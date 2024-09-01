Tim Wellens wins Renewi Tour as Arnaud De Lie takes stage 5 victory

Image 1 of 8 Tim Wellens celebrates overall victory at the Renewi Tour 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Arnaud De Lie took the final stage win (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton tackle the hills of stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Riders on the attack early in the stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Punishing cobbled climbs awaited the riders (Image credit: Getty Images) The lead group in one of the many splits during a hectic day of racing (Image credit: Getty Images) The iconic Muur van Geraardsbergen (Image credit: Getty Images) Tim Wellens leads the way up the famous cobbled hill (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was Belgian delight on the final stage of the Renewi Tour as Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) took the stage 5 victory on the Muur van Geraardsbergen while Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) – finishing in second place at five seconds – grabbed the overall win.

Wellens had 16 seconds to make up over race leader Alec Segaert (Lotto-Dstny) on the final day of the race and duly did just that as the 21-year-old Belgian dropped well out of contention with moves flying up the road late in the stage.

The overall win marks Wellens' fourth success at the race, the veteran having previously won the 2014, 2015, and 2023 editions. De Lie, meanwhile, could celebrate his sixth win of the season after the duo broke away at the front of the race in the last 5km.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling