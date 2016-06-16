Trending

Route du Sud: Coquard wins opening stage

Direct Energie wins first battle against FDJ

Bryan Coquard won three stages and the overall at 4 Jours de Dunkerque

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) continued his rich vein of form on French soil this season with an utterly convincing victory on the opening stage of the Route du Sud.

The 24-year-old’s nine stage wins this term – along with two general classification triumphs – have all come in races in his native France, and he had no trouble seeing off Milan-San Remo winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ) to make it 10.

Though a breakaway, including none other than Nairo Quintana, did enjoy a substantial lead on the road from Courniou to Bessières, Coquard’s Direct Energie team encountered no real problems in bringing things back in the flat second half of the stage. They and FDJ were the prominent forces as the race entered the final kilometres and the two French teams were side-by-side, two men apiece heading under the flame rouge.

There was a 90-degree right-hand bend leading onto a bridge over the river Tarn in the final few hundered metres, and Coquard came through it perfectly before springing clear to win be some distance. Though given the same time, Demare was a distant second, and Jose Joaquin Rojas some way behind him in third.

With the help of bonus seconds, Coquard now leads the general classification by four seconds over Demare, though it’s not Rojas in third, but rather his teammate and race favourite Quintana.

Quintana, one of the leading favourites for the Tour de France, hasn’t raced since winning the Tour de Romandie in late April, and was keen to kick his legs back into action here by making a rare foray into the breakaway. He went early and was joined by Quentin Jauregui (AG2R-La Mondiale) for a long break during which he was able to mop up five bonus seconds via the two intermediate sprints.

Though the duo once had nearly 12 minutes over the bunch, they never seriously entertained ambitions for the stage win. Direct Energie and FDJ were able to control proceedings, though there was no contest in the final couple of hundred metres.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie4:50:01
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
3Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
4Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
5Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
6Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
8Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
9Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
11Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
12Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
14Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
16Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
17Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
20Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
21Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
22Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
24Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
25Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
26Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
27Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
29Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
30Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
33Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
34Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
35Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
36David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
42Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
44Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Enrique Sanz (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
46Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
47Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
48Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
50Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
51Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
52Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
53Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
54Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
55Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
57Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
58Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
59Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
60Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
61Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
62Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
63Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
64Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
65Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
66Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
68Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
69Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
70Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
71Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
72Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
73Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
75Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
76Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
78Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
79Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
80Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
81Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
82Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
83Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
84Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
85Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre
86Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
87Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
88Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
89David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
90Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:17
91Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:41
92Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group0:00:46
93Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:51
94Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
95Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:00:57
96David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:00:59
97Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:01:16
98Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista
100Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
101Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:10
102Samuele Conti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
103Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
104Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
105Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
106Clément Penven (Fra) Armee de Terre
107Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
108Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre0:02:14
109Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:56
110Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:04:12
111Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
112Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:28
113Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
114Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
115Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:07:15
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
DNFMichael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
DNFIldar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team3
3Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6pts
2Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ1

Col des Thérondels
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5
3Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
4Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ1

Côte de la Glévade
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team3
3Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ2
4Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ14:30:03
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Delko Marseille Provence KTM
4Fortuneo - Vital Concept
5Movistar Team
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Wilier Triestina-Southeast
9HP-BTP Auber 93
10Stölting Service Group
11Direct Energie
12Armee de Terre
13Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
14Gazprom-Rusvelo
15Radio Popular - Boavista

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie4:49:51
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:04
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:05
4Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
5Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:08
6Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:10
7Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
8Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
10Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
12Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
13Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
15Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
17Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
18Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
20Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
21Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
22Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
23Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
25Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
26Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
27Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
28Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
30Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
31Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
34Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
35Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
36David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
42Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
44Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Enrique Sanz (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
46Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
47Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
48Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
50Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
51Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
52Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
53Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
54Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
55Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
57Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
58Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
59Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:10
60Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
61Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
62Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
63Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
64Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
65Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
66Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
68Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
69Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
70Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
71Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
72Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
73Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
75Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
76Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
78Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
79Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
80Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
81Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
82Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
83Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
84Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
85Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre
86Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
87Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
88Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
89David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
90Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:27
91Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:51
92Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group0:00:56
93Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre0:01:01
94Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
95Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:01:07
96David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:01:09
97Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:01:26
98Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista
100Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
101Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:20
102Samuele Conti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
103Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
104Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
105Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
106Clément Penven (Fra) Armee de Terre
107Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
108Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre0:02:24
109Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:01
110Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:04:22
111Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
112Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:38
113Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
114Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
115Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:07:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie20pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ17
3Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team15
4Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM13
5Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept11
6Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ10
7Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
9Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
10Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre9
11Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
13Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group5
14Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
15Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ3
16Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
17Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8
3Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
4Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
5Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ2
6Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie4:49:51
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:04
3Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:10
4Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
6Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
9Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
10Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
11Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
12Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
15Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
16Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
17Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
18Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
19Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
20Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
21Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
22Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
24Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
25Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
26Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
27Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:00:10
28Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
29Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
30Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
31Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
32Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
33Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
34Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
35Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre
36Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
37David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
38Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:27
39Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:51
40Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:01:07
41David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:01:09
42Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:01:26
43Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Samuele Conti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:02:20
45Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
46Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
47Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:01
48Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:04:22
49Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
50Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:04:38
51Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:07:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ14:30:03
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Delko Marseille Provence KTM
4Fortuneo - Vital Concept
5Movistar Team
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Wilier Triestina-Southeast
9HP-BTP Auber 93
10Stölting Service Group
11Direct Energie
12Armee de Terre
13Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
14Gazprom-Rusvelo
15Radio Popular - Boavista

