Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Tom Zirbel won the Big Bear time trial at the Redlands Bicycle Classic for the second consecutive year, but it was Silber Pro Cycling's Ryan Roth who rode into the yellow jersey of the overall leader during stage 2. Roth now leads Optum's Phil Gaimon by four seconds and Hincapie Racing's Dion Smith by six seconds.

BMW-Happy Tooth's Rhae Shaw won the women's stage, covering the 12.5km out-and-back course in 16:50. But like the mens race, it was the runner-up on the stage that took the overall lead. Optum's Jasmin Glaesser leads the race by three seconds over Allie Dragoo (Twenty16-ShoAir) and Amber Neben (Visit Dallas) heading into Friday's Yucaipa road race with its mountain-top finish in Oak Glen.

Zirbel lives up to favourite status

Optum’s Zirbel went into the race as the overall favourite on the course that has been used for the past three years. The big-engined time trial specialist finished second to teammate Chad Haga in 2013 and won the stage outright last year.

Although his time of 15:02 was six seconds slower than last year's winning mark, it was more than enough to give him the stage win by seven seconds over Roth and nine seconds over Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis).

“Coming into the week I was confident, but then yesterday that Highland circuit waxed me,” Zirbel told Cyclingnews. “Two years in a row I’ve just done awful there. So my confidence was definitely flagging. I didn’t know how my legs would recover today, but I guess it seemed OK.”

The out-and-back course on Big Bear Lake’s north shore is a mostly flat affair with several technical corners, but the biggest obstacle on Thursday was the headwind that hit riders on the outward half of the stage. Zirbel joked that the wind accounted for the six-second difference between his 2014 and 2015 rides.

“It felt really windy out there, but I think it was pretty windy last year too,” Zirbel said. “The best weather we had was that first year, but I’m going to say it was windier this year. That will make me feel better.”

Zirbel started the day 30 seconds off the overall race lead after his performance on stage 1, so despite his winning effort on Thursday, the leader’s jersey landed on the shoulders of Roth, who started the day 15th overall, part of a large group of riders who were 13 seconds behind overnight leader Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman). Roth new he had a chance to take the lead, but he didn’t set that as his top goal.

“It was in the back of my head, but mostly you just think about doing the best ride that you can on the stage, on the day, and whatever result comes out of it comes,” Roth said. “It wasn’t like I was thinking, ‘I’m going for yellow today.’ I just went for the best stage result possible.”

Team director Gord Fraser had special praise for team mechanic Doug Berner, who put together the squad’s time trial bikes at the last moment because they had been delayed offshore during the west coast port strike.

Roth and Silber now have the unenviable task of defending yellow on the difficult Yucaipa stage and the Oak Glen finish.

“I’m more of an all-around rider in my abilities, so tomorrow the climb is probably a it too hard for me,” Roth said. “But right now we’re happy with the stage result and just to have the yellow jersey.”

Stage win for Shaw, yellow for Glaesser

Shaw finished seventh in the UCI time trial world champiosnhips in 2011, but her results since then have been a mixed bag. She left no doubt who was the best time trialist at Redlands on Thursday, however, beating Glaesser by seven seconds and third-placed Allie Dragoo (Twenty16-ShoAir) by 10.

“It’s actually my first NRC win ever,” she told Cyclingnews before the women’s podium ceremony. “I usually come in second or third, so I’m really excited to be top step. I’m thrilled. It’s a great way to come back to racing - with a victory - so I’m super excited.”

As much as Shaw was thrilled by her result, Glaesser was equally surprised to be wearing yellow at the end of the day. The Canadian, who earned a bronze medal in the team pursuit at the London Olympics, admitted that she wasn’t expecting to come away from the stage as the race leader.

“I’ve had solid rides before,” she said. “I’ve never been on the podium, but I knew I had it in me to put together a good ride, and I’m glad I managed to do so today.”

Glaesser said she and her team will be ready to defend the jersey during Friday's stage up to Oak Glen.

“It’s a beautiful stage,” she said. “I’ve pre-ridden the course and I think it’s going to be a really exciting stage and really shake up the race. I’ll do what I can, and I definitely believe in my team, Optum Pro Cycling, to be able to keep the jersey, if not for me, then at least for the team.”

Optum director Pat McCarty said he expects Friday’s stage to be the most difficult of the race.

“We all know about Sunset [stage 5]," he said. "But I think there’s a little bit of unknown about tomorrow, which is going to make it a little more difficult tactically. But we clearly have the strongest team here, and I believe we have one of the strongest riders here in Jasmin Glaesser, so I think, for us, if we keep our ducks in a row, stay calm and things kind of go our way out there, I think we’re going to improve upon what we’ve done here already.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:15:02 2 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:08 3 Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:00:09 4 Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:00:12 5 Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 6 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:13 7 Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:17 8 Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:18 9 Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling) 10 Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:19 11 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:21 12 Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 13 David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 14 Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:00:23 15 Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 16 Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:24 17 Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team) 0:00:25 18 Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:00:27 19 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 20 Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 21 Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:28 22 James Peterman (Superissimo) 0:00:29 23 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:00:30 24 Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team) 25 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:00:31 26 Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 27 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:34 28 Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling) 29 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:35 30 Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:00:36 31 Andrew Clemence (Superissimo) 32 Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:38 33 Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 34 Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 35 Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:40 36 Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) 37 Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:42 38 Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 39 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) 40 Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:00:45 41 Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:00:46 42 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 43 Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 44 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:00:47 45 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:00:50 46 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:00:53 47 Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 48 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:55 49 Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling) 50 Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:00:56 51 Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling) 52 Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 0:00:57 53 Eamon Franck (iRT Racing) 54 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:58 55 Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 56 Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 57 Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:00:59 58 Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 59 George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling) 60 Samuel Cerruti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:00 61 Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:01:01 62 Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:01:02 63 Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 64 Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling) 65 Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:01:03 66 Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:01:04 67 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 68 Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:01:05 69 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 70 Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:01:06 71 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 72 Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:07 73 Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:01:08 74 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 75 Mat Stephens (Elevate Elite Cycling) 76 Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:01:09 77 Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:10 78 James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:11 79 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 80 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:01:13 81 Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 82 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 83 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 84 Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:01:14 85 Sam Bassetti (iRT Racing) 86 Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:01:16 87 Shawn Daurelio (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 88 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:01:17 89 Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:18 90 Paul Thomas (Superissimo) 0:01:19 91 Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 92 Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 93 Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team) 94 Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing) 95 Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team) 96 Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:01:20 97 Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:01:21 98 David Santos (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 99 Winston David (Lupus Racing Team) 0:01:22 100 Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team) 101 Brian MuCulloch (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:01:23 102 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 103 Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 104 Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor) 105 Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:24 106 Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:25 107 Eder Frayre (iRT Racing) 108 Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:01:26 109 Anthony Canevari (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 110 Chad Beyer (Superissimo) 111 Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team) 0:01:28 112 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:29 113 Sergio Escutia (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:01:30 114 Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 115 Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:01:33 116 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 117 Jason Lowndes (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:01:34 118 Luke Williams (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 119 Jake Silverberg (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:01:35 120 David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 121 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 122 Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:36 123 Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 124 Thorston Askervold (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 125 Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:01:37 126 Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:01:38 127 Rene Corella (iRT Racing) 128 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:01:39 129 Will Myers (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strav) 0:01:40 130 Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 131 Kennett Peterson (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:01:41 132 Nicholas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling) 133 Ian Moore (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:01:42 134 Quinn Keogh (Superissimo) 135 Sam Warford (Superissimo) 0:01:44 136 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:01:45 137 Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:01:46 138 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:01:47 139 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 140 Steven Wilssens (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 141 Casey Roth (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:01:48 142 Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:49 143 Tim Aiken (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 144 Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:50 145 Dennis Cottreau (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:01:52 146 Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:01:54 147 Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:01:56 148 Walton Brush (iRT Racing) 0:01:58 149 Erik Slack (iRT Racing) 150 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:02:01 151 Skyler Mackey (Elevate Elite Cycling) 152 Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:02:02 153 Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:02:03 154 Gera Medina (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:02:07 155 Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:02:08 156 Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:02:09 157 Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:02:12 158 Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:02:15 159 Conor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 160 Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team) 0:02:19 161 Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:02:20 162 Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 163 Brian Trafford (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:02:21 164 Jared Kessler (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 165 Olivier Brisebois (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:02:22 166 Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:02:23 167 Dominique Mayho (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:02:26 168 Chris Stastny (iRT Racing) 0:02:29 169 Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:32 170 Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 171 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:02:34 172 James Laberge (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:02:36 173 Gevan Samuel (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:02:40 174 Ezra Ward-Packard (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 175 Thomas Jondall (Superissimo) 0:02:47 176 Demis Aleman (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:02:48 177 Christian Parrett (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:02:51 178 Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:54 179 Reid McClure (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:57 180 Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:02:59 181 Brad Neagos (Lupus Racing Team) 182 Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:03:06 183 Daragh Campbell (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:03:15 OTL Chad Hartley (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) OTL Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) OTL Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) OTL Max Korus (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) OTL Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) OTL Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) OTL Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) OTL Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) OTL Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team) OTL William Buick (Superissimo) OTL Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 5 pts 2 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 3 3 Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 2 4 Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hincapie Racing Team 0:45:57 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:00:07 3 Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:15 4 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:36 6 ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factor 0:00:46 7 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S 0:00:55 8 Lupus Racing Team 0:01:02 9 Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa 0:01:10 10 Airgas Safeway Cycling Te 0:01:18 11 KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo 0:01:23 12 H & R Block Pro Cycling T 0:01:27 13 Superissimo 0:01:34 14 Elevate Elite Cycling 0:01:36 15 California Giant / Specia 0:01:37 16 GS Ciao Cycling 0:01:40 17 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - 0:01:53 18 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:02:02 19 Garneau - Quebecor 0:02:38 20 iRT Racing 0:02:40 21 Astellas Cycling Team 0:03:05 22 Hagens Berman U-23 Team 0:03:07 23 Ride with Rendall P/B Bie 0:03:52 24 Champion Systems - Stan's 0:04:15 25 Team Novo Nordisk Develop 0:07:15

