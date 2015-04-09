Zirbel, Shaw win Redlands Big Bear time trial
Roth, Glaesser take overall race leads
Stage 2: Big Bear Lake (ITT) -
Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Tom Zirbel won the Big Bear time trial at the Redlands Bicycle Classic for the second consecutive year, but it was Silber Pro Cycling's Ryan Roth who rode into the yellow jersey of the overall leader during stage 2. Roth now leads Optum's Phil Gaimon by four seconds and Hincapie Racing's Dion Smith by six seconds.
BMW-Happy Tooth's Rhae Shaw won the women's stage, covering the 12.5km out-and-back course in 16:50. But like the mens race, it was the runner-up on the stage that took the overall lead. Optum's Jasmin Glaesser leads the race by three seconds over Allie Dragoo (Twenty16-ShoAir) and Amber Neben (Visit Dallas) heading into Friday's Yucaipa road race with its mountain-top finish in Oak Glen.
Zirbel lives up to favourite status
Optum’s Zirbel went into the race as the overall favourite on the course that has been used for the past three years. The big-engined time trial specialist finished second to teammate Chad Haga in 2013 and won the stage outright last year.
Although his time of 15:02 was six seconds slower than last year's winning mark, it was more than enough to give him the stage win by seven seconds over Roth and nine seconds over Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis).
“Coming into the week I was confident, but then yesterday that Highland circuit waxed me,” Zirbel told Cyclingnews. “Two years in a row I’ve just done awful there. So my confidence was definitely flagging. I didn’t know how my legs would recover today, but I guess it seemed OK.”
The out-and-back course on Big Bear Lake’s north shore is a mostly flat affair with several technical corners, but the biggest obstacle on Thursday was the headwind that hit riders on the outward half of the stage. Zirbel joked that the wind accounted for the six-second difference between his 2014 and 2015 rides.
“It felt really windy out there, but I think it was pretty windy last year too,” Zirbel said. “The best weather we had was that first year, but I’m going to say it was windier this year. That will make me feel better.”
Zirbel started the day 30 seconds off the overall race lead after his performance on stage 1, so despite his winning effort on Thursday, the leader’s jersey landed on the shoulders of Roth, who started the day 15th overall, part of a large group of riders who were 13 seconds behind overnight leader Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman). Roth new he had a chance to take the lead, but he didn’t set that as his top goal.
“It was in the back of my head, but mostly you just think about doing the best ride that you can on the stage, on the day, and whatever result comes out of it comes,” Roth said. “It wasn’t like I was thinking, ‘I’m going for yellow today.’ I just went for the best stage result possible.”
Team director Gord Fraser had special praise for team mechanic Doug Berner, who put together the squad’s time trial bikes at the last moment because they had been delayed offshore during the west coast port strike.
Roth and Silber now have the unenviable task of defending yellow on the difficult Yucaipa stage and the Oak Glen finish.
“I’m more of an all-around rider in my abilities, so tomorrow the climb is probably a it too hard for me,” Roth said. “But right now we’re happy with the stage result and just to have the yellow jersey.”
Stage win for Shaw, yellow for Glaesser
Shaw finished seventh in the UCI time trial world champiosnhips in 2011, but her results since then have been a mixed bag. She left no doubt who was the best time trialist at Redlands on Thursday, however, beating Glaesser by seven seconds and third-placed Allie Dragoo (Twenty16-ShoAir) by 10.
“It’s actually my first NRC win ever,” she told Cyclingnews before the women’s podium ceremony. “I usually come in second or third, so I’m really excited to be top step. I’m thrilled. It’s a great way to come back to racing - with a victory - so I’m super excited.”
As much as Shaw was thrilled by her result, Glaesser was equally surprised to be wearing yellow at the end of the day. The Canadian, who earned a bronze medal in the team pursuit at the London Olympics, admitted that she wasn’t expecting to come away from the stage as the race leader.
“I’ve had solid rides before,” she said. “I’ve never been on the podium, but I knew I had it in me to put together a good ride, and I’m glad I managed to do so today.”
