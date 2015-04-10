Gaimon wins Oak Glen stage of Redlands Classic
Abbott solos to victory in women's race
Stage 3: Yucaipa - Oak Glen
As promised, the stage 3 finish atop Oak Glen on Friday caused a major shake-up at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, where Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Phil Gaimon and LA Sweat's Mara Abbott took the stage wins and the overall race leads heading into Saturday's criterium.
Optum took control of the men's race on the final climb, launching Gaimon and teammate Mike Woods to a one-two finish and Gaimon into the race lead. Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Gavin Mannion finished third.
Four-time Redlands winner Chris Horner was in the select lead group going up the final climb, but he could only manage eighth place against the Optum duo.
"It's great to be leading the Chris Horner cycling classic," Gaimon said after the race, taking a dig at Horner, who told Cyclingnews earlier this year that he's won the race so many times they should name it after him.
"It's awesome to be doing that," Gaimon said.
The men's 122km race got off to a quick start that had riders peeling out of the back early in the race. But at the front end of the peloton, opportunists had a difficult time escaping the bunch until KHS-Maxxis' Efren Flores and H&R Block's Travis Samuel sneaked away on the fourth of five circuits that the peloton covered before diverting off the loop onto the climb up Oak Glen.
Flores and Samuel had a gap of 1:54 before a concerted chase from Optum and Team SmartStop brought them back into the fold as the peloton neared the final climb.
The final 10km ascent quickly started whittling away at the field, and a select group of about 12 riders battled for the stage win with just 3km remaining. Jamis-Hagens Berman's Gregory Brenes then made an early attack that drew out the true contenders for the stage.
Gaimon, Woods, Brenes, Horner and Mannion were there, along with Emerson Oronte (Alto Velo-Seasucker), Eder Frayre (IRT Racing), Tim Rugg (Lupus), Adam De Vos (H&R Block), Rob Squire (Hincapie Racing) and Adrien Costa (Cal Giant).
Woods, who started the day 43 seconds down in the general classification, went to the front to set up Gaimon, who was only four seconds off the overall lead, and set a pace that quickly blew up even the select group.
"This is a really good climb for both Phil and I," Woods said. "So the plan was going into the climb for the guys to work and put us into position, and then when the hill got real steep I would take over. And so that's what I did."
When Woods started to show signs of cracking, Mannion jumped and Gaimon countered, eventually dropping the Jelly Belly rider and soloing across the line for the stage win.
Woods rebounded and passed Mannion near the finish for the runner-up spot.
"The last kilometre or so I was kind of in an Optum sandwich," Mannion said. "Phil and Mike are both flying, so it was good to be battling it out with those guys for the win. I was teammates with both of those guys for a little bit last year. They're both good friends and really strong riders, so it was good company for sure."
Gaimon now leads Mannion by 31 seconds in the general classification, followed Costa, an 18-year-old junior, in third. Horner is eighth, more than a minute back.
"There are two more days left of racing and a lot can happen, but I like my odds," Gaimon said when asked about how confident he was heading into the final stages on Saturday and Sunday. "I have a nice little lead now, and I have good legs and a great team."
Abbott Shines on Oak Glen
Mara Abbott said after stage 1 that Redlands' decision to bring back the Oak Glen finish this year was one of the reasons she returned from Europe to compete in the National Racing Calendar opener.
The Wiggle Honda rider who is guest riding with LA Sweat this week showed why she was excited about the stage 3 finish when she rode away from the rest of the peloton on the Oak Glen climb and soloed across the line by more than a minute. Visit Dallas rider Amber Neben was second on the stage, followed by Twenty16-ShoAir’s Allie Dragoo in third.
Overnight leader Jasmin Glaesser (Optum) was ninth on the stage and surrendered her leader's jersey to Abbott.
A solo breakaway provided the carrot for the women’s peloton to chase when Alizee Brien (Tibco-SVB) escaped on the first lap. The Tibco rider built a gap of 1:35 over the next two laps before she was eventually brought into the fold on the last of three circuits before the Oak Glen climb.
When the reduced peloton started up the ascent, Neben started the final attrition with an attack that gained a small advantage. Abbott waited patiently and countered the move when she sensed the time was right, dropping the first chase group and eventually Neben on her way to the solo win. Abbott said knowing the climb proved to be the difference.
"I knew the hardest parts came at the end," Abbott said. "Amber was setting a pretty tough tempo toward the bottom of the climb. I sort of looked around for help from other riders, kept an eye on her and then attacked when I felt like there was a good moment and just went to see how much time I could put in."
Abbott finished 1:02 ahead of Neben and 1:23 ahead of Dragoo. Despite missing out on the stage win, Neben was satisfied with the final result and her efforts to take the win.
"Mara is the best in the world at what she does," Neben conceded of the talented climber. "You know, back when I was 30 and I was a little lighter, it would have been a fun matchup, but right now she's just that good, so you give her props. She rode really well and did what she needed to do."
Abbott, who has never won the overall at Redlands but was runner-up by one second in 2008, was hesitant to say she was confident going into the final two stages, even through she has won Sunday's Sunset Loop road race twice.
"One thing that's great about Redlands is that it's a race that doesn't stop until you cross Sunset on the final day," she said. "It's not one of those races because it's not a foregone conclusion at any point, which I know because I've lost the race on Sunset by one second. So I know very well that we're not going to count any chickens before there's big time hatching."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|3:05:11
|2
|Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:00:12
|3
|Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|4
|Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:14
|5
|Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:16
|6
|Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:00:18
|7
|Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:31
|8
|Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|9
|Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)
|0:00:54
|10
|Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:01:05
|11
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)
|12
|Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|13
|Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:08
|14
|Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:01:13
|15
|Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:01:14
|16
|Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:21
|17
|Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team)
|18
|Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:01:30
|19
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:01:34
|20
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|21
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:01:46
|22
|Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|23
|Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:01:48
|24
|Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:01:52
|25
|Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling)
|26
|Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:55
|27
|Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:02:02
|28
|Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)
|29
|Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:02:11
|30
|Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:02:18
|31
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:02:23
|32
|Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|33
|Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:02:31
|34
|Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:02:32
|35
|Gera Medina (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:02:35
|36
|Chad Beyer (Superissimo)
|0:02:39
|37
|Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|38
|Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:03:00
|39
|Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:03:05
|40
|Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)
|41
|Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)
|0:03:14
|42
|Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:03:29
|43
|Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:03:36
|44
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|45
|Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:03:40
|46
|James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:00
|47
|Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:04:03
|48
|Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:04:12
|49
|Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:04:17
|50
|Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|51
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:04:27
|52
|Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:04:31
|53
|Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:04:40
|54
|Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:04:50
|55
|Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|56
|Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:04:54
|57
|James Peterman (Superissimo)
|58
|Andrew Clemence (Superissimo)
|0:04:57
|59
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:05:52
|60
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:05:57
|61
|Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:06:11
|62
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:06:24
|63
|Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:07:02
|64
|Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)
|65
|Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|66
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|67
|Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:07:52
|68
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:07:55
|69
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:08:02
|70
|Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|71
|Walton Brush (iRT Racing)
|72
|Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|73
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|74
|Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|75
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|76
|Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:08:08
|77
|Quinn Keogh (Superissimo)
|0:08:41
|78
|Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:08:49
|79
|Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|80
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:09:12
|81
|Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:09:34
|82
|Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
|83
|Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team)
|84
|Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:09:44
|85
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:10:23
|86
|Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|87
|Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|88
|Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|89
|Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized)
|90
|Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|91
|Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|92
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|93
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)
|94
|Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|95
|Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling)
|96
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor)
|97
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|98
|Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|99
|Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor)
|100
|Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
|101
|Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team)
|102
|Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
|103
|Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|104
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor)
|105
|Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|106
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|107
|David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|108
|David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|109
|Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|110
|Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)
|111
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|112
|Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|113
|Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|114
|Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|115
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|116
|Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|117
|Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:11:23
|118
|Casey Roth (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:11:32
|119
|Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:11:35
|120
|Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:11:42
|121
|Shawn Daurelio (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:12:02
|122
|Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|123
|Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|124
|Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
|125
|Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:12:10
|126
|Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
|127
|Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:12:42
|128
|Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:13:22
|129
|Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:13:32
|130
|Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:13:53
|131
|George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:14:29
|132
|Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)
|133
|Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:14:55
|134
|Rene Corella (iRT Racing)
|135
|Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:15:05
|136
|Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|137
|Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:16:33
|138
|Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:17:02
|139
|Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:17:10
|140
|Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:17:35
|OTL
|Erik Slack (iRT Racing)
|OTL
|Nicholas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Brad Neagos (Lupus Racing Team)
|DNF
|Jake Silverberg (Astellas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Tim Aiken (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Sam Bassetti (iRT Racing)
|DNF
|Eamon Franck (iRT Racing)
|DNF
|Chris Stastny (iRT Racing)
|DNF
|Demis Aleman (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|DNF
|James Laberge (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|DNF
|Olivier Brisebois (Garneau - Quebecor)
|DNF
|Jason Lowndes (Garneau - Quebecor)
|DNF
|Gevan Samuel (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|DNF
|Dominique Mayho (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|DNF
|Conor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|DNF
|Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|DNF
|Brian Trafford (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|DNF
|Dennis Cottreau (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|DNF
|Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao Cycling)
|DNF
|Kennett Peterson (GS Ciao Cycling)
|DNF
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|DNF
|Ian Moore (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|DNF
|Thorston Askervold (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|DNF
|Luke Williams (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|DNF
|Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|DNF
|Skyler Mackey (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|DNF
|Mat Stephens (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|DNF
|Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|DNF
|Steven Wilssens (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|DNF
|Anthony Canevari (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|DNF
|Jared Kessler (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|DNF
|Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|DNF
|Samuel Cerruti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|DNF
|Will Meyers (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Strava
|DNF
|Paul Thomas (Superissimo)
|DNF
|Thomas Jondall (Superissimo)
|DNF
|Sam Warford (Superissimo)
|DNF
|Brian MuCulloch (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|DNF
|David Santos (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|DNF
|Sergio Escutia (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|DNF
|Max Korus (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|DNF
|Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|DNF
|Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|DNF
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Daragh Campbell (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Reid McClure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Ezra Ward-Packard (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Christian Parrett (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)
|7
|pts
|2
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|5
|3
|Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|3
|4
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|2
|5
|Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|pts
|2
|Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|5
|3
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
|3
|4
|Chad Beyer (Superissimo)
|2
|5
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|7
|pts
|2
|Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)
|5
|3
|Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)
|4
|4
|Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|3
|5
|Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|7
|pts
|2
|Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)
|5
|3
|Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|4
|4
|Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|3
|5
|Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|15
|pts
|2
|Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|12
|3
|Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|10
|4
|Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)
|8
|5
|Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|6
|6
|Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|5
|7
|Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|8
|Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|3
|9
|Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)
|2
|10
|Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9:17:58
|2
|Hincapie Racing Team
|9:19:25
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|9:20:02
|4
|Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|9:20:31
|5
|California Giant / Specialized
|9:21:10
|6
|Team Smartstop Pro Cycling
|9:21:56
|7
|Astellas Cycling Team
|9:22:25
|8
|GS Ciao Cycling
|9:24:08
|9
|Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|9:24:37
|10
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|9:26:05
|11
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava
|9:26:32
|12
|iRT Racing
|9:27:43
|13
|Superissimo
|9:28:03
|14
|Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees
|9:28:54
|15
|Lupus Racing Team
|9:29:00
|16
|Silber Pro Cycling
|9:29:06
|17
|ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factor
|9:30:11
|18
|H & R Block Pro Cycling Team
|9:30:27
|19
|Hagens Berman U-23 Team
|9:32:36
|20
|Elevate Elite Cycling
|9:35:05
|21
|Garneau - Quebecor
|9:36:43
|22
|KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo
|9:37:44
|23
|Champion Systems - Stan's
|9:44:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|5:27:57
|2
|Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:31
|3
|Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:38
|4
|Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:00:56
|5
|Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:01:01
|6
|Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:01:03
|8
|Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:01:08
|9
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:01:18
|10
|Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:25
|11
|Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:01:44
|12
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:02:09
|13
|Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)
|0:02:19
|14
|Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling)
|15
|Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:02:20
|16
|Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:02:22
|17
|Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling)
|18
|Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:02:23
|19
|Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:02:24
|20
|Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:02:27
|21
|Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:02:30
|22
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:02:33
|23
|Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:02:35
|24
|Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:02:40
|25
|Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:02:43
|26
|Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:02:55
|27
|Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:03:14
|28
|Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:03:17
|29
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:03:20
|30
|Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:03:29
|31
|Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:03:31
|32
|Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:03:35
|33
|Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:03:50
|34
|Chad Beyer (Superissimo)
|0:04:19
|35
|Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:04:27
|36
|Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:04:29
|37
|Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:04:30
|38
|Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:04:35
|39
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:04:39
|40
|Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:04:42
|41
|Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:04:45
|42
|Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:04:47
|43
|Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:04:48
|44
|Gera Medina (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:04:56
|45
|Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)
|0:05:08
|46
|Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:05:24
|47
|James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:05:38
|48
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:05:59
|49
|Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:06:39
|50
|James Peterman (Superissimo)
|0:06:51
|51
|Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:06:53
|52
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:07:16
|53
|Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:07:33
|54
|Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:07:45
|55
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:07:48
|56
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:08:09
|57
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:08:12
|58
|Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:08:23
|59
|Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:08:29
|60
|Andrew Clemence (Superissimo)
|0:08:30
|61
|Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|62
|Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:08:31
|63
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:08:36
|64
|Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:08:39
|65
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:08:52
|66
|Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:09:13
|67
|Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|68
|Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:09:16
|69
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:09:26
|70
|Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:09:59
|71
|Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:10:01
|72
|Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:10:05
|73
|Walton Brush (iRT Racing)
|0:10:25
|74
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:10:43
|75
|Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:10:50
|76
|Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:10:57
|77
|Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:11:02
|78
|Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:11:15
|79
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:11:20
|80
|Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:11:23
|81
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:11:26
|82
|Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:11:28
|83
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:11:35
|84
|Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:11:37
|85
|Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:11:48
|86
|Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:11:56
|87
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:11:58
|88
|Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:12:02
|89
|Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:12:16
|90
|Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:12:20
|91
|David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:12:22
|92
|Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:12:28
|93
|Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:12:44
|94
|David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:12:53
|95
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:12:55
|96
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:13:01
|97
|Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:13:15
|98
|Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:13:18
|99
|Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:13:34
|100
|Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:13:53
|101
|Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:14:23
|102
|Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:14:24
|103
|Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:14:26
|104
|Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:14:35
|105
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:14:46
|106
|Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:14:49
|107
|Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:14:50
|108
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:14:54
|109
|Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:14:57
|110
|Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:15:02
|111
|Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:15:08
|112
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:15:21
|113
|Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor)
|114
|Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:15:31
|115
|Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:15:42
|116
|Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:15:44
|117
|Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:16:01
|118
|Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:16:03
|119
|Shawn Daurelio (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:16:15
|120
|Casey Roth (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:16:17
|121
|Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:16:43
|122
|Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:16:54
|123
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:17:12
|124
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:17:24
|125
|Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:18:13
|126
|Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:18:24
|127
|George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:18:38
|128
|Quinn Keogh (Superissimo)
|0:19:30
|129
|Rene Corella (iRT Racing)
|0:19:35
|130
|Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:19:47
|131
|Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:19:59
|132
|Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:21:04
|133
|Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:21:13
|134
|Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:21:41
|135
|Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:22:35
|136
|Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:22:38
|137
|Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:22:43
|138
|Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:22:49
|139
|Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:25:31
|140
|Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:26:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)
|7
|pts
|2
|Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|3
|Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|5
|4
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|5
|5
|Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|5
|6
|Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|3
|7
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
|3
|8
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|3
|9
|Chad Beyer (Superissimo)
|2
|10
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|2
|11
|Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|2
|12
|Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|1
|13
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)
|1
|14
|Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|20
|pts
|2
|Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|19
|3
|Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|15
|4
|Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|12
|5
|Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|10
|6
|Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)
|10
|7
|Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|9
|8
|Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)
|9
|9
|Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)
|8
|10
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|7
|11
|Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
|7
|12
|Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|6
|13
|Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|5
|14
|Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|5
|15
|Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|16
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)
|4
|17
|Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team)
|4
|18
|Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|4
|19
|Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|3
|20
|Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|3
|21
|Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|3
|22
|Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)
|3
|23
|Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|3
|24
|Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)
|2
|25
|Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|2
|26
|Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|2
|27
|Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)
|2
|28
|Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
|2
|29
|Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)
|2
|30
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)
|2
|31
|Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|16:27:40
|2
|Hincapie Racing Team
|16:28:31
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|16:29:15
|4
|Team Smartstop Pro Cycling
|16:31:35
|5
|Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|16:31:38
|6
|California Giant / Specialized
|16:32:40
|7
|Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|16:34:31
|8
|GS Ciao Cycling
|16:34:54
|9
|Astellas Cycling Team
|16:35:12
|10
|Silber Pro Cycling
|16:38:42
|11
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|16:38:47
|12
|iRT Racing
|16:39:55
|13
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava
|16:40:02
|14
|Lupus Racing Team
|16:41:05
|15
|ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factor
|16:41:24
|16
|Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees
|16:41:35
|17
|H & R Block Pro Cycling Team
|16:42:57
|18
|Superissimo
|16:43:24
|19
|Hagens Berman U-23 Team
|16:46:52
|20
|Elevate Elite Cycling
|16:47:05
|21
|KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo
|16:49:02
|22
|Garneau - Quebecor
|16:52:25
|23
|Champion Systems - Stan's
|17:03:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)
|2:21:01
|2
|Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:01:02
|3
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:01:23
|4
|Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:01:27
|5
|Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:42
|6
|Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:01:49
|7
|Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:20
|8
|Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:02:29
|9
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:32
|10
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:02:37
|11
|Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:42
|12
|Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:02:48
|13
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:02:58
|14
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:03:17
|15
|Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:29
|16
|Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|17
|Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|0:03:33
|18
|Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:03:40
|19
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:45
|20
|Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:50
|21
|Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:03:55
|22
|Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:04:04
|23
|Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:04:11
|24
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|25
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|26
|Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:18
|27
|Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:04:25
|28
|Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|29
|Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|0:04:33
|30
|Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|0:04:34
|31
|Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:36
|32
|Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:04:41
|33
|Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|0:04:47
|34
|Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:04:49
|35
|Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:05:29
|36
|Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:05:31
|37
|Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC)
|38
|Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:05:35
|39
|Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat)
|0:05:43
|40
|Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|41
|Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:05:46
|42
|Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:05:53
|43
|Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|0:06:02
|44
|Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:06:27
|45
|Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|46
|Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)
|47
|Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|48
|Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|49
|Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|50
|Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)
|0:06:36
|51
|Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|52
|Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:06:49
|53
|Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:06:51
|54
|Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|0:06:56
|55
|Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|0:07:09
|56
|Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:07:11
|57
|Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:07:17
|58
|Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|59
|Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:07:21
|60
|Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|0:07:31
|61
|Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:08:22
|62
|Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|63
|Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team)
|64
|Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|65
|Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:09:06
|66
|Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)
|67
|Kat Salthouse (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|0:09:43
|68
|Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:09:54
|69
|Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC)
|70
|Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat)
|71
|Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|72
|Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|73
|ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|74
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|75
|Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|76
|Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|77
|Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:11:03
|78
|Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:11:21
|79
|Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|0:11:39
|80
|BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:12:02
|81
|Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:12:16
|82
|Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|0:12:43
|83
|Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|0:13:31
|84
|Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:13:33
|85
|Jessica Cerra (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|86
|Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|0:13:42
|OTL
|Teresa Casas (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|OTL
|Justine Clift (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|OTL
|Suzanne Dupee (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|OTL
|Alici AllenBuerger (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|OTL
|Jessy Uebelhart (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|OTL
|Angelica Frayre (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|OTL
|Meghan Grant (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|OTL
|Christi Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|OTL
|Starla Teddergreen (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|OTL
|Catheri Dessureault (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|OTL
|Carrie Cartmill (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|OTL
|Joanna Dahl (JAKROO Racing Team)
|OTL
|Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat)
|OTL
|Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|OTL
|Anika Todd (Team Tibco-SVC)
|OTL
|Kaytie Scott (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|OTL
|Solymar Rivera (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|OTL
|Allison Arensman (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|OTL
|Jenny Rios (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|DNF
|Amber Pierce (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|DNF
|Priscilla Calderon (LA Sweat)
|DNF
|Elizabeth Caldwell (LA Sweat)
|DNF
|Lenore Pipes (LA Sweat)
|DNF
|Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|DNF
|Michelle Khare (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|DNF
|Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|DNF
|Suzanne Hamilton (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|DNF
|Irena Ossola (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|DNF
|Joanie Caron (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|DNF
|Catherin Fegan-Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|DNF
|Kemille King (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|DNF
|Emily Matheu (JAKROO Racing Team)
|DNF
|Amanda Seigle (JAKROO Racing Team)
|DNF
|Jennifer Vollmer (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|DNF
|Karen Sierra (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|DNF
|Vikki Appel (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|DNF
|Heather Balbier (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|DNF
|Raegan Lunsford (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|DNF
|Denise Mueller (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|DNF
|Kim Nida (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|DNF
|Ivie Crawford (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|DNF
|Chane Jonker (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|DNF
|Alexa Perez (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|DNF
|Amelia Tanner (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)
|5
|2
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|3
|3
|Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|4
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1
|5
|Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)
|5
|2
|Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|4
|3
|Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|3
|4
|Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|2
|5
|Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)
|5
|2
|Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|4
|3
|Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|3
|4
|Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|2
|5
|Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)
|12
|2
|Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|10
|3
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|8
|4
|Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|6
|5
|Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|6
|Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|4
|7
|Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|8
|Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|2
|9
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1
|10
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|7:10:56
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7:11:06
|3
|Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR
|7:11:24
|4
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7:12:33
|5
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|7:15:22
|6
|LA Sweat
|7:16:22
|7
|BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|7:17:19
|8
|Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinna
|7:17:31
|9
|Trek-Red Truck Racing
|7:17:37
|10
|Team Tibco-SVC
|7:18:12
|11
|ZOCA p/b Halo Sports
|7:19:45
|12
|SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized
|7:21:28
|13
|Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6
|7:22:44
|14
|JAKROO Racing Team
|7:31:34
|15
|Roosters Biker's Edge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)
|4:21:18
|2
|Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:00:22
|3
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:00:45
|4
|Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:24
|5
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:55
|6
|Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|7
|Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:02:09
|8
|Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:02:13
|9
|Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:02:27
|10
|Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:24
|11
|Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:29
|12
|Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:35
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:48
|14
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:03:54
|15
|Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:03:59
|16
|Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|17
|Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|0:04:05
|18
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:04:06
|19
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:04:10
|20
|Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|21
|Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:04:17
|22
|Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:04:22
|23
|Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:04:23
|24
|Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:33
|25
|Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:04:46
|26
|Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:05:11
|27
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:05:12
|28
|Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:05:19
|29
|Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|0:05:27
|30
|Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|0:05:45
|31
|Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|0:05:58
|32
|Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|33
|Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:06:04
|34
|Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:06:39
|35
|Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:06:55
|36
|Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|37
|Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:07:13
|38
|Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:07:14
|39
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:07:17
|40
|Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:07:36
|41
|Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:07:48
|42
|Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|0:07:59
|43
|Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)
|0:08:03
|44
|Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:08:07
|45
|Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:08:08
|46
|Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:08:10
|47
|Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:08:15
|48
|Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|0:08:20
|49
|Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:08:36
|50
|Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:08:38
|51
|Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:08:43
|52
|Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat)
|53
|Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:08:55
|54
|Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:08:58
|55
|Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|0:09:10
|56
|Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:09:12
|57
|Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|0:09:15
|58
|Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|59
|Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|0:09:47
|60
|Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:09:50
|61
|Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:09:52
|62
|Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:09:55
|63
|Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:10:42
|64
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:10:53
|65
|Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:10:56
|66
|Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|0:10:59
|67
|Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|0:11:23
|68
|ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:11:45
|69
|Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat)
|0:12:02
|70
|Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:12:05
|71
|Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:12:31
|72
|Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:12:38
|73
|Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:13:09
|74
|Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|0:13:14
|75
|Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|0:14:02
|76
|Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:14:06
|77
|Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:14:18
|78
|Jessica Cerra (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:15:27
|79
|Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|0:16:04
|80
|Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:20:14
|81
|Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:22:17
|82
|Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:22:35
|83
|BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:24:48
|84
|Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:26:11
|85
|Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|0:26:52
|86
|Kat Salthouse (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|0:31:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)
|5
|2
|Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|5
|3
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|4
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|3
|5
|Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|6
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|1
|7
|Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|1
|8
|Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|20
|2
|Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)
|16
|3
|Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|14
|4
|Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)
|12
|5
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|11
|6
|Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|10
|7
|Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|8
|8
|Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|7
|9
|Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|6
|10
|Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|11
|Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|5
|12
|Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|5
|13
|Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)
|4
|14
|Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|4
|15
|Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|4
|16
|Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|17
|Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|3
|18
|Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|3
|19
|Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|2
|20
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|21
|Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|22
|Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC)
|1
|23
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|13:11:02
|2
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13:11:04
|3
|Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR
|13:11:15
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13:14:49
|5
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|13:18:36
|6
|BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|13:19:38
|7
|Team Tibco-SVC
|13:19:51
|8
|LA Sweat
|13:20:06
|9
|Trek-Red Truck Racing
|13:22:22
|10
|Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle
|13:23:28
|11
|SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized
|13:23:31
|12
|ZOCA p/b Halo Sports
|13:27:07
|13
|JAKROO Racing Team
|13:27:43
|14
|Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6
|13:37:19
|15
|Roosters Biker's Edge
