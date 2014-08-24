Trending

Stage 4 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore2:22:26
2Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
3Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team0:00:04
4Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor0:00:52
5Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders
6Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
7Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
8Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
9Elizabeth Doueal (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
10Amy Cundy (QLD) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
11Cassia Higgs (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
12Georgina Beech (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
13Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
14Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
15Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
16Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders
17Gemma Ansell (ACT) Individual Riders
18Claire Michel (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
19Marissa Madden (NSW) SUVelo Racing
20Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
21Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
22Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
23Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
24Grace Phang (MAS) Individual Riders
25Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
26Amanda Nabi (WA) Individual Riders
27Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
28Emma Pane (VIC) Building Champions Squad
29Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
30Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders
31Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
32Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
33Verita Stewart (VIC) Specialized Securitor
34Michelle Apostolou (SA) Individual Riders
35Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
36Jasmine McMillan (QLD) Individual Riders
37Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad
38Anna Massey (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
39Sophie Weston (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
40Minda Murray (VIC) Building Champions Squad
41Anne Bramley (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
42Jessica Lane (VIC) Individual Riders
43Jade Colligan (NSW) Bicycle Superstore
44Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
45Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
46Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
47Liz Leyden (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
48Margeaux Thompson (VIC) Individual Riders
49Lucy Barker (SA) Individual Riders
50Nicole Moerig (QLD) Liv/giant-Shimano
51Sarah Riley (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
52Carley McKay (VIC) Individual Riders
53Erin Kinnealy (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
54Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
55Lucy Bechtel (ACT) Individual Riders
56Josephine Meldgaard (NSW) Individual Riders
57Samantha Abbott (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
58Emily Cust (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
59Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
60Elizabeth Hall (VIC) Individual Riders
61Deborah Richards (VIC) Individual Riders
62Kelly Bartlett (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
63Philippa Henty (ACT) Individual Riders
64Veronica Micich (VIC) Building Champions Squad
65Bridie O'Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
66Nicky St. Clair (VIC) Individual Riders
67Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team
68Melissa Robinson (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:21:58
DNFJoanne Tralaggan (NSW) Holden Women's Cycling Team
DNFHolly Hawtin (NSW) SUVelo Racing
DNFSarah Knights (VIC) Individual Riders
DNSSophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
DNSStephanie Boehm (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team

Sprint 3 - Moyhu #2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team5pts
2Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing3
3Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore2
4Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore1

Sprint 4 - Sam Miranda Winery (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore12pts
2Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing8
3Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team6
4Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor4
5Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders2

Mountain 1 - Benalla-Whitfield Rd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team4pts
2Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano3
3Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor2
4Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Myrrhee
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team4pts
2Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano3
3Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor2
4Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BikeBug-NextGen Racing7:09:02
2Bicycle Superstore
3Boss Racing Team0:00:04
4Suzuki Brumby's0:00:52
5Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
6Holden Women's Cycling Team
7Building Champions Squad
8Liv/giant-Shimano
9Specialized Securitor
10Heath.com.au-IRIA
11Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
12Total Rush Hyster

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's6:47:14
2Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor0:01:30
3Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:01:39
4Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team0:02:10
5Bridie O'Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:02:22
6Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:02:25
7Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:02:38
8Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:02:46
9Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:03:01
10Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders0:03:02
11Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:03:07
12Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore0:03:35
13Amanda Nabi (WA) Individual Riders0:03:39
14Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:03:47
15Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:04:03
16Carley McKay (VIC) Individual Riders0:04:07
17Cassia Higgs (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:04:09
18Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders0:04:12
19Verita Stewart (VIC) Specialized Securitor0:04:14
20Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano0:04:30
21Minda Murray (VIC) Building Champions Squad
22Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:04:33
23Lucy Barker (SA) Individual Riders0:04:35
24Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:04:46
25Veronica Micich (VIC) Building Champions Squad0:04:47
26Lucy Bechtel (ACT) Individual Riders0:04:49
27Erin Kinnealy (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:04:51
28Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team0:05:01
29Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders0:05:03
30Grace Phang (MAS) Individual Riders0:05:04
31Marissa Madden (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:05:16
32Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
33Elizabeth Doueal (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:05:17
34Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad0:05:25
35Sarah Riley (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano0:05:38
36Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:05:39
37Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:05:43
38Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:05:44
39Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor0:05:46
40Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:05:51
41Jade Colligan (NSW) Bicycle Superstore0:05:57
42Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano0:06:07
43Samantha Abbott (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA0:06:09
44Nicky St. Clair (VIC) Individual Riders0:06:15
45Sophie Weston (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA0:06:19
46Josephine Meldgaard (NSW) Individual Riders0:06:24
47Jasmine McMillan (QLD) Individual Riders0:06:29
48Deborah Richards (VIC) Individual Riders0:06:36
49Claire Michel (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA0:06:42
50Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders0:06:44
51Emma Pane (VIC) Building Champions Squad0:06:45
52Kelly Bartlett (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:06:56
53Nicole Moerig (QLD) Liv/giant-Shimano0:06:57
54Anne Bramley (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
55Gemma Ansell (ACT) Individual Riders0:06:59
56Anna Massey (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:07:16
57Emily Cust (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA0:07:17
58Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:07:53
59Michelle Apostolou (SA) Individual Riders0:08:02
60Liz Leyden (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:08:23
61Margeaux Thompson (VIC) Individual Riders0:08:26
62Georgina Beech (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:08:37
63Philippa Henty (ACT) Individual Riders0:08:49
64Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:09:59
65Amy Cundy (QLD) BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:13:57
66Elizabeth Hall (VIC) Individual Riders0:14:09
67Jessica Lane (VIC) Individual Riders0:16:13
68Melissa Robinson (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:28:18

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore32pts
2Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's24
3Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore15
4Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team14
5Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team14
6Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano11
7Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing11
8Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders10
9Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders9
10Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor8
11Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team6
12Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad6
13Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano6
14Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore5
15Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's5
16Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's5
17Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders3
18Amanda Nabi (WA) Individual Riders3
19Claire Michel (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA2
20Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing2
21Georgina Beech (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing2
22Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano17pts
2Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team12
3Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team10
4Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor4
5Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore4
6Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team6:49:39
2Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:00:13
3Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:00:21
4Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders0:00:37
5Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:00:42
6Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:02:21
7Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad0:02:51
8Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad0:03:00
9Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:03:18
10Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor0:03:21

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Suzuki Brumby's20:27:58
2Specialized Securitor0:02:38
3Holden Women's Cycling Team0:03:08
4Bicycle Superstore0:04:07
5Boss Racing Team0:05:34
6Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team0:05:38
7Total Rush Hyster0:05:58
8Building Champions Squad0:08:17
9Liv/giant-Shimano0:10:03
10BikeBug-NextGen Racing0:11:14
11Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team0:12:44
12Heath.com.au-IRIA0:12:54

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bicycle Superstore80pts
2Holden Women's Cycling Team75
3Suzuki Brumby's69
4Specialized Securitor59
5Boss Racing Team37
6Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team34
7Total Rush Hyster20
8Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team19
9BikeBug-NextGen Racing14
10Building Champions Squad10
11SASI Cycling Team10
12Liv/giant-Shimano8
13Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team51pts
2Lizzie Williams (Vic) Specialized Securitor37
3Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team35
4Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's31
5Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team29
6Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor21
7Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team21
8Rebecca Heath (GBr) Bicycle Superstore21
9Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team17
10Felicity Wardlaw (VIC) Bicycle Superstore15
11Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's15
12Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore14
13Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW)11
14Alexandra Manly11
15Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders10

