant-Shimano0:06:43
63Anne Bramley (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
64Gemma Ansell (ACT) Individual Riders0:06:45
65Emily Cust (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA0:06:48
66Melissa Robinson (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:06:58
67Anna Massey (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:07:02
68Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:07:39
69Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore0:07:40
70Chloe McIntosh (VIC) Individual Riders0:07:42
71Michelle Apostolou (SA) Individual Riders0:07:48
72Naomi Williams (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano0:08:01
73Liz Leyden (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:08:09
74Margeaux Thompson (VIC) Individual Riders0:08:12
75Stephanie Lord (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:08:16
76Georgina Beech (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:08:23
77Jessica Lane (VIC) Individual Riders0:08:28
78Philippa Henty (ACT) Individual Riders0:08:35
79Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:09:30

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore15pts
2Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's12
3Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team8
4Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano6
5Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders6
6Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's5
7Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor4
8Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders3
9Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano2
10Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing2
11Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad1
12Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team1:32:40
2Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:00:05
3Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:00:15
4Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders0:00:29
5Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:00:43
6Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:02:13
7Stephanie Boehm (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:02:26
8Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad0:02:45
9Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad0:02:52
10Josie Talbot (NSW) Specialized Securitor0:03:06

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Suzuki Brumby's4:36:41
2Specialized Securitor0:02:34
3Holden Women's Cycling Team0:03:06
4Bicycle Superstore0:04:57
5Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:05:36
6Total Rush Hyster0:05:54
7Boss Racing Team0:06:18
8Building Champions Squad0:08:15
9Liv/giant-Shimano0:10:01
10BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:12:02
11Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:12:40
12Heath.com.au-IRIA0:12:50
13SUVelo Racing0:14:10

