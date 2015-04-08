Image 1 of 34 Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) takes the win over Travis McCabe (SmartStop). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 34 Allison Jackson (Twenty16) rides in the bunch before her win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 34 The mens peloton strung out on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 34 Two riders try to get a gap on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 34 Bredan Rhim (Cal Giant) tries to go it alone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 34 Jamis-Hagens Berman comes to the front to get the break back (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 34 The mens field gets strung out along the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 34 Bredan Rhim (Cal Giant) turns the corner at the top of the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 34 Rob Carpenter (Hincapie) decides its time to move to the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 34 Chris Horner (Airgas) brings his international experience back to Redlands. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 34 Bredan Rhim (Cal Giant) tries to maintain his gap on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 34 The Hincapie team leads into the final lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 34 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) gets to the front on the final laps. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 34 Chris Horner (Airgas) happy to be racing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 34 Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) explains the final sprint. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 34 Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) gets the yellow jersey after todays win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 34 The men tackle todays steep climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 34 A group goes off the front of the mens field on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 34 The women head through the finish on an early lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 34 The womens field hits the steep climb as they head onto the circuit (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 34 Some action at the front of the womens race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 34 Alison Tetrick (Optum) on her way up the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 34 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) walks her bike across the finish after a mishap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 34 Chris Horner (Airgas) made it back to American racing today in Redlands (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 34 A split in the mens field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 34 The women near the top of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 34 Riders get to the front of the womens field when the road gets steep. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 34 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) sets the pace at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 34 Flavia Oliveira (Visit Dallas) puts the pressure on going up the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 34 A solo rider sneaks off the front of the womens field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 34 Alison Jackson (Twenty16) takes the win on stage 1. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 34 Today's top three for the women. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 34 Another group gets a gap on the mens field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 34 The top three for the men. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Jamis-Hagens Berman sprinter Sebastian Haedo claimed a convincing victory Wednesday during the opening stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic in California

The Argentinean, who made his return to domestic racing in the US this year after a four-year stint at the WorldTour level and one year with Skydive Dubai, won by several bike lengths over 2014 National Racing Calendar winner Travis McCabe (Team SmartStop) and Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing).

“I’ve done this race two times before, in 2008 and 2009, but I didn’t win,” Haedo told Cyclingnews after the stage. “I make a second, third and fourth, but this is my first win. The team really believed in me today.”

In the women's race, it was newcomer Alison Jackson (Twenty16-ShoAir) who overcame a late-race crash to win the opening stage. Jackson overtook Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) in the final 10 metres of the uphill sprint in Highland to take the biggest win of her young career. Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Brianna Walle finished third.

Jackson said Redlands was the biggest race she’s ever competed in, making Wednesday’s win all the more special, and she credited her team for believing in her.

“My team directors really believe in me and knew I could do it,” she said. “So that just helps me believe in myself and just make it happen.”

Solo rider caught with one to go in men’s race

The men’s race started out with raw nerves as the first event of the 2015 NRC got underway on a 4.5km circuit that featured a punchy 1km climb at the end of each lap.

Although multiple moves went up the road from the beginning of the 20-lap race, none of the moves stuck until nine laps to go, when Cal Giant-Specialized’s Brendan Rhim, a late entry on the team’s Redlands Roster, bridged to two escaping riders, dropped them and then set out on his own.

Behind Rhim, Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling), Griffin Easter (Airgas-Safeway) and Colton Brown (Astellas) chased about 20 seconds back, while the field let Rhim’s advantage grow to well over a minute.

As the first chasing group disintegrated, Rhim soldiered on with a solid gap until Hincapie Racing decided to bring his time off the front to an end. The Hincapie riders lined up over the final two laps and had Rhim back in the fold just after he crossed the line with one to go.

“When the guy went off alone we started to work until about two or three laps to go, and then all the Hincapie team pulled really, really hard,” Haedo said. “My team saved me in a good position all the time, bringing me to the first 10 guys in the bottom of the climb for the sprint.”

With the move nullified, Hincapie continued to drill the pace over the final lap, but after a bit of argy bargy leading into the final corner before the last climb, it was McCabe and Haedo who emerged first from the melee.

McCabe jumped early, but Haedo clung to his wheel and used his powerful acceleration to open a decisive gap, allowing the Jamis rider to properly celebrate his first win for the team.

“I tried to be there in the front, and then when the SmartStop rider went I went in behind him,” Haedo said. “Looking back, I could see a pretty big gap, so I jumped a little bit early. It was a long sprint, but it was enough to win.

“That’s a hard climb you know," Haedo said. "Every lap, every lap, every lap. It was only a 100km race, but in the end it’s hard.”

Feedzone crash nearly knocks Jackson out of contention

Jackson nearly had her race end early after a crash in the feedzone with two laps to go knocked her off her bike just as the peloton was bearing down for the finale.

But the 26-year-old Canadian, who came to cycling from running and triathlon just last year, would not be denied. Jackson worked with other fallen riders to make it back to the group, then relied on her teammates and her climbing strength to move back near the front of the pack.

“It’s a faster pace near the end of this last hill,” Jackson said of the final climb and sprint. “People are getting shelled out the side, so you just keep making your way up and making your way up. Then when we crested over the top and you can kind of see the finish line – you can hear some of the girls breathing hard, so I knew I was in a good place.”

The final lap started with a move by Flavia Oliviera (VisitDallas-Noise4Good) over the top of the climb. UnitedHealthcare sprinter Coryn Rivera tagged onto the back of the small group, causing Walle to pick up the chase to close things down.

On the final climb, Abbott jumped early, setting off the fireworks with other riders countering her move. Rivera was the first to lose out when she skipped her chain and had to walk her bike across the line. Walle, on the other hand, was waiting to pounce.

“When Mara jumped I just went,” Walle said. “Then Flavia [Oliviera] jumped and I jumped onto her wheel. I was trying to get into my big ring when it flattened out a little bit to get my last punch, but they got the jump already on me, and I couldn’t make that up.”

Abbott had the advantage as the finish line approached, but the steep climb sapped the speed out of the sprint. Jackson persevered through the pain and closed on Abbott before the line, crossing just in front of the 2013 Gira Rosa winner.

“I just looked and felt like it was time,” Jackson said of her move. “So I went.”

Twenty16-ShoAir director Mari Holden was obviously very pleased – but not surprised – with her neo-pro rider’s result.

