Renewi Tour: Jasper Philipsen wins fast, crash-hit stage 4

By
published

Belgian beats Laporte and De Lie to the line after peloton is hit by mass crash just over 1km from finish

Image 1 of 7
AALTER BELGIUM AUGUST 31 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 20th Renewi Tour 2024 Stage 4 a 1785km stage from Oostburg to Aalter UCIWT on August 31 2024 in Aalter Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Jasper Philipsen celebrates the win on stage 4(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) shot to victory on stage 4 of the Renewi Tour, outpacing Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease A Bike) in Aalter at the end of a lightning-fast day on the bike.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

