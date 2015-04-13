Trending

Gaimon, Abbott take Redlands overall

Haedo and Rivera each grab second stage wins on the final day

Image 1 of 28

Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) with another stage win in Redlands.

Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) with another stage win in Redlands.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 28

The women hit the feed zone.

The women hit the feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 28

Several teams take to the front with a solo rider up the road

Several teams take to the front with a solo rider up the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 28

Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas) and Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) work together to maintain a gap on the field.

Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas) and Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) work together to maintain a gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 28

Will Routley (Optum) leads the chase for Optum.

Will Routley (Optum) leads the chase for Optum.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 28

The men on the final big loop.

The men on the final big loop.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 28

The men's field still together earlier in the day

The men's field still together earlier in the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 28

The break works its way through todays climbs.

The break works its way through todays climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 28

Flavio Deluna (SmartStop) riding off the front.

Flavio Deluna (SmartStop) riding off the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 28

Jamis comes to the front to help with the chase.

Jamis comes to the front to help with the chase.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 28

Tom Zirbel (Optum) leads the field to bring back the break.

Tom Zirbel (Optum) leads the field to bring back the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 28

Chris Horner (Airgas) rides near the front.

Chris Horner (Airgas) rides near the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 28

Travis Liverman (SmartStop) shows the heat of the day after the finish.

Travis Liverman (SmartStop) shows the heat of the day after the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 28

The womens field hits the KOM all together.

The womens field hits the KOM all together.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 28

The women roll out towards the Sunset Loop.

The women roll out towards the Sunset Loop.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 28

The women were all business on todays start line.

The women were all business on todays start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 28

The women take to the line for the last stage in Redlands.

The women take to the line for the last stage in Redlands.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 28

The women hit the Sunset loop for the first time.

The women hit the Sunset loop for the first time.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 28

Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas) spent most of todays stage riding off the front by herself.

Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas) spent most of todays stage riding off the front by herself.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 28

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) takes another stage win.

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) takes another stage win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 28

UnitedHealthcare women happy taking home another stage win.

UnitedHealthcare women happy taking home another stage win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 28

The top three women for the stage.

The top three women for the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 28

The top three overall women.

The top three overall women.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 28

Fans provide motivation for the men on the KOM climb.

Fans provide motivation for the men on the KOM climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 28

Bobby Sweeting (SmartStop) comes to the front on the final laps.

Bobby Sweeting (SmartStop) comes to the front on the final laps.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 28

Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) congratulates teammate Flavio Deluna for his work in the break today.

Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) congratulates teammate Flavio Deluna for his work in the break today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 28

The top three men for the stage.

The top three men for the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 28

Phil Gaimon (Optum) takes home another Redlands trophy after winning the overall.

Phil Gaimon (Optum) takes home another Redlands trophy after winning the overall.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Phil Gaimon (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) survived the notoriously difficult Sunset Loop stage to take home the overall wins at the Redlands Bicycle Classic Sunday in Southern California.

Final stage glory fell to two sprinters, however, as Jamis-Hagens Berman's Sebastian Haedo and UnitedHealthcare's Coryn Rivera each grabbed their second stage wins of the race.

Gaimon's first win at Redlands in 2012 took place in brutally cold and wet conditions that knocked the field down to handful of finishers. Sunday's race in the mid-80s was more to his liking.

"It feels good," Gaimon told Cyclingnews after collecting his final yellow jersey of the race. "Last time it was a lot colder here. So I'm happy. Today was a lot easier. I'm not going to lie."

The men’s 151km race consisted of 12 laps around the lumpy loop on the south side of Redlands, followed by five laps of the criterium course that was used for stage 4 the previous day.

The fireworks started on the first lap when Flavio DeLuna (Team SmartStop), Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing), Nate English (Mike’s Bikes) and Taylor Sheldon (Alto Velo-Seasucker) escaped from the bunch. They were soon joined by Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Coulton Hartrich (IRT Racing) to form a group of six that would be the main protagonists throughout the day.

With none of the riders posing a serious threat to Gaimon's overall lead, Optum gave the group a bit of leash, and the escapees extended their lead to 1:45 with six circuits remaining before Jamis picked up the chase to preserve Gregory Brenes' lead in the KOM competition, which Morton was in serious danger of taking away.

The gap started to fall precipitously, and when Hartrich suffered a mechanical and fell out of the group along with Skujins, the breakaway's hopes began to dim. The gap was down to less than a minute with three circuits remaining, and the original breakaway was down to just Deluna with two to go.

SmartStop's Evan Huffman and Hincapie's Robin Carpenter joined Deluna to form a new lead group, but that effort was also soon swallowed up by the reduced peloton.

A group of about 40 riders exited the Sunset Loop and made its way toward downtown Redlands for the five closing laps on the crit course, where several riders tried to sneak away, but the group approached the finale together.

SmartStop's Travis McCabe took the initiative and led through the final corners, but the 2014 National Racing Calendar champion couldn't hold off the powerful charge from Haedo, who passed McCabe just before the line to take the win.

"He just had more of a snap than I did," McCabe said. "He came around me with maybe 20 metres to go and got me by six inches, half a wheel. Yeah, there's nothing I can do in that situation. He was just better than me today."

Haedo said he tried to go into the final corner first, but McCabe beat him to it, so he regrouped for the charge to the line.

"When he was in the front I waited and I chose my gear," Haedo said. "Then in the last corner, I pedaled into the corner and got out of the corner with good speed. Then in the finish in the last 20 metres I passed him."

It was a good day for Jamis, which held onto Brenes' mountains jersey and topped it with Haedo's second stage win.

"I’m really happy for sure," the Argentinian sprinter said. "We have the mountains jersey and I won two stages this week, so the team is really happy to start like this. So we’ll see how things go in the next races, and then [Tour of] California is a big goal for us."

Gaimon crossed the line in yellow with the main group to earn his second overall win at the NRC opener, and he immediately praised his Optum teammates.

"I had to keep my head up," he said, "but the team had it really under control. It was super tame, and the guys all rode like 10 people each."

Rivera makes it two in a row, Abbott gets first Redlands overall

The women's 109km, nine-lap race also came down to a sprint after a two-rider breakaway was neutralized on the last lap, providing Rivera with another opportunity to do what she does best: using her fast finish to cross the line first in commanding fashion.

"We played all our cards right I think, and when it came down to it, it was a stage for the team," she told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight.

"The team had full faith in me to finish it off, and I had Scotti [Wilborne] and Katie [Hall] with me in the end, and they were just flying off attacks because we couldn't do a full crit leadout," Rivera said. "It gave them a chance at the win also, but it came all together at the end, so I took the corners right, took the line that I wanted to and came out of that corner first and crossed the line first."

Visit Dallas-Noise4Good rider Anna Sanders escaped on the first Sunset Loop and was joined by UnitedHealthcare's Rushlee Buchanan to make the day's breakaway. The duo built an ultimate gap of 1:50 with four circuits remaining before their advantage started to come back down. Sanders dropped Buchanan on lap seven and soldiered on alone, but she also fell prey to the chase and the reduced peloton was back together for the final loop.

The pressure ramped up as the end neared, and the field soon shattered as a lead group of 15 pounded down off the Sunset Loop toward town.

With no final downtown circuit for the women, positioning started early, and Rivera, who had won the night before in a one-two UnitedHealthcare finish with Alexis Ryan, relied again on her teammates to set her up for the finale.

The reigning US criterium champion followed a familiar path to the line, posting up in the same spot as the day before as she crossed the line for victory. Optum's Brianna Walle was able to deny the UHC "Blue Train" another one-two result, however, as she slipped in front of Hall to take the runner-up spot.

Abbott, the Wiggle Honda rider who was competing at Redlands with the LA Sweat composite team, finished safely in the lead group to take her first-ever Redlands overall crown.

"It's really awesome to be able to finally put this one in the record books, so I'm really excited about that," Abbott said. "We got the yellow jersey and I'm just really proud of these girls. They've never had that kind of responsibility before and they were amazing. They really stepped up to the challenge, and so I'm really happy to be able to be a part of this team and finally get a chance to win Redlands."

Elite Men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)3:39:42
2Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
3Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)
4Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
5Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
6Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
7Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)
8Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
9Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)
10Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
11Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
12Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team)
13Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
14Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
15Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
16Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:04
17Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor)
18Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling)
19Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
20Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling)0:00:07
21Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
22Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)
23Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
24Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)
25Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
26Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team)
27Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)
28Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
29Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
30Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling)
31Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
32Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
33Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
34Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team)0:00:11
35Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:12
36Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:00:14
37Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
38Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:15
39Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)0:00:17
40Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:00:33
41Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
42Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
43Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:41
44Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)0:03:19
45Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:29
46Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
47Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
48Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)0:06:40
49Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:08:26
50Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
51Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
52Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
53Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:08:32
54Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
55Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
56Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:08:40
57Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
58Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
59Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling)
60Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
61Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)0:10:23
62Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor)
63Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
64James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
65Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team)
66Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
67Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:13:01
68Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling)0:14:17
69Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:15:32
70Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
71Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)
72Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
73Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor)0:17:09
74Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:17:54
75Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
76Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)
77David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
78Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
79Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
80Rene Corella (iRT Racing)0:20:54
81Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
82Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
83Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:21:21
84Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:23:35
85Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)0:24:00
86Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)0:26:10
87Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:26:50
88Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team)0:26:51
89Andrew Clemence (Superissimo)0:27:26
90Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)0:28:55
91Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
92Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:29:12
93Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling)0:29:15
94Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:31:25
95Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:32:00
96Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:32:37
97Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
98Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
99Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
100Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
101Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor)0:33:10
102Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)0:35:45
103Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:37:15
104Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:39:36
105Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:41:16
106Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:46:13
107Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling)
108Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling)
109Chad Beyer (Superissimo)
110George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling)
111Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
112Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
113Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
114James Peterman (Superissimo)0:49:15
115Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
116Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
117Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team)
118Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:53:56
119Walton Brush (iRT Racing)
DNFTyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)
DNFBen Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
DNFDavid Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
DNFThomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
DNFThomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
DNFZack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
DNFErik Slack (iRT Racing)
DNFNicholas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
DNFNigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
DNFRemi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor)
DNFConor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
DNFJacob King (California Giant / Specialized)
DNFJacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized)
DNFHeath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling)
DNFAlberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling)
DNFLogan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling)
DNFKaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
DNFQuinn Keogh (Superissimo)
DNFWilliam Buick (Superissimo)
DNFChris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
DNFFlores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
DNFBrais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFDaniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
DNFChad Hartley (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)7pts
2Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)5
3Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)3
4Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)2
5Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)7pts
2Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)5
3Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)3
4Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)2
5Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling)1

Mountain 1 - 12-Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)7pts
2Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)5
3Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4
4Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)3
5Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)2

Mountain 2 - 9-Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)7pts
2Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)5
3Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)4
4Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)3
5Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)2

Mountain 3 - 7-Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)7pts
2Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)5
3Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)4
4Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)3
5Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)2

Mountain 4 - 5-Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)7pts
2Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)5
3Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)4
4Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)3
5Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)2

Mountain 5 - 3-Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)7pts
2Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)5
3Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)4
4Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)3
5Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)2

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)10:39:11
2Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:24
3Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:38
4Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:46
5Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:00:56
6Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:58
7Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:01:01
8Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:01:03
9Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)0:01:07
10Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:01:25
11Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team)0:01:37
12Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:01:56
13Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:02:02
14Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)0:02:07
15Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:02:22
16Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling)
17Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:02:24
18Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)0:02:26
19Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
20Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)0:02:43
21Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)0:02:50
22Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:03:08
23Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)0:03:14
24Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling)0:03:28
25Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team)0:03:35
26Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team)0:03:36
27Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)0:04:08
28Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:04:10
29Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:04:27
30Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:04:31
31Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)0:06:04
32Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:06:39
33Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor)0:07:45
34Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:08:10
35Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:08:16
36Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:08:18
37Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)0:08:31
38Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:09:00
39Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:09:43
40Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:10:42
41Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:11:03
42Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:11:23
43Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:11:25
44Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team)0:12:41
45Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:12:51
46Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:12:59
47Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:13:07
48Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:13:33
49Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling)0:13:57
50Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:14:02
51Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)0:15:04
52Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:15:13
53Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:15:35
54Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:15:58
55James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:16:09
56Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:16:18
57Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling)0:16:29
58Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:17:18
59Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)0:18:06
60Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor)0:19:02
61Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)0:19:31
62Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:19:35
63Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:19:55
64Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:20:12
65Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:20:53
66Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)0:21:03
67Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:21:46
68Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:21:53
69Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:22:18
70Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:22:31
71Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)0:23:56
72Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)0:25:26
73Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:27:27
74Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:27:52
75Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)0:29:16
76Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:30:18
77David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:30:35
78Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor)0:32:23
79Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:32:48
80Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:32:54
81Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)0:34:30
82Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:34:32
83Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:34:58
84Andrew Clemence (Superissimo)0:36:04
85Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)0:37:29
86Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:39:30
87Rene Corella (iRT Racing)0:40:17
88Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:40:34
89Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:40:41
90Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:43:59
91Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:44:25
92Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:46:01
93Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:46:54
94Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)0:47:02
95Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:47:14
96Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)0:47:20
97Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:47:51
98Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team)0:49:37
99Chad Beyer (Superissimo)0:50:25
100Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)0:50:29
101Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor)0:50:35
102Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:50:43
103Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling)0:51:43
104Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:56:22
105James Peterman (Superissimo)0:56:28
106Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:56:43
107Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:56:49
108Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:57:15
109Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling)0:59:05
110Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:59:21
111Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling)1:02:00
112George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling)1:04:25
113Walton Brush (iRT Racing)1:04:29
114Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)1:05:11
115Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)1:06:05
116Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)1:09:10
117Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)1:12:06
118Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)1:13:53
119Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team)1:16:06

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)40pts
2Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)28
3Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)21
4Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)18
5Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)10
6Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)7
7Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)7
8Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)7
9Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)5
10Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)5
11Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)5
12Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)4
13Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)3
14Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)3
15Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)3
16Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)2
17Chad Beyer (Superissimo)2
18Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)2
19Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)1
20Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)1
21Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)1
22Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)29pts
2Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)24
3Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)21
4Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)19
5Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)16
6Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)15
7Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)12
8Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)12
9Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)11
10Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)11
11Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)10
12Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)9
13Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)9
14Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)8
15Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)7
16Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)7
17Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)7
18Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)6
19Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)6
20Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)5
21Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)5
22Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)5
23Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)4
24Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)4
25Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team)4
26Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)4
27Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)3
28Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)3
29Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)3
30Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)3
31Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)2
32Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)2
33Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)2
34Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis32:00:53
2Hincapie Racing Team0:00:54
3Team Smartstop Pro Cycling0:04:27
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:26
5Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:06:38
6Astellas Cycling Team0:07:56
7Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:13:19
8Lupus Racing Team0:14:01
9GS Ciao Cycling0:16:08
10Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:19:59
11Silber Pro Cycling0:25:09
12California Giant / Specialized0:26:27
13H & R Block Pro Cycling Team0:27:22
14Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees0:46:27
15Garneau - Quebecor0:52:29
16Hagens Berman U-230:52:31
17ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing0:56:54
18Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava0:57:15
19iRT Racing0:57:27
20Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes1:48:58
21Superissimo2:19:30

Elite Women

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)2:56:38
2Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
4Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
5Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
6Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
7Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
8Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
9Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
10Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
12Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
13Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
14Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)
15Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
16Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:00:11
17Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:00:17
18Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC)
19Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:00:30
20Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
21Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
22Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
23Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)
24Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
25Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
26Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
27Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
28Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:12
29Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)
30Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
31Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
32Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
33Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team)
34Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
35Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
36Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
41Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
42Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
43Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC)
44Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
45Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC)
46Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
47Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
48Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
49Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
50Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat)
51Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge)
52Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling)
55Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
56Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team)
57Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
58Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
62Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat)
63ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
70Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
DNFKathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)
DNFRhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
DNFKathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
DNFBethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)

Sprint 1 - Finish line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)7pts
2Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
3Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)3
4Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)2
5Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)1

Mountain 1 - 9-Laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7pts
2Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)5
3Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)4
4Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)3
5Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)2

Mountain 1 - 5-Laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)7pts
2Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)5
3Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
4Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)3
5Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)2

Mountain 1 - 3-Laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)7pts
2Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)5
3Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
4Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)3
5Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycl8:49:54
2Team Optum p/b Kelly Bene
3Visit Dallas Cycling p/b0:00:30
4Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR0:00:41
5Trek-Red Truck Racing0:04:44
6SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Special0:05:14
7LA Sweat
8Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ60:07:26
9Team Tibco-SVB0:09:45
10JAKROO Racing Team0:11:58
11Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinna0:12:48
12ZOCA p/b Halo Sports0:13:59
13BMW p/b Happy Tooth Denta0:15:54
14DNA Cycling p/b K40:44:07

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)8:17:47
2Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:00:24
3Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:00:42
4Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:01:17
5Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:46
6Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:57
7Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:02:09
8Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:02:17
9Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:02:24
10Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:31
11Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:39
12Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:03:56
13Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:04:02
14Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:04:07
15Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
16Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:04:31
17Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:05:10
18Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:05:38
19Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
20Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:05:44
21Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:06:00
22Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:06:47
23Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:06:52
24Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:07:15
25Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC)0:07:32
26Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:07:41
27Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)0:08:35
28Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:09:08
29Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:09:11
30Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:09:15
31Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:09:24
32Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:09:50
33Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:10:14
34Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:10:17
35Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:10:19
36Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:10:24
37Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)0:10:29
38Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:10:44
39Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:11:12
40Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:12:00
41Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:12:35
42Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:12:54
43Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat)0:13:22
44Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:13:24
45Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:13:35
46Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:13:44
47Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:14:13
48Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge)0:14:16
49Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:14:32
50Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC)0:14:33
51Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC)0:15:23
52Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:15:58
53Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:16:31
54Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:16:46
55Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC)0:17:17
56Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:17:24
57Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team)0:17:26
58Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)0:19:01
59Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team)0:19:41
60Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team)0:22:28
61Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:24:40
62Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)0:24:43
63ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:25:29
64Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat)0:25:40
65Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)0:40:00
66Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:41:35
67Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:45:25
68Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:47:52
69Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge)0:52:59
70Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:53:40
71Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:53:58
72Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:54:17
73Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:54:29
74Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)0:57:53
75Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)1:09:05
76Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)1:10:40
77Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)1:12:55
78Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)1:15:30
79Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)1:24:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)26pts
2Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)14
3Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)11
4Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)7
5Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
6Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
7Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)5
8Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat)5
9Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)5
10Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)4
11Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)3
12Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)3
13Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
14Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)3
15Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)3
16Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
17Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat)3
18Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC)2
19Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)2
20Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)1
21Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)35pts
2Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)31
3Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)18
4Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)17
5Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)16
6Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)14
7Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)12
8Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)12
9Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)10
10Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)10
11Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)7
12Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)6
13Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)5
14Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)5
15Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)4
16Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)4
17Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)3
18Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)3
19Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)3
20Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
21Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)2
22Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
23Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)2
24Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC)2
25Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Visit Dallas Cycling p/b24:59:27
2Team Optum p/b Kelly Bene0:00:56
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycl0:01:02
4Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR0:01:41
5Trek-Red Truck Racing0:14:46
6LA Sweat0:15:01
7SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Special0:18:43
8Team Tibco-SVB0:19:19
9BMW p/b Happy Tooth Denta0:24:31
10Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ60:25:15
11Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinna0:25:16
12ZOCA p/b Halo Sports0:27:36
13JAKROO Racing Team0:29:11
14DNA Cycling p/b K40:49:32

