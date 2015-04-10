Image 1 of 35 Phil Gaimon (Optum) takes the win in Oak Glen (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 2 of 35 Michael Woods (Optum) held on for second place today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 3 of 35 Mara Abbott (LA Sweats) took the win in the women’s race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 4 of 35 Riders cross the line atop today's tough climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 5 of 35 The men head out for the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 6 of 35 Alizee Brien (TIBCO) keeps her head down to open a gap on the women’s field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 7 of 35 Desert views during todays race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 8 of 35 The women head towards the final climb to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 9 of 35 Todays race under clear and sunny skies (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 10 of 35 Chris Horner (Airgas) on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 11 of 35 Tom Zirbel (Optum) rides in the sprint jersey after yesterdays stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 12 of 35 Optum set the pace high going up the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 13 of 35 Phil Gaimon (Optum) and teammate Michael Woods happy after taking the top two places (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 14 of 35 Rae Shaw (BMW) cools after the hot climb to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 15 of 35 TIBCO teammates happy to see the finish after a tough day of work (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 16 of 35 Todays top three for the men (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 17 of 35 Phil Gaimon (Optum) takes over the race lead after his win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 18 of 35 Phil Gaimon (Optum) crosses the line for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 19 of 35 The men take to the start line in Yucaipa (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 20 of 35 Long roads through the orange groves of Yucaipa (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 21 of 35 Attacks start to go as the race enters the feed zone (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 22 of 35 Riders fight to get to the front of the men’s group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 23 of 35 The front of the men’s race starts to string out (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 24 of 35 The men look at each other after the attacks are neutralized (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 25 of 35 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) in the bunch before the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 26 of 35 Riders begin to attack the front of the women’s race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 27 of 35 Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare) and teammate Katie Hall move to the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 28 of 35 Teams come to the front of the women’s field as a rider gets up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 29 of 35 A solo rider tries to sneak away from the men (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 30 of 35 The men stay bunched up before todays final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 31 of 35 Alizee Brien (TIBCO) spent part of the women’s race off the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 32 of 35 The men’s field begins to come apart on the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 33 of 35 The front group gets a gap on the steep section of the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 34 of 35 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) tries to hold on to the front group on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 35 of 35 The top three for the women (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)

As promised, the stage 3 finish atop Oak Glen on Friday caused a major shake-up at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, where Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Phil Gaimon and LA Sweat's Mara Abbott took the stage wins and the overall race leads heading into Saturday's criterium.

Optum took control of the men's race on the final climb, launching Gaimon and teammate Mike Woods to a one-two finish and Gaimon into the race lead. Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Gavin Mannion finished third.

Four-time Redlands winner Chris Horner was in the select lead group going up the final climb, but he could only manage eighth place against the Optum duo.

"It's great to be leading the Chris Horner cycling classic," Gaimon said after the race, taking a dig at Horner, who told Cyclingnews earlier this year that he's won the race so many times they should name it after him.

"It's awesome to be doing that," Gaimon said.

The men's 122km race got off to a quick start that had riders peeling out of the back early in the race. But at the front end of the peloton, opportunists had a difficult time escaping the bunch until KHS-Maxxis' Efren Flores and H&R Block's Travis Samuel sneaked away on the fourth of five circuits that the peloton covered before diverting off the loop onto the climb up Oak Glen.

Flores and Samuel had a gap of 1:54 before a concerted chase from Optum and Team SmartStop brought them back into the fold as the peloton neared the final climb.

The final 10km ascent quickly started whittling away at the field, and a select group of about 12 riders battled for the stage win with just 3km remaining. Jamis-Hagens Berman's Gregory Brenes then made an early attack that drew out the true contenders for the stage.

Gaimon, Woods, Brenes, Horner and Mannion were there, along with Emerson Oronte (Alto Velo-Seasucker), Eder Frayre (IRT Racing), Tim Rugg (Lupus), Adam De Vos (H&R Block), Rob Squire (Hincapie Racing) and Adrien Costa (Cal Giant).

Woods, who started the day 43 seconds down in the general classification, went to the front to set up Gaimon, who was only four seconds off the overall lead, and set a pace that quickly blew up even the select group.

