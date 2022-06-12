Tulsa Tough: Skylar Schneider takes back-to-back wins at Arts District Criterium
Olivia Cummins second and Peta Mullens third in second day of racing
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:49:04
|2
|Olivia Cummins (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized)
|0:00:01
|3
|Peta Mullens (Roxsolt Liv SRAM)
|4
|Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:00:02
|5
|Nicola Macdonald (Roxsolt Liv Sram)
|0:00:06
|6
|Alexis Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:00:07
|7
|Paola Munoz (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
|0:00:08
|8
|Danielle Moreshead (LA Sweat)
|9
|Gillian Bennett (ButcherBox Cycling)
|10
|Hana Hermanovska (ButcherBox Cycling)
|11
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
|0:00:09
|12
|Andrea Cyr (ButcherBox Cycling)
|13
|Katherine Sarkisov (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized)
|14
|Stephanie Halamek (Philly Bike Expo)
|15
|Maddy Ward (InstaFund Racing)
|16
|Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
|17
|Erica Zaveta (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
|18
|Brittany Parffrey (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling TEam)
|0:00:10
|19
|Kaitlyn Agnew (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
|20
|Maggie Coles-lyster (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|21
|Marjorie Bemis (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
|22
|Taylor Kuyk-white (Philly Bike Expo)
|0:00:12
|23
|Jessica Bonilla Escapite (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
|0:00:13
|24
|Rachel Plessing (ButcherBox Cycling)
|0:00:14
|25
|Lisa Jacob (Fearless Femme Racing)
|26
|Rylee Mcmullen (Insta Fund Racing)
|0:00:15
|27
|Hannah Dalsing (Roxo Racing)
|0:00:20
|28
|Hayley Bates (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|29
|Aubrey Drummond (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized)
|0:00:21
|30
|Melanie Wong (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
|31
|Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzales (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
|32
|Claire Windsor (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized)
|0:00:23
|33
|Zoe Ta-perez (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized)
|34
|Daphne Karagianis (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:24
|35
|Megan Sybeldon (Team Skyline)
|0:00:28
|36
|Anna Christian (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:34
|37
|Jane Tullis (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|0:00:45
|38
|Jennifer Valente (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
|0:00:51
|39
|Emily Watts (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:00:53
|40
|Shayna Powless (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:00:54
|41
|Sharni Morley (Faster Cyclist)
|0:01:00
|42
|Cassidy Hickey (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized)
|0:01:03
|43
|Margot Clyne (Fearless Femme Racing)
|44
|Brenna Wrye-simpson (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|45
|Lizzy Gunsalus (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|46
|Emily Flynn (LA Sweat)
|47
|Paige Kostanecki (ButcherBox Cycling)
|48
|Cara Oneill (Colavita Factor_Pro Cycling Team)
|49
|Kathryn Aman (3T/Q+M)
|50
|Betty Hasse (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|51
|Jessica Sawyer
|52
|Nicole Jurisch (Cantu Cycling Wheels)
|53
|Mel Dorman (Shadow Elite)
|54
|Michelle Henry (Roxo Racing)
|55
|Michelle Montoya (Pegasus Cycling)
|56
|Evelyne Gagnon (Shadow Elite)
|57
|Madison Frank (United Cycling)
|58
|Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|59
|Sheri Rothe (United Cycling)
|60
|Carlie Cooper (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
|61
|Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Roxo Racing)
|62
|Monica Merced (LA Sweat)
|63
|Alexi Costa (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
|0:01:04
|64
|Krystal Chacin (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|65
|Shannon Koch (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
|66
|Izzie Harden (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|0:01:11
|67
|Jaime Larmer (Roxo Racing)
|68
|Casandra Dickerson (Team isocentric)
|69
|Saffron Button (Roxsolt Liv Sram)
|70
|Rosie Levy (United Cycling)
|71
|Sarah Diekmeyer (Shadow Elite)
|72
|Chelsea Smith (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
|73
|Chelsea Reedy (The Cycling Archaeologist)
|74
|Jennifer Quijada (Shadow Elite)
|75
|Kaya Cattouse (LA Sweat)
|76
|Maria Fernanda (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|Lap
|Samantha Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|Lap
|Lauren Dodge (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
|Lap
|Allison Mccurry (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
|Lap
|Abigail Yates (Bike Mart / LIV)
|Lap
|Katia Martinez (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs)
|Lap
|Erica Clevenger (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|Lap
|Moirin Nelson (Faster Cyclist)
|Lap
|Ashley Weaver (LA Sweat)
|Lap
|Ashley King (Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear)
|Lap
|Marissa Axell (Revolution Racing Team)
|Lap
|Sarah Schuetter (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|Lap
|Loren Morgan (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|Lap
|Larissa Castelari (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|Lap
|Tilly Field (Roxsolt Liv SRAM)
|Lap
|Shari Stillman Corbitt (Serious Cycling)
|Lap
|Mary Joyce Monton (Shadow Elite)
|Lap
|Aubrie Desylva (Shadow Elite)
|Lap
|Ajay Baker (Team MACK Racing Elite)
|Lap
|Kaia Schmid (UCI WTW: Human Powered Health)
|Lap
|Alison Merner (Unattached)
|Lap
|Maeghan Easler (United Cycling)
|Lap
|Carolyn Defoore (United Cycling)
|Lap
|Thialor Mize (United Cycling)
|Lap
|Sofia Arreola (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
|Lap
|Ariane Bonhomme (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
|Lap
|Emily Ehrlich (Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
|Lap
|Verena Eberhardt (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
|Lap
|Harriet Owen (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
|Lap
|Haley Smith (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
|Lap
|Isabelle Bryenton
|DNF
|Julyn Aguila (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|DNF
|Kimberly Lucie (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Mia Manganello Kilburg (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Helena Coney (InstaFund Racing)
|DNF
|Mariana Valadez (LA Sweat)
|DNF
|Ava Hachmann (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|DNF
|Alijall Beatty (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
