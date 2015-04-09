Trending

Zirbel, Shaw win Redlands Big Bear time trial

Roth, Glaesser take overall race leads

Image 1 of 21

Tom Zirbel (Optum) after the turn around

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 21

Dion Smith (Hincapie) on the descent and in seventh place

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 21

Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16) rounded out todays top ten for the women

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 21

Rae Shaw (BMW) on her way to the win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 21

Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) comes in fifth on the day

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 21

Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare) tucks in on the fast descent

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 21

Rob Carpenter (Hincapie) stays tucked in on his way up todays climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 21

Tom Zirbel (Optum) comes through with the fastest time

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 21

Chris Barton (KHS) made it onto todays podium in third

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 21

Ryan Roth (Silber) rode hard to second place

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 21

Chris Horner (Airgas) got to blow off the TT cobwebs for todays stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 21

Phil Gaimon (Optum) rides to fifth on the stage and moves into second on GC

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 21

Rae Shaw (BMW) warms up before her winning ride

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 21

The women get ready in the start house shoot

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 21

Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) gets a sixth place for todays ride

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 21

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) on the fast run in to the finish

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 21

Jasmine Glaesser (Optum) puts in a strong ride for second place

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 21

Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) rounded out todays podium in third

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 21

Amber Neben (Visit Dallas) will be one to watch during the next road stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 21

Brianna Walle (Optum) puts in a good ride to nearly crack the top ten

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 21

Phil Gaimon (Optum) on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)

Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Tom Zirbel won the Big Bear time trial at the Redlands Bicycle Classic for the second consecutive year, but it was Silber Pro Cycling's Ryan Roth who rode into the yellow jersey of the overall leader during stage 2. Roth now leads Optum's Phil Gaimon by four seconds and Hincapie Racing's Dion Smith by six seconds.

BMW-Happy Tooth's Rhae Shaw won the women's stage, covering the 12.5km out-and-back course in 16:50. But like the mens race, it was the runner-up on the stage that took the overall lead. Optum's Jasmin Glaesser leads the race by three seconds over Allie Dragoo (Twenty16-ShoAir) and Amber Neben (Visit Dallas) heading into Friday's Yucaipa road race with its mountain-top finish in Oak Glen.

Zirbel lives up to favourite status

Optum’s Zirbel went into the race as the overall favourite on the course that has been used for the past three years. The big-engined time trial specialist finished second to teammate Chad Haga in 2013 and won the stage outright last year. 

Although his time of 15:02 was six seconds slower than last year's winning mark, it was more than enough to give him the stage win by seven seconds over Roth and nine seconds over Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis).

“Coming into the week I was confident, but then yesterday that Highland circuit waxed me,” Zirbel told Cyclingnews. “Two years in a row I’ve just done awful there. So my confidence was definitely flagging. I didn’t know how my legs would recover today, but I guess it seemed OK.”

The out-and-back course on Big Bear Lake’s north shore is a mostly flat affair with several technical corners, but the biggest obstacle on Thursday was the headwind that hit riders on the outward half of the stage. Zirbel joked that the wind accounted for the six-second difference between his 2014 and 2015 rides.

“It felt really windy out there, but I think it was pretty windy last year too,” Zirbel said. “The best weather we had was that first year, but I’m going to say it was windier this year. That will make me feel better.”

Zirbel started the day 30 seconds off the overall race lead after his performance on stage 1, so despite his winning effort on Thursday, the leader’s jersey landed on the shoulders of Roth, who started the day 15th overall, part of a large group of riders who were 13 seconds behind overnight leader Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman). Roth new he had a chance to take the lead, but he didn’t set that as his top goal.

“It was in the back of my head, but mostly you just think about doing the best ride that you can on the stage, on the day, and whatever result comes out of it comes,” Roth said. “It wasn’t like I was thinking, ‘I’m going for yellow today.’ I just went for the best stage result possible.”

Team director Gord Fraser had special praise for team mechanic Doug Berner, who put together the squad’s time trial bikes at the last moment because they had been delayed offshore during the west coast port strike.

Roth and Silber now have the unenviable task of defending yellow on the difficult Yucaipa stage and the Oak Glen finish.

“I’m more of an all-around rider in my abilities, so tomorrow the climb is probably a it too hard for me,” Roth said. “But right now we’re happy with the stage result and just to have the yellow jersey.”

Stage win for Shaw, yellow for Glaesser

Shaw finished seventh in the UCI time trial world champiosnhips in 2011, but her results since then have been a mixed bag. She left no doubt who was the best time trialist at Redlands on Thursday, however, beating Glaesser by seven seconds and third-placed Allie Dragoo (Twenty16-ShoAir) by 10.

“It’s actually my first NRC win ever,” she told Cyclingnews before the women’s podium ceremony. “I usually come in second or third, so I’m really excited to be top step. I’m thrilled. It’s a great way to come back to racing - with a victory - so I’m super excited.”

As much as Shaw was thrilled by her result, Glaesser was equally surprised to be wearing yellow at the end of the day. The Canadian, who earned a bronze medal in the team pursuit at the London Olympics, admitted that she wasn’t expecting to come away from the stage as the race leader.

“I’ve had solid rides before,” she said. “I’ve never been on the podium, but I knew I had it in me to put together a good ride, and I’m glad I managed to do so today.”

Glaesser said she and her team will be ready to defend the jersey during Friday's stage up to Oak Glen.

“It’s a beautiful stage,” she said. “I’ve pre-ridden the course and I think it’s going to be a really exciting stage and really shake up the race. I’ll do what I can, and I definitely believe in my team, Optum Pro Cycling, to be able to keep the jersey, if not for me, then at least for the team.”

Optum director Pat McCarty said he expects Friday’s stage to be the most difficult of the race.

“We all know about Sunset [stage 5]," he said. "But I think there’s a little bit of unknown about tomorrow, which is going to make it a little more difficult tactically. But we clearly have the strongest team here, and I believe we have one of the strongest riders here in Jasmin Glaesser, so I think, for us, if we keep our ducks in a row, stay calm and things kind of go our way out there, I think we’re going to improve upon what we’ve done here already.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:15:02
2Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:08
3Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:00:09
4Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:00:12
5Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
6Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:13
7Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:17
8Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:18
9Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling)
10Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:19
11Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:21
12Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
13David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
14Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:00:23
15Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
16Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:24
17Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team)0:00:25
18Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:00:27
19Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
20Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
21Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:28
22James Peterman (Superissimo)0:00:29
23Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor)0:00:30
24Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team)
25Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling)0:00:31
26Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
27Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:34
28Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling)
29Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:35
30Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:00:36
31Andrew Clemence (Superissimo)
32Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:38
33Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
34Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
35Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:40
36Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
37Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:42
38Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
39Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)
40Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:00:45
41Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:00:46
42Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
43Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
44Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:00:47
45Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:00:50
46Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:00:53
47Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
48Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:55
49Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling)
50Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:00:56
51Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling)
52Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)0:00:57
53Eamon Franck (iRT Racing)
54Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:58
55Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
56Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
57Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:00:59
58Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
59George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling)
60Samuel Cerruti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:00
61Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling)0:01:01
62Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:01:02
63Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
64Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling)
65Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:01:03
66Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:01:04
67Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
68Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)0:01:05
69Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
70Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling)0:01:06
71Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
72Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:07
73Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao Cycling)0:01:08
74Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
75Mat Stephens (Elevate Elite Cycling)
76Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:01:09
77Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:10
78James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:11
79Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
80Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling)0:01:13
81Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
82Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
83Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
84Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:01:14
85Sam Bassetti (iRT Racing)
86Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)0:01:16
87Shawn Daurelio (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
88Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)0:01:17
89Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:18
90Paul Thomas (Superissimo)0:01:19
91Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
92Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
93Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)
94Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)
95Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)
96Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:01:20
97Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:01:21
98David Santos (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
99Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)0:01:22
100Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)
101Brian MuCulloch (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:01:23
102Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
103Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
104Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor)
105Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:24
106Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:25
107Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)
108Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:01:26
109Anthony Canevari (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
110Chad Beyer (Superissimo)
111Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team)0:01:28
112Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:01:29
113Sergio Escutia (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:01:30
114Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
115Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:01:33
116Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
117Jason Lowndes (Garneau - Quebecor)0:01:34
118Luke Williams (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
119Jake Silverberg (Astellas Cycling Team)0:01:35
120David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
121Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
122Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:36
123Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
124Thorston Askervold (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
125Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:01:37
126Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:01:38
127Rene Corella (iRT Racing)
128Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:01:39
129Will Myers (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strav)0:01:40
130Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
131Kennett Peterson (GS Ciao Cycling)0:01:41
132Nicholas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
133Ian Moore (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:01:42
134Quinn Keogh (Superissimo)
135Sam Warford (Superissimo)0:01:44
136Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:01:45
137Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:01:46
138Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor)0:01:47
139Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
140Steven Wilssens (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
141Casey Roth (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:01:48
142Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:49
143Tim Aiken (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
144Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:50
145Dennis Cottreau (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:01:52
146Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling)0:01:54
147Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:01:56
148Walton Brush (iRT Racing)0:01:58
149Erik Slack (iRT Racing)
150Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:02:01
151Skyler Mackey (Elevate Elite Cycling)
152Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor)0:02:02
153Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)0:02:03
154Gera Medina (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:02:07
155Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:02:08
156Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:02:09
157Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:02:12
158Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor)0:02:15
159Conor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
160Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team)0:02:19
161Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling)0:02:20
162Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
163Brian Trafford (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:02:21
164Jared Kessler (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
165Olivier Brisebois (Garneau - Quebecor)0:02:22
166Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:02:23
167Dominique Mayho (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:02:26
168Chris Stastny (iRT Racing)0:02:29
169Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:32
170Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
171Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)0:02:34
172James Laberge (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:02:36
173Gevan Samuel (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:02:40
174Ezra Ward-Packard (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
175Thomas Jondall (Superissimo)0:02:47
176Demis Aleman (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:02:48
177Christian Parrett (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:02:51
178Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:54
179Reid McClure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:57
180Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:02:59
181Brad Neagos (Lupus Racing Team)
182Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:06
183Daragh Campbell (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:03:15
OTLChad Hartley (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
OTLMehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
OTLBrais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
OTLMax Korus (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
OTLTaylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
OTLDaniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
OTLAlexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
OTLEmerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
OTLRobert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team)
OTLWilliam Buick (Superissimo)
OTLAlex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)5pts
2Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)3
3Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)2
4Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Racing Team0:45:57
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:00:07
3Silber Pro Cycling0:00:15
4Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:36
6ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factor0:00:46
7Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S0:00:55
8Lupus Racing Team0:01:02
9Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa0:01:10
10Airgas Safeway Cycling Te0:01:18
11KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo0:01:23
12H & R Block Pro Cycling T0:01:27
13Superissimo0:01:34
14Elevate Elite Cycling0:01:36
15California Giant / Specia0:01:37
16GS Ciao Cycling0:01:40
17Herbalife p/b Marc Pro -0:01:53
18Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:02:02
19Garneau - Quebecor0:02:38
20iRT Racing0:02:40
21Astellas Cycling Team0:03:05
22Hagens Berman U-23 Team0:03:07
23Ride with Rendall P/B Bie0:03:52
24Champion Systems - Stan's0:04:15
25Team Novo Nordisk Develop0:07:15

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)2:22:53
2Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:00:04
3Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:06
4Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:10
5Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:13
6Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:16
8Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:17
9Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:00:18
10Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:00:20
12Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:23
13Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling)
14Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
15Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:00:25
16Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:26
17Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:00:27
18Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:28
19Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:00:30
20Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
21Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
22Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:00:31
23Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team)0:00:38
24Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
25Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
26Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:00:43
27Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
28Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:45
29Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
30Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:00:47
31Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:00:48
32Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:52
33Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling)0:00:53
34Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
35Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:55
36Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:56
37Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:58
38Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:01:03
39Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:01:04
40Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling)0:01:05
41Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
42Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:01:06
43Sam Bassetti (iRT Racing)
44Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:01:07
45Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:01:11
46Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)0:01:12
47Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:01:15
48Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:01:17
49Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team)
50Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)0:01:18
51Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
52Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:01:26
53Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:27
54Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)
55Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
56Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:01:28
57Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:01:30
58James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:31
59Chad Beyer (Superissimo)0:01:33
60Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)0:01:36
61Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:38
62Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:01:42
63Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:43
64Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor)0:01:44
65Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:01:46
66Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)0:01:47
67James Peterman (Superissimo)0:01:50
68Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:01:52
69David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
70Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:02:01
71Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:07
72Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:10
73Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:02:13
74Gera Medina (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:02:14
75Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling)
76Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:02:15
77Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)0:02:16
78Walton Brush (iRT Racing)
79Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:02:17
80David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:02:23
81Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor)0:02:25
82Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:02:29
83Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling)0:02:32
84Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)0:02:33
85Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:02:34
86Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:02:41
87Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:02:45
88Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:02:50
89Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:02:51
90Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)0:02:52
91Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:02:56
92Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:03:01
93Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:03:04
94Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:03:06
95Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:03:07
96Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:03:14
97Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:20
98Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)0:03:22
99Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:03:23
100Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:03:24
101Andrew Clemence (Superissimo)0:03:26
102Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)0:03:27
103Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor)0:03:34
104Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:03:37
105Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)0:03:42
106Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:03:47
107George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling)0:03:48
108Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:03:53
109Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:03:54
110Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)0:04:05
111Shawn Daurelio (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:04:06
112Tim Aiken (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
113Dominique Mayho (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:04:13
114Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:04:16
115Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:04:19
116Luke Williams (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:04:24
117Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
118Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:04:27
119Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling)
120Rene Corella (iRT Racing)0:04:28
121Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:04:29
122Kennett Peterson (GS Ciao Cycling)0:04:30
123Ian Moore (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:04:31
124Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:04:32
125Sam Warford (Superissimo)0:04:33
126Casey Roth (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:04:38
127Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized)
128Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:04:45
129James Laberge (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
130Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:04:51
131Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor)
132Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao Cycling)0:05:00
133Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:05:01
134Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:05:03
135Jared Kessler (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:05:11
136Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:05:12
137Anthony Canevari (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:05:15
138Brian MuCulloch (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
139Chris Stastny (iRT Racing)0:05:37
140Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:05:47
141Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
142Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:05:53
143Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:05:56
144Thomas Jondall (Superissimo)
145Nicholas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)0:06:19
146Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:06:21
147Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor)0:06:24
148Gevan Samuel (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:06:35
149Demis Aleman (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:06:59
150Samuel Cerruti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:07:08
151Paul Thomas (Superissimo)
152Steven Wilssens (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:07:14
153Jason Lowndes (Garneau - Quebecor)0:07:28
154Jake Silverberg (Astellas Cycling Team)0:07:47
155Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:08:51
156Conor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:09:34
157Quinn Keogh (Superissimo)0:09:50
158Sergio Escutia (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:10:02
159Olivier Brisebois (Garneau - Quebecor)0:10:30
160Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:10:34
161Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling)0:11:05
162Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:11:07
163Brad Neagos (Lupus Racing Team)0:11:20
164Will Myers (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strav)0:11:36
165Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)0:12:00
166Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:12:38
167Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team)0:12:57
168Skyler Mackey (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:13:20
169David Santos (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:13:46
170Christian Parrett (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:14:09
171Dennis Cottreau (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:14:17
172Mat Stephens (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:16:08
173Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team)0:16:28
174Erik Slack (iRT Racing)0:16:59
175Thorston Askervold (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:17:27
176Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:17:37
177Brian Trafford (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:18:11
178Daragh Campbell (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:18:15
179Reid McClure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:18:47
180Eamon Franck (iRT Racing)0:18:57
181Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:19:18
182Ezra Ward-Packard (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:20:23
183Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:20:37

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)12pts
2Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)7
3Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)7
4Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)7
5Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)5
6Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)5
7Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)5
8Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)4
9Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team)4
10Dominique Mayho (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)4
11Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)4
12Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)3
13Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)3
14Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)3
15Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)3
16Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)2
17Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)2
18Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Racing Team7:09:06
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:00:07
3Silber Pro Cycling0:00:30
4Team Smartstop Pro Cyclin0:00:33
5Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:36
6Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S0:00:52
7GS Ciao Cycling0:01:40
8Airgas Safeway Cycling Te0:02:01
9KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo0:02:12
10California Giant / Specia0:02:24
11ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factor0:02:42
12Elevate Elite Cycling0:02:54
13Lupus Racing Team0:02:59
14iRT Racing0:03:06
15H & R Block Pro Cycling T0:03:24
16Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa0:03:35
17Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:03:36
18Astellas Cycling Team0:03:41
19Herbalife p/b Marc Pro -0:04:24
20Hagens Berman U-23 Team0:05:10
21Superissimo0:06:15
22Garneau - Quebecor0:06:36
23Ride with Rendall P/B Bie0:09:05
24Champion Systems - Stan's0:09:48
25Team Novo Nordisk Develop0:46:37

Women stage two result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:16:51
2Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:08
3Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:00:11
4Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:00:12
5Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:15
6Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:17
7Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:21
8Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:26
9Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team)
10Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:00:27
11Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
12Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
13Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
14Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:00:32
15Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:00:35
16Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)0:00:36
17Teresa Casas (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
18Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
19BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:00:41
20Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
21Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:00:43
22Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:44
23Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
24Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:00:45
25Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)
26Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)
27Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:46
28Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:50
29Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:00:53
30Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)0:00:54
31Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:00:57
32Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC)0:00:58
33Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:00:59
34Justine Clift (Roosters Biker's Edge)
35Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:01:00
36Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:01:01
37Amber Pierce (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)0:01:02
38Heather Balbier (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:01:03
39Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)
40Joanna Dahl (JAKROO Racing Team)0:01:06
41Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
42Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:01:09
43Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
44Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC)0:01:10
45Anika Todd (Team Tibco-SVC)0:01:16
46Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:01:17
47Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge)0:01:21
48Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team Tibco-SVC)0:01:22
49Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:01:23
50Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:01:24
51Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
52Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC)0:01:25
53Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:01:27
54Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge)
55Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:01:31
56Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
57Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:01:32
58Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:01:33
59Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
60Jessica Cerra (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:01:36
61Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:01:37
62Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
63Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:01:38
64Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:01:39
65Catheri Dessureault (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
66Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
67Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC)0:01:42
68Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)
69Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
70Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat)
71ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
72Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:01:43
73Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
74Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:01:44
75Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:01:46
76Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
77Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team)0:01:47
78Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
79Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)0:01:48
80Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:01:49
81Alici AllenBuerger (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
82Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:01:50
83Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)0:01:51
84Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)0:01:53
85Suzanne Dupee (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)0:01:54
86Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:01:55
87Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
88Allison Arensman (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
89Kemille King (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:01:57
90Jessy Uebelhart (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
91Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:01:58
92Joanie Caron (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
93Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:01:59
94Kat Salthouse (Roosters Biker's Edge)0:02:00
95Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:02:01
96Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat)0:02:05
97Kaytie Scott (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:02:09
98Emily Matheu (JAKROO Racing Team)0:02:15
99Michelle Khare (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:02:20
100Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:02:21
101Amanda Seigle (JAKROO Racing Team)0:02:22
102Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)0:02:28
103Carrie Cartmill (Roosters Biker's Edge)
104Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:02:30
105Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:02:33
106Catherin Fegan-Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:02:38
107Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:02:40
108Suzanne Hamilton (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:02:41
109Christi Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)0:02:42
110Kim Nida (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:02:44
111Chane Jonker (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)0:02:47
112Starla Teddergreen (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)0:02:48
113Denise Mueller (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:02:49
114Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat)
115Jennifer Vollmer (Roosters Biker's Edge)0:02:50
116Irena Ossola (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)0:02:55
117Amelia Tanner (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)0:03:00
118Angelica Frayre (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:03:03
119Lenore Pipes (LA Sweat)0:03:04
120Alexa Perez (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)0:03:05
121Jenny Rios (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:03:06
122Ivie Crawford (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)0:03:18
123Vikki Appel (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:03:36
124Priscilla Calderon (LA Sweat)
125Raegan Lunsford (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:03:38
126Elizabeth Caldwell (LA Sweat)0:03:44
127Solymar Rivera (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)0:03:53
128Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team)0:03:57
129Karen Sierra (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:04:21
DNFMeghan Grant (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)5pts
2Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)2
4Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:51:23
2Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:00:09
3Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR0:00:20
4Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:42
5Team Tibco-SVC0:01:36
6Trek-Red Truck Racing0:02:08
7DNA Cycling p/b K40:02:12
8BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:02:13
9JAKROO Racing Team0:02:21
10Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth0:02:27
11Roosters Biker's Edge0:02:54
12ZOCA p/b Halo Sports0:03:03
13JetCycling Women's Elite0:03:06
14Sisterhood of Cycling0:03:18
15SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Special0:03:22
16Team Ice Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racinh0:03:32
17LA Sweat0:03:43
18Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ60:05:01
19Fearless Femme p/b Haute0:05:17