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 2:22:53 2 Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:00:04 3 Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:06 4 Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:10 5 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:13 6 Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:16 8 Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:17 9 Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:00:18 10 Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:00:20 12 Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:23 13 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling) 14 Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 15 Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:00:25 16 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:26 17 Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:00:27 18 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:28 19 Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:00:30 20 Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 21 Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 22 Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:00:31 23 Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team) 0:00:38 24 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 25 Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 26 Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:00:43 27 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 28 Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:45 29 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 30 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:00:47 31 Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:00:48 32 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:52 33 Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:00:53 34 Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) 35 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:55 36 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:56 37 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:58 38 Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:01:03 39 Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:01:04 40 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:01:05 41 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 42 Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:01:06 43 Sam Bassetti (iRT Racing) 44 Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:01:07 45 Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:01:11 46 Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:01:12 47 Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:01:15 48 Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:01:17 49 Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team) 50 Eder Frayre (iRT Racing) 0:01:18 51 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 52 Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:26 53 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:27 54 Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team) 55 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 56 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:01:28 57 Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:01:30 58 James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:31 59 Chad Beyer (Superissimo) 0:01:33 60 Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:01:36 61 Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:38 62 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:42 63 Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:43 64 Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:01:44 65 Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:01:46 66 Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing) 0:01:47 67 James Peterman (Superissimo) 0:01:50 68 Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:01:52 69 David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 70 Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:01 71 Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:07 72 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:10 73 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:02:13 74 Gera Medina (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:02:14 75 Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling) 76 Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:02:15 77 Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:02:16 78 Walton Brush (iRT Racing) 79 Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:02:17 80 David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:02:23 81 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:02:25 82 Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:02:29 83 Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:02:32 84 Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 0:02:33 85 Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:34 86 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:02:41 87 Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:02:45 88 Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:02:50 89 Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:02:51 90 Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:02:52 91 Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:02:56 92 Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:03:01 93 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:03:04 94 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:03:06 95 Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:03:07 96 Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:03:14 97 Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:03:20 98 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:03:22 99 Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:03:23 100 Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:24 101 Andrew Clemence (Superissimo) 0:03:26 102 Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 0:03:27 103 Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:03:34 104 Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:03:37 105 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:03:42 106 Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:03:47 107 George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:03:48 108 Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:03:53 109 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:03:54 110 Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:04:05 111 Shawn Daurelio (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:04:06 112 Tim Aiken (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 113 Dominique Mayho (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:04:13 114 Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:04:16 115 Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:04:19 116 Luke Williams (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:04:24 117 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 118 Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:04:27 119 Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling) 120 Rene Corella (iRT Racing) 0:04:28 121 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:04:29 122 Kennett Peterson (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:04:30 123 Ian Moore (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:04:31 124 Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:04:32 125 Sam Warford (Superissimo) 0:04:33 126 Casey Roth (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:04:38 127 Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized) 128 Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:04:45 129 James Laberge (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 130 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:04:51 131 Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor) 132 Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:05:00 133 Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:05:01 134 Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:05:03 135 Jared Kessler (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:05:11 136 Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:05:12 137 Anthony Canevari (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:05:15 138 Brian MuCulloch (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 139 Chris Stastny (iRT Racing) 0:05:37 140 Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:05:47 141 Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 142 Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:05:53 143 Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:05:56 144 Thomas Jondall (Superissimo) 145 Nicholas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:06:19 146 Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:06:21 147 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:06:24 148 Gevan Samuel (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:06:35 149 Demis Aleman (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:06:59 150 Samuel Cerruti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:07:08 151 Paul Thomas (Superissimo) 152 Steven Wilssens (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:07:14 153 Jason Lowndes (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:07:28 154 Jake Silverberg (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:07:47 155 Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:08:51 156 Conor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:09:34 157 Quinn Keogh (Superissimo) 0:09:50 158 Sergio Escutia (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:10:02 159 Olivier Brisebois (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:10:30 160 Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:10:34 161 Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:11:05 162 Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:11:07 163 Brad Neagos (Lupus Racing Team) 0:11:20 164 Will Myers (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strav) 0:11:36 165 Winston David (Lupus Racing Team) 0:12:00 166 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:12:38 167 Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team) 0:12:57 168 Skyler Mackey (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:13:20 169 David Santos (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:13:46 170 Christian Parrett (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:14:09 171 Dennis Cottreau (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:14:17 172 Mat Stephens (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:16:08 173 Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team) 0:16:28 174 Erik Slack (iRT Racing) 0:16:59 175 Thorston Askervold (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:17:27 176 Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:17:37 177 Brian Trafford (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:18:11 178 Daragh Campbell (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:18:15 179 Reid McClure (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:18:47 180 Eamon Franck (iRT Racing) 0:18:57 181 Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:19:18 182 Ezra Ward-Packard (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:20:23 183 Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:20:37

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 12 pts 2 Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 7 3 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 7 4 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 7 5 Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 5 6 Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized) 5 7 Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 5 8 Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) 4 9 Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team) 4 10 Dominique Mayho (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 4 11 Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 4 12 Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 3 13 Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team) 3 14 Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 3 15 Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 3 16 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2 17 Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team) 2 18 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team) 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hincapie Racing Team 7:09:06 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:00:07 3 Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:30 4 Team Smartstop Pro Cyclin 0:00:33 5 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:36 6 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S 0:00:52 7 GS Ciao Cycling 0:01:40 8 Airgas Safeway Cycling Te 0:02:01 9 KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo 0:02:12 10 California Giant / Specia 0:02:24 11 ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factor 0:02:42 12 Elevate Elite Cycling 0:02:54 13 Lupus Racing Team 0:02:59 14 iRT Racing 0:03:06 15 H & R Block Pro Cycling T 0:03:24 16 Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa 0:03:35 17 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:03:36 18 Astellas Cycling Team 0:03:41 19 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - 0:04:24 20 Hagens Berman U-23 Team 0:05:10 21 Superissimo 0:06:15 22 Garneau - Quebecor 0:06:36 23 Ride with Rendall P/B Bie 0:09:05 24 Champion Systems - Stan's 0:09:48 25 Team Novo Nordisk Develop 0:46:37

