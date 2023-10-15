Belgian Waffle Ride: Cecily Decker and Torbjorn Roed win in Kansas
Brendan Johnston, Andrew Dillman complete men's podium as Whitney Allison, Hannah Shell second and third in women's category
Cecily Decker (Scuderia Pinarello) and Torbjørn Røed (Above + Beyond Cancer) claimed victory at the Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas, both crossing the line solo to take out the final US-based race of the series this season.
Røed – who started racing gravel at the Arizona BWR in March this year and also claimed two second places on the road at the Tour of Gila this year – finished the speedy edition with a time of 6:09:14. He claimed the win after heading into the single track section near the end of the race with a gap which he comfortably held to the line.
Australia's Brendan Johnston (Giant Off Road), who won in Utah, finished around 30 seconds after Røed to take second in a windy edition of the event while Andrew Dillman (Ignition p/b Rigd-Leitner) was third.
Decker, who last month claimed the 103 mile race at Rebecca's Private Idaho, dominated the women's category at the Kansas Belgian Waffle Ride. She finished with a time of 7:08:36, 12 minutes ahead of second placed Whitney Allison (Bike Sports) while Hannah Shell (Vantage Sports) was another 15 minutes back.
“I stayed in the same group with Whitney until we got to the trail by the lake and that’s where I ended up putting the gas on and then I managed to stay away for the rest of the race,” said Decker in a post race interview.
The Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas took place on the rolling hills north of Lawrence, with the 123 mile (198km) Waffle course including around 7,550 feet (2,301m) of climbing on a course that was 88% unpaved with sections of single track and water crossings along the way.
The Kansas event was the last of five races in the United States in the series this year. The Canadian race played out in May while the event in Mexico is set to take place from November 25-26.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Torbjorn Roed (Above + Beyond Cancer)
|6:09:14
|2
|Brendan Johnston (Giant Off Road)
|6:09:45
|3
|Andrew Dillman (Ignition p/b Rigd-Leitner)
|6:10:24
|4
|Daxton Mock (CXD Trek Bikes)
|6:11:55
|5
|Adam Roberge (Jukebox Factor)
|6:14:40
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Cecily Decker (Scuderia Pinarello)
|7:08:36
|2
|Whitney Allison (Bike Sports)
|7:20:31
|3
|Hannah Shell (Vantage Sports)
|7:35:14
|4
|Flavia Oliveira Parks (Excel Sports p/b SPECIALIZED
|7:40:06
|5
|Sierra Sims (FasCat)
|7:50:40
