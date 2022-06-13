Tulsa Tough: Lamperti wins River Parks Crit and secures Omnium title

Best Buddies duo Rodriguez and Gomez round out Omnium podium for men

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Lamperti (TRINITY Racing) 1:08:45
2Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Racing) 0:00:01
3Cesar Serna (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery) 0:00:02
4Alfredo Rodriguez (Best Buddies Racing)
5Bryan Gomez (Best Buddies Racing)
6Samuel Boardman (L39ION of Los Angeles)
7Sugio Henao (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM) 0:00:03
8Oscar Pachon (DCC)
9Drew Dillman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
10Cade Bickmore (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co) 0:00:06
11Jonathan Brown (Blazers)
12Colin Patterson (Automatic Racing)
13Jack Shuckra (Empyr Cycling) 0:00:07
14Denis Rugovac (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery) 0:00:09
15Sam Morris (DCC) 0:00:11
16Andrew Giniat (CS Velo) 0:00:16
17Andrew Dewar (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
18Connor White (CS Velo)
19Evan Bausbacher (Ride Bikes Bro)
20Dillon Geary (Team Mack)
21Preston Glace (Ride Bikes Bro) 0:00:17
22Mason Schofield (Space City Development Team - Chapeau Labs)
23Patrick Welch (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling) 0:00:19
24Caleb Langley (First Internet Bank) 0:00:21
25Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)
26James Hilyer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
27Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing) 0:00:34
28Zach Stein (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:39
29Frank Travieso (Blazers) 0:00:51
30Spencer Miller (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
31Robert Sievve (Best Buddies Racing) 0:00:53
32Austin Gomes (Team Mack) 0:00:54
33Chris Tolley (Ride Bikes Bro) 0:01:17
34Ed Veal (Automatic Racing) 0:01:32
35Asa Black (First Internet Bank) 0:01:35
36Cruz Edvardo (ButcherBox Cycling) 0:01:36
37Tanner Ward (Best Buddies Racing) 0:01:39
38Henry York (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team) 0:02:00
39Jamie Castaneda (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM) 0:02:01
40Jaun Esteban Arango (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM) 0:03:21
41Ricky Morales (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM) 0:03:23
42Francisco Lara Carbajal (DCC)
43Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
44Jonas Orset (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
45Kody Babler (Flicker | Hub Bikes)
46Sebastian Cano (Aminorip Factory Racing) 0:03:24
47Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
48Manuel Porzner (DCC)
49Jim Maddock (Primal - Audi Denver)
50Brenden Hardy (Above + Beyond Cancer p/b Bike World)
51Liam White (ButcherBox Cycling) 0:03:27
52Cody Kaiser (Kinetic Cycles / Specialized / SRAM / Zipp)
53Trey Shepard (First Internet Bank)
54Eli Husted (ELBOWZ Racing)
55Spencer Jones (ELBOWZ Racing)
56Nasani Hennis (Miami Blazers)
57Michael Allison (Move Up Elite Road) 0:03:28
58Conor Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
59Joe Waters (Empyr Cycling)
60Ryan Wei (Team CLIF Bar Cycling) 0:05:43
61Samuel Blackmon (Nashville Local Cycling)
62Mario Arroyave (Team Elevate Racing)
63Pavle Kalaba (Space City Development Team - Chapeau Labs)
64Caleb Smith (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
65Fabio Calabria (Pirelli)
66Justin Bird (team Mack)
67Liam Flanagan (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
68Luke Feuerhelm (First internet Bank)
69Cristian Rios (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
70Lee Yarbro
71Andy Heuser (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
72Rex Roberts (Ride Bikes Bro)
73Amir Danel (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
74Branden Russell (Fount Cycling Guild)
75Chris Wilson (Fount Cycling Guild)
76Ethan Craine (Project Echelon Racing)
77Kent Woermann (Move Up Elite Road)