“This is her first year racing a full year on the road, and she’s obviously got a lot of talent,” Holden said. “We’re just excited to see what happens with it this year.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2:07:40 2 Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 3 Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:03 4 Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team) 5 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 6 Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 7 Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 8 Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team) 9 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 10 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) 11 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 12 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 13 Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 14 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 15 Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 16 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 17 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 18 Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 19 Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 20 Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling) 21 Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 22 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling) 23 Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 24 Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 25 Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling) 26 Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 27 Eder Frayre (iRT Racing) 28 Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized) 29 Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 30 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 31 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 32 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling) 33 Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling) 34 Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team) 35 Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 36 Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 37 Sam Bassetti (iRT Racing) 38 Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:16 39 Gera Medina (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:00:18 40 Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 41 Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team) 42 Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 43 Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team) 44 Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 45 Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team) 46 Chad Beyer (Superissimo) 47 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 48 Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling) 49 Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:00:24 50 Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 51 Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team) 52 Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized) 53 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) 54 Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) 55 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 56 Walton Brush (iRT Racing) 0:00:29 57 Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized) 58 Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 59 Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 60 Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 61 Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:00:31 62 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 63 Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 64 James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 65 Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling) 66 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 67 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 68 Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 69 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 70 Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing) 0:00:38 71 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:42 72 Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 73 Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 74 Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 75 Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 76 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:52 77 David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:00:59 78 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 79 Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:01:01 80 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:01:06 81 Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:01:09 82 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:16 83 Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:01:30 84 Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 85 Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 86 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 87 Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:32 88 Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 89 James Peterman (Superissimo) 90 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:01:37 91 Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 92 Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling) 93 Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 94 David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:41 95 Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team) 96 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 97 Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 98 Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 99 Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 0:01:45 100 Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:55 101 Max Korus (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:01:58 102 Dominique Mayho (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 103 Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:01:59 104 Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 105 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:02:04 106 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:02:06 107 Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 108 Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 109 Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:08 110 Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 111 James Laberge (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:02:20 112 Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:28 113 Tim Aiken (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 114 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:02:35 115 Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 0:02:41 116 Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:02:44 117 Rene Corella (iRT Racing) 0:03:00 118 Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 119 Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 120 Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 121 Shawn Daurelio (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 122 Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor) 123 Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 124 Ian Moore (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 125 Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 126 Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling) 127 Luke Williams (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 128 Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 129 Kennett Peterson (GS Ciao Cycling) 130 Casey Roth (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 131 George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling) 132 Sam Warford (Superissimo) 133 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 134 Jared Kessler (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 135 Andrew Clemence (Superissimo) 136 Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized) 137 Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 138 Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 139 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 140 Chris Stastny (iRT Racing) 0:03:19 141 Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 142 Thomas Jondall (Superissimo) 143 Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:03:35 144 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:03:38 145 Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:03:49 146 Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:03:57 147 Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:04:00 148 Anthony Canevari (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 149 Brian MuCulloch (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:04:03 150 Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao Cycling) 151 Gevan Samuel (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:04:06 152 Demis Aleman (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:04:22 153 Nicholas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:04:48 154 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor) 155 Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 156 Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:05:22 157 Steven Wilssens (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:05:37 158 Paul Thomas (Superissimo) 0:06:00 159 Jason Lowndes (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:06:04 160 Samuel Cerruti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:06:18 161 Jake Silverberg (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:06:23 162 Conor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:07:30 163 Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:08:06 164 Quinn Keogh (Superissimo) 0:08:19 165 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 166 Olivier Brisebois (Garneau - Quebecor) 167 Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 168 Brad Neagos (Lupus Racing Team) 0:08:31 169 Sergio Escutia (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:08:43 170 Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:08:56 171 Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:08:59 172 Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team) 0:10:49 173 Winston David (Lupus Racing Team) 174 William Buick (Superissimo) 0:11:29 175 Skyler Mackey (Elevate Elite Cycling) 176 Christian Parrett (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 177 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:11:38 178 Chad Hartley (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:11:43 179 Dennis Cottreau (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:12:36 180 David Santos (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 181 Daragh Campbell (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:15:11 182 Mat Stephens (Elevate Elite Cycling) 183 Erik Slack (iRT Racing) 184 Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team) 185 Brian Trafford (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:16:01 186 Reid McClure (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 187 Thorston Askervold (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 188 Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:16:11 189 Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:16:57 190 Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 191 Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:17:54 192 Ezra Ward-Packard (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 193 Eamon Franck (iRT Racing) 0:18:11 DNF Will Meyers (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro-Strava DNF Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)

KOM 1 - 19-Laps to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 7 pts 2 Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 5 3 Dominique Mayho (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 4 4 Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 3 5 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team) 2

KOM 2 - 12-Laps to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 7 pts 2 Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized) 5 3 Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team) 4 4 Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 3 5 Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team) 2

KOM 3 - 6-Laps to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 7 pts 2 Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 5 3 Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 4 4 Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 3 5 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 2

KOM 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 7 pts 2 Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 5 3 Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) 4 4 Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team) 3 5 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 6:23:06 2 Team Smartstop Pro Cycling 3 Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:03 4 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 GS Ciao Cycling 7 Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:18 8 iRT Racing 0:00:29 9 Astellas Cycling Team 0:00:39 10 Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:00:46 11 California Giant / Specialized 0:00:50 12 KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo 0:00:52 13 Elevate Elite Cycling 0:01:21 14 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:01:37 15 ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing 0:01:59 16 Lupus Racing Team 0:02:00 17 H & R Block Pro Cycling Team 18 Hagens Berman U-23 Team 0:02:06 19 Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees 0:02:28 20 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava 0:02:34 21 Garneau - Quebecor 0:04:01 22 Superissimo 0:04:44 23 Ride with Rendall P/B Biemme 0:05:16 24 Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes 0:05:36 25 Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:39:25

