Tulsa Tough: Best Buddies go 1-2 with Gomez, Rodriguez at Arts District Criterium

Lamperti takes third place on day 2 of racing

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Gomez (Best Buddies Racing) 1:06:42
2Alfredo Rodriguez (Best Buddies Racing) 0:00:01
3Luke Lamperti (TRINITY Racing)
4Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles)
5Gavin Hoover (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:02
6Cruz Edvardo (ButcherBox Cycling)
7Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing) 0:00:03
8Sugio Henao (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
9Drew Dillman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co) 0:00:04
10Dillon Geary (Team Mack) 0:00:07
11Francisco Lara Carbajal (DCC)
12Sebastian Cano (Aminorip Factory Racing)
13Andrew Giniat (CS Velo)
14Cesar Serna (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
15Sam Morris (DCC)
16Jack Shuckra (Empyr Cycling) 0:00:09
17Christopher Morales (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
18Manuel Porzner (DCC)
19Oscar Pachon (DCC) 0:00:10
20Joe Waters (Empyr Cycling)
21Denis Rugovac (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery) 0:00:11
22Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Racing)
23Kyle Tiesler (Nashville Local Cycling)
24Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing) 0:00:14
25James Hilyer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
26Patrick Welch (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling) 0:00:15
27Owen Gillott (Team CLIF Bar Cycling) 0:00:17
28Mason Schofield (Space City Development Team - Chapeau Labs) 0:00:18
29Ed Veal (Automatic Racing)
30Andrew Dewar (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
31Preston Glace (Ride Bikes Bro)
32Connor White (CS Velo)
33Evan Bausbacher (Ride Bikes Bro)
34Zach Stein (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:19
35Nathan Surowiec (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling) 0:00:21
36Trey Shepard (First Internet Bank)
37Kody Babler (Flicker | Hub Bikes) 0:00:22
38Colin Patterson (Automatic Racing)
39Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:24
40Alec Cowan (L39ION of Los Angeles)
41David Gaona (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
42Brenden Hardy (Above + Beyond Cancer p/b Bike World)
43Liam Flanagan (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
44Liam White (ButcherBox Cycling) 0:00:27
45Austin Gomes (Team Mack) 0:00:29
46Samuel Blackmon (Nashville Local Cycling) 0:00:32
47Luke Feuerhelm (First internet Bank)
48Jonas Orset (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
49Ryan Wei (Team CLIF Bar Cycling) 0:00:37
50Jaun Esteban Arango (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM) 0:00:38
51Joshua Kelly (Blazers) 0:00:45
52Pavle Kalaba (Space City Development Team - Chapeau Labs) 0:00:49
53Rex Roberts (Ride Bikes Bro) 0:00:50
54Johnny Purvis (First Internet Bank)
55Spencer Miller (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling) 0:01:02
56Branden Russell (Fount Cycling Guild) 0:01:03
57Nicholas Rogers (Natural State Speed Racing)
58Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local WOLFPACK) 0:01:04
59Kevin Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar Cycling) 0:01:05
60Ama Nsek (Best Buddies Racing)
61Leonardo Hernandez (USMES)
62Patrick Casey (Empyr Cycling) 0:01:06
63Chris Tolley (Ride Bikes Bro) 0:01:07
64Caleb Smith (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet) 0:01:20
65Spencer Jones (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:22
66Canyon Emmott (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:26
67Andy Heuser (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery) 0:01:27
68Jim Maddock (Primal - Audi Denver)
69Jacob Kelly (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
70Justin Bird (team Mack) 0:01:30
71Mario Arroyave (Team Elevate Racing)
72Robert Sievve (Best Buddies Racing) 0:01:45
73Tanner Ward (Best Buddies Racing) 0:01:46
74Samuel Boardman (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:01:52
75Jonathan Brown (Blazers)
76Nasani Hennis (Miami Blazers)
77John Bowie (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet) 0:01:54
