Renewi Tour: Jonathan Milan holds off Philipsen to win messy stage 1 sprint
Italian produces brutally long sprint in Bilzen as Merlier and Groenewegen crash at the finish line
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) took the win on the opening stage of the Renewi Tour, getting the better of Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) on the uphill run to the line in Bilzen.
Axel Zingle (Cofidis) rounded out the podium in third place on a stage marred by a late crash involving sprinter Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease A Bike) and a fall on the finish line for Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla), who finished fourth and fifth.
Milan’s 10th win of the season saw him find the perfect position inside the final kilometre, riding on the wheel of Philipsen’s lead-out man Mathieu van der Poel. The Italian, who holds the first leader’s jersey of the race, launched the sprint first with Philipsen next in line.
Philipsen had the speed to hit the wind and move alongside Milan but wasn’t able to go clear in the final run to the line so Milan held on to win.
Further back it was Frenchman Zingle who picked up his 18th podium placing of the season, while further back Groenewegen and Merlier hit the deck hard as they crossed the finish line after a coming together.
Milan now leads the race by four seconds from Philipsen, while Axel Heuns (TDT-Unibet) lies in third, level on time with the Belgian.
More to come!
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
Most Popular
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España stage 11 Live - Hilly route could ignite a GC battle in GaliciaAll the action as the peloton tackles four categorised climbs on a day that could either go to the break or a GC contender
-
Renewi Tour: Jonathan Milan holds off Philipsen to win messy stage 1 sprintItalian produces brutally long sprint in Bilzen as Merlier and Groenewegen crash at the finish line
-
Isaac del Toro tests positive for COVID-19 at Vuelta a España but cleared to race'It's always a worry but it's in the whole peloton, it's not just us', say UAE Team Emirates
-
Pogačar, Girmay, Pidcock and De Lie to headline GP Québec and GP MontréalAlaphilippe, Jorgenson, Cosnefroy and Matthews also announced as starters for duo of WorldTour one-day races