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2:07:30 2 Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:00:04 3 Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:09 4 Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:00:10 5 Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team) 0:00:12 6 Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:13 7 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 8 Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 9 Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 10 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 11 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) 12 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 13 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 14 Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 15 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 16 Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 17 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 18 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 19 Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 20 Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 21 Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling) 22 Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 23 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling) 24 Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 25 Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling) 26 Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 27 Eder Frayre (iRT Racing) 28 Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized) 29 Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 30 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 31 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 32 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling) 33 Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling) 34 Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team) 35 Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 36 Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 37 Sam Bassetti (iRT Racing) 38 Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:26 39 Gera Medina (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:00:28 40 Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 41 Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team) 42 Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 43 Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team) 44 Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 45 Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team) 46 Chad Beyer (Superissimo) 47 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 48 Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling) 49 Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:00:34 50 Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 51 Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team) 52 Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized) 53 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) 54 Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) 55 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 56 Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:37 57 Walton Brush (iRT Racing) 0:00:39 58 Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 59 Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 60 Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 61 Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:00:41 62 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 63 Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 64 James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 65 Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling) 66 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 67 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 68 Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 69 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 70 Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing) 0:00:48 71 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:52 72 Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 73 Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 74 Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 75 Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 76 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:01:02 77 David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:01:09 78 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 79 Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:01:11 80 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:01:16 81 Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:01:19 82 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:26 83 Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:01:40 84 Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 85 Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 86 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 87 Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:42 88 Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 89 James Peterman (Superissimo) 90 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:01:47 91 Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 92 Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling) 93 Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 94 David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:51 95 Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team) 96 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 97 Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 98 Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 99 Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 0:01:55 100 Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:05 101 Max Korus (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:02:08 102 Dominique Mayho (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 103 Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:02:09 104 Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 105 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:02:14 106 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:02:16 107 Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 108 Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 109 Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:18 110 Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 111 James Laberge (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:02:30 112 Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:38 113 Tim Aiken (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 114 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:02:45 115 Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 0:02:51 116 Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:02:54 117 Rene Corella (iRT Racing) 0:03:10 118 Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 119 Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 120 Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 121 Shawn Daurelio (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 122 Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor) 123 Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 124 Ian Moore (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 125 Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 126 Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling) 127 Luke Williams (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 128 Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 129 Kennett Peterson (GS Ciao Cycling) 130 Casey Roth (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 131 George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling) 132 Sam Warford (Superissimo) 133 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 134 Jared Kessler (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 135 Andrew Clemence (Superissimo) 136 Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized) 137 Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 138 Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 139 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 140 Chris Stastny (iRT Racing) 0:03:29 141 Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 142 Thomas Jondall (Superissimo) 143 Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:03:45 144 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:03:48 145 Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:03:59 146 Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:04:07 147 Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:04:10 148 Anthony Canevari (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 149 Brian MuCulloch (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:04:13 150 Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao Cycling) 151 Gevan Samuel (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:04:16 152 Demis Aleman (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:04:32 153 Nicholas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:04:58 154 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor) 155 Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 156 Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:05:32 157 Steven Wilssens (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:05:47 158 Paul Thomas (Superissimo) 0:06:10 159 Jason Lowndes (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:06:14 160 Samuel Cerruti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:06:28 161 Jake Silverberg (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:06:33 162 Conor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:07:40 163 Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:08:16 164 Quinn Keogh (Superissimo) 0:08:29 165 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 166 Olivier Brisebois (Garneau - Quebecor) 167 Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 168 Brad Neagos (Lupus Racing Team) 0:08:41 169 Sergio Escutia (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:08:53 170 Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:09:06 171 Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:09:09 172 Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team) 0:10:59 173 Winston David (Lupus Racing Team) 174 William Buick (Superissimo) 0:11:39 175 Skyler Mackey (Elevate Elite Cycling) 176 Christian Parrett (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 177 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:11:48 178 Chad Hartley (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:11:53 179 Dennis Cottreau (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:12:46 180 David Santos (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 181 Daragh Campbell (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:15:21 182 Mat Stephens (Elevate Elite Cycling) 183 Erik Slack (iRT Racing) 184 Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team) 185 Brian Trafford (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:16:11 186 Reid McClure (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 187 Thorston Askervold (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 188 Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:16:21 189 Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:17:07 190 Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 191 Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:18:04 192 Ezra Ward-Packard (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 193 Eamon Franck (iRT Racing) 0:18:21

