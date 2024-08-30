Renewi Tour: Jonathan Milan outsprints Jasper Philipsen for stage 3 victory

By
published

Max Walscheid third on flat finish into Ardooie

Jump to:
Image 1 of 8
ARDOOIE BELGIUM AUGUST 30 LR Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl Trek Green Points Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck during the 20th Renewi Tour 2024 Stage 3 a 1855km stage from Blankenberge to Ardooie UCIWT on August 30 2024 in Ardooie Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Renewi Tour 2024: Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) wins stage 3 sprint(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

In a near carbon copy finish to stage 1, Jonathan Milan (lidl-Trek) doubled up on wins at the Renewi Tour on stage 3, kicking away from Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) from the wheel of the Belgian’s lead-out man’ Mathieu van der Poel before holding his lead all the way to the line in Ardooie.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

Latest on Cyclingnews