Tulsa Tough: L39ION of Los Angeles go 1-2 with Magner, Williams at Blue Dome Criterium
By Cyclingnews published
Best Buddies Racing's Rodriguez finishes third
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|1:09:42
|2
|Cory Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|3
|Alfredo Rodriguez (Best Buddies Racing)
|4
|Luke Lamperti (TRINITY Racing)
|5
|Gavin Hoover (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|6
|Bryan Gomez (Best Buddies Racing)
|0:00:01
|7
|Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)
|8
|Cruz Edvardo (ButcherBox Cycling)
|9
|Sam Morris (DCC)
|0:00:02
|10
|Sebastian Cano (Aminorip Factory Racing)
|11
|Cesar Serna (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
|0:00:03
|12
|Cade Bickmore (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
|0:00:04
|13
|Owen Gillott (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|14
|Jaun Esteban Arango (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
|0:00:05
|15
|Sugio Henao (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
|16
|Kyle Tiesler (Nashville Local Cycling)
|0:00:07
|17
|Andrew Giniat (CS Velo)
|18
|Jack Shuckra (Empyr Cycling)
|19
|Tanner Ward (Best Buddies Racing)
|20
|Manuel Porzner (DCC)
|21
|Ed Veal (Automatic Racing)
|0:00:08
|22
|Jacob Kelly (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
|0:00:09
|23
|Asablack (First Internet Bank)
|24
|Nasani Hennis (Miami Blazers)
|25
|Dante Young (Blazers)
|0:00:14
|26
|Jamie Castaneda (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
|0:00:21
|27
|Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:00:26
|28
|Patrick Welch (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
|29
|Brenden Hardy (Above + Beyond Cancer p/b Bike World)
|0:00:28
|30
|Austin Gomes (Team Mack)
|0:00:30
|31
|Tony Baca (Aminorip Factory Racing)
|32
|Oscar Pachon (DCC)
|33
|Pavle Kalaba (Space City Development Team - Chapeau Labs)
|34
|Connor White (CS Velo)
|35
|Liam White (ButcherBox Cycling)
|0:00:31
|36
|Nathan Surowiec (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
|37
|Cristian Rios (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
|38
|Samuel Blackmon (Nashville Local Cycling)
|39
|Mason Schofield (Space City Development Team - Chapeau Labs)
|40
|Austin Anderson (Empyr Cycling)
|41
|Joe Waters (Empyr Cycling)
|42
|David Gaona (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
|43
|Jonas Orset (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
|0:00:32
|44
|Zach Stein (ELBOWZ Racing)
|45
|Canyon Emmott (ELBOWZ Racing)
|46
|Matt Bailey (Empyr Cycling)
|47
|Patrick Casey (Empyr Cycling)
|48
|Michael Allison (Move Up Elite Road)
|49
|Dillon Geary (Team Mack)
|50
|Christopher Morales (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
|51
|Joshua Kelly (Blazers)
|52
|Kody Babler (Flicker | Hub Bikes)
|0:00:33
|53
|Henry York (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|54
|Alec Cowan (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|55
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|56
|Spencer Jones (ELBOWZ Racing)
|57
|Eli Husted (ELBOWZ Racing)
|58
|Andy Heuser (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
|0:00:34
|59
|Crawford Romello (Blazers)
|0:00:35
|60
|Kevin Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|61
|Luke Feuerhelm (First internet Bank)
|62
|Rex Roberts (Ride Bikes Bro)
|0:00:36
|63
|Leonardo Hernandez (USMES)
|64
|Preston Glace (Ride Bikes Bro)
|65
|Spencer Miller (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
|66
|Cody Kaiser (Kinetic Cycles / Specialized / SRAM / Zipp)
|67
|Fred Vincent (Team Elevate Racing)
|68
|Branden Russell (Fount Cycling Guild)
|69
|Trey Shepard (First Internet Bank)
|0:00:37
|70
|Jim Maddock (Primal - Audi Denver)
|71
|Colin Patterson (Automatic Racing)
|72
|Liam Flanagan (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
|73
|Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local WOLFPACK)
|0:00:38
|74
|Timothy j. Killelea (Nashville Local Cycling)
|75
|Mario Arroyave (Team Elevate Racing)
|0:00:39
|76
|Jonathan Brown (Blazers)
|77
|Frank Travieso (Blazers)
|0:00:40
|78
|Christopher Beall (Terun Elite)
|0:00:41
|79
|Justin Bird (team Mack)
|0:00:42
|80
|Stephen Pimental (Ride Bikes Bro)
|0:00:44
|81
|Ama Nsek (Best Buddies Racing)
|0:00:51
|82
|Lee Yarbro
|0:00:52
|83
