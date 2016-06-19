Trending

Quintana wins the Route du Sud

Démare claims final stage victory

Movistar's Nairo Quintana celebrates his second career Route du Sud victory
(Image credit: La Route du Sud)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won the final stage at the Route du Sud on Sunday, edging Yohann Gene in a bunch kick in Astarac Arros en Gascogne. Movistar's Nairo Quintana finished safely in the bunch to secure the overall win, followed by teammate and stage 4 winner Marc Soler. Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA), who rode onto the podium with a third-place finish during stage 4, crashed during Sunday's stage and slipped off the final podium.

"It's a very important victory. I was coming into this event following long weeks of training in atlitude at home in Colombia, and I could confirm I'm in good form. Legs have gone as usual for me in the mountains and it seems obvious that I’ve improved quite a bit into the time trial," Quintana said.

"The team did really well: great job from them from the beginning to the end of the race, crowning it today after a mountain stage where they rode fantastically, including Marc's win. Both victories in the race -this overall win I confirmed today and my first success in 2012- have been really significant into my sporting career and for my preparations for the Tour. Reaching the 'Grande Boucle' this way feels really good."

The win is Quintana's third of the season, following his Tour de Romandie triumph last month and Volta Ciclista a Catalunya win in March, and final race before July's Tour de France where the 26-year-old is aiming to be become the first Colombian winner. Quintana has finished second overall on his two previous appearances.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ3:42:02
2Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
3Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
5Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
8Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
9Alexander Kamp (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
10Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
11Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
13Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
15Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
16Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
17Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
19Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
21Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
22Christian Mager (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
23Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
25Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
26Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
27Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
28Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
29David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
32Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
33Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
34Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier - Southeast
35Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
37Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista
38Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
42Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
43Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
44Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
45Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
46Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:00:48
47Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
48Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
49Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
51Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
52Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier - Southeast
53Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
54Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
55Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
56Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
57Mads Pedersen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
58Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
59Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
61Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
62Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
63Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
64David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
65Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
66Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
67Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
68Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
69Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
70Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:00:58
71Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:42
72Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
73José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
74Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
75Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
76Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
77Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
78François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
80Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
81Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:20
82Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:03:42
83Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
84Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
85Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
86Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
87Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:04:13
88Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:22
89Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
91Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre0:04:36
92Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group0:05:25
93Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group0:05:27
94Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:21
95Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:57

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team16:34:57
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:36
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:06
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:15
5Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:55
6Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:01
7Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:02:12
8Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:20
9Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:36
10Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:38
11Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:03:06
12Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:12
13David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:14
14Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:38
15Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:04:10
16Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:04:41
17Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:41
18Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:06:23
19Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:07:13
20Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:07:14
21Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier - Southeast0:07:20
22Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:55
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:20
24Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:11:31
25José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:17
26Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:19
27Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:48
28Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre0:13:27
29François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:41
30Mads Pedersen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group0:14:51
31Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:15:10
32Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:42
33Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:16:06
34Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:45
35Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier - Southeast0:19:05
36Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:19:12
37Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista0:20:44
38Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:48
39Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:06
40Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:25:37
41Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:26:12
42Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:26:40
43Christian Mager (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group0:26:47
44Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:27:18
45Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:28:07
46Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:28:14
47Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:28:24
48Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:28:35
49Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:28:37
50Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:28:58
51Alexander Kamp (Den) Stˆlting Service Group0:29:30
52Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:29:32
53Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:42
54Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier - Southeast0:29:45
55Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:29:51
56Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:30:02
57Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:30:11
58Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:16
59Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:30:22
60Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:30:39
61Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
62Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:31:00
63Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:31:11
64Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre0:31:24
65Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista0:31:28
66Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:31:31
67Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:31:41
68Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:31:45
69Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:54
70Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:19
71Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre0:32:22
72Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:28
73Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:32:54
74Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:33:21
75Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:33:33
76Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:33:35
77Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:33:36
78Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier - Southeast0:34:16
79Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:34:22
80Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:34:48
81Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group0:35:00
82Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:35:01
83David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:35:04
84Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre0:35:20
85Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
86Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre0:35:43
87Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre0:36:06
88Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista0:36:11
89Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group0:37:37
90Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:38:48
91Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:38:59
92Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre0:39:00
93Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:42
94Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:41:50
95Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier - Southeast0:42:36

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ51pts
2Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre41
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team37
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier - Southeast34
5Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM33
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team32
7Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits21
8Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA17
9Alexander Kamp (Den) Stˆlting Service Group17
10Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie17

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale37pts
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team19
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team19
4Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
5Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
6Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias8
7Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
8Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
9Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team6

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team16:35:33
2Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:02
3Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:02:30
4Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:05:47
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:37
6Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:06:38
7Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier - Southeast0:06:44
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:19
9François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:05
10Mads Pedersen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group0:14:15

 

