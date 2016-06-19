Movistar's Nairo Quintana celebrates his second career Route du Sud victory (Image credit: La Route du Sud)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won the final stage at the Route du Sud on Sunday, edging Yohann Gene in a bunch kick in Astarac Arros en Gascogne. Movistar's Nairo Quintana finished safely in the bunch to secure the overall win, followed by teammate and stage 4 winner Marc Soler. Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA), who rode onto the podium with a third-place finish during stage 4, crashed during Sunday's stage and slipped off the final podium.

"It's a very important victory. I was coming into this event following long weeks of training in atlitude at home in Colombia, and I could confirm I'm in good form. Legs have gone as usual for me in the mountains and it seems obvious that I’ve improved quite a bit into the time trial," Quintana said.

"The team did really well: great job from them from the beginning to the end of the race, crowning it today after a mountain stage where they rode fantastically, including Marc's win. Both victories in the race -this overall win I confirmed today and my first success in 2012- have been really significant into my sporting career and for my preparations for the Tour. Reaching the 'Grande Boucle' this way feels really good."

The win is Quintana's third of the season, following his Tour de Romandie triumph last month and Volta Ciclista a Catalunya win in March, and final race before July's Tour de France where the 26-year-old is aiming to be become the first Colombian winner. Quintana has finished second overall on his two previous appearances.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 3:42:02 2 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 3 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier - Southeast 5 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 9 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stˆlting Service Group 10 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 11 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier - Southeast 13 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 15 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 16 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 17 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 19 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 21 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier - Southeast 22 Christian Mager (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group 23 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 25 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 26 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 28 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 29 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 32 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 33 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 34 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier - Southeast 35 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 37 Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista 38 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 42 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 43 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 44 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 45 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 46 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:00:48 47 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 48 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 49 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 51 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 52 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier - Southeast 53 Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre 54 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 55 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 56 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 57 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group 58 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 59 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 61 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 62 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 63 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 64 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 65 Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 66 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 67 Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 68 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 69 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 70 Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 0:00:58 71 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:42 72 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 73 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 75 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 76 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre 77 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre 78 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 80 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 81 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:20 82 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:03:42 83 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 84 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 86 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 87 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:04:13 88 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:22 89 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 90 Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 91 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:04:36 92 Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group 0:05:25 93 Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group 0:05:27 94 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:21 95 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:57

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 16:34:57 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:36 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:06 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:15 5 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:55 6 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:01 7 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:02:12 8 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:20 9 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:36 10 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:38 11 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:03:06 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:12 13 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:14 14 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:38 15 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:04:10 16 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 0:04:41 17 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:41 18 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:06:23 19 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:07:13 20 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:14 21 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier - Southeast 0:07:20 22 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:55 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:20 24 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:11:31 25 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:17 26 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:19 27 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:48 28 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:13:27 29 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:41 30 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group 0:14:51 31 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:15:10 32 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:42 33 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:16:06 34 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:45 35 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier - Southeast 0:19:05 36 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:19:12 37 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:20:44 38 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:23:48 39 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:06 40 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:25:37 41 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:26:12 42 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:26:40 43 Christian Mager (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group 0:26:47 44 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:27:18 45 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:28:07 46 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:28:14 47 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:28:24 48 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:28:35 49 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:28:37 50 Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:28:58 51 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stˆlting Service Group 0:29:30 52 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:29:32 53 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:42 54 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier - Southeast 0:29:45 55 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:29:51 56 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 0:30:02 57 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:30:11 58 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:16 59 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:30:22 60 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 0:30:39 61 Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 62 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:31:00 63 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:31:11 64 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:31:24 65 Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:31:28 66 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:31:31 67 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:41 68 Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:31:45 69 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:54 70 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:19 71 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:32:22 72 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:28 73 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:32:54 74 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:33:21 75 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:33:33 76 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:33:35 77 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:33:36 78 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier - Southeast 0:34:16 79 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:34:22 80 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:34:48 81 Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group 0:35:00 82 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:35:01 83 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:35:04 84 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:35:20 85 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 86 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:35:43 87 Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:36:06 88 Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:36:11 89 Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group 0:37:37 90 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:48 91 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:38:59 92 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:39:00 93 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:42 94 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:41:50 95 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier - Southeast 0:42:36

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 51 pts 2 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre 41 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 37 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier - Southeast 34 5 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 33 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 32 7 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 8 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 9 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stˆlting Service Group 17 10 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 17

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 pts 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 19 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 19 4 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 5 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 6 Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 8 7 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 8 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 9 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 6