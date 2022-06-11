Tulsa Tough: Skylar Schneider wins Blue Dome Criterium
By Cyclingnews published
L39ION of Los Angeles sprinter beats, Jennifer Valente and Maggie Coles-Lyster on opening night
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:47:14
|2
|Jennifer Valente (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
|3
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|Kaia Schmid (UCI WTW: Human Powered Health)
|5
|Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|6
|Maddy Ward (InstaFund Racing)
|0:00:02
|7
|Peta Mullens (Roxsolt Liv SRAM)
|0:00:03
|8
|Olivia Cummins (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized)
|9
|Zoe Ta-perez (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized)
|0:00:04
|10
|Erica Zaveta (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
|11
|Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:05
|12
|Andrea Cyr (ButcherBox Cycling)
|0:00:07
|13
|Danielle Moreshead (LA Sweat)
|0:00:08
|14
|Katherine Sarkisov (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized)
|15
|Melanie Wong (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
|0:00:09
|16
|Paola Munoz (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
|17
|Lizzy Gunsalus (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|18
|Jessica Bonilla Escapite (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
|19
|Cassidy Hickey (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized)
|0:00:10
|20
|Aubrey Drummond (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized)
|21
|Taylor Kuyk-white (Philly Bike Expo)
|22
|Rachel Plessing (ButcherBox Cycling)
|23
|Brittany Parffrey (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling TEam)
|24
|Claire Windsor (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized)
|25
|Stephanie Halamek (Philly Bike Expo)
|26
|Kaitlyn Agnew (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
|0:00:11
|27
|Jane Tullis (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|28
|Daphne Karagianis (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:12
|29
|Erica Clevenger (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:13
|30
|Mia Manganello Kilburg (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|31
|Samantha Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:00:14
|32
|Hannah Dalsing (Roxo Racing)
|0:00:17
|33
|Brenna Wrye-simpson (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|34
|Ava Hachmann (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|35
|Marjorie Bemis (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
|0:00:18
|36
|Hana Hermanovska (ButcherBox Cycling)
|37
|Cara Oneill (Colavita Factor_Pro Cycling Team)
|38
|Hayley Bates (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|39
|Sarah Schuetter (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|0:00:19
|40
|Verena Eberhardt (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
|41
|Jaime Larmer (Roxo Racing)
|42
|Maeghan Easler (United Cycling)
|43
|Helena Coney (InstaFund Racing)
|0:00:20
|44
|Mary Joyce Monton (Shadow Elite)
|0:00:21
|45
|Shayna Powless (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:00:22
|46
|Julyn Aguila (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|47
|Nicola Macdonald (Roxsolt Liv Sram)
|48
|Allison Mccurry (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
|49
|Mariana Valadez (LA Sweat)
|50
|Alexis Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:00:26
|51
|Lisa Jacob (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:00:28
|52
|Patricia Witmer
|0:00:32
|53
|Nicole Jurisch (Cantu Cycling Wheels)
|54
|Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|0:00:33
|55
|Larissa Castelari (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|56
|Emily Flynn (LA Sweat)
|0:00:34
|57
|Sofia Arreola (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
|0:00:35
|58
|Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Roxo Racing)
|0:00:36
|59
|Izzie Harden (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|0:00:37
|60
|Rosie Levy (United Cycling)
|0:00:38
|61
|Michelle Henry (Roxo Racing)
|62
|Sharni Morley (Faster Cyclist)
|63
|Michelle Montoya (Pegasus Cycling)
|64
|Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzales (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
|65
|Carlie Cooper (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
|0:00:39
|66
|Shannon Koch (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
|67
|Jessica Sawyer
|0:00:40
|68
|Monica Merced (LA Sweat)
|69
|Anna Christian (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
|70
|Megan Sybeldon (Team Skyline)
|0:00:41
|71
|Mel Dorman (Shadow Elite)
|72
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
|73
|Saffron Button (Roxsolt Liv Sram)
|0:00:42
|74
|Rylee Mcmullen (Insta Fund Racing)
|75
|Alexi Costa (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
|76
|Moirin Nelson (Faster Cyclist)
|77
|Margot Clyne (Fearless Femme Racing)
|78
|Krystal Chacin (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|0:00:44
|79
|Thialor Mize (United Cycling)
|0:00:59
|80
|Gillian Bennett (ButcherBox Cycling)
|0:01:05
|81
|Kimberly Lucie (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:18
|82
|Betty Hasse (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|0:02:44
|83
|Luci Olewinski (Cats!)
|84
|Madison Frank (United Cycling)
|85
|Marissa Axell (Revolution Racing Team)
|86
|Casandra Dickerson (Team isocentric)
|87
|Evelyne Gagnon (Shadow Elite)
|88
|Kaya Cattouse (LA Sweat)
|0:02:58
|89
|Ajay Baker (Team MACK Racing Elite)
|0:03:06
|90
|Chelsea Smith (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
|91
|Leah Loggin (BadNaughty)
|92
|Alijall Beatty (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
|0:03:07
|93
|Abigail Yates (Bike Mart / LIV)
|OTL
|Katia Martinez (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
|OTL
|Emily Watts (Fearless Femme Racing)
|OTL
|Ashley Weaver (LA Sweat)
|OTL
|Ashley King (Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear)
|OTL
|Maria Fernanda (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|OTL
|Loren Morgan (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|OTL
|Tilly Field (Roxsolt Liv SRAM)
|OTL
|Shari Stillman Corbitt (Serious Cycling)
|OTL
|Aubrie Desylva (Shadow Elite)
|OTL
|Sarah Diekmeyer (Shadow Elite)
|OTL
|Veronika Redensek (Spinistry Racing)
|OTL
|Chelsea Reedy (The Cycling Archaeologist)
|OTL
|Alison Merner (Unattached)
|OTL
|Carolyn Defoore (United Cycling)
|OTL
|Ariane Bonhomme (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
|OTL
|Emily Ehrlich (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
|OTL
|Harriet Owen (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
|OTL
|Haley Smith (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
|OTL
|Isabelle Bryenton
|DNF
|Laurel Roberts
|DNF
|Lauren Dodge (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
|DNF
|Paige Kostanecki (ButcherBox Cycling)
|DNF
|Brenna Nelson (FC-ELITE)
|DNF
|Jennifer Quijada (Shadow Elite)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tulsa Tough: Skylar Schneider wins Blue Dome CriteriumL39ION of Los Angeles sprinter beats, Jennifer Valente and Maggie Coles-Lyster on opening night
-
Evenepoel seeks new challenges against Tour de France contenders at Tour de Suisse‘I want to see if I can be up there with the strongest guys, who go to the Tour de France’
-
ZLM Tour: Timothy Dupont wins stage 4Olav Kooij second, Elia Viviani third in Mierlo bunch sprint
-
Geoghegan Hart and Jorgenson ‘cooked’ in Dauphiné heatSalt pills, water, and not going to Tour of Norway among tactics to cope with the sun