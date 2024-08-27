Renewi Tour 2024 route

A finale atop the Muur van Geraardsbergen caps off the five-stage WorldTour race

The Benelux Tour used the Muur van Geraardsbergen in 2021
The Benelux Tour used the Muur van Geraardsbergen in 2021 (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
The 745km Renewi Tour gets underway on Wednesday with five stages including an individual time trial and a finale on the Muur van Geraardsbergen - made famous for its key role in the old Tour of Flanders route - where riders face four ascents of the infamous climb.

The opening stage in Riemst is similarly hilly and will likely lead to a first selection for the overall classification contenders, with repeated climbs such as the Côte Slingerberg, Côte de Hallembaye and Côte Sur les Coteaux.