"This is a really good climb for both Phil and I," Woods said. "So the plan was going into the climb for the guys to work and put us into position, and then when the hill got real steep I would take over. And so that's what I did."

When Woods started to show signs of cracking, Mannion jumped and Gaimon countered, eventually dropping the Jelly Belly rider and soloing across the line for the stage win.

Woods rebounded and passed Mannion near the finish for the runner-up spot.

"The last kilometre or so I was kind of in an Optum sandwich," Mannion said. "Phil and Mike are both flying, so it was good to be battling it out with those guys for the win. I was teammates with both of those guys for a little bit last year. They're both good friends and really strong riders, so it was good company for sure."

Gaimon now leads Mannion by 31 seconds in the general classification, followed Costa, an 18-year-old junior, in third. Horner is eighth, more than a minute back.

"There are two more days left of racing and a lot can happen, but I like my odds," Gaimon said when asked about how confident he was heading into the final stages on Saturday and Sunday. "I have a nice little lead now, and I have good legs and a great team."

Abbott Shines on Oak Glen

Mara Abbott said after stage 1 that Redlands' decision to bring back the Oak Glen finish this year was one of the reasons she returned from Europe to compete in the National Racing Calendar opener.

The Wiggle Honda rider who is guest riding with LA Sweat this week showed why she was excited about the stage 3 finish when she rode away from the rest of the peloton on the Oak Glen climb and soloed across the line by more than a minute. Visit Dallas rider Amber Neben was second on the stage, followed by Twenty16-ShoAir’s Allie Dragoo in third.

Overnight leader Jasmin Glaesser (Optum) was ninth on the stage and surrendered her leader's jersey to Abbott.

A solo breakaway provided the carrot for the women’s peloton to chase when Alizee Brien (Tibco-SVB) escaped on the first lap. The Tibco rider built a gap of 1:35 over the next two laps before she was eventually brought into the fold on the last of three circuits before the Oak Glen climb.

When the reduced peloton started up the ascent, Neben started the final attrition with an attack that gained a small advantage. Abbott waited patiently and countered the move when she sensed the time was right, dropping the first chase group and eventually Neben on her way to the solo win. Abbott said knowing the climb proved to be the difference.

"I knew the hardest parts came at the end," Abbott said. "Amber was setting a pretty tough tempo toward the bottom of the climb. I sort of looked around for help from other riders, kept an eye on her and then attacked when I felt like there was a good moment and just went to see how much time I could put in."

Abbott finished 1:02 ahead of Neben and 1:23 ahead of Dragoo. Despite missing out on the stage win, Neben was satisfied with the final result and her efforts to take the win.

"Mara is the best in the world at what she does," Neben conceded of the talented climber. "You know, back when I was 30 and I was a little lighter, it would have been a fun matchup, but right now she's just that good, so you give her props. She rode really well and did what she needed to do."

Abbott, who has never won the overall at Redlands but was runner-up by one second in 2008, was hesitant to say she was confident going into the final two stages, even through she has won Sunday's Sunset Loop road race twice.

"One thing that's great about Redlands is that it's a race that doesn't stop until you cross Sunset on the final day," she said. "It's not one of those races because it's not a foregone conclusion at any point, which I know because I've lost the race on Sunset by one second. So I know very well that we're not going to count any chickens before there's big time hatching."

Results

Full results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 3:05:11 2 Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:00:12 3 Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 4 Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:14 5 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:16 6 Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:00:18 7 Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:31 8 Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 9 Eder Frayre (iRT Racing) 0:00:54 10 Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:01:05 11 Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) 12 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 13 Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:08 14 Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:01:13 15 Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:01:14 16 Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:01:21 17 Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team) 18 Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:01:30 19 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:01:34 20 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 21 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:01:46 22 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 23 Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:01:48 24 Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:01:52 25 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling) 26 Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:01:55 27 Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:02:02 28 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) 29 Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:02:11 30 Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:02:18 31 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:23 32 Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 33 Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:02:31 34 Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team) 0:02:32 35 Gera Medina (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:02:35 36 Chad Beyer (Superissimo) 0:02:39 37 Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 38 Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized) 0:03:00 39 Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:03:05 40 Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 41 Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing) 0:03:14 42 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:03:29 43 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:03:36 44 Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team) 45 Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:03:40 46 James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:04:00 47 Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:04:03 48 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:04:12 49 Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:04:17 50 Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 51 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:04:27 52 Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:04:31 53 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:04:40 54 Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:04:50 55 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 56 Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:04:54 57 James Peterman (Superissimo) 58 Andrew Clemence (Superissimo) 0:04:57 59 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:05:52 60 Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:05:57 61 Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:06:11 62 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:06:24 63 Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:07:02 64 Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team) 65 Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 66 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 67 Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:07:52 68 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:07:55 69 Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:08:02 70 Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 71 Walton Brush (iRT Racing) 72 Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 73 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 74 Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 75 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 76 Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:08:08 77 Quinn Keogh (Superissimo) 0:08:41 78 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:08:49 79 Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 80 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:09:12 81 Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:09:34 82 Winston David (Lupus Racing Team) 83 Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team) 84 Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:09:44 85 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:10:23 86 Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 87 Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 88 Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling) 89 Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized) 90 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 91 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 92 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 93 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) 94 Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 95 Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling) 96 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor) 97 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 98 Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 99 Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor) 100 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 101 Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team) 102 Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) 103 Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 104 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor) 105 Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 106 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 107 David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 108 David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 109 Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 110 Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team) 111 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 112 Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 113 Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling) 114 Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 115 Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 116 Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 117 Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:11:23 118 Casey Roth (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:11:32 119 Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:11:35 120 Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:11:42 121 Shawn Daurelio (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:12:02 122 Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 123 Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 124 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 125 Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 0:12:10 126 Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 127 Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:12:42 128 Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:13:22 129 Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:13:32 130 Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:13:53 131 George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:14:29 132 Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized) 133 Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:14:55 134 Rene Corella (iRT Racing) 135 Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:15:05 136 Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 137 Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:16:33 138 Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:17:02 139 Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:17:10 140 Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:17:35 OTL Erik Slack (iRT Racing) OTL Nicholas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling) DNF Brad Neagos (Lupus Racing Team) DNF Jake Silverberg (Astellas Cycling Team) DNF Tim Aiken (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) DNF Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) DNF Sam Bassetti (iRT Racing) DNF Eamon Franck (iRT Racing) DNF Chris Stastny (iRT Racing) DNF Demis Aleman (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) DNF James Laberge (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) DNF Olivier Brisebois (Garneau - Quebecor) DNF Jason Lowndes (Garneau - Quebecor) DNF Gevan Samuel (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) DNF Dominique Mayho (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) DNF Conor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) DNF Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) DNF Brian Trafford (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) DNF Dennis Cottreau (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) DNF Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao Cycling) DNF Kennett Peterson (GS Ciao Cycling) DNF Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) DNF Ian Moore (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) DNF Thorston Askervold (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) DNF Luke Williams (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) DNF Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling) DNF Skyler Mackey (Elevate Elite Cycling) DNF Mat Stephens (Elevate Elite Cycling) DNF Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) DNF Steven Wilssens (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) DNF Anthony Canevari (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) DNF Jared Kessler (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) DNF Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) DNF Samuel Cerruti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) DNF Will Meyers (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Strava DNF Paul Thomas (Superissimo) DNF Thomas Jondall (Superissimo) DNF Sam Warford (Superissimo) DNF Brian MuCulloch (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) DNF David Santos (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) DNF Sergio Escutia (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) DNF Max Korus (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) DNF Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) DNF Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) DNF Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) DNF Daragh Campbell (Team Novo Nordisk Development) DNF Reid McClure (Team Novo Nordisk Development) DNF Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development) DNF Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development) DNF Ezra Ward-Packard (Team Novo Nordisk Development) DNF Christian Parrett (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team) 7 pts 2 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 5 3 Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 3 4 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 2 5 Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 7 pts 2 Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 5 3 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 3 4 Chad Beyer (Superissimo) 2 5 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) 1

KOM 1 - 5-Laps to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 7 pts 2 Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team) 5 3 Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized) 4 4 Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 3 5 Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 2

KOM 2 - 3-Laps to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 7 pts 2 Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team) 5 3 Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 4 4 Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 3 5 Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing) 2

