Route du Sud: Soler wins stage 4 atop Val d'Azun Couraduque
Quintana finishes second and keeps yellow jersey
Stage 4: Saint-Gaudens - Val d'Azun Couraduque
Marc Soler (Movistar) used a late attack to solo to the stage 4 win Saturday at the Route du Sud, just holding off an impressive chase from Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA), who had race leader Nairo Quintana in tow. Carthy got within four seconds of Soler at the line, where Quintana jumped past the British rider to claim second and maintain his overall race lead. Carthy finished third.
The win is the first professional victory for 22-year-old Soler, whose aggression in the final climb whittled the lead group down to just himself, Quintana, Carthy, Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie). Soler jumped away again with two kilometres remaining, and this time only Carthy and Quintana could follow.
"I'm really happy with how things have evolved and even more with claiming my first win against the pros in such a beautiful way, after a huge day from the whole squad," said Soler, who had been in an earlier breakaway but chose to sit up and wait for the main peloton that include his team leader.
"We followed Chente's instructions practically until the very end, and it all turned out well at the finish," he said. "This victory goes to my palmarès, but the whole team worked their hearts out to ensure that we fulfilled the goals. Back in Dauphiné, I was feeling like the whole from the past few weeks had been correct, but the wear and tear of the race was a bit too much for me - I really found better legs this weekend at the Route du Sud."
Quintana and Soler are now first and second in the general classification, with Carthy moving to third overall, 58 seconds behind Quintana, who also praised the entire team's effort on the stage.
"Our race today was textbook stuff, just like we had planned it in the morning; things went just like we wanted to," he said. "Our idea into the Couraduque climb was trying a move by myself and seeking for that stage win, but once we saw Marc was doing that really well, at some point he told me if he could go forward, and I said to him it was good to attack.
"It's good to share these moments of joy and excitement with the guys; they all deserve to feel like a winner, even if it's only for one day," Quintana said. "They work so hard throughout the season so riders like me can enjoy success, and these wins make them grow, especially the youngsters who are coming behind us. My legs felt well; there wasn't any need to make further efforts and the day went perfectly. Let's just hope for a calm stage tomorrow, as it always worries one when you've got to face a circuit race, with the road furniture, the stress... I just can't wait to celebrate with the guys."
Sunday's closing stage is an eight-lap circuit in and around Clermont-Pouyguillès, 154km including eight climbs of the category 3 Côte de Moncassin.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|5:36:13
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:17
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:21
|6
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:33
|7
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:55
|8
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:00:57
|9
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:25
|11
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:01:33
|12
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:37
|13
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:45
|14
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:02:09
|15
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:17
|17
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:53
|18
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|19
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:03:47
|20
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:59
|21
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:49
|22
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Willier Trestina
|0:06:27
|23
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:08:21
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:40
|26
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:09:54
|27
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:20
|28
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|33
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:15:00
|34
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:15:09
|35
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:28
|36
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Willier Trestina
|0:17:56
|37
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|38
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:13
|39
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|40
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:21:31
|41
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:23:59
|42
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:24:11
|43
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:25:04
|44
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:25:12
|45
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Willier Trestina
|0:25:37
|46
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:25:47
|47
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:26:03
|48
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:26:47
|49
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:10
|51
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|52
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|53
|Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|54
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|56
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|57
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|58
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|59
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|61
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|62
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|63
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|64
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|65
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|66
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|69
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|71
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|72
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|73
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|74
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|75
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|76
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:27:52
|77
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:29:21
|78
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:29:46
|80
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:30:06
|81
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:30:18
|82
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:31:28
|83
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:31:37
|84
|Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:32:05
|85
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:32:16
|86
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:32:20
|87
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|88
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Willier Trestina
|0:32:24
|89
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:32:44
|90
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre
|91
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:33:12
|92
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:33:22
|93
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Willier Trestina
|0:34:25
|94
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:36:43
|DNF
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Willier Trestina
|DNF
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Willier Trestina
|DNF
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Willier Trestina
|DNF
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stˆlting Service Group
|DNF
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNS
|Clément Penven (Fra) Armee de Terre
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|12:52:55
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:58
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:06
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:15
|6
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:55
|7
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:01
|8
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:02:12
|9
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:20
|10
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:36
|11
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:38
|12
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:03:06
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:12
|14
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:14
|15
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:38
|16
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:03:55
|17
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:04:10
|18
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:32
|19
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:05:35
|20
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:41
|21
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:25
|22
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Willier Trestina
|0:07:20
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:34
|24
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:35
|25
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:10:45
|26
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:31
|27
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:59
|29
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:48
|30
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:00
|31
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:14:03
|32
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:14:22
|33
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:16:06
|34
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:45
|35
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:18:24
|36
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Willier Trestina
|0:19:05
|37
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:19:56
|38
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:23:00
|39
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:06
|40
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:24
|41
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:25:37
|42
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:26:40
|43
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:26:47
|44
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:27:18
|45
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:19
|46
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:27:23
|47
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:34
|48
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:27:47
|49
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:28:07
|50
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:28:10
|51
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:28:14
|52
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:28:18
|53
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:28:24
|54
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:27
|55
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:28:29
|56
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:37
|57
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:28:40
|58
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:28:42
|59
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:48
|60
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:28:49
|61
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:28:50
|62
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Willier Trestina
|0:28:57
|63
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:59
|64
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:29:03
|65
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:29:14
|66
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:29:23
|67
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:29:30
|68
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:29:33
|69
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:29:34
|70
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:29:41
|71
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:42
|72
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:54
|73
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:30:39
|74
|Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:30:40
|75
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:06
|76
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:32:01
|77
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:32:06
|78
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:32:12
|79
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:33:21
|80
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:33:33
|81
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:33:45
|82
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:34:16
|83
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Willier Trestina
|84
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:34:22
|85
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:34:24
|86
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:34:26
|87
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:34:46
|88
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:35:07
|89
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:35:18
|90
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:35:20
|91
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:35:24
|92
|Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:36:11
|93
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:38:08
|94
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:42
|95
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Willier Trestina
|0:42:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
