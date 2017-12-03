Trending

Day 2 Ruts N Guts win for Mani

McFadden second, Sunny Gilbert third

Caroline Mani on top step of the podium

(Image credit: Peloton Sports)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caroline Mani (Fra) Van Dessel Atom Composites0:46:20
2Courtenay McFadden (USA) Pivot Cycles pb DNA Cycling0:00:22
3Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:00:53
4Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross0:01:15
5Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:01:26
6Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster0:02:03
7Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D Foundation0:02:21
8Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C0:02:58
9Erica Zaveta (USA) Easton Garneau0:03:14
10Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:03:24
11Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Matrix/RBM0:03:38
12Shannon Mallory (USA) NWCX Project0:03:58
13Laurel Rathbun (USA) Donnelly Sports0:04:03
14Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing0:04:05
15Susan Livingston (USA) Team TOPO CX
16Natalie Smith (USA) Bicycle Heaven / PVA0:04:12
17Katherine Santos (USA) Amy D Foundation0:04:30
18Raylyn Nuss (USA) Maplewood Bicycle0:04:43
19Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate0:04:54
20Catherine Moore (USA) Trek CXC0:05:02
21Meghan Newlin (USA)0:05:12
22Leslie Ethridge (USA) Topo Designs Cycling Club0:06:11
23Anya Malarski (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Easton-Garneau0:06:19
24Dana Gilligan (Can) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garneau-Easton0:06:53
25Ellie Mitchell (USA) NWCX Project0:07:23
26Heidi Wood (USA) HiFi Sound Cycling Components
27Hayden Gizinski (USA) NWCX Project
DNSKatie Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Subaru
DNFBeth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX
DNFTurner Ramsay (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co- Groove Subaru

