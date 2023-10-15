Belgian Waffle Ride: Cecily Decker and Torbjorn Roed win in Kansas

Image 1 of 2 Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas men's podium, with Torbjorn Roed, Brendan Johnston and Andrew Dillman taking top three spots (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas women's podium, with Cecily Decker, Whitney Allison and Hannah Shell taking the top three spots (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride)

Cecily Decker (Scuderia Pinarello) and Torbjørn Røed (Above + Beyond Cancer) claimed victory at the Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas, both crossing the line solo to take out the final US-based race of the series this season.

Røed – who started racing gravel at the Arizona BWR in March this year and also claimed two second places on the road at the Tour of Gila this year – finished the speedy edition with a time of 6:09:14. He claimed the win after heading into the single track section near the end of the race with a gap which he comfortably held to the line.

Australia's Brendan Johnston (Giant Off Road), who won in Utah, finished around 30 seconds after Røed to take second in a windy edition of the event while Andrew Dillman (Ignition p/b Rigd-Leitner) was third.

Decker, who last month claimed the 103 mile race at Rebecca's Private Idaho, dominated the women's category at the Kansas Belgian Waffle Ride. She finished with a time of 7:08:36, 12 minutes ahead of second placed Whitney Allison (Bike Sports) while Hannah Shell (Vantage Sports) was another 15 minutes back.

“I stayed in the same group with Whitney until we got to the trail by the lake and that’s where I ended up putting the gas on and then I managed to stay away for the rest of the race,” said Decker in a post race interview.

The Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas took place on the rolling hills north of Lawrence, with the 123 mile (198km) Waffle course including around 7,550 feet (2,301m) of climbing on a course that was 88% unpaved with sections of single track and water crossings along the way.



The Kansas event was the last of five races in the United States in the series this year. The Canadian race played out in May while the event in Mexico is set to take place from November 25-26.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's top 5 Position Rider Time 1 Torbjorn Roed (Above + Beyond Cancer) 6:09:14 2 Brendan Johnston (Giant Off Road) 6:09:45 3 Andrew Dillman (Ignition p/b Rigd-Leitner) 6:10:24 4 Daxton Mock (CXD Trek Bikes) 6:11:55 5 Adam Roberge (Jukebox Factor) 6:14:40