Glaesser said she and her team will be ready to defend the jersey during Friday's stage up to Oak Glen.
“It’s a beautiful stage,” she said. “I’ve pre-ridden the course and I think it’s going to be a really exciting stage and really shake up the race. I’ll do what I can, and I definitely believe in my team, Optum Pro Cycling, to be able to keep the jersey, if not for me, then at least for the team.”
Optum director Pat McCarty said he expects Friday’s stage to be the most difficult of the race.
“We all know about Sunset [stage 5]," he said. "But I think there’s a little bit of unknown about tomorrow, which is going to make it a little more difficult tactically. But we clearly have the strongest team here, and I believe we have one of the strongest riders here in Jasmin Glaesser, so I think, for us, if we keep our ducks in a row, stay calm and things kind of go our way out there, I think we’re going to improve upon what we’ve done here already.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:15:02
|2
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:08
|3
|Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:00:09
|4
|Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:00:12
|5
|Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|6
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:00:13
|7
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:00:17
|8
|Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:18
|9
|Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling)
|10
|Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:00:19
|11
|Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:21
|12
|Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|13
|David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|14
|Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:00:23
|15
|Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|16
|Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:24
|17
|Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:25
|18
|Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:00:27
|19
|Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|20
|Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|21
|Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:00:28
|22
|James Peterman (Superissimo)
|0:00:29
|23
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:00:30
|24
|Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team)
|25
|Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:00:31
|26
|Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|27
|Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:00:34
|28
|Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|29
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:35
|30
|Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:00:36
|31
|Andrew Clemence (Superissimo)
|32
|Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:38
|33
|Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|34
|Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|35
|Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:40
|36
|Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
|37
|Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:42
|38
|Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|39
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)
|40
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:00:45
|41
|Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:00:46
|42
|Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|43
|Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|44
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:00:47
|45
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:00:50
|46
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:00:53
|47
|Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|48
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:55
|49
|Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|50
|Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:00:56
|51
|Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|52
|Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:57
|53
|Eamon Franck (iRT Racing)
|54
|Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:58
|55
|Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|56
|Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|57
|Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:00:59
|58
|Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
|59
|George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling)
|60
|Samuel Cerruti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:00
|61
|Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:01:01
|62
|Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:01:02
|63
|Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|64
|Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|65
|Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:01:03
|66
|Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:01:04
|67
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
|68
|Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:01:05
|69
|Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|70
|Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:01:06
|71
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|72
|Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:07
|73
|Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:01:08
|74
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|75
|Mat Stephens (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|76
|Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:01:09
|77
|Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:10
|78
|James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:11
|79
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|80
|Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:01:13
|81
|Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|82
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|83
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|84
|Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:01:14
|85
|Sam Bassetti (iRT Racing)
|86
|Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:16
|87
|Shawn Daurelio (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|88
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:01:17
|89
|Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:01:18
|90
|Paul Thomas (Superissimo)
|0:01:19
|91
|Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|92
|Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|93
|Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)
|94
|Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)
|95
|Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)
|96
|Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:01:20
|97
|Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:01:21
|98
|David Santos (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|99
|Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:01:22
|100
|Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)
|101
|Brian MuCulloch (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:01:23
|102
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|103
|Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|104
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor)
|105
|Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:24
|106
|Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:01:25
|107
|Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)
|108
|Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:01:26
|109
|Anthony Canevari (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|110
|Chad Beyer (Superissimo)
|111
|Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:01:28
|112
|Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:29
|113
|Sergio Escutia (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:01:30
|114
|Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|115
|Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:01:33
|116
|Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|117
|Jason Lowndes (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:01:34
|118
|Luke Williams (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|119
|Jake Silverberg (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:35
|120
|David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|121
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|122
|Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:36
|123
|Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|124
|Thorston Askervold (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|125
|Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:01:37
|126
|Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:01:38
|127
|Rene Corella (iRT Racing)
|128
|Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:01:39
|129
|Will Myers (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strav)
|0:01:40
|130
|Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|131
|Kennett Peterson (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:01:41
|132
|Nicholas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
|133
|Ian Moore (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:01:42
|134
|Quinn Keogh (Superissimo)
|135
|Sam Warford (Superissimo)
|0:01:44
|136
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:01:45
|137
|Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:01:46
|138
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:01:47
|139
|Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|140
|Steven Wilssens (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|141
|Casey Roth (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:01:48
|142
|Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:01:49
|143
|Tim Aiken (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|144
|Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:01:50
|145
|Dennis Cottreau (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:01:52
|146
|Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:01:54
|147
|Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:01:56
|148
|Walton Brush (iRT Racing)
|0:01:58
|149
|Erik Slack (iRT Racing)
|150
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:02:01
|151
|Skyler Mackey (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|152
|Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:02:02
|153
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:02:03
|154
|Gera Medina (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:02:07
|155
|Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:02:08
|156
|Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:02:09
|157
|Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:02:12
|158
|Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:02:15
|159
|Conor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|160
|Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:02:19
|161
|Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:02:20
|162
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|163
|Brian Trafford (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:02:21
|164
|Jared Kessler (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|165
|Olivier Brisebois (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:02:22
|166
|Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:02:23
|167
|Dominique Mayho (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:02:26
|168
|Chris Stastny (iRT Racing)
|0:02:29
|169
|Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:32
|170
|Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|171
|Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:02:34
|172
|James Laberge (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:02:36
|173
|Gevan Samuel (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:02:40
|174
|Ezra Ward-Packard (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|175
|Thomas Jondall (Superissimo)
|0:02:47
|176
|Demis Aleman (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:02:48
|177
|Christian Parrett (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:02:51
|178
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:54
|179
|Reid McClure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:57
|180
|Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:02:59
|181
|Brad Neagos (Lupus Racing Team)
|182
|Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:03:06
|183
|Daragh Campbell (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:03:15
|OTL
|Chad Hartley (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|OTL
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|OTL
|Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|OTL
|Max Korus (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|OTL
|Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|OTL
|Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|OTL
|Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
|OTL
|Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|OTL
|Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team)
|OTL
|William Buick (Superissimo)
|OTL
|Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|5
|pts
|2
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|3
|3
|Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|2
|4
|Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:45:57
|2
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:00:07
|3
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|4
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:36
|6
|ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factor
|0:00:46
|7
|Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S
|0:00:55
|8
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:02
|9
|Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa
|0:01:10
|10
|Airgas Safeway Cycling Te
|0:01:18
|11
|KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:01:23
|12
|H & R Block Pro Cycling T
|0:01:27
|13
|Superissimo
|0:01:34
|14
|Elevate Elite Cycling
|0:01:36
|15
|California Giant / Specia
|0:01:37
|16
|GS Ciao Cycling
|0:01:40
|17
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro -
|0:01:53
|18
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:02:02
|19
|Garneau - Quebecor
|0:02:38
|20
|iRT Racing
|0:02:40
|21
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|22
|Hagens Berman U-23 Team
|0:03:07
|23
|Ride with Rendall P/B Bie
|0:03:52
|24
|Champion Systems - Stan's
|0:04:15
|25
|Team Novo Nordisk Develop
|0:07:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|2:22:53
|2
|Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:00:04
|3
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:00:06
|4
|Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10
|5
|Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:13
|6
|Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:16
|8
|Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:17
|9
|Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:00:18
|10
|Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:00:20
|12
|Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:23
|13
|Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling)
|14
|Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|15
|Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:00:25
|16
|Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:00:26
|17
|Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:00:27
|18
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:28
|19
|Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:00:30
|20
|Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|21
|Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|22
|Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:00:31
|23
|Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:38
|24
|Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|25
|Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|26
|Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:00:43
|27
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|28
|Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:45
|29
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|30
|Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:00:47
|31
|Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:00:48
|32
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:52
|33
|Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:00:53
|34
|Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
|35
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:00:55
|36
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:56
|37
|Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:58
|38
|Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:01:03
|39
|Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:01:04
|40
|Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:01:05
|41
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|42
|Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:01:06
|43
|Sam Bassetti (iRT Racing)
|44
|Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:01:07
|45
|Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:01:11
|46
|Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:12
|47
|Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:01:15
|48
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:01:17
|49
|Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team)
|50
|Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)
|0:01:18
|51
|Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
|52
|Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:26
|53
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:01:27
|54
|Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)
|55
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|56
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:01:28
|57
|Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:01:30
|58
|James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:31
|59
|Chad Beyer (Superissimo)
|0:01:33
|60
|Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:01:36
|61
|Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:01:38
|62
|Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:42
|63
|Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:43
|64
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:01:44
|65
|Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:01:46
|66
|Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)
|0:01:47
|67
|James Peterman (Superissimo)
|0:01:50
|68
|Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:01:52
|69
|David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|70
|Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:01
|71
|Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:02:07
|72
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:02:10
|73
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:02:13
|74
|Gera Medina (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:02:14
|75
|Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling)
|76
|Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:02:15
|77
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:02:16
|78
|Walton Brush (iRT Racing)
|79
|Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:02:17
|80
|David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:02:23
|81
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:02:25
|82
|Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:02:29
|83
|Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:02:32
|84
|Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:02:33
|85
|Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:34
|86
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:02:41
|87
|Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:02:45
|88
|Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:02:50
|89
|Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:02:51
|90
|Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:02:52
|91
|Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:02:56
|92
|Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:03:01
|93
|Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:03:04
|94
|Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:03:06
|95
|Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:03:07
|96
|Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:03:14
|97
|Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:03:20
|98
|Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:03:22
|99
|Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:03:23
|100
|Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:24
|101
|Andrew Clemence (Superissimo)
|0:03:26
|102
|Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:03:27
|103
|Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:03:34
|104
|Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:03:37
|105
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:03:42
|106
|Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:03:47
|107
|George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:03:48
|108
|Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:03:53
|109
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:03:54
|110
|Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:04:05
|111
|Shawn Daurelio (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:04:06
|112
|Tim Aiken (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|113
|Dominique Mayho (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:04:13
|114
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:04:16
|115
|Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:04:19
|116
|Luke Williams (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:04:24
|117
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|118
|Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:04:27
|119
|Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|120
|Rene Corella (iRT Racing)
|0:04:28
|121
|Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:04:29
|122
|Kennett Peterson (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:04:30
|123
|Ian Moore (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:04:31
|124
|Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:32
|125
|Sam Warford (Superissimo)
|0:04:33
|126
|Casey Roth (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:04:38
|127
|Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized)
|128
|Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:04:45
|129
|James Laberge (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|130
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:04:51
|131
|Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor)
|132
|Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:05:00
|133
|Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:05:01
|134
|Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:05:03
|135
|Jared Kessler (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:05:11
|136
|Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:05:12
|137
|Anthony Canevari (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:05:15
|138
|Brian MuCulloch (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|139
|Chris Stastny (iRT Racing)
|0:05:37
|140
|Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:05:47
|141
|Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|142
|Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:05:53
|143
|Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:05:56
|144
|Thomas Jondall (Superissimo)
|145
|Nicholas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:06:19
|146
|Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:06:21
|147
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:06:24
|148
|Gevan Samuel (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:06:35
|149
|Demis Aleman (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:06:59
|150
|Samuel Cerruti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:07:08
|151
|Paul Thomas (Superissimo)
|152
|Steven Wilssens (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:07:14
|153
|Jason Lowndes (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:07:28
|154
|Jake Silverberg (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:07:47
|155
|Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:08:51
|156
|Conor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:09:34
|157
|Quinn Keogh (Superissimo)
|0:09:50
|158
|Sergio Escutia (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:10:02
|159
|Olivier Brisebois (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:10:30
|160
|Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:10:34
|161
|Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:11:05
|162
|Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:11:07
|163
|Brad Neagos (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:11:20
|164
|Will Myers (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strav)
|0:11:36
|165
|Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:12:00
|166
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:12:38
|167
|Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:12:57
|168
|Skyler Mackey (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:13:20
|169
|David Santos (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:13:46
|170
|Christian Parrett (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:14:09
|171
|Dennis Cottreau (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:14:17
|172
|Mat Stephens (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:16:08
|173
|Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:16:28
|174
|Erik Slack (iRT Racing)
|0:16:59
|175
|Thorston Askervold (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:17:27
|176
|Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:17:37
|177
|Brian Trafford (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:18:11
|178
|Daragh Campbell (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:18:15
|179
|Reid McClure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:18:47
|180
|Eamon Franck (iRT Racing)
|0:18:57
|181
|Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:19:18
|182
|Ezra Ward-Packard (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:20:23
|183
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:20:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|12
|pts
|2
|Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|7
|3
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|7
|4
|Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
|7
|5
|Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|5
|6
|Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)
|5
|7
|Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|5
|8
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)
|4
|9
|Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team)
|4
|10
|Dominique Mayho (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|4
|11
|Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|4
|12
|Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|3
|13
|Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)
|3
|14
|Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|3
|15
|Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|3
|16
|Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|2
|17
|Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)
|2
|18
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hincapie Racing Team
|7:09:06
|2
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:00:07
|3
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|4
|Team Smartstop Pro Cyclin
|0:00:33
|5
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:36
|6
|Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S
|0:00:52
|7
|GS Ciao Cycling
|0:01:40
|8
|Airgas Safeway Cycling Te
|0:02:01
|9
|KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:02:12
|10
|California Giant / Specia
|0:02:24
|11
|ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factor
|0:02:42
|12
|Elevate Elite Cycling
|0:02:54
|13
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:59
|14
|iRT Racing
|0:03:06
|15
|H & R Block Pro Cycling T
|0:03:24
|16
|Team Mike's Bike p/b Equa
|0:03:35
|17
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:03:36
|18
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|19
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro -
|0:04:24
|20
|Hagens Berman U-23 Team
|0:05:10
|21
|Superissimo
|0:06:15
|22
|Garneau - Quebecor
|0:06:36
|23
|Ride with Rendall P/B Bie
|0:09:05
|24
|Champion Systems - Stan's
|0:09:48
|25
|Team Novo Nordisk Develop
|0:46:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:16:51
|2
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:08
|3
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:00:11
|4
|Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:00:12
|5
|Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:15
|6
|Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:17
|7
|Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:21
|8
|Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:26
|9
|Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team)
|10
|Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:00:27
|11
|Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|12
|Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|14
|Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|0:00:32
|15
|Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:00:35
|16
|Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|0:00:36
|17
|Teresa Casas (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|18
|Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|19
|BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:00:41
|20
|Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|21
|Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:00:43
|22
|Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:44
|23
|Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|24
|Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:00:45
|25
|Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)
|26
|Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)
|27
|Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:46
|28
|Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:50
|29
|Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:00:53
|30
|Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|0:00:54
|31
|Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:00:57
|32
|Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:00:58
|33
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:00:59
|34
|Justine Clift (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|35
|Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:01:00
|36
|Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:01:01
|37
|Amber Pierce (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|0:01:02
|38
|Heather Balbier (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:01:03
|39
|Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)
|40
|Joanna Dahl (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:01:06
|41
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|42
|Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:01:09
|43
|Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|44
|Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:01:10
|45
|Anika Todd (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:01:16
|46
|Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:01:17
|47
|Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|0:01:21
|48
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:01:22
|49
|Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:01:23
|50
|Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:01:24
|51
|Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|52
|Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:01:25
|53
|Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|0:01:27
|54
|Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|55
|Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:01:31
|56
|Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|57
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:32
|58
|Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:01:33
|59
|Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|60
|Jessica Cerra (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:01:36
|61
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:01:37
|62
|Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|63
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:01:38
|64
|Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:01:39
|65
|Catheri Dessureault (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|66
|Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|67
|Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:01:42
|68
|Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)
|69
|Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|70
|Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat)
|71
|ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|72
|Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:01:43
|73
|Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|74
|Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:01:44
|75
|Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:01:46
|76
|Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|77
|Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:01:47
|78
|Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|79
|Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|0:01:48
|80
|Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|0:01:49
|81
|Alici AllenBuerger (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|82
|Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:01:50
|83
|Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)
|0:01:51
|84
|Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|0:01:53
|85
|Suzanne Dupee (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|0:01:54
|86
|Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:01:55
|87
|Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|88
|Allison Arensman (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|89
|Kemille King (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:01:57
|90
|Jessy Uebelhart (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|91
|Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:01:58
|92
|Joanie Caron (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|93
|Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:01:59
|94
|Kat Salthouse (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|0:02:00
|95
|Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:02:01
|96
|Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat)
|0:02:05
|97
|Kaytie Scott (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|0:02:09
|98
|Emily Matheu (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:02:15
|99
|Michelle Khare (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:02:20
|100
|Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:02:21
|101
|Amanda Seigle (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:02:22
|102
|Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|0:02:28
|103
|Carrie Cartmill (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|104
|Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|0:02:30
|105
|Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:02:33
|106
|Catherin Fegan-Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:02:38
|107
|Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:02:40
|108
|Suzanne Hamilton (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:02:41
|109
|Christi Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|0:02:42
|110
|Kim Nida (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:02:44
|111
|Chane Jonker (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|0:02:47
|112
|Starla Teddergreen (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|0:02:48
|113
|Denise Mueller (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:02:49
|114
|Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat)
|115
|Jennifer Vollmer (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|0:02:50
|116
|Irena Ossola (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|0:02:55
|117
|Amelia Tanner (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|0:03:00
|118
|Angelica Frayre (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:03:03
|119
|Lenore Pipes (LA Sweat)
|0:03:04
|120
|Alexa Perez (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|0:03:05
|121
|Jenny Rios (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:03:06
|122
|Ivie Crawford (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|0:03:18
|123
|Vikki Appel (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:03:36
|124
|Priscilla Calderon (LA Sweat)
|125
|Raegan Lunsford (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:03:38
|126
|Elizabeth Caldwell (LA Sweat)
|0:03:44
|127
|Solymar Rivera (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|0:03:53
|128
|Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:03:57
|129
|Karen Sierra (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:04:21
|DNF
|Meghan Grant (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|5
|pts
|2
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|3
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|2
|4
|Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:23
|2
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:00:09
|3
|Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR
|0:00:20
|4
|Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:42
|5
|Team Tibco-SVC
|0:01:36
|6
|Trek-Red Truck Racing
|0:02:08
|7
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:02:12
|8
|BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:02:13
|9
|JAKROO Racing Team
|0:02:21
|10
|Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth
|0:02:27
|11
|Roosters Biker's Edge
|0:02:54
|12
|ZOCA p/b Halo Sports
|0:03:03
|13
|JetCycling Women's Elite
|0:03:06
|14
|Sisterhood of Cycling
|0:03:18
|15
|SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Special
|0:03:22
|16
|Team Ice Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racinh
|0:03:32
|17
|LA Sweat
|0:03:43
|18
|Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6
|0:05:01
|19
|Fearless Femme p/b Haute
|0:05:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1:59:40
|2
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:00:03
|4
|Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:12
|5
|Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:00:13
|6
|Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:00:17
|7
|Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:19
|8
|Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:22
|9
|Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:34
|10
|Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:37
|11
|Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|0:00:39
|12
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:40
|13
|Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:00:43
|14
|Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)
|0:00:47
|15
|Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:51
|16
|Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:00:56
|18
|Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:00:58
|19
|Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:01:04
|20
|Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:05
|21
|Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:01:06
|22
|Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:07
|23
|Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|0:01:09
|24
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:01:14
|25
|Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:01:15
|26
|Teresa Casas (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|0:01:19
|28
|Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:01:22
|30
|Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:01:23
|32
|Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:01:24
|33
|Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:01:25
|34
|Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:01:30
|35
|Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:31
|36
|Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|37
|Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|38
|Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:01:33
|39
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:01:38
|40