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 12 pts 2 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 7 3 Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 7 4 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 7 5 Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 5 6 Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized) 5 7 Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 5 8 Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) 4 9 Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team) 4 10 Dominique Mayho (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 4 11 Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 4 12 Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 3 13 Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team) 3 14 Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 3 15 Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 3 16 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2 17 Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team) 2 18 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 2 19 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team) 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 6:23:06 2 Team Smartstop Pro Cycling 3 Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:03 4 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 GS Ciao Cycling 7 Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:18 8 iRT Racing 0:00:29 9 Astellas Cycling Team 0:00:39 10 Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:00:46 11 California Giant / Specialized 0:00:50 12 KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo 0:00:52 13 Elevate Elite Cycling 0:01:21 14 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:01:37 15 ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing 0:01:59 16 Lupus Racing Team 0:02:00 17 H & R Block Pro Cycling Team 18 Hagens Berman U-23 Team 0:02:06 19 Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees 0:02:28 20 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava 0:02:34 21 Garneau - Quebecor 0:04:01 22 Superissimo 0:04:44 23 Ride with Rendall P/B Biemme 0:05:16 24 Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes 0:05:36 25 Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:39:25

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 1:42:42 2 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 3 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 5 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 6 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 7 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 8 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team Tibco-SVC) 9 Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 10 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11 Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:06 12 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:00:08 13 Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 14 Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:09 15 Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 16 Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 17 Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:00:11 18 Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 19 Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 20 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 21 Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 22 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:00:15 23 Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 24 Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 25 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 26 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 27 Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 28 Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 29 Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:00:21 30 Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat) 31 Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 32 Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 33 Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 34 Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC) 35 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 36 Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:29 37 Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 38 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 39 Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:00:31 40 Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:00:34 41 Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:00:35 42 Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:37 43 Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 44 Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:00:41 45 Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 46 Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:00:43 47 Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:00:45 48 Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:00:47 49 Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 50 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 51 Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 52 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 53 Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 54 Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 55 Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 56 Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:00:51 57 Teresa Casas (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 58 Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:00:53 59 Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 60 Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC) 61 ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 62 Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:00:56 63 Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat) 64 Christi Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 65 Justine Clift (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:00:59 66 Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 67 Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:03 68 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 69 Jessica Cerra (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 70 Heather Balbier (Sisterhood of Cycling) 71 Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:01:07 72 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:01:11 73 Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat) 74 Joanna Dahl (JAKROO Racing Team) 75 Anika Todd (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:01:22 76 Starla Teddergreen (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:01:26 77 Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:01:27 78 Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:01:30 79 Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:01:50 80 Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:01:54 81 Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:01:57 82 Jessy Uebelhart (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:02:04 83 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 84 Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:02:44 85 Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 86 Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling) 87 Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:04:12 88 Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat) 0:05:01 89 Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:11:25 90 Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 91 Lenore Pipes (LA Sweat) 92 Jenny Rios (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 93 Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 94 Catheri Dessureault (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 95 Joanie Caron (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 96 Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 97 Carrie Cartmill (Roosters Biker's Edge) 98 Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 99 Amber Pierce (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 100 BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:12:50 101 Alici AllenBuerger (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 102 Irena Ossola (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 103 Meghan Grant (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 104 Allison Arensman (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 105 Emily Matheu (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:14:40 106 Solymar Rivera (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 107 Alexa Perez (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 108 Angelica Frayre (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 109 Amanda Seigle (JAKROO Racing Team) 110 Kemille King (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 111 Vikki Appel (Sisterhood of Cycling) 112 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:17:07 113 Kaytie Scott (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 114 Suzanne Dupee (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:20:32 115 Kim Nida (Sisterhood of Cycling) 116 Chane Jonker (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 117 Priscilla Calderon (LA Sweat) 118 Elizabeth Caldwell (LA Sweat) 119 Michelle Khare (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 120 Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 121 Suzanne Hamilton (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 122 Jennifer Vollmer (Roosters Biker's Edge) 123 Catherin Fegan-Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 124 Denise Mueller (Sisterhood of Cycling) 125 Karen Sierra (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 126 Kat Salthouse (Roosters Biker's Edge) 127 Amelia Tanner (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 128 Raegan Lunsford (Sisterhood of Cycling) 129 Ivie Crawford (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) DNS Kinley Gibson (Trek-Red Truck Racing) DNS Erica Greif (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) DNF Jeanette Haggas (JAKROO Racing Team) DNF Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team) DNF Miriam De Dio (Roosters Biker's Edge) DNF Lauren Mulwitz (Sisterhood of Cycling) DNF Nurit Engelmayer (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)

