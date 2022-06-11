Tulsa Tough: Skylar Schneider wins Blue Dome Criterium

L39ION of Los Angeles sprinter beats, Jennifer Valente and Maggie Coles-Lyster on opening night

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:47:14
2Jennifer Valente (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
3Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
4Kaia Schmid (UCI WTW: Human Powered Health)
5Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles)
6Maddy Ward (InstaFund Racing) 0:00:02
7Peta Mullens (Roxsolt Liv SRAM) 0:00:03
8Olivia Cummins (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized)
9Zoe Ta-perez (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized) 0:00:04
10Erica Zaveta (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
11Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:05
12Andrea Cyr (ButcherBox Cycling) 0:00:07
13Danielle Moreshead (LA Sweat) 0:00:08
14Katherine Sarkisov (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized)
15Melanie Wong (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit) 0:00:09
16Paola Munoz (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
17Lizzy Gunsalus (Levine Law Group - CCB)
18Jessica Bonilla Escapite (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
19Cassidy Hickey (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized) 0:00:10
20Aubrey Drummond (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized)
21Taylor Kuyk-white (Philly Bike Expo)
22Rachel Plessing (ButcherBox Cycling)
23Brittany Parffrey (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling TEam)
24Claire Windsor (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized)
25Stephanie Halamek (Philly Bike Expo)
26Kaitlyn Agnew (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit) 0:00:11
27Jane Tullis (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
28Daphne Karagianis (DNA Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:12
29Erica Clevenger (DNA Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:13
30Mia Manganello Kilburg (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
31Samantha Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:14
32Hannah Dalsing (Roxo Racing) 0:00:17
33Brenna Wrye-simpson (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
34Ava Hachmann (Levine Law Group - CCB)
35Marjorie Bemis (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs) 0:00:18
36Hana Hermanovska (ButcherBox Cycling)
37Cara Oneill (Colavita Factor_Pro Cycling Team)
38Hayley Bates (Levine Law Group - CCB)
39Sarah Schuetter (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet) 0:00:19
40Verena Eberhardt (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
41Jaime Larmer (Roxo Racing)
42Maeghan Easler (United Cycling)
43Helena Coney (InstaFund Racing) 0:00:20
44Mary Joyce Monton (Shadow Elite) 0:00:21
45Shayna Powless (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:22
46Julyn Aguila (L39ION of Los Angeles)
47Nicola Macdonald (Roxsolt Liv Sram)
48Allison Mccurry (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
49Mariana Valadez (LA Sweat)
50Alexis Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:26
51Lisa Jacob (Fearless Femme Racing) 0:00:28
52Patricia Witmer 0:00:32
53Nicole Jurisch (Cantu Cycling Wheels)
54Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group - CCB) 0:00:33
55Larissa Castelari (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
56Emily Flynn (LA Sweat) 0:00:34
57Sofia Arreola (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24) 0:00:35
58Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Roxo Racing) 0:00:36
59Izzie Harden (Levine Law Group - CCB) 0:00:37
60Rosie Levy (United Cycling) 0:00:38
61Michelle Henry (Roxo Racing)
62Sharni Morley (Faster Cyclist)
63Michelle Montoya (Pegasus Cycling)
64Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzales (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
65Carlie Cooper (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing) 0:00:39
66Shannon Koch (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
67Jessica Sawyer 0:00:40
68Monica Merced (LA Sweat)
69Anna Christian (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
70Megan Sybeldon (Team Skyline) 0:00:41
71Mel Dorman (Shadow Elite)
72Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
73Saffron Button (Roxsolt Liv Sram) 0:00:42
74Rylee Mcmullen (Insta Fund Racing)
75Alexi Costa (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
76Moirin Nelson (Faster Cyclist)
77Margot Clyne (Fearless Femme Racing)
78Krystal Chacin (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet) 0:00:44
79Thialor Mize (United Cycling) 0:00:59
80Gillian Bennett (ButcherBox Cycling) 0:01:05
81Kimberly Lucie (DNA Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:18
82Betty Hasse (Levine Law Group - CCB) 0:02:44
83Luci Olewinski (Cats!)
84Madison Frank (United Cycling)
85Marissa Axell (Revolution Racing Team)
86Casandra Dickerson (Team isocentric)
87Evelyne Gagnon (Shadow Elite)
88Kaya Cattouse (LA Sweat) 0:02:58
89Ajay Baker (Team MACK Racing Elite) 0:03:06
90Chelsea Smith (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
91Leah Loggin (BadNaughty)
92Alijall Beatty (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit) 0:03:07
93Abigail Yates (Bike Mart / LIV)
OTLKatia Martinez (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
OTLEmily Watts (Fearless Femme Racing)
OTLAshley Weaver (LA Sweat)
OTLAshley King (Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear)
OTLMaria Fernanda (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
OTLLoren Morgan (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
OTLTilly Field (Roxsolt Liv SRAM)
OTLShari Stillman Corbitt (Serious Cycling)
OTLAubrie Desylva (Shadow Elite)
OTLSarah Diekmeyer (Shadow Elite)
OTLVeronika Redensek (Spinistry Racing)
OTLChelsea Reedy (The Cycling Archaeologist)
OTLAlison Merner (Unattached)
OTLCarolyn Defoore (United Cycling)
OTLAriane Bonhomme (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
OTLEmily Ehrlich (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
OTLHarriet Owen (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
OTLHaley Smith (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
OTLIsabelle Bryenton
DNFLaurel Roberts
DNFLauren Dodge (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
DNFPaige Kostanecki (ButcherBox Cycling)
DNFBrenna Nelson (FC-ELITE)
DNFJennifer Quijada (Shadow Elite)