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1:59:40
2Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:00:03
4Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:12
5Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:00:13
6Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:00:17
7Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:19
8Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:22
9Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:34
10Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:37
11Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)0:00:39
12Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:40
13Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:00:43
14Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)0:00:47
15Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:51
16Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:00:56
18Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:00:58
19Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:01:04
20Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:01:05
21Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:01:06
22Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:01:07
23Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:01:09
24Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team Tibco-SVC)0:01:14
25Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:01:15
26Teresa Casas (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)0:01:19
28Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:01:22
30Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:01:23
32Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:01:24
33Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC)0:01:25
34Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)0:01:30
35Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:31
36Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)
37Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
38Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:01:33
39Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:01:38
40Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
41Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:39
42Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)0:01:42
43Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:01:45
44Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:01:46
45Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:01:48
46Justine Clift (Roosters Biker's Edge)0:01:50
47Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)0:01:56
48Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:01:58
49Heather Balbier (Sisterhood of Cycling)
50Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:02:02
51Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:02:03
52Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)0:02:04
53Joanna Dahl (JAKROO Racing Team)0:02:09
54Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:02:10
55Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
56Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:02:12
57Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge)
58Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
59Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:02:15
60Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:02:16
61Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:02:18
62Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC)0:02:19
63Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)0:02:25
64Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
65Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:02:27
66ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:02:28
67Anika Todd (Team Tibco-SVC)0:02:31
68Jessica Cerra (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
69Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:02:34
70Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge)0:02:43
71Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat)0:02:45
72Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:02:54
73Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team)0:03:06
74Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:03:08
75Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)0:03:10
76Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC)0:03:14
77Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:03:25
78Christi Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)0:03:31
79Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat)0:03:37
80Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:03:43
81Jessy Uebelhart (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:03:53
82Starla Teddergreen (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)0:04:06
83Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team)0:04:20
84Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling)
85Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:04:23
86Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)0:05:04
87Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
88Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat)0:06:58
89Amber Pierce (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)0:12:19
90Catheri Dessureault (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:12:56
91Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:13:00
92Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)0:13:05
93Joanie Caron (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:13:15
94Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:13:16
95Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:13:18
96BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:13:23
97Carrie Cartmill (Roosters Biker's Edge)0:13:45
98Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:13:47
99Lenore Pipes (LA Sweat)0:14:21
100Jenny Rios (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:14:23
101Alici AllenBuerger (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)0:14:31
102Allison Arensman (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:14:37
103Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team)0:14:58
104Irena Ossola (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)0:15:38
105Kemille King (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:16:29
106Emily Matheu (JAKROO Racing Team)0:16:47
107Amanda Seigle (JAKROO Racing Team)0:16:54
108Angelica Frayre (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:17:35
109Alexa Perez (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)0:17:37
110Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)0:17:45
111Vikki Appel (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:18:08
112Solymar Rivera (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)0:18:25
113Kaytie Scott (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:19:08
114Suzanne Dupee (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)0:22:18
115Kat Salthouse (Roosters Biker's Edge)0:22:25
116Michelle Khare (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:22:44
117Catherin Fegan-Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:23:02
118Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:23:04
119Suzanne Hamilton (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:23:05
120Kim Nida (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:23:08
121Chane Jonker (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)0:23:11
122Denise Mueller (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:23:13
123Jennifer Vollmer (Roosters Biker's Edge)0:23:15
124Amelia Tanner (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)0:23:24
125Ivie Crawford (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)0:23:42
126Priscilla Calderon (LA Sweat)0:24:00
127Raegan Lunsford (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:24:03
128Elizabeth Caldwell (LA Sweat)0:24:08
129Karen Sierra (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:24:45

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)14pts
2Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)7
3Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)5
4Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)5
5Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)5
6Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
7Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)4
8Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)4
9Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)3
10Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)3
11Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)3
12Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)2
13Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)2
14Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits5:59:38
2Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR0:00:20
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
4Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:44
5Team Tibco-SVC0:02:23
6BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:02:36
7DNA Cycling p/b K40:02:38
8Trek-Red Truck Racing0:02:57
9SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Special0:04:05
10JAKROO Racing Team0:04:45
11LA Sweat0:04:51
12Team Ice Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing0:05:25
13ZOCA p/b Halo Sports0:05:41
14Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth0:06:04
15Roosters Biker's Edge0:06:07
16Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ60:06:37
17Sisterhood of Cycling0:07:11
18Fearless Femme p/b Haute0:09:29
19JetCycling Women's Elite0:18:39