KOM 1 - 13-Laps to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 pts 2 Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC) 5 3 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 4 4 Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 3 5 Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 2

KOM 2 - 5-Laps to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 pts 2 Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 5 3 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 4 4 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 3 5 Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC) 2

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 7 pts 2 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 5 3 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 4 Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 3 5 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5:08:06 2 Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR 0:00:09 3 Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:11 4 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:21 5 BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:00:32 6 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:00:35 7 SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized 0:00:52 8 Team Tibco-SVC 0:00:56 9 Trek-Red Truck Racing 0:00:58 10 LA Sweat 0:01:17 11 Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6 0:01:45 12 Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle 0:02:02 13 JAKROO Racing Team 0:02:33 14 ZOCA p/b Halo Sports 0:02:47 15 Roosters Biker's Edge 0:03:22 16 Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth 0:03:46 17 Sisterhood of Cycling 0:04:02 18 Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels 0:04:21 19 JetCycling Women's Elite 0:15:42

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 1:42:32 2 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 0:00:02 3 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:03 4 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:00:09 5 Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:00:10 6 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 7 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 8 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team Tibco-SVC) 9 Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 10 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 12 Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:16 13 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:00:18 14 Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 15 Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:19 16 Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 17 Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 18 Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:00:21 19 Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 20 Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 21 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 22 Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 23 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:00:25 24 Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 25 Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 26 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 27 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 28 Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 29 Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 30 Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:00:31 31 Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat) 32 Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 33 Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 34 Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 35 Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC) 36 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 37 Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:39 38 Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 39 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 40 Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:00:41 41 Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:00:44 42 Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:00:45 43 Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:47 44 Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 45 Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:00:51 46 Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 47 Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:00:53 48 Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:00:55 49 Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:00:57 50 Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 51 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 52 Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 53 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 54 Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 55 Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 56 Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 57 Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:01:01 58 Teresa Casas (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 59 Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:01:03 60 Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 61 Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC) 62 ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 63 Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:01:06 64 Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat) 65 Christi Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 66 Justine Clift (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:01:09 67 Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 68 Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:13 69 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 70 Jessica Cerra (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 71 Heather Balbier (Sisterhood of Cycling) 72 Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:01:17 73 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:01:21 74 Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat) 75 Joanna Dahl (JAKROO Racing Team) 76 Anika Todd (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:01:32 77 Starla Teddergreen (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:01:36 78 Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:01:37 79 Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:01:40 80 Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:02:00 81 Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:02:04 82 Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:02:07 83 Jessy Uebelhart (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:02:14 84 Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:02:54 85 Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 86 Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling) 87 Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:04:22 88 Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat) 0:05:11 89 Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:11:35 90 Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 91 Lenore Pipes (LA Sweat) 92 Jenny Rios (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 93 Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 94 Catheri Dessureault (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 95 Joanie Caron (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 96 Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 97 Carrie Cartmill (Roosters Biker's Edge) 98 Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 99 Amber Pierce (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 100 BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:13:00 101 Alici AllenBuerger (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 102 Irena Ossola (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 103 Meghan Grant (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 104 Allison Arensman (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 105 Emily Matheu (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:14:50 106 Solymar Rivera (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 107 Alexa Perez (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 108 Angelica Frayre (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 109 Amanda Seigle (JAKROO Racing Team) 110 Kemille King (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 111 Vikki Appel (Sisterhood of Cycling) 112 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:17:17 113 Kaytie Scott (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 114 Suzanne Dupee (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:20:42 115 Kim Nida (Sisterhood of Cycling) 116 Chane Jonker (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 117 Priscilla Calderon (LA Sweat) 118 Elizabeth Caldwell (LA Sweat) 119 Michelle Khare (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 120 Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 121 Suzanne Hamilton (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 122 Jennifer Vollmer (Roosters Biker's Edge) 123 Catherin Fegan-Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 124 Denise Mueller (Sisterhood of Cycling) 125 Karen Sierra (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 126 Kat Salthouse (Roosters Biker's Edge) 127 Amelia Tanner (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 128 Raegan Lunsford (Sisterhood of Cycling) 129 Ivie Crawford (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 pts 2 Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 7 3 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 5 4 Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 5 5 Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC) 5 6 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 7 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 4 8 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 4 9 Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 3 10 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 3 11 Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 3 12 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 2 13 Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 2 14 Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC) 2