Quintana wins the Route du Sud
Démare claims final stage victory
Stage 5: Ger - Astarac Arros en Gascogne
Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won the final stage at the Route du Sud on Sunday, edging Yohann Gene in a bunch kick in Astarac Arros en Gascogne. Movistar's Nairo Quintana finished safely in the bunch to secure the overall win, followed by teammate and stage 4 winner Marc Soler. Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA), who rode onto the podium with a third-place finish during stage 4, crashed during Sunday's stage and slipped off the final podium.
"It's a very important victory. I was coming into this event following long weeks of training in atlitude at home in Colombia, and I could confirm I'm in good form. Legs have gone as usual for me in the mountains and it seems obvious that I’ve improved quite a bit into the time trial," Quintana said.
"The team did really well: great job from them from the beginning to the end of the race, crowning it today after a mountain stage where they rode fantastically, including Marc's win. Both victories in the race -this overall win I confirmed today and my first success in 2012- have been really significant into my sporting career and for my preparations for the Tour. Reaching the 'Grande Boucle' this way feels really good."
The win is Quintana's third of the season, following his Tour de Romandie triumph last month and Volta Ciclista a Catalunya win in March, and final race before July's Tour de France where the 26-year-old is aiming to be become the first Colombian winner. Quintana has finished second overall on his two previous appearances.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|3:42:02
|2
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
|5
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|9
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|10
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
|13
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|15
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|16
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|17
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|21
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
|22
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|23
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|26
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|29
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|32
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|33
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|34
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier - Southeast
|35
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|37
|Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista
|38
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|42
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|43
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|44
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|45
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|46
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:00:48
|47
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|48
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|49
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|51
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|52
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier - Southeast
|53
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|54
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|56
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|57
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|58
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|59
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|62
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|63
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|64
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|65
|Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|66
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|67
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|68
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|69
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|70
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:00:58
|71
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:42
|72
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|75
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|76
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|77
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|78
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|80
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|81
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:20
|82
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:42
|83
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|84
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|86
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|87
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:13
|88
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:22
|89
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|91
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:04:36
|92
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:05:25
|93
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:05:27
|94
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:21
|95
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|16:34:57
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:06
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:15
|5
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:55
|6
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:01
|7
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:02:12
|8
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:20
|9
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:36
|10
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:38
|11
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:03:06
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:12
|13
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:14
|14
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:38
|15
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:04:10
|16
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:04:41
|17
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:41
|18
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:06:23
|19
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:07:13
|20
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:07:14
|21
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier - Southeast
|0:07:20
|22
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:55
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:20
|24
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:31
|25
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:17
|26
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:19
|27
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:48
|28
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:13:27
|29
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:41
|30
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:14:51
|31
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:15:10
|32
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:42
|33
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:16:06
|34
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:45
|35
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
|0:19:05
|36
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:19:12
|37
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:20:44
|38
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:23:48
|39
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:06
|40
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:25:37
|41
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:26:12
|42
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:26:40
|43
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:26:47
|44
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:27:18
|45
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:28:07
|46
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:28:14
|47
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:28:24
|48
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:28:35
|49
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:37
|50
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:28:58
|51
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:29:30
|52
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:29:32
|53
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:42
|54
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier - Southeast
|0:29:45
|55
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:29:51
|56
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:30:02
|57
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:30:11
|58
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:16
|59
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:30:22
|60
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:30:39
|61
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|62
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:31:00
|63
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:31:11
|64
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:31:24
|65
|Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:31:28
|66
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:31:31
|67
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:41
|68
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:31:45
|69
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:54
|70
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:19
|71
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:32:22
|72
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:28
|73
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:32:54
|74
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:33:21
|75
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:33:33
|76
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:33:35
|77
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:33:36
|78
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
|0:34:16
|79
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:34:22
|80
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:34:48
|81
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:35:00
|82
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:35:01
|83
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:35:04
|84
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:35:20
|85
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|86
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:35:43
|87
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:36:06
|88
|Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:36:11
|89
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:37:37
|90
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:38:48
|91
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:38:59
|92
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:39:00
|93
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:42
|94
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:41:50
|95
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
|0:42:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|51
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|41
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
|34
|5
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|33
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|32
|7
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|8
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|9
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|17
|10
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|pts
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|4
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|5
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|6
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|8
|7
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|8
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|9
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:35:33
|2
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:02
|3
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:02:30
|4
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:05:47
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:37
|6
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:38
|7
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier - Southeast
|0:06:44
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:19
|9
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:05
|10
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:14:15
