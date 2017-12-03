Trending

Tobin Ortenblad doubles up at Ruts N Guts

Hecht second, Van Den Ham third

The men's Ruts N Guts day 2 podium

The men's Ruts N Guts day 2 podium
(Image credit: Peloton Sports)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racing0:59:41
2Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove Subaru0:00:01
3Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling p/b Transitions Life Care0:00:12
4Eric Brunner (USA) EVOL Racing0:00:19
5Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:00:44
6Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM / NCC0:00:55
7Scott Smith (USA) JAM / NCC0:01:06
8Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized0:01:10
9James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports0:01:12
10Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR0:01:20
11Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis/Shimano0:01:21
12Maxx Chance (USA) EVOL Racing0:01:22
13Brian Matter (USA) Linear Sport Racing
14Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team0:01:39
15Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru0:01:44
16Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Sports0:02:51
17Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:03:03
18Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Mountain Bike and Cyclocross Team0:03:20
19Tristan Uhl (USA) Team CCR Roofing0:03:50
20Brandon Melott (USA) OKC Velo Bike Lab0:04:08
21Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare0:04:26
22Tyler Cloutier (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garneau-Easton0:04:54
23Bjorn Selander (USA)0:05:02
24Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team0:05:38
25Terol Pursell (USA) Redspoke Racing0:07:09
26Steven Williams (USA) RECYCLED CYCLES
27Ryan Hobbs (USA) MATRIX/RBM
28Cody Cupp (USA) Gillespie Eye Care/SET Coaching
29Tristan Manderfeld (USA) United States Military Endurance Team
30Nicolas Gaurin (Fra) PACC Racing
31Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club
32Jonah Meadvancort (USA) Lindenwood University
DNFDenzel Stephenson (USA) GS Tenzing
DNFCaleb Swartz (USA) SPCX pb RK Black
DNFChris Baddick (GBr) NCC / JAM Fund
DNFJosh Whitney (USA) Evol Racing
DNSIan Gielar (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
DNSJonathan (Mark) Rawlings (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
DNSJacob Lasley (USA) Evol Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews