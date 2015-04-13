Image 1 of 28 Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) with another stage win in Redlands. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 28 The women hit the feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 28 Several teams take to the front with a solo rider up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 28 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas) and Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) work together to maintain a gap on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 28 Will Routley (Optum) leads the chase for Optum. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 28 The men on the final big loop. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 28 The men's field still together earlier in the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 28 The break works its way through todays climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 28 Flavio Deluna (SmartStop) riding off the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 28 Jamis comes to the front to help with the chase. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 28 Tom Zirbel (Optum) leads the field to bring back the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 28 Chris Horner (Airgas) rides near the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 28 Travis Liverman (SmartStop) shows the heat of the day after the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 28 The womens field hits the KOM all together. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 28 The women roll out towards the Sunset Loop. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 28 The women were all business on todays start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 28 The women take to the line for the last stage in Redlands. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 28 The women hit the Sunset loop for the first time. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 28 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas) spent most of todays stage riding off the front by herself. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 28 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) takes another stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 28 UnitedHealthcare women happy taking home another stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 28 The top three women for the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 28 The top three overall women. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 28 Fans provide motivation for the men on the KOM climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 28 Bobby Sweeting (SmartStop) comes to the front on the final laps. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 28 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) congratulates teammate Flavio Deluna for his work in the break today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 28 The top three men for the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 28 Phil Gaimon (Optum) takes home another Redlands trophy after winning the overall. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Phil Gaimon (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) survived the notoriously difficult Sunset Loop stage to take home the overall wins at the Redlands Bicycle Classic Sunday in Southern California.

Final stage glory fell to two sprinters, however, as Jamis-Hagens Berman's Sebastian Haedo and UnitedHealthcare's Coryn Rivera each grabbed their second stage wins of the race.

Gaimon's first win at Redlands in 2012 took place in brutally cold and wet conditions that knocked the field down to handful of finishers. Sunday's race in the mid-80s was more to his liking.

"It feels good," Gaimon told Cyclingnews after collecting his final yellow jersey of the race. "Last time it was a lot colder here. So I'm happy. Today was a lot easier. I'm not going to lie."

The men’s 151km race consisted of 12 laps around the lumpy loop on the south side of Redlands, followed by five laps of the criterium course that was used for stage 4 the previous day.

The fireworks started on the first lap when Flavio DeLuna (Team SmartStop), Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing), Nate English (Mike’s Bikes) and Taylor Sheldon (Alto Velo-Seasucker) escaped from the bunch. They were soon joined by Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Coulton Hartrich (IRT Racing) to form a group of six that would be the main protagonists throughout the day.

With none of the riders posing a serious threat to Gaimon's overall lead, Optum gave the group a bit of leash, and the escapees extended their lead to 1:45 with six circuits remaining before Jamis picked up the chase to preserve Gregory Brenes' lead in the KOM competition, which Morton was in serious danger of taking away.

The gap started to fall precipitously, and when Hartrich suffered a mechanical and fell out of the group along with Skujins, the breakaway's hopes began to dim. The gap was down to less than a minute with three circuits remaining, and the original breakaway was down to just Deluna with two to go.

SmartStop's Evan Huffman and Hincapie's Robin Carpenter joined Deluna to form a new lead group, but that effort was also soon swallowed up by the reduced peloton.

A group of about 40 riders exited the Sunset Loop and made its way toward downtown Redlands for the five closing laps on the crit course, where several riders tried to sneak away, but the group approached the finale together.

SmartStop's Travis McCabe took the initiative and led through the final corners, but the 2014 National Racing Calendar champion couldn't hold off the powerful charge from Haedo, who passed McCabe just before the line to take the win.

"He just had more of a snap than I did," McCabe said. "He came around me with maybe 20 metres to go and got me by six inches, half a wheel. Yeah, there's nothing I can do in that situation. He was just better than me today."

Haedo said he tried to go into the final corner first, but McCabe beat him to it, so he regrouped for the charge to the line.

"When he was in the front I waited and I chose my gear," Haedo said. "Then in the last corner, I pedaled into the corner and got out of the corner with good speed. Then in the finish in the last 20 metres I passed him."

It was a good day for Jamis, which held onto Brenes' mountains jersey and topped it with Haedo's second stage win.

"I’m really happy for sure," the Argentinian sprinter said. "We have the mountains jersey and I won two stages this week, so the team is really happy to start like this. So we’ll see how things go in the next races, and then [Tour of] California is a big goal for us."

Gaimon crossed the line in yellow with the main group to earn his second overall win at the NRC opener, and he immediately praised his Optum teammates.

