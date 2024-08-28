Renewi Tour: Jonathan Milan holds off Philipsen to win messy stage 1 sprint

Image 1 of 9 Jonathan Milan wins stage 1 of the Renewi Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Tim Merlier and Dylan Groenewegen crash at the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images) Jasper Philipsen and Mathieu van der Poel before stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton on stage 1 of the Renewi Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton on stage 1 of the Renewi Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Milan holds off the charge behind from Philipsen and Zingle (Image credit: Getty Images) Milan's Lidl-Trek team lead the peloton earlier in the stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Lars Craps leads the breakaway on stage 1 of the Renewi Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonathan Milan at the start of stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) took the win on the opening stage of the Renewi Tour, getting the better of Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) on the uphill run to the line in Bilzen.

Axel Zingle (Cofidis) rounded out the podium in third place on a stage marred by a late crash involving sprinter Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease A Bike) and a fall on the finish line for Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla), who finished fourth and fifth.

Milan’s 10th win of the season saw him find the perfect position inside the final kilometre, riding on the wheel of Philipsen’s lead-out man Mathieu van der Poel. The Italian, who holds the first leader’s jersey of the race, launched the sprint first with Philipsen next in line.

Philipsen had the speed to hit the wind and move alongside Milan but wasn’t able to go clear in the final run to the line so Milan held on to win.

Further back it was Frenchman Zingle who picked up his 18th podium placing of the season, while further back Groenewegen and Merlier hit the deck hard as they crossed the finish line after a coming together.

Milan now leads the race by four seconds from Philipsen, while Axel Heuns (TDT-Unibet) lies in third, level on time with the Belgian.

