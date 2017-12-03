Day 2 Ruts N Guts win for Mani
McFadden second, Sunny Gilbert third
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Van Dessel Atom Composites
|0:46:20
|2
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Pivot Cycles pb DNA Cycling
|0:00:22
|3
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:00:53
|4
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|0:01:15
|5
|Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:01:26
|6
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|0:02:03
|7
|Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:02:21
|8
|Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C
|0:02:58
|9
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Easton Garneau
|0:03:14
|10
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:03:24
|11
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Matrix/RBM
|0:03:38
|12
|Shannon Mallory (USA) NWCX Project
|0:03:58
|13
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:04:03
|14
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|0:04:05
|15
|Susan Livingston (USA) Team TOPO CX
|16
|Natalie Smith (USA) Bicycle Heaven / PVA
|0:04:12
|17
|Katherine Santos (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:04:30
|18
|Raylyn Nuss (USA) Maplewood Bicycle
|0:04:43
|19
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate
|0:04:54
|20
|Catherine Moore (USA) Trek CXC
|0:05:02
|21
|Meghan Newlin (USA)
|0:05:12
|22
|Leslie Ethridge (USA) Topo Designs Cycling Club
|0:06:11
|23
|Anya Malarski (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Easton-Garneau
|0:06:19
|24
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garneau-Easton
|0:06:53
|25
|Ellie Mitchell (USA) NWCX Project
|0:07:23
|26
|Heidi Wood (USA) HiFi Sound Cycling Components
|27
|Hayden Gizinski (USA) NWCX Project
|DNS
|Katie Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Subaru
|DNF
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX
|DNF
|Turner Ramsay (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co- Groove Subaru
