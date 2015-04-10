Trending

Gaimon wins Oak Glen stage of Redlands Classic

Abbott solos to victory in women's race

Image 1 of 35

Phil Gaimon (Optum) takes the win in Oak Glen

Phil Gaimon (Optum) takes the win in Oak Glen
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 35

Michael Woods (Optum) held on for second place today

Michael Woods (Optum) held on for second place today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 35

Mara Abbott (LA Sweats) took the win in the women’s race

Mara Abbott (LA Sweats) took the win in the women’s race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 35

Riders cross the line atop today's tough climb

Riders cross the line atop today's tough climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 35

The men head out for the day

The men head out for the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 35

Alizee Brien (TIBCO) keeps her head down to open a gap on the women’s field

Alizee Brien (TIBCO) keeps her head down to open a gap on the women’s field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 35

Desert views during todays race

Desert views during todays race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 35

The women head towards the final climb to the finish

The women head towards the final climb to the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 35

Todays race under clear and sunny skies

Todays race under clear and sunny skies
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 35

Chris Horner (Airgas) on the climb

Chris Horner (Airgas) on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 35

Tom Zirbel (Optum) rides in the sprint jersey after yesterdays stage

Tom Zirbel (Optum) rides in the sprint jersey after yesterdays stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 35

Optum set the pace high going up the climb

Optum set the pace high going up the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 35

Phil Gaimon (Optum) and teammate Michael Woods happy after taking the top two places

Phil Gaimon (Optum) and teammate Michael Woods happy after taking the top two places
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 35

Rae Shaw (BMW) cools after the hot climb to the finish

Rae Shaw (BMW) cools after the hot climb to the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 35

TIBCO teammates happy to see the finish after a tough day of work

TIBCO teammates happy to see the finish after a tough day of work
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 35

Todays top three for the men

Todays top three for the men
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 35

Phil Gaimon (Optum) takes over the race lead after his win

Phil Gaimon (Optum) takes over the race lead after his win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 35

Phil Gaimon (Optum) crosses the line for the win

Phil Gaimon (Optum) crosses the line for the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 35

The men take to the start line in Yucaipa

The men take to the start line in Yucaipa
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 35

Long roads through the orange groves of Yucaipa

Long roads through the orange groves of Yucaipa
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 35

Attacks start to go as the race enters the feed zone

Attacks start to go as the race enters the feed zone
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 35

Riders fight to get to the front of the men’s group

Riders fight to get to the front of the men’s group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 35

The front of the men’s race starts to string out

The front of the men’s race starts to string out
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 35

The men look at each other after the attacks are neutralized

The men look at each other after the attacks are neutralized
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 35

Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) in the bunch before the final climb

Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) in the bunch before the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 35

Riders begin to attack the front of the women’s race

Riders begin to attack the front of the women’s race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 35

Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare) and teammate Katie Hall move to the front

Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare) and teammate Katie Hall move to the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 35

Teams come to the front of the women’s field as a rider gets up the road

Teams come to the front of the women’s field as a rider gets up the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 35

A solo rider tries to sneak away from the men

A solo rider tries to sneak away from the men
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 35

The men stay bunched up before todays final climb

The men stay bunched up before todays final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 35

Alizee Brien (TIBCO) spent part of the women’s race off the front

Alizee Brien (TIBCO) spent part of the women’s race off the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 35

The men’s field begins to come apart on the final climb

The men’s field begins to come apart on the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 35

The front group gets a gap on the steep section of the final climb

The front group gets a gap on the steep section of the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 35

Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) tries to hold on to the front group on the climb

Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) tries to hold on to the front group on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 35

The top three for the women

The top three for the women
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)

As promised, the stage 3 finish atop Oak Glen on Friday caused a major shake-up at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, where Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Phil Gaimon and LA Sweat's Mara Abbott took the stage wins and the overall race leads heading into Saturday's criterium. 

Optum took control of the men's race on the final climb, launching Gaimon and teammate Mike Woods to a one-two finish and Gaimon into the race lead. Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Gavin Mannion finished third.

Four-time Redlands winner Chris Horner was in the select lead group going up the final climb, but he could only manage eighth place against the Optum duo.

"It's great to be leading the Chris Horner cycling classic," Gaimon said after the race, taking a dig at Horner, who told Cyclingnews earlier this year that he's won the race so many times they should name it after him.

"It's awesome to be doing that," Gaimon said.

The men's 122km race got off to a quick start that had riders peeling out of the back early in the race. But at the front end of the peloton, opportunists had a difficult time escaping the bunch until KHS-Maxxis' Efren Flores and H&R Block's Travis Samuel sneaked away on the fourth of five circuits that the peloton covered before diverting off the loop onto the climb up Oak Glen.

Flores and Samuel had a gap of 1:54 before a concerted chase from Optum and Team SmartStop brought them back into the fold as the peloton neared the final climb.

The final 10km ascent quickly started whittling away at the field, and a select group of about 12 riders battled for the stage win with just 3km remaining. Jamis-Hagens Berman's Gregory Brenes then made an early attack that drew out the true contenders for the stage.

Gaimon, Woods, Brenes, Horner and Mannion were there, along with Emerson Oronte (Alto Velo-Seasucker), Eder Frayre (IRT Racing), Tim Rugg (Lupus), Adam De Vos (H&R Block), Rob Squire (Hincapie Racing) and Adrien Costa (Cal Giant).

Woods, who started the day 43 seconds down in the general classification, went to the front to set up Gaimon, who was only four seconds off the overall lead, and set a pace that quickly blew up even the select group.

"This is a really good climb for both Phil and I," Woods said. "So the plan was going into the climb for the guys to work and put us into position, and then when the hill got real steep I would take over. And so that's what I did."

When Woods started to show signs of cracking, Mannion jumped and Gaimon countered, eventually dropping the Jelly Belly rider and soloing across the line for the stage win.

Woods rebounded and passed Mannion near the finish for the runner-up spot.

"The last kilometre or so I was kind of in an Optum sandwich," Mannion said. "Phil and Mike are both flying, so it was good to be battling it out with those guys for the win. I was teammates with both of those guys for a little bit last year. They're both good friends and really strong riders, so it was good company for sure."

Gaimon now leads Mannion by 31 seconds in the general classification, followed Costa, an 18-year-old junior, in third. Horner is eighth, more than a minute back.

"There are two more days left of racing and a lot can happen, but I like my odds," Gaimon said when asked about how confident he was heading into the final stages on Saturday and Sunday. "I have a nice little lead now, and I have good legs and a great team."

Abbott Shines on Oak Glen

Mara Abbott said after stage 1 that Redlands' decision to bring back the Oak Glen finish this year was one of the reasons she returned from Europe to compete in the National Racing Calendar opener.

The Wiggle Honda rider who is guest riding with LA Sweat this week showed why she was excited about the stage 3 finish when she rode away from the rest of the peloton on the Oak Glen climb and soloed across the line by more than a minute. Visit Dallas rider Amber Neben was second on the stage, followed by Twenty16-ShoAir’s Allie Dragoo in third.

Overnight leader Jasmin Glaesser (Optum) was ninth on the stage and surrendered her leader's jersey to Abbott.

A solo breakaway provided the carrot for the women’s peloton to chase when Alizee Brien (Tibco-SVB) escaped on the first lap. The Tibco rider built a gap of 1:35 over the next two laps before she was eventually brought into the fold on the last of three circuits before the Oak Glen climb.

When the reduced peloton started up the ascent, Neben started the final attrition with an attack that gained a small advantage. Abbott waited patiently and countered the move when she sensed the time was right, dropping the first chase group and eventually Neben on her way to the solo win. Abbott said knowing the climb proved to be the difference.

"I knew the hardest parts came at the end," Abbott said. "Amber was setting a pretty tough tempo toward the bottom of the climb. I sort of looked around for help from other riders, kept an eye on her and then attacked when I felt like there was a good moment and just went to see how much time I could put in."

Abbott finished 1:02 ahead of Neben and 1:23 ahead of Dragoo. Despite missing out on the stage win, Neben was satisfied with the final result and her efforts to take the win.

"Mara is the best in the world at what she does," Neben conceded of the talented climber. "You know, back when I was 30 and I was a little lighter, it would have been a fun matchup, but right now she's just that good, so you give her props. She rode really well and did what she needed to do."

Abbott, who has never won the overall at Redlands but was runner-up by one second in 2008, was hesitant to say she was confident going into the final two stages, even through she has won Sunday's Sunset Loop road race twice.

"One thing that's great about Redlands is that it's a race that doesn't stop until you cross Sunset on the final day," she said. "It's not one of those races because it's not a foregone conclusion at any point, which I know because I've lost the race on Sunset by one second. So I know very well that we're not going to count any chickens before there's big time hatching."

Results

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)3:05:11
2Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:00:12
3Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
4Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:14
5Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:16
6Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:00:18
7Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:31
8Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
9Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)0:00:54
10Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:01:05
11Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)
12Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
13Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:01:08
14Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team)0:01:13
15Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:01:14
16Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)0:01:21
17Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team)
18Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:01:30
19Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)0:01:34
20Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
21Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:01:46
22Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
23Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:01:48
24Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:01:52
25Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling)
26Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)0:01:55
27Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling)0:02:02
28Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)
29Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team)0:02:11
30Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:02:18
31Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:23
32Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
33Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling)0:02:31
34Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team)0:02:32
35Gera Medina (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:02:35
36Chad Beyer (Superissimo)0:02:39
37Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
38Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:00
39Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:03:05
40Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)
41Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)0:03:14
42Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)0:03:29
43Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:03:36
44Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
45Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:03:40
46James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:04:00
47Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:03
48Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling)0:04:12
49Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:17
50Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
51Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:04:27
52Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:04:31
53Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:04:40
54Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor)0:04:50
55Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
56Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:04:54
57James Peterman (Superissimo)
58Andrew Clemence (Superissimo)0:04:57
59Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:05:52
60Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor)0:05:57
61Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:06:11
62Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:06:24
63Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:07:02
64Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)
65Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
66Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
67Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:07:52
68Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:07:55
69Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:08:02
70Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
71Walton Brush (iRT Racing)
72Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
73Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
74Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
75Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
76Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:08:08
77Quinn Keogh (Superissimo)0:08:41
78Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:08:49
79Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
80Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)0:09:12
81Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:09:34
82Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
83Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team)
84Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:09:44
85Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:10:23
86Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
87Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
88Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling)
89Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized)
90Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
91Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
92Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
93Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)
94Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
95Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling)
96Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor)
97Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
98Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
99Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor)
100Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
101Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team)
102Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
103Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
104Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor)
105Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
106Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
107David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
108David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
109Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
110Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)
111Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
112Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
113Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling)
114Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
115Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
116Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
117Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling)0:11:23
118Casey Roth (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:11:32
119Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:11:35
120Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:11:42
121Shawn Daurelio (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:12:02
122Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
123Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
124Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
125Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)0:12:10
126Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
127Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:12:42
128Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling)0:13:22
129Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:13:32
130Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:13:53
131George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling)0:14:29
132Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)
133Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:14:55
134Rene Corella (iRT Racing)
135Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:15:05
136Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
137Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:16:33
138Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:17:02
139Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:17:10
140Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:17:35
OTLErik Slack (iRT Racing)
OTLNicholas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
DNFBrad Neagos (Lupus Racing Team)
DNFJake Silverberg (Astellas Cycling Team)
DNFTim Aiken (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
DNFKevin Gottlieb (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
DNFSam Bassetti (iRT Racing)
DNFEamon Franck (iRT Racing)
DNFChris Stastny (iRT Racing)
DNFDemis Aleman (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
DNFJames Laberge (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
DNFOlivier Brisebois (Garneau - Quebecor)
DNFJason Lowndes (Garneau - Quebecor)
DNFGevan Samuel (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
DNFDominique Mayho (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
DNFConor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
DNFJustin Purificati (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
DNFBrian Trafford (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
DNFDennis Cottreau (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
DNFJacob Duehring (GS Ciao Cycling)
DNFKennett Peterson (GS Ciao Cycling)
DNFOwen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
DNFIan Moore (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
DNFThorston Askervold (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
DNFLuke Williams (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
DNFZack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling)
DNFSkyler Mackey (Elevate Elite Cycling)
DNFMat Stephens (Elevate Elite Cycling)
DNFPat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
DNFSteven Wilssens (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
DNFAnthony Canevari (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
DNFJared Kessler (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
DNFMatt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
DNFSamuel Cerruti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
DNFWill Meyers (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Strava
DNFPaul Thomas (Superissimo)
DNFThomas Jondall (Superissimo)
DNFSam Warford (Superissimo)
DNFBrian MuCulloch (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
DNFDavid Santos (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
DNFSergio Escutia (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
DNFMax Korus (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
DNFTravis Lyons (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
DNFReese Levine (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
DNFMehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFDaragh Campbell (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFReid McClure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFUlugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFQuentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFEzra Ward-Packard (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFChristian Parrett (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)7pts
2Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)5
3Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)3
4Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)2
5Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)7pts
2Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)5
3Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)3
4Chad Beyer (Superissimo)2
5Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)1

