Tulsa Tough: Skylar Schneider takes back-to-back wins at Arts District Criterium

Olivia Cummins second and Peta Mullens third in second day of racing

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:49:04
2Olivia Cummins (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized) 0:00:01
3Peta Mullens (Roxsolt Liv SRAM)
4Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:02
5Nicola Macdonald (Roxsolt Liv Sram) 0:00:06
6Alexis Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:07
7Paola Munoz (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs) 0:00:08
8Danielle Moreshead (LA Sweat)
9Gillian Bennett (ButcherBox Cycling)
10Hana Hermanovska (ButcherBox Cycling)
11Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24) 0:00:09
12Andrea Cyr (ButcherBox Cycling)
13Katherine Sarkisov (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized)
14Stephanie Halamek (Philly Bike Expo)
15Maddy Ward (InstaFund Racing)
16Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
17Erica Zaveta (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
18Brittany Parffrey (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling TEam) 0:00:10
19Kaitlyn Agnew (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
20Maggie Coles-lyster (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
21Marjorie Bemis (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
22Taylor Kuyk-white (Philly Bike Expo) 0:00:12
23Jessica Bonilla Escapite (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs) 0:00:13
24Rachel Plessing (ButcherBox Cycling) 0:00:14
25Lisa Jacob (Fearless Femme Racing)
26Rylee Mcmullen (Insta Fund Racing) 0:00:15
27Hannah Dalsing (Roxo Racing) 0:00:20
28Hayley Bates (Levine Law Group - CCB)
29Aubrey Drummond (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized) 0:00:21
30Melanie Wong (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
31Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzales (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
32Claire Windsor (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized) 0:00:23
33Zoe Ta-perez (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized)
34Daphne Karagianis (DNA Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:24
35Megan Sybeldon (Team Skyline) 0:00:28
36Anna Christian (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:34
37Jane Tullis (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet) 0:00:45
38Jennifer Valente (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24) 0:00:51
39Emily Watts (Fearless Femme Racing) 0:00:53
40Shayna Powless (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:54
41Sharni Morley (Faster Cyclist) 0:01:00
42Cassidy Hickey (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized) 0:01:03
43Margot Clyne (Fearless Femme Racing)
44Brenna Wrye-simpson (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
45Lizzy Gunsalus (Levine Law Group - CCB)
46Emily Flynn (LA Sweat)
47Paige Kostanecki (ButcherBox Cycling)
48Cara Oneill (Colavita Factor_Pro Cycling Team)
49Kathryn Aman (3T/Q+M)
50Betty Hasse (Levine Law Group - CCB)
51Jessica Sawyer
52Nicole Jurisch (Cantu Cycling Wheels)
53Mel Dorman (Shadow Elite)
54Michelle Henry (Roxo Racing)
55Michelle Montoya (Pegasus Cycling)
56Evelyne Gagnon (Shadow Elite)
57Madison Frank (United Cycling)
58Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group - CCB)
59Sheri Rothe (United Cycling)
60Carlie Cooper (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
61Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Roxo Racing)
62Monica Merced (LA Sweat)
63Alexi Costa (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs) 0:01:04
64Krystal Chacin (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
65Shannon Koch (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
66Izzie Harden (Levine Law Group - CCB) 0:01:11
67Jaime Larmer (Roxo Racing)
68Casandra Dickerson (Team isocentric)
69Saffron Button (Roxsolt Liv Sram)
70Rosie Levy (United Cycling)
71Sarah Diekmeyer (Shadow Elite)
72Chelsea Smith (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
73Chelsea Reedy (The Cycling Archaeologist)
74Jennifer Quijada (Shadow Elite)
75Kaya Cattouse (LA Sweat)
76Maria Fernanda (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
LapSamantha Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles)
LapLauren Dodge (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
LapAllison Mccurry (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
LapAbigail Yates (Bike Mart / LIV)
LapKatia Martinez (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
LapErica Clevenger (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
LapMoirin Nelson (Faster Cyclist)
LapAshley Weaver (LA Sweat)
LapAshley King (Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear)
LapMarissa Axell (Revolution Racing Team)
LapSarah Schuetter (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
LapLoren Morgan (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
LapLarissa Castelari (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
LapTilly Field (Roxsolt Liv SRAM)
LapShari Stillman Corbitt (Serious Cycling)
LapMary Joyce Monton (Shadow Elite)
LapAubrie Desylva (Shadow Elite)
LapAjay Baker (Team MACK Racing Elite)
LapKaia Schmid (UCI WTW: Human Powered Health)
LapAlison Merner (Unattached)
LapMaeghan Easler (United Cycling)
LapCarolyn Defoore (United Cycling)
LapThialor Mize (United Cycling)
LapSofia Arreola (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
LapAriane Bonhomme (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
LapEmily Ehrlich (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
LapVerena Eberhardt (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
LapHarriet Owen (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
LapHaley Smith (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
LapIsabelle Bryenton
DNFJulyn Aguila (L39ION of Los Angeles)
DNFKimberly Lucie (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
DNFMia Manganello Kilburg (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
DNFHelena Coney (InstaFund Racing)
DNFMariana Valadez (LA Sweat)
DNFAva Hachmann (Levine Law Group - CCB)
DNFAlijall Beatty (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)