78Andrew Evans (The Bike Route) 0:05:44
79William Seitz (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
80Timothy j. Killelea (Nashville Local Cycling)
81Jacob Slosar (Team Mack)
82Cayden Whitehill (Team Mack)
83Fred 6 Vincent (Team Elevate Racing)
84Matt Bailey (Empyr Cycling)
85Ian Borella (Team Mack)
DNFCrawford Romello (Blazers)
DNFDennis Ramirez (DCC)
DNFAustin Anderson (Empyr Cycling)
DNFBryce Olsen (Empyr Cycling)
DNFJonah Sanchez (Ride Bikes Bro)
DNFOsias Lozano (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
DNFLachlan Holliday (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
DNFKevin Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
DNFChristopher Beall (Terun Elite)
DNFLeonardo Hernandez (USMES)
DNSCory Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
DNSTy Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles)
DNSGavin Hoover (L39ION of Los Angeles)
DNSAlec Cowan (L39ION of Los Angeles)
DNSJustin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
DNSJustin Bolde (Aminorip Factory Racing)
DNSTony Baca (Aminorip Factory Racing)
DNSThomas Salvesen (Automatic Racing)
DNSAldo Ilesic (Automatic Racing)
DNSNick Carter (Automatic Racing)
DNSAma Nsek (Best Buddies Racing)
DNSWill Ross (Black Swift/Cycleton)
DNSDante Young (Blazers)
DNSJoshua Kelly (Blazers)
DNSJack White (BSCG Support Clean Sport)
DNSOliver Flautt (ButcherBox Cycling)
DNSSam Rosenholtz (ButcherBox Cycling)
DNSCameron Beard (ButcherBox Cycling)
DNSNick White (ButcherBox Cycling)
DNSWill Gleason (CS Velo)
DNSTaylor Warren (CS Velo)
DNSIsmael Collada Acosta (DCC)
DNSCanyon Emmott (ELBOWZ Racing)
DNSPatrick Casey (Empyr Cycling)
DNSAlvin Escajeda (Endo Concept Team)
DNSJohnny Purvis (First Internet Bank)
DNSDavid Richter (Fount Cycling Guild)
DNSNathan Brown (Human Powered Health)
DNSNathan Surowiec (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
DNSSait Arana (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
DNSCalvin Conaway (Midwestdevo)
DNSMatt Ledbetter (Move Up Elite Road)
DNSJeremiah Stoller (Nashville Local Cycling)
DNSKyle Tiesler (Nashville Local Cycling)
DNSAndrew Scarano (Nashville Local Cycling)
DNSStephen Hall (Pedal Mafia)
DNSDavid Wright (Ponte Vedra Racing)
DNSJohn Ryan (Premier Racing Texas)
DNSJohn Heinlein (Project Echelon Racing)
DNSJordan Cheyne (Project Echelon Racing)
DNSPeter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
DNSStephen Pimental (Ride Bikes Bro)
DNSTayne Andrade (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
DNSPeter Behm (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
DNSLiam Flannery (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
DNSChaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
DNSAlex Marr (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
DNSJohn Bowie (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
DNSJohnny Mitchell (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
DNSDevraj Grewal (Space City Development Team - Chapeau Labs)
DNSSam Benedict (Specialized Project 74)
DNSTyler Cloutier (TCCX)
DNSDavid Gaona (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
DNSJacob Kelly (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
DNSOwen Gillott (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
DNSChris Stuart (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
DNSTyler Locke (Team Corratec America)
DNSElvys Reyes (Team Corratec America)
DNSCesar Marte Arias (Team Corratec America)
DNSCarlos Hernandez (Team Corratec America)
DNSIsmael Sanchez (Team Corratec America)
DNSLuke Pharis (Team Elevate Racing)
DNSMark Baerd (Team Elevate Racing)
DNSMatt Mikul (Terun Elite)
DNSZackery Weimer (Terun Elite)
DNSAaron Beebe (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
DNSEli House (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
DNSJonathan Jacob (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
DNSChase Wark (Warks Cycling Services p/b Adventure Cycle & Ski)
DNSChristopher Morales (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
DNSSamuel (Hunter) Grove (L39ION of Los Angeles)