78Christopher Beall (Terun Elite) 0:02:01
79Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co) 0:02:29
80Ian Borella (Team Mack) 0:02:32
81Ricky Morales (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM) 0:02:41
82Michael Allison (Move Up Elite Road)
83Henry York (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
84Jacob Slosar (Team Mack)
85Asa Black (First Internet Bank)
86William Seitz (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
87Amir Danel (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
88Cody Kaiser (Kinetic Cycles / Specialized / SRAM / Zipp)
89Lee Yarbro
90Ethan Craine (Project Echelon Racing) 0:02:45
91Chris Wilson (Fount Cycling Guild) 0:02:46
92Timothy j. Killelea (Nashville Local Cycling)
93Jeremiah Stoller (Nashville Local Cycling)
94Cayden Whitehill (Team Mack)
95Crawford Romello (Blazers)
96Fred 6 Vincent (Team Elevate Racing) 0:02:50
97Osias Lozano (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
LapCory Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
LapJustin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
LapJustin Bolde (Aminorip Factory Racing)
LapTony Baca (Aminorip Factory Racing)
LapThomas Salvesen (Automatic Racing)
LapAldo Ilesic (Automatic Racing)
LapNick Carter (Automatic Racing)
LapDante Young (Blazers)
LapFrank Travieso (Blazers)
LapJack White (BSCG Support Clean Sport)
LapOliver Flautt (ButcherBox Cycling)
LapSam Rosenholtz (ButcherBox Cycling)
LapCameron Beard (ButcherBox Cycling)
LapNick White (ButcherBox Cycling)
LapWill Gleason (CS Velo)
LapTaylor Warren (CS Velo)
LapIsmael Collada Acosta (DCC)
LapJamie Castaneda (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
LapCristian Rios (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
LapMatt Bailey (Empyr Cycling)
LapAlvin Escajeda (Endo Concept Team)
LapCaleb Langley (First Internet Bank)
LapDavid Richter (Fount Cycling Guild)
LapNathan Brown (Human Powered Health)
LapSait Arana (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
LapCalvin Conaway (Midwestdevo)
LapMatt Ledbetter (Move Up Elite Road)
LapAndrew Scarano (Nashville Local Cycling)
LapStephen Hall (Pedal Mafia)
LapFabio Calabria (Pirelli)
LapDavid Wright (Ponte Vedra Racing)
LapJohn Ryan (Premier Racing Texas)
LapJohn Heinlein (Project Echelon Racing)
LapJordan Cheyne (Project Echelon Racing)
LapPeter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
LapTayne Andrade (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
LapPeter Behm (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
LapLiam Flannery (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
LapChaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
LapAlex Marr (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
LapJohnny Mitchell (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
LapDevraj Grewal (Space City Development Team - Chapeau Labs)
LapSam Benedict (Specialized Project 74)
LapChris Stuart (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
LapTyler Locke (Team Corratec America)
LapElvys Reyes (Team Corratec America)
LapCesar Marte Arias (Team Corratec America)
LapCarlos Hernandez (Team Corratec America)
LapIsmael Sanchez (Team Corratec America)
LapLuke Pharis (Team Elevate Racing)
LapMark Baerd (Team Elevate Racing)
LapMatt Mikul (Terun Elite)
LapAaron Beebe (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
LapEli House (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
LapCade Bickmore (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
LapJonathan Jacob (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
LapWilliam Jessup (VeloBrew Racing)
LapChase Wark (Warks Cycling Services p/b Adventure Cycle & Ski)
LapSamuel (Hunter) Grove (L39ION of Los Angeles)
DNFDennis Ramirez (DCC)
DNFEli Husted (ELBOWZ Racing)
DNFAustin Anderson (Empyr Cycling)
DNFBryce Olsen (Empyr Cycling)
DNFKent Woermann (Move Up Elite Road)
DNFStephen Pimental (Ride Bikes Bro)
DNFJonah Sanchez (Ride Bikes Bro)
DNFLachlan Holliday (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
DNFTyler Cloutier (TCCX)
DNFConor Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
DNFZackery Weimer (Terun Elite)