KOM 1 - 5-Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)7pts
2Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)5
3Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)4
4Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)3
5Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)2

KOM 2 - 3-Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)7pts
2Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)5
3Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)4
4Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)3
5Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)2

KOM 3 - Finish line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)15pts
2Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)12
3Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)10
4Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)8
5Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)6
6Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)5
7Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)4
8Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)3
9Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)2
10Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis9:17:58
2Hincapie Racing Team9:19:25
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefits9:20:02
4Airgas Safeway Cycling Team9:20:31
5California Giant / Specialized9:21:10
6Team Smartstop Pro Cycling9:21:56
7Astellas Cycling Team9:22:25
8GS Ciao Cycling9:24:08
9Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home9:24:37
10Canyon Bicycles - Shimano9:26:05
11Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava9:26:32
12iRT Racing9:27:43
13Superissimo9:28:03
14Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees9:28:54
15Lupus Racing Team9:29:00
16Silber Pro Cycling9:29:06
17ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factor9:30:11
18H & R Block Pro Cycling Team9:30:27
19Hagens Berman U-23 Team9:32:36
20Elevate Elite Cycling9:35:05
21Garneau - Quebecor9:36:43
22KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo9:37:44
23Champion Systems - Stan's9:44:33

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)5:27:57
2Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:31
3Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:38
4Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:00:56
5Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:01
6Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
7Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:01:03
8Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:01:08
9Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)0:01:18
10Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:01:25
11Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team)0:01:44
12Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:02:09
13Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)0:02:19
14Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling)
15Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:02:20
16Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:02:22
17Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling)
18Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:02:23
19Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:02:24
20Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:02:27
21Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team)0:02:30
22Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)0:02:33
23Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)0:02:35
24Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:02:40
25Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:02:43
26Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)0:02:55
27Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)0:03:14
28Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team)0:03:17
29Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:03:20
30Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:03:29
31Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling)0:03:31
32Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team)0:03:35
33Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:03:50
34Chad Beyer (Superissimo)0:04:19
35Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)0:04:27
36Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:29
37Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:04:30
38Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:04:35
39Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:04:39
40Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:04:42
41Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized)0:04:45
42Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:47
43Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)0:04:48
44Gera Medina (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:04:56
45Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)0:05:08
46Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling)0:05:24
47James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:05:38
48Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)0:05:59
49Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:06:39
50James Peterman (Superissimo)0:06:51
51Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:06:53
52Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:07:16
53Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:07:33
54Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:07:45
55Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor)0:07:48
56Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)0:08:09
57Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:08:12
58Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:08:23
59Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:08:29
60Andrew Clemence (Superissimo)0:08:30
61Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
62Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor)0:08:31
63Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:08:36
64Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:08:39
65Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:08:52
66Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:09:13
67Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
68Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:09:16
69Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:09:26
70Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:09:59
71Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)0:10:01
72Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:10:05
73Walton Brush (iRT Racing)0:10:25
74Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:10:43
75Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)0:10:50
76Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:10:57
77Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:11:02
78Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:11:15
79Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:11:20
80Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)0:11:23
81Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)0:11:26
82Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:11:28
83Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:11:35
84Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:11:37
85Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)0:11:48
86Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:11:56
87Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:11:58
88Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:12:02
89Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:12:16
90Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:12:20
91David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:12:22
92Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:12:28
93Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling)0:12:44
94David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:12:53
95Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor)0:12:55
96Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)0:13:01
97Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:13:15
98Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:13:18
99Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:13:34
100Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:13:53
101Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:14:23
102Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:14:24
103Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:14:26
104Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)0:14:35
105Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:14:46
106Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:14:49
107Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)0:14:50
108Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:14:54
109Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:14:57
110Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:15:02
111Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized)0:15:08
112Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:15:21
113Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor)
114Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)0:15:31
115Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:15:42
116Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)0:15:44
117Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling)0:16:01
118Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:16:03
119Shawn Daurelio (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:16:15
120Casey Roth (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:16:17
121Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:16:43
122Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)0:16:54
123Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor)0:17:12
124Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:17:24
125Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:18:13
126Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:18:24
127George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling)0:18:38
128Quinn Keogh (Superissimo)0:19:30
129Rene Corella (iRT Racing)0:19:35
130Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:19:47
131Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:19:59
132Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:21:04
133Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:21:13
134Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)0:21:41
135Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling)0:22:35
136Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team)0:22:38
137Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:22:43
138Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:22:49
139Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:25:31
140Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team)0:26:58

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)7pts
2Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)7
3Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)5
4Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)5
5Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)5
6Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)3
7Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)3
8Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)3
9Chad Beyer (Superissimo)2
10Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)2
11Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)2
12Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)1
13Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)1
14Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)20pts
2Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)19
3Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)15
4Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)12
5Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)10
6Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)10
7Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)9
8Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)9
9Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)8
10Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)7
11Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)7
12Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)6
13Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)5
14Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)5
15Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)4
16Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)4
17Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team)4
18Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)4
19Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)3
20Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)3
21Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)3
22Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)3
23Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)3
24Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)2
25Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)2
26Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)2
27Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)2
28Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)2
29Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)2
30Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)2
31Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis16:27:40
2Hincapie Racing Team16:28:31
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefits16:29:15
4Team Smartstop Pro Cycling16:31:35
5Airgas Safeway Cycling Team16:31:38
6California Giant / Specialized16:32:40
7Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home16:34:31
8GS Ciao Cycling16:34:54
9Astellas Cycling Team16:35:12
10Silber Pro Cycling16:38:42
11Canyon Bicycles - Shimano16:38:47
12iRT Racing16:39:55
13Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava16:40:02
14Lupus Racing Team16:41:05
15ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factor16:41:24
16Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees16:41:35
17H & R Block Pro Cycling Team16:42:57
18Superissimo16:43:24
19Hagens Berman U-23 Team16:46:52
20Elevate Elite Cycling16:47:05
21KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo16:49:02
22Garneau - Quebecor16:52:25
23Champion Systems - Stan's17:03:27

Women stage three result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)2:21:01
2Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:01:02
3Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:01:23
4Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:01:27
5Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:01:42
6Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:01:49
7Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:20
8Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:02:29
9Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:32
10Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:02:37
11Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:02:42
12Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:02:48
13Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:02:58
14Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team Tibco-SVC)0:03:17
15Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:03:29
16Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
17Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:03:33
18Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:03:40
19Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:45
20Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:03:50
21Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:03:55
22Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:04:04
23Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:04:11
24Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
25Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
26Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:18
27Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:04:25
28Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)
29Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:04:33
30Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:04:34
31Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:36
32Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:04:41
33Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:04:47
34Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:04:49
35Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:05:29
36Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:05:31
37Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC)
38Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:05:35
39Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat)0:05:43
40Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
41Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)0:05:46
42Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team)0:05:53
43Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:06:02
44Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:06:27
45Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
46Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)
47Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
48Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
49Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
50Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)0:06:36
51Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
52Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:06:49
53Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:06:51
54Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)0:06:56
55Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge)0:07:09
56Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:07:11
57Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:07:17
58Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
59Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team)0:07:21
60Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:07:31
61Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:08:22
62Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
63Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team)
64Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
65Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC)0:09:06
66Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)
67Kat Salthouse (Roosters Biker's Edge)0:09:43
68Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC)0:09:54
69Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC)
70Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat)
71Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
72Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
73ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
74Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
75Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
76Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
77Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:11:03
78Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:11:21
79Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge)0:11:39
80BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:12:02
81Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:12:16
82Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)0:12:43
83Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)0:13:31
84Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:13:33
85Jessica Cerra (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
86Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:13:42
OTLTeresa Casas (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
OTLJustine Clift (Roosters Biker's Edge)
OTLSuzanne Dupee (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
OTLAlici AllenBuerger (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
OTLJessy Uebelhart (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
OTLAngelica Frayre (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
OTLMeghan Grant (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
OTLChristi Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
OTLStarla Teddergreen (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
OTLCatheri Dessureault (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
OTLCarrie Cartmill (Roosters Biker's Edge)
OTLJoanna Dahl (JAKROO Racing Team)
OTLIvy Audrain (LA Sweat)
OTLTiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
OTLAnika Todd (Team Tibco-SVC)
OTLKaytie Scott (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
OTLSolymar Rivera (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
OTLAllison Arensman (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
OTLJenny Rios (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
DNFAmber Pierce (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
DNFPriscilla Calderon (LA Sweat)
DNFElizabeth Caldwell (LA Sweat)
DNFLenore Pipes (LA Sweat)
DNFCourteney Lowe (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
DNFMichelle Khare (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
DNFSarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
DNFSuzanne Hamilton (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
DNFIrena Ossola (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
DNFJoanie Caron (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
DNFCatherin Fegan-Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
DNFKemille King (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
DNFEmily Matheu (JAKROO Racing Team)
DNFAmanda Seigle (JAKROO Racing Team)
DNFJennifer Vollmer (Roosters Biker's Edge)
DNFKaren Sierra (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
DNFVikki Appel (Sisterhood of Cycling)
DNFHeather Balbier (Sisterhood of Cycling)
DNFRaegan Lunsford (Sisterhood of Cycling)
DNFDenise Mueller (Sisterhood of Cycling)
DNFKim Nida (Sisterhood of Cycling)
DNFIvie Crawford (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
DNFChane Jonker (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
DNFAlexa Perez (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
DNFAmelia Tanner (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)

Sprints
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)5
2Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)3
3Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
4Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
5Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)

KOM 1 - 5-Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)5
2Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
3Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)3
4Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)2
5Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)

KOM 2 - 3-Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)5
2Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
3Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)3
4Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)2
5Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)

KOM 3 - Finish line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)12
2Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)10
3Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)8
4Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)6
5Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)5
6Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)4
7Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
8Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)2
9Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
10Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good7:10:56
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7:11:06
3Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR7:11:24
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7:12:33
5DNA Cycling p/b K47:15:22
6LA Sweat7:16:22
7BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental7:17:19
8Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinna7:17:31
9Trek-Red Truck Racing7:17:37
10Team Tibco-SVC7:18:12
11ZOCA p/b Halo Sports7:19:45
12SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized7:21:28
13Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ67:22:44
14JAKROO Racing Team7:31:34
15Roosters Biker's Edge

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)4:21:18
2Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:00:22
3Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:00:45
4Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:01:24
5Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:55
6Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
7Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:02:09
8Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:02:13
9Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:02:27
10Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:03:24
11Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:29
12Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:03:35
13Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:48
14Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team Tibco-SVC)0:03:54
15Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:03:59
16Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
17Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:04:05
18Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:04:06
19Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:04:10
20Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
21Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:04:17
22Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:04:22
23Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:04:23
24Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:33
25Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:04:46
26Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:11
27Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:05:12
28Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:05:19
29Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:05:27
30Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)0:05:45
31Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:05:58
32Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
33Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:06:04
34Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)0:06:39
35Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:06:55
36Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
37Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC)0:07:13
38Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:07:14
39Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:07:17
40Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:07:36
41Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:07:48
42Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:07:59
43Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)0:08:03
44Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:08:07
45Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:08:08
46Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:08:10
47Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)0:08:15
48Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:08:20
49Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:08:36
50Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:08:38
51Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:08:43
52Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat)
53Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:08:55
54Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:08:58
55Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:09:10
56Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:09:12
57Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge)0:09:15
58Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
59Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:09:47
60Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team)0:09:50
61Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC)0:09:52
62Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:09:55
63Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC)0:10:42
64Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:10:53
65Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:10:56
66Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)0:10:59
67Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)0:11:23
68ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:11:45
69Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat)0:12:02
70Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team)0:12:05
71Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC)0:12:31
72Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:12:38
73Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:13:09
74Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge)0:13:14
75Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)0:14:02
76Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:14:06
77Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:14:18
78Jessica Cerra (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:15:27
79Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)0:16:04
80Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team)0:20:14
81Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:22:17
82Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:22:35
83BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:24:48
84Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)0:26:11
85Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:26:52
86Kat Salthouse (Roosters Biker's Edge)0:31:31

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)5
2Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)5
3Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
4Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)3
5Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
6Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)1
7Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)1
8Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)20
2Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)16
3Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)14
4Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)12
5Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)11
6Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)10
7Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)8
8Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
9Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)6
10Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)5
11Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)5
12Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)5
13Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)4
14Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)4
15Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)4
16Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)3
17Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)3
18Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)3
19Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)2
20Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
21Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)2
22Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC)1
23Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good13:11:02
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies13:11:04
3Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR13:11:15
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13:14:49
5DNA Cycling p/b K413:18:36
6BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental13:19:38
7Team Tibco-SVC13:19:51
8LA Sweat13:20:06
9Trek-Red Truck Racing13:22:22
10Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle13:23:28
11SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized13:23:31
12ZOCA p/b Halo Sports13:27:07
13JAKROO Racing Team13:27:43
14Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ613:37:19
15Roosters Biker's Edge

