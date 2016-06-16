Route du Sud: Coquard wins opening stage
Direct Energie wins first battle against FDJ
Stage 1: Saint-Pons-de-Thomières - Bessières
Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) continued his rich vein of form on French soil this season with an utterly convincing victory on the opening stage of the Route du Sud.
The 24-year-old’s nine stage wins this term – along with two general classification triumphs – have all come in races in his native France, and he had no trouble seeing off Milan-San Remo winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ) to make it 10.
Though a breakaway, including none other than Nairo Quintana, did enjoy a substantial lead on the road from Courniou to Bessières, Coquard’s Direct Energie team encountered no real problems in bringing things back in the flat second half of the stage. They and FDJ were the prominent forces as the race entered the final kilometres and the two French teams were side-by-side, two men apiece heading under the flame rouge.
There was a 90-degree right-hand bend leading onto a bridge over the river Tarn in the final few hundered metres, and Coquard came through it perfectly before springing clear to win be some distance. Though given the same time, Demare was a distant second, and Jose Joaquin Rojas some way behind him in third.
With the help of bonus seconds, Coquard now leads the general classification by four seconds over Demare, though it’s not Rojas in third, but rather his teammate and race favourite Quintana.
Quintana, one of the leading favourites for the Tour de France, hasn’t raced since winning the Tour de Romandie in late April, and was keen to kick his legs back into action here by making a rare foray into the breakaway. He went early and was joined by Quentin Jauregui (AG2R-La Mondiale) for a long break during which he was able to mop up five bonus seconds via the two intermediate sprints.
Though the duo once had nearly 12 minutes over the bunch, they never seriously entertained ambitions for the stage win. Direct Energie and FDJ were able to control proceedings, though there was no contest in the final couple of hundred metres.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:50:01
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|6
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|8
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|11
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|12
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|17
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|20
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|21
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|22
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|25
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|26
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|27
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|29
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|30
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|33
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|34
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|35
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|36
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|42
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|44
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|46
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|47
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|50
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|51
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|52
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|53
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|54
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|55
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|59
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|60
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|61
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|62
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|63
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|65
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|66
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|67
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|68
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|69
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|70
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|71
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|72
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|73
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|75
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|76
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|78
|Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|79
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|80
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|82
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|83
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|84
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|85
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre
|86
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|87
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|88
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|89
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|90
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:17
|91
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:41
|92
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:46
|93
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:51
|94
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|95
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:57
|96
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:00:59
|97
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:01:16
|98
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista
|100
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|101
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:10
|102
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|103
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|104
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|105
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|106
|Clément Penven (Fra) Armee de Terre
|107
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:02:14
|109
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:56
|110
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:04:12
|111
|Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|112
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:28
|113
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|114
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|115
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:07:15
|DNF
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|4
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|2
|4
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|14:30:03
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|HP-BTP Auber 93
|10
|Stölting Service Group
|11
|Direct Energie
|12
|Armee de Terre
|13
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|14
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:49:51
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:04
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:08
|6
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:10
|7
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|10
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|13
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|18
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|20
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|21
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|22
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|23
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|26
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|27
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|28
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|30
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|31
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|34
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|35
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|36
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|42
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|44
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|46
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|47
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|50
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|51
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|52
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|53
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|54
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|55
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|59
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:10
|60
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|61
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|62
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|63
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|65
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|66
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|67
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|68
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|69
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|70
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|71
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|72
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|73
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|75
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|76
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|78
|Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|79
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|80
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|82
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|83
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|84
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|85
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre
|86
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|87
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|88
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|89
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|90
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:27
|91
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:51
|92
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:56
|93
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:01:01
|94
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|95
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:07
|96
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:01:09
|97
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:01:26
|98
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista
|100
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|101
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:20
|102
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|103
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|104
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|105
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|106
|Clément Penven (Fra) Armee de Terre
|107
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:02:24
|109
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:01
|110
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:04:22
|111
|Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|112
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:38
|113
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|114
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|115
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:07:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|17
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|4
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|5
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|11
|6
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|9
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|10
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|9
|11
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|12
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|13
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|5
|14
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|15
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|3
|16
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|17
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|5
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|2
|6
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:49:51
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:04
|3
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:10
|4
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|6
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|12
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|15
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|16
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|17
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|18
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|19
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|20
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|21
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|22
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|25
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|26
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:00:10
|28
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|29
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|30
|Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|31
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|32
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|34
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|35
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre
|36
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|37
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|38
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:27
|39
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:51
|40
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:07
|41
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:01:09
|42
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:01:26
|43
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:02:20
|45
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|46
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|47
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:01
|48
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:04:22
|49
|Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|50
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:38
|51
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:07:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|14:30:03
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|HP-BTP Auber 93
|10
|Stölting Service Group
|11
|Direct Energie
|12
|Armee de Terre
|13
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|14
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|Radio Popular - Boavista
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy