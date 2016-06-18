Marc Soler (Movistar) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: La Route du Sud)

Marc Soler (Movistar) used a late attack to solo to the stage 4 win Saturday at the Route du Sud, just holding off an impressive chase from Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA), who had race leader Nairo Quintana in tow. Carthy got within four seconds of Soler at the line, where Quintana jumped past the British rider to claim second and maintain his overall race lead. Carthy finished third.

The win is the first professional victory for 22-year-old Soler, whose aggression in the final climb whittled the lead group down to just himself, Quintana, Carthy, Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie). Soler jumped away again with two kilometres remaining, and this time only Carthy and Quintana could follow.

"I'm really happy with how things have evolved and even more with claiming my first win against the pros in such a beautiful way, after a huge day from the whole squad," said Soler, who had been in an earlier breakaway but chose to sit up and wait for the main peloton that include his team leader.

"We followed Chente's instructions practically until the very end, and it all turned out well at the finish," he said. "This victory goes to my palmarès, but the whole team worked their hearts out to ensure that we fulfilled the goals. Back in Dauphiné, I was feeling like the whole from the past few weeks had been correct, but the wear and tear of the race was a bit too much for me - I really found better legs this weekend at the Route du Sud."

Quintana and Soler are now first and second in the general classification, with Carthy moving to third overall, 58 seconds behind Quintana, who also praised the entire team's effort on the stage.

"Our race today was textbook stuff, just like we had planned it in the morning; things went just like we wanted to," he said. "Our idea into the Couraduque climb was trying a move by myself and seeking for that stage win, but once we saw Marc was doing that really well, at some point he told me if he could go forward, and I said to him it was good to attack.

"It's good to share these moments of joy and excitement with the guys; they all deserve to feel like a winner, even if it's only for one day," Quintana said. "They work so hard throughout the season so riders like me can enjoy success, and these wins make them grow, especially the youngsters who are coming behind us. My legs felt well; there wasn't any need to make further efforts and the day went perfectly. Let's just hope for a calm stage tomorrow, as it always worries one when you've got to face a circuit race, with the road furniture, the stress... I just can't wait to celebrate with the guys."

Sunday's closing stage is an eight-lap circuit in and around Clermont-Pouyguillès, 154km including eight climbs of the category 3 Côte de Moncassin.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 5:36:13 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:04 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:17 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:21 6 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:33 7 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:55 8 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:00:57 9 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:25 11 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:01:33 12 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:37 13 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:45 14 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 0:02:09 15 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:17 17 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:53 18 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 19 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:03:47 20 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:59 21 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:49 22 Daniel Martínez (Col) Willier Trestina 0:06:27 23 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:08:21 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 25 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:40 26 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group 0:09:54 27 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:20 28 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 29 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 33 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:15:00 34 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:15:09 35 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:28 36 Matteo Busato (Ita) Willier Trestina 0:17:56 37 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 38 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:13 39 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 40 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:21:31 41 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:23:59 42 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:24:11 43 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:25:04 44 Christian Mager (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group 0:25:12 45 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Willier Trestina 0:25:37 46 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:25:47 47 Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:26:03 48 Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:26:47 49 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:27:10 51 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 52 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 53 Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 54 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 56 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 57 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 58 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre 59 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group 61 Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 62 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 63 Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group 64 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 65 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 66 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 68 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 69 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 71 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 72 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 73 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 74 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 75 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 76 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stˆlting Service Group 0:27:52 77 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:21 78 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 0:29:46 80 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:30:06 81 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:30:18 82 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:31:28 83 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:31:37 84 Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:32:05 85 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:32:16 86 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:32:20 87 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 88 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Willier Trestina 0:32:24 89 Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:32:44 90 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre 91 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:33:12 92 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:33:22 93 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Willier Trestina 0:34:25 94 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:36:43 DNF Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ DNF Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNF Samuele Conti (Ita) Willier Trestina DNF Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Willier Trestina DNF Enrique Sanz (Spa) Willier Trestina DNF Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stˆlting Service Group DNF Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 DNF Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 DNF David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 DNS Clément Penven (Fra) Armee de Terre

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 12:52:55 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:36 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:58 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:06 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:15 6 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:55 7 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:01 8 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:02:12 9 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:20 10 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:36 11 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:38 12 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:03:06 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:12 14 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:14 15 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:38 16 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 0:03:55 17 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:04:10 18 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:32 19 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:05:35 20 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:41 21 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:06:25 22 Daniel Martínez (Col) Willier Trestina 0:07:20 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:34 24 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:35 25 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:10:45 26 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:11:31 27 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:59 29 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:48 30 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:00 31 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group 0:14:03 32 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:14:22 33 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:16:06 34 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:45 35 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:18:24 36 Matteo Busato (Ita) Willier Trestina 0:19:05 37 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:19:56 38 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:23:00 39 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:06 40 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:25:24 41 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:25:37 42 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:26:40 43 Christian Mager (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group 0:26:47 44 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:27:18 45 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:19 46 Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:27:23 47 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:34 48 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:27:47 49 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:28:07 50 Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:28:10 51 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:28:14 52 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:28:18 53 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:28:24 54 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:27 55 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:28:29 56 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:28:37 57 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:28:40 58 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:28:42 59 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:48 60 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:28:49 61 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:28:50 62 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Willier Trestina 0:28:57 63 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:59 64 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:29:03 65 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 0:29:14 66 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:29:23 67 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stˆlting Service Group 0:29:30 68 Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group 0:29:33 69 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:29:34 70 Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 0:29:41 71 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:42 72 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:29:54 73 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 0:30:39 74 Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:30:40 75 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:06 76 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:32:01 77 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:32:06 78 Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group 0:32:12 79 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:33:21 80 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:33:33 81 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:33:45 82 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:34:16 83 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Willier Trestina 84 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:34:22 85 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:34:24 86 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:34:26 87 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:34:46 88 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:35:07 89 Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:35:18 90 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:35:20 91 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:35:24 92 Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:36:11 93 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:38:08 94 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:42 95 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Willier Trestina 0:42:36

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale