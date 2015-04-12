Rhim and Rivera take Redlands criterium wins
Late crash and controversy clouds men's race
Stage 4: Redlands (Criterium) -
Brendan Rhim (Cal Giant-Specialized) and Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) took the wins Saturday at the stage 4 criterium of the Redlands Bicycle Classic. Phil Gaimon (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) held onto his general classification lead despite a crash in the closing laps of the men’s race, while Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) finished safely in the women's field to maintain her overall lead.
Rhim won from a five-rider breakaway group that initially started with six before a crash knocked Chris Riekert (Mike’s Bikes-Equator Coffees) out of the lead group. Others in the group included Jamis-Hagens Berman's Luis Amaran, who finished second, Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis), who finished third, Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) and Peter Disera (H&R Block).
It was the late-race crash of Gaimon, however, that stirred the pot and caused a bit of controversy after he was awarded the same time as the pack despite going down with several other riders, including Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway), just two corners before seeing five laps to go.
"I think I just biffed it," Gaimon said."It was the corner we'd done a hundred times. It was tight, and people were kind of fighting and it was tense. I think I just kind of lost my back wheel there."
USA Cycling's rules for criteriums say riders who crash in the final 8km will get the same time as the group they were in. But Gaimon's crash occurred just before they saw five to go. Officials' decision to award Gaimon and the others the same time as the main field caused some consternation among multiple directors.
"The rules say you get a free lap and you get back into the bike race," said Jelly Belly-Maxxis director Matty White, whose rider Gavin Mannion is currently second overall, 31 seconds behind Gaimon.
"I'm not having a go at Optum or [Optum director] Jonas Carney, and I'd hate to take the jersey this way, but rules are rules, and USA Cycling needs to question it. They need to look at it. That's all," White said.
Chief official Phil Miller told Cyclingnews that the crashed riders were entitled to a free lap, but after the 8km to go mark had passed [with five laps remaining] it was too late to put them back into the race.
"The way the rule works right now -- and it's been changed in the last couple of years -- in a stage race we normally have an accommodation that's made in the last 3km; a criterium is different," Miller said. "Now the 3km rule that puts the rider back in at their time if they have a mishap extends all the way back to 8km to go.
"There was no way we could have put all the riders back in before the free lap ended," Miller said. "They all qualified for a free lap, but we can't put them back into the race after we hit the 8km. So they get the field time and they're placed at the back of the field they came from, but they get the time of that field.
"I think there's a lot of misunderstanding about how the rule was changed," Miller said. "There was a time when the three-lap would end and there were 4km where they were just in utter jeopardy. That's why the rule was changed. If something happened late in the race, no one had to get back into the race, they just get that time and that’s that.
"They all qualified for a free lap, but we are precluded from putting them back in because it's too late."
While Gaimon and the others made their way back to their team vehicles in the parking lot, the confusion in the main field reaped huge dividends for the remaining breakaway riders as a gap that had been whittled down to 20 seconds shot back up again.
Rhim and the rest were able to stay away to the finish, where the 20-year-old from Norwich, Vermont, outsprinted his break companions for the biggest win of his career.
"We were definitely slowing down and everyone was looking at each other," Rhim said of the last lap. "Everyone stopped riding and looked around, so I pretty much took the reins from about four corners to go and just led it out because I knew I had to be the first one through the last corners. And that was it."
Gaimon now carries a 31 second lead over Mannion into the final day's Sunset Loop road race. Cal Giant's Adrien Costa is third, 38 seconds back, followed by Gaimon's teammate Mike Woods, who is 56 seconds in arrears along with Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman). Four-time winner Horner is eighth, 1:08 behind Gaimon.
UHC's Blue Train delivers in downtown Redlands
UnitedHealthcare continued to show its sprinting class this season with a dominant display in the women's race, where Rivera and teammate Alexis Ryan opened a gap near the end of the final lap to finish first and second ahead of Canadian criterium champion Leah Kirchman (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies).
