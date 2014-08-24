Wiasak wins Sam Miranda Tour of the King Valley
Wemyss wins final stage
Stage 4: Oxley - Oxley
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|2:22:26
|2
|Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|3
|Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|0:00:52
|5
|Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders
|6
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|7
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|8
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|9
|Elizabeth Doueal (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|10
|Amy Cundy (QLD) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|11
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|12
|Georgina Beech (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|13
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|14
|Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|15
|Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|16
|Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders
|17
|Gemma Ansell (ACT) Individual Riders
|18
|Claire Michel (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|19
|Marissa Madden (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|20
|Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|21
|Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
|22
|Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|23
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|24
|Grace Phang (MAS) Individual Riders
|25
|Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|26
|Amanda Nabi (WA) Individual Riders
|27
|Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|28
|Emma Pane (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|29
|Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|30
|Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders
|31
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|32
|Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|33
|Verita Stewart (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|34
|Michelle Apostolou (SA) Individual Riders
|35
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|36
|Jasmine McMillan (QLD) Individual Riders
|37
|Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad
|38
|Anna Massey (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|39
|Sophie Weston (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|40
|Minda Murray (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|41
|Anne Bramley (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|42
|Jessica Lane (VIC) Individual Riders
|43
|Jade Colligan (NSW) Bicycle Superstore
|44
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|45
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|46
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|47
|Liz Leyden (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|48
|Margeaux Thompson (VIC) Individual Riders
|49
|Lucy Barker (SA) Individual Riders
|50
|Nicole Moerig (QLD) Liv/giant-Shimano
|51
|Sarah Riley (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|52
|Carley McKay (VIC) Individual Riders
|53
|Erin Kinnealy (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|54
|Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|55
|Lucy Bechtel (ACT) Individual Riders
|56
|Josephine Meldgaard (NSW) Individual Riders
|57
|Samantha Abbott (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|58
|Emily Cust (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|59
|Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|60
|Elizabeth Hall (VIC) Individual Riders
|61
|Deborah Richards (VIC) Individual Riders
|62
|Kelly Bartlett (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|63
|Philippa Henty (ACT) Individual Riders
|64
|Veronica Micich (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|65
|Bridie O'Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|66
|Nicky St. Clair (VIC) Individual Riders
|67
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|68
|Melissa Robinson (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:21:58
|DNF
|Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|DNF
|Holly Hawtin (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|DNF
|Sarah Knights (VIC) Individual Riders
|DNS
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|DNS
|Stephanie Boehm (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|3
|3
|Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|2
|4
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|12
|pts
|2
|Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|8
|3
|Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team
|6
|4
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|4
|5
|Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|3
|3
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|2
|4
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|3
|3
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|2
|4
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|7:09:02
|2
|Bicycle Superstore
|3
|Boss Racing Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Suzuki Brumby's
|0:00:52
|5
|Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|6
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|7
|Building Champions Squad
|8
|Liv/giant-Shimano
|9
|Specialized Securitor
|10
|Heath.com.au-IRIA
|11
|Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|12
|Total Rush Hyster
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|6:47:14
|2
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|0:01:30
|3
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|4
|Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team
|0:02:10
|5
|Bridie O'Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:02:22
|6
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|7
|Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:02:38
|8
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|9
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:03:01
|10
|Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
|0:03:02
|11
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:03:07
|12
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|0:03:35
|13
|Amanda Nabi (WA) Individual Riders
|0:03:39
|14
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:03:47
|15
|Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:04:03
|16
|Carley McKay (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:04:07
|17
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|18
|Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:04:12
|19
|Verita Stewart (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|0:04:14
|20
|Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:04:30
|21
|Minda Murray (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|22
|Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:04:33
|23
|Lucy Barker (SA) Individual Riders
|0:04:35
|24
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|25
|Veronica Micich (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|0:04:47
|26
|Lucy Bechtel (ACT) Individual Riders
|0:04:49
|27
|Erin Kinnealy (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:04:51
|28
|Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|0:05:01
|29
|Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders
|0:05:03
|30
|Grace Phang (MAS) Individual Riders
|0:05:04
|31
|Marissa Madden (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:05:16
|32
|Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|33
|Elizabeth Doueal (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:05:17
|34
|Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad
|0:05:25
|35
|Sarah Riley (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:05:38
|36
|Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:05:39
|37
|Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|38
|Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:05:44
|39
|Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|0:05:46
|40
|Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:05:51
|41
|Jade Colligan (NSW) Bicycle Superstore
|0:05:57
|42
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:06:07
|43
|Samantha Abbott (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:06:09
|44
|Nicky St. Clair (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:06:15
|45
|Sophie Weston (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:06:19
|46
|Josephine Meldgaard (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:06:24
|47
|Jasmine McMillan (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:06:29
|48
|Deborah Richards (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:06:36
|49
|Claire Michel (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:06:42
|50
|Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:06:44
|51
|Emma Pane (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|0:06:45
|52
|Kelly Bartlett (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:06:56
|53
|Nicole Moerig (QLD) Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:06:57
|54
|Anne Bramley (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|55
|Gemma Ansell (ACT) Individual Riders
|0:06:59
|56
|Anna Massey (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:07:16
|57
|Emily Cust (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:07:17
|58
|Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:07:53
|59
|Michelle Apostolou (SA) Individual Riders
|0:08:02
|60
|Liz Leyden (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:08:23
|61
|Margeaux Thompson (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:08:26
|62
|Georgina Beech (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:08:37
|63
|Philippa Henty (ACT) Individual Riders
|0:08:49
|64
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:09:59
|65
|Amy Cundy (QLD) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:13:57
|66
|Elizabeth Hall (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:14:09
|67
|Jessica Lane (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:16:13
|68
|Melissa Robinson (WA) Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:28:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|32
|pts
|2
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|24
|3
|Crystal Wemyss (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|15
|4
|Rachel Ward (VIC) Boss Racing Team
|14
|5
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|14
|6
|Nicole Whitburn (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|11
|7
|Justyna Lubkowski (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|11
|8
|Natalie Redmond (SA) Individual Riders
|10
|9
|Lisa Hanley (VIC) Individual Riders
|9
|10
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|8
|11
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|6
|13
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|6
|14
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|5
|15
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|5
|16
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|5
|17
|Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
|3
|18
|Amanda Nabi (WA) Individual Riders
|3
|19
|Claire Michel (VIC) Heath.com.au-IRIA
|2
|20
|Prudence Rothwell (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|2
|21
|Georgina Beech (VIC) BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|2
|22
|Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Locke (VIC) Liv/giant-Shimano
|17
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|4
|5
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|4
|6
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|6:49:39
|2
|Allison Rice (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:00:13
|3
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|4
|Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
|0:00:37
|5
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:00:42
|6
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|7
|Tayla Evans (VIC) Building Champions Squad
|0:02:51
|8
|Georgia Vessey (NZL) Building Champions Squad
|0:03:00
|9
|Shannon Sherwin (WA) Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|10
|Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|0:03:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Suzuki Brumby's
|20:27:58
|2
|Specialized Securitor
|0:02:38
|3
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|4
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:04:07
|5
|Boss Racing Team
|0:05:34
|6
|Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:38
|7
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:05:58
|8
|Building Champions Squad
|0:08:17
|9
|Liv/giant-Shimano
|0:10:03
|10
|BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|0:11:14
|11
|Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|0:12:44
|12
|Heath.com.au-IRIA
|0:12:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bicycle Superstore
|80
|pts
|2
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|75
|3
|Suzuki Brumby's
|69
|4
|Specialized Securitor
|59
|5
|Boss Racing Team
|37
|6
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|34
|7
|Total Rush Hyster
|20
|8
|Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|19
|9
|BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|14
|10
|Building Champions Squad
|10
|11
|SASI Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Liv/giant-Shimano
|8
|13
|Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|51
|pts
|2
|Lizzie Williams (Vic) Specialized Securitor
|37
|3
|Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|35
|4
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|31
|5
|Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|29
|6
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|21
|7
|Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|21
|8
|Rebecca Heath (GBr) Bicycle Superstore
|21
|9
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|17
|10
|Felicity Wardlaw (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|15
|11
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|15
|12
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|14
|13
|Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW)
|11
|14
|Alexandra Manly
|11
|15
|Georgia Baker (TAS) Individual Riders
|10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy