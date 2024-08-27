Renewi Tour 2024 route
A finale atop the Muur van Geraardsbergen caps off the five-stage WorldTour race
The 745km Renewi Tour gets underway on Wednesday with five stages including an individual time trial and a finale on the Muur van Geraardsbergen - made famous for its key role in the old Tour of Flanders route - where riders face four ascents of the infamous climb.
The opening stage in Riemst is similarly hilly and will likely lead to a first selection for the overall classification contenders, with repeated climbs such as the Côte Slingerberg, Côte de Hallembaye and Côte Sur les Coteaux.
After the individual time trial, there are two stages suited for the sprinters before the big showdown in Geraardsbergen.
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Stage 4
Stage 5
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
