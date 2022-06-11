Tulsa Tough: L39ION of Los Angeles go 1-2 with Magner, Williams at Blue Dome Criterium

By published

Best Buddies Racing's Rodriguez finishes third

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles) 1:09:42
2Cory Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
3Alfredo Rodriguez (Best Buddies Racing)
4Luke Lamperti (TRINITY Racing)
5Gavin Hoover (L39ION of Los Angeles)
6Bryan Gomez (Best Buddies Racing) 0:00:01
7Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)
8Cruz Edvardo (ButcherBox Cycling)
9Sam Morris (DCC) 0:00:02
10Sebastian Cano (Aminorip Factory Racing)
11Cesar Serna (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery) 0:00:03
12Cade Bickmore (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co) 0:00:04
13Owen Gillott (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
14Jaun Esteban Arango (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM) 0:00:05
15Sugio Henao (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
16Kyle Tiesler (Nashville Local Cycling) 0:00:07
17Andrew Giniat (CS Velo)
18Jack Shuckra (Empyr Cycling)
19Tanner Ward (Best Buddies Racing)
20Manuel Porzner (DCC)
21Ed Veal (Automatic Racing) 0:00:08
22Jacob Kelly (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery) 0:00:09
23Asablack (First Internet Bank)
24Nasani Hennis (Miami Blazers)
25Dante Young (Blazers) 0:00:14
26Jamie Castaneda (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM) 0:00:21
27Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:26
28Patrick Welch (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
29Brenden Hardy (Above + Beyond Cancer p/b Bike World) 0:00:28
30Austin Gomes (Team Mack) 0:00:30
31Tony Baca (Aminorip Factory Racing)
32Oscar Pachon (DCC)
33Pavle Kalaba (Space City Development Team - Chapeau Labs)
34Connor White (CS Velo)
35Liam White (ButcherBox Cycling) 0:00:31
36Nathan Surowiec (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
37Cristian Rios (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
38Samuel Blackmon (Nashville Local Cycling)
39Mason Schofield (Space City Development Team - Chapeau Labs)
40Austin Anderson (Empyr Cycling)
41Joe Waters (Empyr Cycling)
42David Gaona (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
43Jonas Orset (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery) 0:00:32
44Zach Stein (ELBOWZ Racing)
45Canyon Emmott (ELBOWZ Racing)
46Matt Bailey (Empyr Cycling)
47Patrick Casey (Empyr Cycling)
48Michael Allison (Move Up Elite Road)
49Dillon Geary (Team Mack)
50Christopher Morales (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
51Joshua Kelly (Blazers)
52Kody Babler (Flicker | Hub Bikes) 0:00:33
53Henry York (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
54Alec Cowan (L39ION of Los Angeles)
55Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
56Spencer Jones (ELBOWZ Racing)
57Eli Husted (ELBOWZ Racing)
58Andy Heuser (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery) 0:00:34
59Crawford Romello (Blazers) 0:00:35
60Kevin Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
61Luke Feuerhelm (First internet Bank)
62Rex Roberts (Ride Bikes Bro) 0:00:36
63Leonardo Hernandez (USMES)
64Preston Glace (Ride Bikes Bro)
65Spencer Miller (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
66Cody Kaiser (Kinetic Cycles / Specialized / SRAM / Zipp)
67Fred Vincent (Team Elevate Racing)
68Branden Russell (Fount Cycling Guild)
69Trey Shepard (First Internet Bank) 0:00:37
70Jim Maddock (Primal - Audi Denver)
71Colin Patterson (Automatic Racing)
72Liam Flanagan (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
73Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local WOLFPACK) 0:00:38
74Timothy j. Killelea (Nashville Local Cycling)
75Mario Arroyave (Team Elevate Racing) 0:00:39
76Jonathan Brown (Blazers)
77Frank Travieso (Blazers) 0:00:40
78Christopher Beall (Terun Elite) 0:00:41
79Justin Bird (team Mack) 0:00:42
80Stephen Pimental (Ride Bikes Bro) 0:00:44
81Ama Nsek (Best Buddies Racing) 0:00:51
82Lee Yarbro 0:00:52
83Chris Wilson (Fount Cycling Guild) 0:00:53
84Conor Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
85Caleb Langley (First Internet Bank) 0:00:55
86Kent Woermann (Move Up Elite Road) 0:01:01
87Chris Tolley (Ride Bikes Bro) 0:01:10
88Drew Dillman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co) 0:01:12
89Amir Danel (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling) 0:01:18
90Caleb Smith (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet) 0:01:23
91Samuel Boardman (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:01:29
92Tyler Cloutier (TCCX)
93Nathan Brown (Human Powered Health) 0:01:37
94James Hilyer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team) 0:02:19
95Jacob Slosar (Team Mack)
96Denis Rugovac (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
97Francisco Lara Carbajal (DCC)
98Jack White (BSCG Support Clean Sport)
99Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Racing)
LapJustin Bolde (Aminorip Factory Racing)
LapThomas Salvesen (Automatic Racing)
LapNick Carter (Automatic Racing)
LapMichael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing)
LapRobert Sievve (Best Buddies Racing)
LapOliver Flautt (ButcherBox Cycling)
LapCameron Beard (ButcherBox Cycling)
LapNick White (ButcherBox Cycling)
LapWill Gleason (CS Velo)
LapTaylor Warren (CS Velo)
LapIsmael Collada Acosta (DCC)
LapBryce Olsen (Empyr Cycling)
LapAlvin Escajeda (Endo Concept Team)
LapDavid Richter (Fount Cycling Guild)
LapSait Arana (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
LapCalvin Conaway (Midwestdevo)
LapMatt Ledbetter (Move Up Elite Road)
LapJeremiah Stoller (Nashville Local Cycling)
LapAndrew Scarano (Nashville Local Cycling)
LapNicholas Rogers (Natural State Speed Racing)
LapStephen Hall (Pedal Mafia)
LapFabio Calabria (Pirelli)
LapDavid Wright (Ponte Vedra Racing)
LapJohn Ryan (Premier Racing Texas)
LapJohn Heinlein (Project Echelon Racing)
LapJordan Cheyne (Project Echelon Racing)
LapPeter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
LapEthancraine (Project Echelon Racing)
LapEvan Bausbacher (Ride Bikes Bro)
LapJonah Sanchez (Ride Bikes Bro)
LapTayne Andrade (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
LapPeter Behm (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
LapLiam Flannery (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
LapChaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
LapAlex Marr (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
LapOsias Lozano (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
LapJohn Bowie (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
LapLachlan Holliday (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
LapJohnny Mitchell (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
LapWilliam Seitz (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
LapDevraj Grewal (Space City Development Team - Chapeau Labs)
LapSam Benedict (Specialized Project 74)
LapAndrew Dewar (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
LapChris Stuart (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
LapRyan Wei (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
LapTyler Locke (Team Corratec America)
LapElvys Reyes (Team Corratec America)
LapRicky Morales (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
LapCesar Marte Arias (Team Corratec America)
LapCarlos Hernandez (Team Corratec America)
LapIsmael Sanchez (Team Corratec America)
LapLuke Pharis (Team Elevate Racing)
LapMark Baerd (Team Elevate Racing)
LapCayden Whitehill (Team Mack)
LapMatt Mikul (Terun Elite)
LapZackery Weimer (Terun Elite)
LapAaron Beebe (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
LapKyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
LapEli House (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
LapJonathan Jacob (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
LapWilliam Jessup (VeloBrew Racing)
LapChase Wark (Warks Cycling Services p/b Adventure Cycle & Ski)
DNFSteen Rose
DNFAldo Ilesic (Automatic Racing)
DNFSam Rosenholtz (ButcherBox Cycling)
DNFDennis Ramirez (DCC)
DNFIan Borella (Team Mack)