KOM 3 - Finish line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 15 pts 2 Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 12 3 Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 10 4 Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized) 8 5 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 6 6 Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 5 7 Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 4 8 Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 3 9 Eder Frayre (iRT Racing) 2 10 Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9:17:58 2 Hincapie Racing Team 9:19:25 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 9:20:02 4 Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 9:20:31 5 California Giant / Specialized 9:21:10 6 Team Smartstop Pro Cycling 9:21:56 7 Astellas Cycling Team 9:22:25 8 GS Ciao Cycling 9:24:08 9 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 9:24:37 10 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 9:26:05 11 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava 9:26:32 12 iRT Racing 9:27:43 13 Superissimo 9:28:03 14 Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees 9:28:54 15 Lupus Racing Team 9:29:00 16 Silber Pro Cycling 9:29:06 17 ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factor 9:30:11 18 H & R Block Pro Cycling Team 9:30:27 19 Hagens Berman U-23 Team 9:32:36 20 Elevate Elite Cycling 9:35:05 21 Garneau - Quebecor 9:36:43 22 KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo 9:37:44 23 Champion Systems - Stan's 9:44:33

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 5:27:57 2 Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:31 3 Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:38 4 Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:00:56 5 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:01 6 Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 7 Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:01:03 8 Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:01:08 9 Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:01:18 10 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:25 11 Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team) 0:01:44 12 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:02:09 13 Eder Frayre (iRT Racing) 0:02:19 14 Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling) 15 Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:02:20 16 Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:02:22 17 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling) 18 Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:02:23 19 Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:02:24 20 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:02:27 21 Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:02:30 22 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:02:33 23 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:02:35 24 Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:02:40 25 Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:02:43 26 Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:02:55 27 Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:03:14 28 Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team) 0:03:17 29 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:03:20 30 Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:03:29 31 Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:03:31 32 Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:03:35 33 Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:03:50 34 Chad Beyer (Superissimo) 0:04:19 35 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:04:27 36 Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:04:29 37 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:04:30 38 Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:04:35 39 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:04:39 40 Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:04:42 41 Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized) 0:04:45 42 Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:04:47 43 Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:04:48 44 Gera Medina (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:04:56 45 Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing) 0:05:08 46 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:05:24 47 James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:38 48 Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:05:59 49 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:06:39 50 James Peterman (Superissimo) 0:06:51 51 Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:06:53 52 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:07:16 53 Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:07:33 54 Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:07:45 55 Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:07:48 56 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:08:09 57 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:08:12 58 Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:08:23 59 Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:08:29 60 Andrew Clemence (Superissimo) 0:08:30 61 Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 62 Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:08:31 63 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:08:36 64 Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:08:39 65 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:08:52 66 Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:09:13 67 Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 68 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:09:16 69 Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:09:26 70 Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:09:59 71 Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:10:01 72 Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:10:05 73 Walton Brush (iRT Racing) 0:10:25 74 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:10:43 75 Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:10:50 76 Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:10:57 77 Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:11:02 78 Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:11:15 79 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:11:20 80 Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:11:23 81 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:11:26 82 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:11:28 83 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:11:35 84 Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:11:37 85 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 0:11:48 86 Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:11:56 87 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:11:58 88 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:12:02 89 Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:12:16 90 Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:12:20 91 David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:12:22 92 Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:12:28 93 Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:12:44 94 David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:12:53 95 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:12:55 96 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:13:01 97 Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:13:15 98 Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:13:18 99 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:13:34 100 Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:13:53 101 Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:14:23 102 Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:14:24 103 Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:14:26 104 Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:14:35 105 Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:14:46 106 Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:14:49 107 Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 0:14:50 108 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:14:54 109 Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:14:57 110 Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:15:02 111 Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized) 0:15:08 112 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:15:21 113 Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor) 114 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:15:31 115 Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:15:42 116 Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 0:15:44 117 Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:16:01 118 Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:16:03 119 Shawn Daurelio (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:16:15 120 Casey Roth (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:16:17 121 Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:16:43 122 Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized) 0:16:54 123 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:17:12 124 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:17:24 125 Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:18:13 126 Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:18:24 127 George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:18:38 128 Quinn Keogh (Superissimo) 0:19:30 129 Rene Corella (iRT Racing) 0:19:35 130 Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:19:47 131 Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:19:59 132 Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:21:04 133 Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:21:13 134 Winston David (Lupus Racing Team) 0:21:41 135 Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:22:35 136 Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team) 0:22:38 137 Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:22:43 138 Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:22:49 139 Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:25:31 140 Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team) 0:26:58

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team) 7 pts 2 Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 7 3 Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 5 4 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 5 5 Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 5 6 Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 3 7 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 3 8 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 3 9 Chad Beyer (Superissimo) 2 10 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 2 11 Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 2 12 Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 1 13 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) 1 14 Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 20 pts 2 Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 19 3 Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 15 4 Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 12 5 Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 10 6 Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team) 10 7 Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 9 8 Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized) 9 9 Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized) 8 10 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 7 11 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 7 12 Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 6 13 Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 5 14 Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 5 15 Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 4 16 Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) 4 17 Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team) 4 18 Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 4 19 Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 3 20 Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 3 21 Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 3 22 Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team) 3 23 Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 3 24 Eder Frayre (iRT Racing) 2 25 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2 26 Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 2 27 Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team) 2 28 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 2 29 Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing) 2 30 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team) 2 31 Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 1

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 16:27:40 2 Hincapie Racing Team 16:28:31 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 16:29:15 4 Team Smartstop Pro Cycling 16:31:35 5 Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 16:31:38 6 California Giant / Specialized 16:32:40 7 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 16:34:31 8 GS Ciao Cycling 16:34:54 9 Astellas Cycling Team 16:35:12 10 Silber Pro Cycling 16:38:42 11 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 16:38:47 12 iRT Racing 16:39:55 13 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava 16:40:02 14 Lupus Racing Team 16:41:05 15 ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factor 16:41:24 16 Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees 16:41:35 17 H & R Block Pro Cycling Team 16:42:57 18 Superissimo 16:43:24 19 Hagens Berman U-23 Team 16:46:52 20 Elevate Elite Cycling 16:47:05 21 KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo 16:49:02 22 Garneau - Quebecor 16:52:25 23 Champion Systems - Stan's 17:03:27

Women stage three result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 2:21:01 2 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:01:02 3 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:01:23 4 Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:01:27 5 Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:42 6 Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:01:49 7 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:20 8 Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:02:29 9 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:32 10 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:02:37 11 Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:42 12 Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:02:48 13 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:02:58 14 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:03:17 15 Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:29 16 Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 17 Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:03:33 18 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:03:40 19 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:45 20 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:50 21 Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:03:55 22 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:04:04 23 Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:04:11 24 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 25 Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 26 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:18 27 Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:04:25 28 Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 29 Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:04:33 30 Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:04:34 31 Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:36 32 Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:04:41 33 Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:04:47 34 Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:04:49 35 Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:05:29 36 Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:05:31 37 Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC) 38 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:05:35 39 Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat) 0:05:43 40 Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 41 Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:05:46 42 Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:05:53 43 Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:06:02 44 Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:06:27 45 Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 46 Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team) 47 Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 48 Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 49 Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 50 Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat) 0:06:36 51 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 52 Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:06:49 53 Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:06:51 54 Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:06:56 55 Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:07:09 56 Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:07:11 57 Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:07:17 58 Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 59 Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:07:21 60 Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:07:31 61 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:08:22 62 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 63 Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team) 64 Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 65 Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:09:06 66 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC) 67 Kat Salthouse (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:09:43 68 Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:09:54 69 Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC) 70 Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat) 71 Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 72 Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 73 ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 74 Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 75 Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 76 Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 77 Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:11:03 78 Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:11:21 79 Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:11:39 80 BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:12:02 81 Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:12:16 82 Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:12:43 83 Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:13:31 84 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:13:33 85 Jessica Cerra (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 86 Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:13:42 OTL Teresa Casas (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) OTL Justine Clift (Roosters Biker's Edge) OTL Suzanne Dupee (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) OTL Alici AllenBuerger (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) OTL Jessy Uebelhart (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) OTL Angelica Frayre (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) OTL Meghan Grant (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) OTL Christi Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) OTL Starla Teddergreen (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) OTL Catheri Dessureault (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) OTL Carrie Cartmill (Roosters Biker's Edge) OTL Joanna Dahl (JAKROO Racing Team) OTL Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat) OTL Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) OTL Anika Todd (Team Tibco-SVC) OTL Kaytie Scott (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) OTL Solymar Rivera (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) OTL Allison Arensman (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) OTL Jenny Rios (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) DNF Amber Pierce (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) DNF Priscilla Calderon (LA Sweat) DNF Elizabeth Caldwell (LA Sweat) DNF Lenore Pipes (LA Sweat) DNF Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) DNF Michelle Khare (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) DNF Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck Racing) DNF Suzanne Hamilton (Trek-Red Truck Racing) DNF Irena Ossola (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) DNF Joanie Caron (DNA Cycling p/b K4) DNF Catherin Fegan-Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4) DNF Kemille King (DNA Cycling p/b K4) DNF Emily Matheu (JAKROO Racing Team) DNF Amanda Seigle (JAKROO Racing Team) DNF Jennifer Vollmer (Roosters Biker's Edge) DNF Karen Sierra (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) DNF Vikki Appel (Sisterhood of Cycling) DNF Heather Balbier (Sisterhood of Cycling) DNF Raegan Lunsford (Sisterhood of Cycling) DNF Denise Mueller (Sisterhood of Cycling) DNF Kim Nida (Sisterhood of Cycling) DNF Ivie Crawford (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) DNF Chane Jonker (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) DNF Alexa Perez (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) DNF Amelia Tanner (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)