"I had to keep my head up," he said, "but the team had it really under control. It was super tame, and the guys all rode like 10 people each."

Rivera makes it two in a row, Abbott gets first Redlands overall

The women's 109km, nine-lap race also came down to a sprint after a two-rider breakaway was neutralized on the last lap, providing Rivera with another opportunity to do what she does best: using her fast finish to cross the line first in commanding fashion.

"We played all our cards right I think, and when it came down to it, it was a stage for the team," she told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight.

"The team had full faith in me to finish it off, and I had Scotti [Wilborne] and Katie [Hall] with me in the end, and they were just flying off attacks because we couldn't do a full crit leadout," Rivera said. "It gave them a chance at the win also, but it came all together at the end, so I took the corners right, took the line that I wanted to and came out of that corner first and crossed the line first."

Visit Dallas-Noise4Good rider Anna Sanders escaped on the first Sunset Loop and was joined by UnitedHealthcare's Rushlee Buchanan to make the day's breakaway. The duo built an ultimate gap of 1:50 with four circuits remaining before their advantage started to come back down. Sanders dropped Buchanan on lap seven and soldiered on alone, but she also fell prey to the chase and the reduced peloton was back together for the final loop.

The pressure ramped up as the end neared, and the field soon shattered as a lead group of 15 pounded down off the Sunset Loop toward town.

With no final downtown circuit for the women, positioning started early, and Rivera, who had won the night before in a one-two UnitedHealthcare finish with Alexis Ryan, relied again on her teammates to set her up for the finale.

The reigning US criterium champion followed a familiar path to the line, posting up in the same spot as the day before as she crossed the line for victory. Optum's Brianna Walle was able to deny the UHC "Blue Train" another one-two result, however, as she slipped in front of Hall to take the runner-up spot.

Abbott, the Wiggle Honda rider who was competing at Redlands with the LA Sweat composite team, finished safely in the lead group to take her first-ever Redlands overall crown.

"It's really awesome to be able to finally put this one in the record books, so I'm really excited about that," Abbott said. "We got the yellow jersey and I'm just really proud of these girls. They've never had that kind of responsibility before and they were amazing. They really stepped up to the challenge, and so I'm really happy to be able to be a part of this team and finally get a chance to win Redlands."

Elite Men

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3:39:42 2 Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 3 Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) 4 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 5 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 6 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 7 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team) 8 Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 9 Eder Frayre (iRT Racing) 10 Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 11 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 12 Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team) 13 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 14 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 15 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 16 Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:04 17 Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor) 18 Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling) 19 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 20 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:00:07 21 Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 22 Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team) 23 Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 24 Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized) 25 Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 26 Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team) 27 Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team) 28 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 29 Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 30 Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling) 31 Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 32 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 33 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 34 Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team) 0:00:11 35 Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:00:12 36 Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:00:14 37 Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 38 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:15 39 Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 0:00:17 40 Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:00:33 41 Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 42 Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 43 Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:41 44 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:03:19 45 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:03:29 46 Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 47 Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 48 Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:06:40 49 Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:08:26 50 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 51 Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 52 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 53 Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:08:32 54 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 55 Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 56 Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:08:40 57 Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 58 Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 59 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling) 60 Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 61 Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:10:23 62 Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor) 63 Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 64 James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 65 Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team) 66 Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 67 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:13:01 68 Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:14:17 69 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:15:32 70 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 71 Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team) 72 Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 73 Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:17:09 74 Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:17:54 75 Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 76 Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized) 77 David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 78 Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 79 Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 80 Rene Corella (iRT Racing) 0:20:54 81 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 82 Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 83 Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:21:21 84 Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:23:35 85 Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing) 0:24:00 86 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:26:10 87 Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:26:50 88 Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team) 0:26:51 89 Andrew Clemence (Superissimo) 0:27:26 90 Winston David (Lupus Racing Team) 0:28:55 91 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 92 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:29:12 93 Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:29:15 94 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:31:25 95 Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:32:00 96 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:32:37 97 Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 98 Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 99 Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 100 Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 101 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:33:10 102 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 0:35:45 103 Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:37:15 104 Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:39:36 105 Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:41:16 106 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:46:13 107 Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling) 108 Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling) 109 Chad Beyer (Superissimo) 110 George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling) 111 Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 112 Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 113 Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 114 James Peterman (Superissimo) 0:49:15 115 Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 116 Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 117 Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team) 118 Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:53:56 119 Walton Brush (iRT Racing) DNF Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team) DNF Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) DNF David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) DNF Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) DNF Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) DNF Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) DNF Erik Slack (iRT Racing) DNF Nicholas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling) DNF Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) DNF Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor) DNF Conor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) DNF Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized) DNF Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized) DNF Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling) DNF Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling) DNF Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling) DNF Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) DNF Quinn Keogh (Superissimo) DNF William Buick (Superissimo) DNF Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) DNF Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) DNF Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) DNF Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) DNF Chad Hartley (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 7 pts 2 Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized) 5 3 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 3 4 Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 2 5 Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 7 pts 2 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 5 3 Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 3 4 Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2 5 Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling) 1

Mountain 1 - 12-Laps to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 7 pts 2 Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 5 3 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4 4 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) 3 5 Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team) 2

Mountain 2 - 9-Laps to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 7 pts 2 Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing) 5 3 Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 4 4 Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 3 5 Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 2

Mountain 3 - 7-Laps to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 7 pts 2 Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 5 3 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) 4 4 Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 3 5 Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing) 2

Mountain 4 - 5-Laps to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 7 pts 2 Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 5 3 Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 4 4 Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 3 5 Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing) 2

Mountain 5 - 3-Laps to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 7 pts 2 Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 5 3 Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 4 4 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 3 5 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 10:39:11 2 Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:24 3 Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:38 4 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:46 5 Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:00:56 6 Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:58 7 Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:01:01 8 Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:01:03 9 Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:01:07 10 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:25 11 Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team) 0:01:37 12 Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:01:56 13 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:02:02 14 Eder Frayre (iRT Racing) 0:02:07 15 Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:02:22 16 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling) 17 Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:02:24 18 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:02:26 19 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 20 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:02:43 21 Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:02:50 22 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:03:08 23 Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:03:14 24 Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:03:28 25 Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:03:35 26 Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team) 0:03:36 27 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:04:08 28 Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:04:10 29 Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:04:27 30 Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:04:31 31 Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:06:04 32 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:06:39 33 Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:07:45 34 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:08:10 35 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:08:16 36 Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:08:18 37 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:08:31 38 Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:09:00 39 Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:09:43 40 Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:10:42 41 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:11:03 42 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:11:23 43 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:11:25 44 Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:12:41 45 Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:12:51 46 Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:12:59 47 Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:13:07 48 Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:13:33 49 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:13:57 50 Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:14:02 51 Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:15:04 52 Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:15:13 53 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:15:35 54 Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:15:58 55 James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:16:09 56 Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:16:18 57 Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:16:29 58 Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:17:18 59 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:18:06 60 Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:19:02 61 Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 0:19:31 62 Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:19:35 63 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:19:55 64 Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:20:12 65 Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:20:53 66 Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:21:03 67 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:21:46 68 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:21:53 69 Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:22:18 70 Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:22:31 71 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:23:56 72 Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:25:26 73 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:27:27 74 Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:27:52 75 Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing) 0:29:16 76 Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:30:18 77 David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:30:35 78 Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:32:23 79 Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:32:48 80 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:32:54 81 Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized) 0:34:30 82 Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:34:32 83 Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:34:58 84 Andrew Clemence (Superissimo) 0:36:04 85 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:37:29 86 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:39:30 87 Rene Corella (iRT Racing) 0:40:17 88 Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:40:34 89 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:40:41 90 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:43:59 91 Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:44:25 92 Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:46:01 93 Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:46:54 94 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 0:47:02 95 Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:47:14 96 Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 0:47:20 97 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:47:51 98 Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team) 0:49:37 99 Chad Beyer (Superissimo) 0:50:25 100 Winston David (Lupus Racing Team) 0:50:29 101 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:50:35 102 Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:50:43 103 Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:51:43 104 Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:56:22 105 James Peterman (Superissimo) 0:56:28 106 Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:56:43 107 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:56:49 108 Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:57:15 109 Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:59:05 110 Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:59:21 111 Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling) 1:02:00 112 George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling) 1:04:25 113 Walton Brush (iRT Racing) 1:04:29 114 Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 1:05:11 115 Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 1:06:05 116 Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 1:09:10 117 Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 1:12:06 118 Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 1:13:53 119 Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team) 1:16:06

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 40 pts 2 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 28 3 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 21 4 Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 18 5 Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 10 6 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team) 7 7 Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 7 8 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 7 9 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 5 10 Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 5 11 Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized) 5 12 Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 4 13 Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 3 14 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 3 15 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 3 16 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 2 17 Chad Beyer (Superissimo) 2 18 Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2 19 Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 1 20 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) 1 21 Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 1 22 Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 29 pts 2 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 24 3 Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 21 4 Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 19 5 Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 16 6 Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 15 7 Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 12 8 Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team) 12 9 Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 11 10 Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing) 11 11 Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 10 12 Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 9 13 Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized) 9 14 Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized) 8 15 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 7 16 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 7 17 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) 7 18 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 6 19 Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 6 20 Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 5 21 Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 5 22 Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 5 23 Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 4 24 Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) 4 25 Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team) 4 26 Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 4 27 Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 3 28 Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 3 29 Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 3 30 Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 3 31 Eder Frayre (iRT Racing) 2 32 Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team) 2 33 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 2 34 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team) 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 32:00:53 2 Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:54 3 Team Smartstop Pro Cycling 0:04:27 4 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:26 5 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:06:38 6 Astellas Cycling Team 0:07:56 7 Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:13:19 8 Lupus Racing Team 0:14:01 9 GS Ciao Cycling 0:16:08 10 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:19:59 11 Silber Pro Cycling 0:25:09 12 California Giant / Specialized 0:26:27 13 H & R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:27:22 14 Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees 0:46:27 15 Garneau - Quebecor 0:52:29 16 Hagens Berman U-23 0:52:31 17 ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing 0:56:54 18 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava 0:57:15 19 iRT Racing 0:57:27 20 Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes 1:48:58 21 Superissimo 2:19:30

Elite Women

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 2:56:38 2 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 4 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 5 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 6 Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 8 Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 9 Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 10 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11 Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 12 Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 13 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 15 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 16 Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:00:11 17 Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:00:17 18 Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC) 19 Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:00:30 20 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 21 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 22 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 23 Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat) 24 Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 25 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 26 Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 27 Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 28 Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:12 29 Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team) 30 Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 31 Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 32 Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 33 Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team) 34 Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 35 Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 36 Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 41 Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 42 Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 43 Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC) 44 Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 45 Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC) 46 Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 47 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 48 Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 49 Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 50 Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat) 51 Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge) 52 Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling) 55 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 56 Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team) 57 Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 58 Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 62 Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat) 63 ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 70 Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) DNF Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC) DNF Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) DNF Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) DNF BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)

Sprint 1 - Finish line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 7 pts 2 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 3 Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 3 4 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 2 5 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 1

Mountain 1 - 9-Laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 pts 2 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 5 3 Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 4 4 Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC) 3 5 Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat) 2

Mountain 1 - 5-Laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 7 pts 2 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 5 3 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 4 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 3 5 Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 2

Mountain 1 - 3-Laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 7 pts 2 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 5 3 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 4 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 3 5 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycl 8:49:54 2 Team Optum p/b Kelly Bene 3 Visit Dallas Cycling p/b 0:00:30 4 Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR 0:00:41 5 Trek-Red Truck Racing 0:04:44 6 SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Special 0:05:14 7 LA Sweat 8 Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6 0:07:26 9 Team Tibco-SVB 0:09:45 10 JAKROO Racing Team 0:11:58 11 Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinna 0:12:48 12 ZOCA p/b Halo Sports 0:13:59 13 BMW p/b Happy Tooth Denta 0:15:54 14 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:44:07

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 8:17:47 2 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:00:24 3 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:00:42 4 Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:17 5 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:46 6 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:57 7 Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:02:09 8 Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:02:17 9 Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:02:24 10 Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:31 11 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:39 12 Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:56 13 Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:04:02 14 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:04:07 15 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 16 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:04:31 17 Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:05:10 18 Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:05:38 19 Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 20 Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:05:44 21 Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:06:00 22 Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:06:47 23 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:06:52 24 Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:07:15 25 Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:07:32 26 Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:07:41 27 Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat) 0:08:35 28 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:09:08 29 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:09:11 30 Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:09:15 31 Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:09:24 32 Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:09:50 33 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:10:14 34 Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:10:17 35 Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:10:19 36 Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:10:24 37 Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:10:29 38 Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:10:44 39 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:11:12 40 Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:12:00 41 Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:12:35 42 Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:12:54 43 Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat) 0:13:22 44 Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:13:24 45 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:13:35 46 Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:13:44 47 Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:14:13 48 Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:14:16 49 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:14:32 50 Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:14:33 51 Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:15:23 52 Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:15:58 53 Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:16:31 54 Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:16:46 55 Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:17:17 56 Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:17:24 57 Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:17:26 58 Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:19:01 59 Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:19:41 60 Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:22:28 61 Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:24:40 62 Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:24:43 63 ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:25:29 64 Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat) 0:25:40 65 Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 0:40:00 66 Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:41:35 67 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:45:25 68 Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:47:52 69 Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:52:59 70 Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:53:40 71 Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:53:58 72 Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:54:17 73 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:54:29 74 Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:57:53 75 Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 1:09:05 76 Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 1:10:40 77 Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 1:12:55 78 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC) 1:15:30 79 Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 1:24:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 26 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 14 3 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 11 4 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC) 7 5 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 6 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 7 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 5 8 Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat) 5 9 Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 5 10 Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 4 11 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 3 12 Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 3 13 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 14 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 3 15 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 3 16 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 17 Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat) 3 18 Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC) 2 19 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 2 20 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 1 21 Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 35 pts 2 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 31 3 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 18 4 Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 17 5 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 16 6 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC) 14 7 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 12 8 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 12 9 Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 10 10 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 10 11 Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 7 12 Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 6 13 Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 5 14 Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 5 15 Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 4 16 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 4 17 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 3 18 Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 3 19 Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 3 20 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 21 Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat) 2 22 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 23 Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 2 24 Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC) 2 25 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 1