Tim Wellens wins Renewi Tour as Arnaud De Lie takes stage 5 victory

By
published

Two Belgians lead the way on the Muur van Geraardsbergen on race's final day

Jump to:
Image 1 of 8
GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 01 Tim Wellens of Belgium and UAE Team Emirates crosses the finish line as second place winner during the 20th Renewi Tour 2024 Stage 5 a 2027km stage from Menen to Geraardsbergen UCIWT on September 01 2024 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Tim Wellens celebrates overall victory at the Renewi Tour 2024(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was Belgian delight on the final stage of the Renewi Tour as Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) took the stage 5 victory on the Muur van Geraardsbergen while Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) – finishing in second place at five seconds – grabbed the overall win.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

Latest on Cyclingnews