Sprints # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC) 5 2 Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 3 3 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 5 Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)

KOM 1 - 5-Laps to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC) 5 2 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 3 Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 3 4 Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 2 5 Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)

KOM 2 - 3-Laps to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC) 5 2 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 3 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 3 4 Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 2 5 Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)

KOM 3 - Finish line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 12 2 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 10 3 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 8 4 Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 6 5 Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 5 6 Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 4 7 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 8 Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 2 9 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 10 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 7:10:56 2 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7:11:06 3 Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR 7:11:24 4 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7:12:33 5 DNA Cycling p/b K4 7:15:22 6 LA Sweat 7:16:22 7 BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 7:17:19 8 Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinna 7:17:31 9 Trek-Red Truck Racing 7:17:37 10 Team Tibco-SVC 7:18:12 11 ZOCA p/b Halo Sports 7:19:45 12 SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized 7:21:28 13 Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6 7:22:44 14 JAKROO Racing Team 7:31:34 15 Roosters Biker's Edge

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 4:21:18 2 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:00:22 3 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:00:45 4 Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:24 5 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:55 6 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:02:09 8 Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:02:13 9 Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:02:27 10 Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:24 11 Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:29 12 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:35 13 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:48 14 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:03:54 15 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:03:59 16 Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 17 Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:04:05 18 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:04:06 19 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:04:10 20 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 21 Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:04:17 22 Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:04:22 23 Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:04:23 24 Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:33 25 Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:04:46 26 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:05:11 27 Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:05:12 28 Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:05:19 29 Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:05:27 30 Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 0:05:45 31 Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:05:58 32 Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 33 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:06:04 34 Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:06:39 35 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:06:55 36 Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 37 Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:07:13 38 Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:07:14 39 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:07:17 40 Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:07:36 41 Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:07:48 42 Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:07:59 43 Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat) 0:08:03 44 Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:08:07 45 Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:08:08 46 Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:08:10 47 Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:08:15 48 Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:08:20 49 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:08:36 50 Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:08:38 51 Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:08:43 52 Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat) 53 Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:08:55 54 Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:08:58 55 Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:09:10 56 Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:09:12 57 Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:09:15 58 Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 59 Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:09:47 60 Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:09:50 61 Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:09:52 62 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:09:55 63 Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:10:42 64 Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:10:53 65 Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:10:56 66 Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:10:59 67 Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:11:23 68 ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:11:45 69 Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat) 0:12:02 70 Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:12:05 71 Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:12:31 72 Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:12:38 73 Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:13:09 74 Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:13:14 75 Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:14:02 76 Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:14:06 77 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:14:18 78 Jessica Cerra (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:15:27 79 Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:16:04 80 Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:20:14 81 Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:22:17 82 Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:22:35 83 BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:24:48 84 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:26:11 85 Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:26:52 86 Kat Salthouse (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:31:31

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC) 5 2 Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 5 3 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 4 Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 3 5 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 6 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 1 7 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 1 8 Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 20 2 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 16 3 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 14 4 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC) 12 5 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 11 6 Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 10 7 Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 8 8 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 9 Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 6 10 Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 5 11 Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 5 12 Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 5 13 Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC) 4 14 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 4 15 Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 4 16 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 3 17 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 3 18 Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 3 19 Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 2 20 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 21 Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 2 22 Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC) 1 23 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)