|Chris Wilson (Fount Cycling Guild)
|0:00:53
|84
|Conor Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|85
|Caleb Langley (First Internet Bank)
|0:00:55
|86
|Kent Woermann (Move Up Elite Road)
|0:01:01
|87
|Chris Tolley (Ride Bikes Bro)
|0:01:10
|88
|Drew Dillman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
|0:01:12
|89
|Amir Danel (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
|0:01:18
|90
|Caleb Smith (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|0:01:23
|91
|Samuel Boardman (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:01:29
|92
|Tyler Cloutier (TCCX)
|93
|Nathan Brown (Human Powered Health)
|0:01:37
|94
|James Hilyer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|0:02:19
|95
|Jacob Slosar (Team Mack)
|96
|Denis Rugovac (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
|97
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (DCC)
|98
|Jack White (BSCG Support Clean Sport)
|99
|Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Racing)
|Lap
|Justin Bolde (Aminorip Factory Racing)
|Lap
|Thomas Salvesen (Automatic Racing)
|Lap
|Nick Carter (Automatic Racing)
|Lap
|Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing)
|Lap
|Robert Sievve (Best Buddies Racing)
|Lap
|Oliver Flautt (ButcherBox Cycling)
|Lap
|Cameron Beard (ButcherBox Cycling)
|Lap
|Nick White (ButcherBox Cycling)
|Lap
|Will Gleason (CS Velo)
|Lap
|Taylor Warren (CS Velo)
|Lap
|Ismael Collada Acosta (DCC)
|Lap
|Bryce Olsen (Empyr Cycling)
|Lap
|Alvin Escajeda (Endo Concept Team)
|Lap
|David Richter (Fount Cycling Guild)
|Lap
|Sait Arana (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
|Lap
|Calvin Conaway (Midwestdevo)
|Lap
|Matt Ledbetter (Move Up Elite Road)
|Lap
|Jeremiah Stoller (Nashville Local Cycling)
|Lap
|Andrew Scarano (Nashville Local Cycling)
|Lap
|Nicholas Rogers (Natural State Speed Racing)
|Lap
|Stephen Hall (Pedal Mafia)
|Lap
|Fabio Calabria (Pirelli)
|Lap
|David Wright (Ponte Vedra Racing)
|Lap
|John Ryan (Premier Racing Texas)
|Lap
|John Heinlein (Project Echelon Racing)
|Lap
|Jordan Cheyne (Project Echelon Racing)
|Lap
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|Lap
|Ethancraine (Project Echelon Racing)
|Lap
|Evan Bausbacher (Ride Bikes Bro)
|Lap
|Jonah Sanchez (Ride Bikes Bro)
|Lap
|Tayne Andrade (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|Lap
|Peter Behm (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|Lap
|Liam Flannery (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|Lap
|Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|Lap
|Alex Marr (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|Lap
|Osias Lozano (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|Lap
|John Bowie (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|Lap
|Lachlan Holliday (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|Lap
|Johnny Mitchell (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|Lap
|William Seitz (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|Lap
|Devraj Grewal (Space City Development Team - Chapeau Labs)
|Lap
|Sam Benedict (Specialized Project 74)
|Lap
|Andrew Dewar (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|Lap
|Chris Stuart (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|Lap
|Ryan Wei (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|Lap
|Tyler Locke (Team Corratec America)
|Lap
|Elvys Reyes (Team Corratec America)
|Lap
|Ricky Morales (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
|Lap
|Cesar Marte Arias (Team Corratec America)
|Lap
|Carlos Hernandez (Team Corratec America)
|Lap
|Ismael Sanchez (Team Corratec America)
|Lap
|Luke Pharis (Team Elevate Racing)
|Lap
|Mark Baerd (Team Elevate Racing)
|Lap
|Cayden Whitehill (Team Mack)
|Lap
|Matt Mikul (Terun Elite)
|Lap
|Zackery Weimer (Terun Elite)
|Lap
|Aaron Beebe (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
|Lap
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
|Lap
|Eli House (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
|Lap
|Jonathan Jacob (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
|Lap
|William Jessup (VeloBrew Racing)
|Lap
|Chase Wark (Warks Cycling Services p/b Adventure Cycle & Ski)
|DNF
|Steen Rose
|DNF
|Aldo Ilesic (Automatic Racing)
|DNF
|Sam Rosenholtz (ButcherBox Cycling)
|DNF
|Dennis Ramirez (DCC)
|DNF
|Ian Borella (Team Mack)