Women stage two result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:16:51 2 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:08 3 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:00:11 4 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:00:12 5 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:15 6 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:17 7 Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:21 8 Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:26 9 Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team) 10 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:00:27 11 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 12 Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 13 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:00:32 15 Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:00:35 16 Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 0:00:36 17 Teresa Casas (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 18 Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 19 BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:00:41 20 Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 21 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:00:43 22 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:44 23 Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 24 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:00:45 25 Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC) 26 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC) 27 Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:46 28 Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:50 29 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:00:53 30 Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:00:54 31 Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:00:57 32 Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:00:58 33 Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:00:59 34 Justine Clift (Roosters Biker's Edge) 35 Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:01:00 36 Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:01:01 37 Amber Pierce (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:01:02 38 Heather Balbier (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:01:03 39 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 40 Joanna Dahl (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:01:06 41 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 42 Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:01:09 43 Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 44 Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:01:10 45 Anika Todd (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:01:16 46 Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:01:17 47 Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:01:21 48 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:01:22 49 Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:01:23 50 Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:01:24 51 Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 52 Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:01:25 53 Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:01:27 54 Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge) 55 Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:01:31 56 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 57 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:32 58 Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:01:33 59 Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 60 Jessica Cerra (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:01:36 61 Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:01:37 62 Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 63 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:01:38 64 Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:01:39 65 Catheri Dessureault (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 66 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 67 Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:01:42 68 Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team) 69 Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 70 Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat) 71 ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 72 Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:01:43 73 Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 74 Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:01:44 75 Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:01:46 76 Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 77 Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:01:47 78 Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 79 Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:01:48 80 Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:01:49 81 Alici AllenBuerger (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 82 Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:01:50 83 Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat) 0:01:51 84 Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:01:53 85 Suzanne Dupee (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:01:54 86 Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:01:55 87 Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 88 Allison Arensman (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 89 Kemille King (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:01:57 90 Jessy Uebelhart (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 91 Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:01:58 92 Joanie Caron (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 93 Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:01:59 94 Kat Salthouse (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:02:00 95 Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:02:01 96 Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat) 0:02:05 97 Kaytie Scott (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:02:09 98 Emily Matheu (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:02:15 99 Michelle Khare (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:02:20 100 Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:02:21 101 Amanda Seigle (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:02:22 102 Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:02:28 103 Carrie Cartmill (Roosters Biker's Edge) 104 Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:02:30 105 Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:02:33 106 Catherin Fegan-Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:02:38 107 Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:02:40 108 Suzanne Hamilton (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:02:41 109 Christi Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:02:42 110 Kim Nida (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:02:44 111 Chane Jonker (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 0:02:47 112 Starla Teddergreen (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:02:48 113 Denise Mueller (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:02:49 114 Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat) 115 Jennifer Vollmer (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:02:50 116 Irena Ossola (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:02:55 117 Amelia Tanner (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 0:03:00 118 Angelica Frayre (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:03:03 119 Lenore Pipes (LA Sweat) 0:03:04 120 Alexa Perez (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 0:03:05 121 Jenny Rios (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:03:06 122 Ivie Crawford (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 0:03:18 123 Vikki Appel (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:03:36 124 Priscilla Calderon (LA Sweat) 125 Raegan Lunsford (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:03:38 126 Elizabeth Caldwell (LA Sweat) 0:03:44 127 Solymar Rivera (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 0:03:53 128 Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:03:57 129 Karen Sierra (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:04:21 DNF Meghan Grant (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 5 pts 2 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 2 4 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:51:23 2 Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:00:09 3 Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR 0:00:20 4 Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:42 5 Team Tibco-SVC 0:01:36 6 Trek-Red Truck Racing 0:02:08 7 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:02:12 8 BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:13 9 JAKROO Racing Team 0:02:21 10 Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth 0:02:27 11 Roosters Biker's Edge 0:02:54 12 ZOCA p/b Halo Sports 0:03:03 13 JetCycling Women's Elite 0:03:06 14 Sisterhood of Cycling 0:03:18 15 SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Special 0:03:22 16 Team Ice Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racinh 0:03:32 17 LA Sweat 0:03:43 18 Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6 0:05:01 19 Fearless Femme p/b Haute 0:05:17

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1:59:40 2 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:00:03 4 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:12 5 Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:00:13 6 Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:00:17 7 Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:19 8 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:22 9 Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:34 10 Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:37 11 Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 0:00:39 12 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:40 13 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:00:43 14 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 0:00:47 15 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:51 16 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:00:56 18 Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:00:58 19 Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:01:04 20 Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:05 21 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:01:06 22 Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:07 23 Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:01:09 24 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:01:14 25 Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:01:15 26 Teresa Casas (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 0:01:19 28 Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:01:22 30 Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:01:23 32 Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:01:24 33 Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:01:25 34 Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:01:30 35 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:31 36 Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 37 Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 38 Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:01:33 39 Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:01:38 40 Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 41 Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:39 42 Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:01:42 43 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:01:45 44 Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:01:46 45 Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:01:48 46 Justine Clift (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:01:50 47 Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:01:56 48 Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:01:58 49 Heather Balbier (Sisterhood of Cycling) 50 Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:02:02 51 Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:02:03 52 Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat) 0:02:04 53 Joanna Dahl (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:02:09 54 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:02:10 55 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 56 Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:02:12 57 Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge) 58 Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 59 Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:02:15 60 Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:02:16 61 Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:02:18 62 Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:02:19 63 Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:02:25 64 Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 65 Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:02:27 66 ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:02:28 67 Anika Todd (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:02:31 68 Jessica Cerra (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 69 Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:02:34 70 Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:02:43 71 Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat) 0:02:45 72 Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:02:54 73 Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:03:06 74 Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:03:08 75 Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:03:10 76 Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:03:14 77 Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:03:25 78 Christi Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:03:31 79 Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat) 0:03:37 80 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:43 81 Jessy Uebelhart (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:03:53 82 Starla Teddergreen (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:04:06 83 Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:04:20 84 Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling) 85 Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:04:23 86 Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:05:04 87 Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 88 Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat) 0:06:58 89 Amber Pierce (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:12:19 90 Catheri Dessureault (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:12:56 91 Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:13:00 92 Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:13:05 93 Joanie Caron (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:13:15 94 Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:13:16 95 Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:13:18 96 BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:13:23 97 Carrie Cartmill (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:13:45 98 Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:13:47 99 Lenore Pipes (LA Sweat) 0:14:21 100 Jenny Rios (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:14:23 101 Alici AllenBuerger (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:14:31 102 Allison Arensman (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:14:37 103 Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:14:58 104 Irena Ossola (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:15:38 105 Kemille King (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:16:29 106 Emily Matheu (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:16:47 107 Amanda Seigle (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:16:54 108 Angelica Frayre (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:17:35 109 Alexa Perez (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 0:17:37 110 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:17:45 111 Vikki Appel (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:18:08 112 Solymar Rivera (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 0:18:25 113 Kaytie Scott (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:19:08 114 Suzanne Dupee (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:22:18 115 Kat Salthouse (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:22:25 116 Michelle Khare (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:22:44 117 Catherin Fegan-Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:23:02 118 Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:23:04 119 Suzanne Hamilton (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:23:05 120 Kim Nida (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:23:08 121 Chane Jonker (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 0:23:11 122 Denise Mueller (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:23:13 123 Jennifer Vollmer (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:23:15 124 Amelia Tanner (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 0:23:24 125 Ivie Crawford (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 0:23:42 126 Priscilla Calderon (LA Sweat) 0:24:00 127 Raegan Lunsford (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:24:03 128 Elizabeth Caldwell (LA Sweat) 0:24:08 129 Karen Sierra (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:24:45

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 pts 2 Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 7 3 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 5 4 Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 5 5 Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC) 5 6 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 7 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 4 8 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 4 9 Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 3 10 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 3 11 Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 3 12 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 2 13 Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 2 14 Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC) 2