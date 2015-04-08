Trending

Haedo, Jackson win Redlands openers

Argentinean, Canadian in first leaders' jerseys

Jamis-Hagens Berman sprinter Sebastian Haedo claimed a convincing victory Wednesday during the opening stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic in California

The Argentinean, who made his return to domestic racing in the US this year after a four-year stint at the WorldTour level and one year with Skydive Dubai, won by several bike lengths over 2014 National Racing Calendar winner Travis McCabe (Team SmartStop) and Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing).

“I’ve done this race two times before, in 2008 and 2009, but I didn’t win,” Haedo told Cyclingnews after the stage. “I make a second, third and fourth, but this is my first win. The team really believed in me today.”

In the women's race, it was newcomer Alison Jackson (Twenty16-ShoAir) who overcame a late-race crash to win the opening stage. Jackson overtook Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) in the final 10 metres of the uphill sprint in Highland to take the biggest win of her young career. Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Brianna Walle finished third.

Jackson said Redlands was the biggest race she’s ever competed in, making Wednesday’s win all the more special, and she credited her team for believing in her.

“My team directors really believe in me and knew I could do it,” she said. “So that just helps me believe in myself and just make it happen.”

Solo rider caught with one to go in men’s race

The men’s race started out with raw nerves as the first event of the 2015 NRC got underway on a 4.5km circuit that featured a punchy 1km climb at the end of each lap.

Although multiple moves went up the road from the beginning of the 20-lap race, none of the moves stuck until nine laps to go, when Cal Giant-Specialized’s Brendan Rhim, a late entry on the team’s Redlands Roster, bridged to two escaping riders, dropped them and then set out on his own.

Behind Rhim, Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling), Griffin Easter (Airgas-Safeway) and Colton Brown (Astellas) chased about 20 seconds back, while the field let Rhim’s advantage grow to well over a minute.

As the first chasing group disintegrated, Rhim soldiered on with a solid gap until Hincapie Racing decided to bring his time off the front to an end. The Hincapie riders lined up over the final two laps and had Rhim back in the fold just after he crossed the line with one to go.

“When the guy went off alone we started to work until about two or three laps to go, and then all the Hincapie team pulled really, really hard,” Haedo said. “My team saved me in a good position all the time, bringing me to the first 10 guys in the bottom of the climb for the sprint.”

With the move nullified, Hincapie continued to drill the pace over the final lap, but after a bit of argy bargy leading into the final corner before the last climb, it was McCabe and Haedo who emerged first from the melee.

McCabe jumped early, but Haedo clung to his wheel and used his powerful acceleration to open a decisive gap, allowing the Jamis rider to properly celebrate his first win for the team.

“I tried to be there in the front, and then when the SmartStop rider went I went in behind him,” Haedo said. “Looking back, I could see a pretty big gap, so I jumped a little bit early. It was a long sprint, but it was enough to win.

“That’s a hard climb you know," Haedo said. "Every lap, every lap, every lap. It was only a 100km race, but in the end it’s hard.”

Feedzone crash nearly knocks Jackson out of contention

Jackson nearly had her race end early after a crash in the feedzone with two laps to go knocked her off her bike just as the peloton was bearing down for the finale.

But the 26-year-old Canadian, who came to cycling from running and triathlon just last year, would not be denied. Jackson worked with other fallen riders to make it back to the group, then relied on her teammates and her climbing strength to move back near the front of the pack.

“It’s a faster pace near the end of this last hill,” Jackson said of the final climb and sprint. “People are getting shelled out the side, so you just keep making your way up and making your way up. Then when we crested over the top and you can kind of see the finish line – you can hear some of the girls breathing hard, so I knew I was in a good place.”

The final lap started with a move by Flavia Oliviera (VisitDallas-Noise4Good) over the top of the climb. UnitedHealthcare sprinter Coryn Rivera tagged onto the back of the small group, causing Walle to pick up the chase to close things down.

On the final climb, Abbott jumped early, setting off the fireworks with other riders countering her move. Rivera was the first to lose out when she skipped her chain and had to walk her bike across the line. Walle, on the other hand, was waiting to pounce.

“When Mara jumped I just went,” Walle said. “Then Flavia [Oliviera] jumped and I jumped onto her wheel. I was trying to get into my big ring when it flattened out a little bit to get my last punch, but they got the jump already on me, and I couldn’t make that up.”

Abbott had the advantage as the finish line approached, but the steep climb sapped the speed out of the sprint. Jackson persevered through the pain and closed on Abbott before the line, crossing just in front of the 2013 Gira Rosa winner.

“I just looked and felt like it was time,” Jackson said of her move. “So I went.”

Twenty16-ShoAir director Mari Holden was obviously very pleased – but not surprised – with her neo-pro rider’s result.

“This is her first year racing a full year on the road, and she’s obviously got a lot of talent,” Holden said. “We’re just excited to see what happens with it this year.” 