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|41
|Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:39
|42
|Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|0:01:42
|43
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:01:45
|44
|Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:01:46
|45
|Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|0:01:48
|46
|Justine Clift (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|0:01:50
|47
|Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|0:01:56
|48
|Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:01:58
|49
|Heather Balbier (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|50
|Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|0:02:02
|51
|Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:02:03
|52
|Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)
|0:02:04
|53
|Joanna Dahl (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:02:09
|54
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:02:10
|55
|Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|56
|Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:02:12
|57
|Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|58
|Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|59
|Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:02:15
|60
|Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|0:02:16
|61
|Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:02:18
|62
|Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:02:19
|63
|Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:02:25
|64
|Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|65
|Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:02:27
|66
|ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:02:28
|67
|Anika Todd (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:02:31
|68
|Jessica Cerra (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|69
|Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|0:02:34
|70
|Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|0:02:43
|71
|Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat)
|0:02:45
|72
|Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:02:54
|73
|Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:03:06
|74
|Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:03:08
|75
|Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|0:03:10
|76
|Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:03:14
|77
|Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:03:25
|78
|Christi Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|0:03:31
|79
|Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat)
|0:03:37
|80
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:43
|81
|Jessy Uebelhart (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:03:53
|82
|Starla Teddergreen (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|0:04:06
|83
|Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:04:20
|84
|Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|85
|Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|0:04:23
|86
|Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|0:05:04
|87
|Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|88
|Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat)
|0:06:58
|89
|Amber Pierce (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|0:12:19
|90
|Catheri Dessureault (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|0:12:56
|91
|Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:13:00
|92
|Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|0:13:05
|93
|Joanie Caron (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:13:15
|94
|Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:13:16
|95
|Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:13:18
|96
|BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:13:23
|97
|Carrie Cartmill (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|0:13:45
|98
|Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|0:13:47
|99
|Lenore Pipes (LA Sweat)
|0:14:21
|100
|Jenny Rios (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:14:23
|101
|Alici AllenBuerger (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|0:14:31
|102
|Allison Arensman (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:14:37
|103
|Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:14:58
|104
|Irena Ossola (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|0:15:38
|105
|Kemille King (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:16:29
|106
|Emily Matheu (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:16:47
|107
|Amanda Seigle (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:16:54
|108
|Angelica Frayre (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:17:35
|109
|Alexa Perez (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|0:17:37
|110
|Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:17:45
|111
|Vikki Appel (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:18:08
|112
|Solymar Rivera (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|0:18:25
|113
|Kaytie Scott (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|0:19:08
|114
|Suzanne Dupee (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|0:22:18
|115
|Kat Salthouse (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|0:22:25
|116
|Michelle Khare (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:22:44
|117
|Catherin Fegan-Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:23:02
|118
|Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:23:04
|119
|Suzanne Hamilton (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:23:05
|120
|Kim Nida (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:23:08
|121
|Chane Jonker (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|0:23:11
|122
|Denise Mueller (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:23:13
|123
|Jennifer Vollmer (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|0:23:15
|124
|Amelia Tanner (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|0:23:24
|125
|Ivie Crawford (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|0:23:42
|126
|Priscilla Calderon (LA Sweat)
|0:24:00
|127
|Raegan Lunsford (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:24:03
|128
|Elizabeth Caldwell (LA Sweat)
|0:24:08
|129
|Karen Sierra (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:24:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|14
|pts
|2
|Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|7
|3
|Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)
|5
|4
|Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|5
|5
|Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)
|5
|6
|Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|4
|7
|Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|4
|8
|Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|9
|Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|3
|10
|Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|3
|11
|Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|3
|12
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|2
|13
|Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|2
|14
|Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|5:59:38
|2
|Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR
|0:00:20
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|4
|Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:44
|5
|Team Tibco-SVC
|0:02:23
|6
|BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:02:36
|7
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:02:38
|8
|Trek-Red Truck Racing
|0:02:57
|9
|SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Special
|0:04:05
|10
|JAKROO Racing Team
|0:04:45
|11
|LA Sweat
|0:04:51
|12
|Team Ice Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing
|0:05:25
|13
|ZOCA p/b Halo Sports
|0:05:41
|14
|Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth
|0:06:04
|15
|Roosters Biker's Edge
|0:06:07
|16
|Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6
|0:06:37
|17
|Sisterhood of Cycling
|0:07:11
|18
|Fearless Femme p/b Haute
|0:09:29
|19
|JetCycling Women's Elite
|0:18:39
