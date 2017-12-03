Tobin Ortenblad doubles up at Ruts N Guts
Hecht second, Van Den Ham third
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racing
|0:59:41
|2
|Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove Subaru
|0:00:01
|3
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling p/b Transitions Life Care
|0:00:12
|4
|Eric Brunner (USA) EVOL Racing
|0:00:19
|5
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:00:44
|6
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:00:55
|7
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:01:06
|8
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:01:10
|9
|James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:01:12
|10
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
|0:01:20
|11
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis/Shimano
|0:01:21
|12
|Maxx Chance (USA) EVOL Racing
|0:01:22
|13
|Brian Matter (USA) Linear Sport Racing
|14
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team
|0:01:39
|15
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru
|0:01:44
|16
|Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:02:51
|17
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:03:03
|18
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Mountain Bike and Cyclocross Team
|0:03:20
|19
|Tristan Uhl (USA) Team CCR Roofing
|0:03:50
|20
|Brandon Melott (USA) OKC Velo Bike Lab
|0:04:08
|21
|Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare
|0:04:26
|22
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garneau-Easton
|0:04:54
|23
|Bjorn Selander (USA)
|0:05:02
|24
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:05:38
|25
|Terol Pursell (USA) Redspoke Racing
|0:07:09
|26
|Steven Williams (USA) RECYCLED CYCLES
|27
|Ryan Hobbs (USA) MATRIX/RBM
|28
|Cody Cupp (USA) Gillespie Eye Care/SET Coaching
|29
|Tristan Manderfeld (USA) United States Military Endurance Team
|30
|Nicolas Gaurin (Fra) PACC Racing
|31
|Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club
|32
|Jonah Meadvancort (USA) Lindenwood University
|DNF
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) GS Tenzing
|DNF
|Caleb Swartz (USA) SPCX pb RK Black
|DNF
|Chris Baddick (GBr) NCC / JAM Fund
|DNF
|Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Racing
|DNS
|Ian Gielar (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|DNS
|Jonathan (Mark) Rawlings (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|DNS
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Evol Racing
