Tim Wellens wins Renewi Tour as Arnaud De Lie takes stage 5 victory
Two Belgians lead the way on the Muur van Geraardsbergen on race's final day
There was Belgian delight on the final stage of the Renewi Tour as Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) took the stage 5 victory on the Muur van Geraardsbergen while Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) – finishing in second place at five seconds – grabbed the overall win.
Wellens had 16 seconds to make up over race leader Alec Segaert (Lotto-Dstny) on the final day of the race and duly did just that as the 21-year-old Belgian dropped well out of contention with moves flying up the road late in the stage.
The overall win marks Wellens' fourth success at the race, the veteran having previously won the 2014, 2015, and 2023 editions. De Lie, meanwhile, could celebrate his sixth win of the season after the duo broke away at the front of the race in the last 5km.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
Tim Wellens wins Renewi Tour as Arnaud De Lie takes stage 5 victoryTwo Belgians lead the way on the Muur van Geraardsbergen on race's final day
