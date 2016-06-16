Bryan Coquard won three stages and the overall at 4 Jours de Dunkerque

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) continued his rich vein of form on French soil this season with an utterly convincing victory on the opening stage of the Route du Sud.

The 24-year-old’s nine stage wins this term – along with two general classification triumphs – have all come in races in his native France, and he had no trouble seeing off Milan-San Remo winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ) to make it 10.

Though a breakaway, including none other than Nairo Quintana, did enjoy a substantial lead on the road from Courniou to Bessières, Coquard’s Direct Energie team encountered no real problems in bringing things back in the flat second half of the stage. They and FDJ were the prominent forces as the race entered the final kilometres and the two French teams were side-by-side, two men apiece heading under the flame rouge.

There was a 90-degree right-hand bend leading onto a bridge over the river Tarn in the final few hundered metres, and Coquard came through it perfectly before springing clear to win be some distance. Though given the same time, Demare was a distant second, and Jose Joaquin Rojas some way behind him in third.

With the help of bonus seconds, Coquard now leads the general classification by four seconds over Demare, though it’s not Rojas in third, but rather his teammate and race favourite Quintana.

Quintana, one of the leading favourites for the Tour de France, hasn’t raced since winning the Tour de Romandie in late April, and was keen to kick his legs back into action here by making a rare foray into the breakaway. He went early and was joined by Quentin Jauregui (AG2R-La Mondiale) for a long break during which he was able to mop up five bonus seconds via the two intermediate sprints.

Though the duo once had nearly 12 minutes over the bunch, they never seriously entertained ambitions for the stage win. Direct Energie and FDJ were able to control proceedings, though there was no contest in the final couple of hundred metres.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 4:50:01 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 6 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre 8 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 9 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 11 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 12 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 14 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 16 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 17 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 20 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 21 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 22 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 24 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 25 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 26 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 27 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 29 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 30 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 33 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 34 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 35 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 36 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 42 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 44 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 46 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 47 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 50 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 51 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 52 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 53 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 54 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 55 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 56 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 58 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre 59 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 60 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 61 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 62 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 63 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 65 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 66 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 67 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 68 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 69 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 70 Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 71 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 72 Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 73 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 75 Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 76 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre 78 Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 79 Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 80 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 82 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 83 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 84 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 85 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre 86 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 87 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 88 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 89 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 90 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:17 91 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:41 92 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 0:00:46 93 Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:00:51 94 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 95 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:00:57 96 David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 0:00:59 97 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:01:16 98 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista 100 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 101 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:10 102 Samuele Conti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 103 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 104 Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group 105 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 106 Clément Penven (Fra) Armee de Terre 107 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 108 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:02:14 109 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:56 110 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:04:12 111 Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 112 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:28 113 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 114 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 115 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:07:15 DNF Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group DNF Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group DNF Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3 3 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 1

Col des Thérondels # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 3 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 4 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 1

Côte de la Glévade # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3 3 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 2 4 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 FDJ 14:30:03 2 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 Movistar Team 6 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 9 HP-BTP Auber 93 10 Stölting Service Group 11 Direct Energie 12 Armee de Terre 13 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 14 Gazprom-Rusvelo 15 Radio Popular - Boavista

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 4:49:51 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:04 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:05 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 5 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:00:08 6 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:10 7 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre 10 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 13 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 15 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 18 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 20 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 21 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 22 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 23 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 25 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 26 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 27 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 28 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 30 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 31 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 34 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 35 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 36 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 42 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 44 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 46 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 47 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 50 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 51 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 52 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 53 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 54 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 55 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 56 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 58 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre 59 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:10 60 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 61 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 62 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 63 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 65 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 66 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 67 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 68 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 69 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 70 Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 71 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 72 Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 73 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 75 Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 76 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre 78 Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 79 Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 80 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 82 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 83 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 84 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 85 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre 86 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 87 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 88 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 89 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 90 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:27 91 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:51 92 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 0:00:56 93 Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:01:01 94 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 95 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:01:07 96 David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 0:01:09 97 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:01:26 98 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista 100 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 101 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:20 102 Samuele Conti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 103 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 104 Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group 105 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 106 Clément Penven (Fra) Armee de Terre 107 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 108 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:02:24 109 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:01 110 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:04:22 111 Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 112 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:38 113 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 114 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 115 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:07:25

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 20 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 17 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 15 4 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 13 5 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 11 6 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 10 7 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 9 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 10 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre 9 11 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 12 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 13 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 5 14 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 15 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 3 16 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 17 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 3 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 4 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 5 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 2 6 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 4:49:51 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:04 3 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:10 4 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 6 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 12 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 15 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 16 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 17 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 18 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 19 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 20 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 21 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 22 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 24 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 25 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 26 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:00:10 28 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 29 Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 30 Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 31 Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 32 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 34 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 35 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre 36 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 37 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 38 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:27 39 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:51 40 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:01:07 41 David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 0:01:09 42 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:01:26 43 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Samuele Conti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:02:20 45 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 46 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 47 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:01 48 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:04:22 49 Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 50 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:04:38 51 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:07:25