"My team did an awesome leadout, textbook, as they usually do," said Rivera, the US crit champ. "It was good to pull off the win for the girls. They worked hard today to keep it together and led me out for a big lead."
The women's race on the technical nine-corner course in downtown Redlands came down to the final laps intact as breakaway attempts were immediately nullified throughout the 60 minute event.
UnitedHealthcare, Optum and Tibco did the lion's share of pacesetting leading up to the finale, where UnitedHealthcare's "Blue Train" took over with just a couple lap remaining.
"We were going to start our leadout on the last lap, but we weren't being challenged so we started a lap early and it worked to our advantage,"Ryan said. "We were able to take all the lines we wanted and go exactly the speed we wanted. I took it from probably three corners to go and railed the turns, and the two of us got a huge gap. We came into the last turn and I sprinted as hard as I could and Coryn was the only one who came around me. That was a pretty cool feeling."
Kirchman praised UnitedHealthcare's organisation throughout the race, saying they were all together on the last lap, while she positioned herself just behind the team's leadout train.
"I was sitting behind them on Coryn's wheel with [Brianna Walle]," Kirchman said. "I tried to jump them with a few corners to go, but we just didn't have enough people up there to really go through, and so I had to settle for third in the sprint."
Rivera said she knew her team had the win locked up as they headed into the second-to-last corner.
"I didn't look back because I knew we were clear and we had great speed and no one was trying to come past me or anything," Rivera said. "It was just a matter of doing our jobs, executing and going all out of the last corner. It's the first stage win for the team here, and hopefully we do well tomorrow to set up Katie Hall for the win."
Abbott now leads the overall by 22 seconds over Amber Neben (Visit Dallas-Noise4Good) and 40 seconds over Allie Dragoo (Twenty16-ShoAir). Hall is fourth, 1:19 off Abbott's pace.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
|1:31:14
|2
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|3
|Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|4
|Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
|5
|Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|7
|Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:04
|8
|Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)
|9
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:00:06
|10
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|11
|Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|12
|Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|13
|Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)
|14
|Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|15
|Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)
|16
|Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|17
|George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling)
|18
|David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|19
|Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|20
|Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|21
|Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|22
|Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|23
|Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|24
|Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|25
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|26
|Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team)
|27
|Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:11
|28
|Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)
|29
|Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|30
|Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling)
|31
|Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|32
|Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
|33
|Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|34
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)
|35
|Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)
|36
|Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|37
|Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized)
|38
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|39
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|40
|Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|41
|David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|42
|Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|43
|Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|44
|Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|45
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|46
|Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|47
|Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|48
|Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team)
|49
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|50
|Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|51
|Chad Beyer (Superissimo)
|52
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor)
|53
|Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|54
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|55
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|56
|Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|57
|Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)
|58
|Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized)
|59
|Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling)
|60
|Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling)
|61
|Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)
|62
|Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling)
|63
|Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling)
|64
|Rene Corella (iRT Racing)
|65
|Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor)
|66
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor)
|67
|Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)
|68
|Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|69
|Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|70
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|71
|Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|72
|Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|73
|Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team)
|74
|Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|75
|Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|76
|Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|77
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|78
|Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|79
|Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:26
|80
|Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)
|81
|Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team)
|82
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
|83
|Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|84
|Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|85
|Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|86
|Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|87
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|88
|Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling)
|89
|James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|90
|Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|91
|Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|92
|Andrew Clemence (Superissimo)
|93
|Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|94
|Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor)
|95
|Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|96
|Walton Brush (iRT Racing)
|97
|James Peterman (Superissimo)
|0:00:40
|98
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|99
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:00:49
|100
|Conor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|101
|Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:00:52
|102
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:00:56
|103
|Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:00:59
|104
|Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:01:50
|105
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:00:11
|106
|Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|107
|Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
|108
|Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|109
|Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|110
|Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|111
|Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|112
|Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team)
|113
|Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
|114
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)
|115
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)
|116
|Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
|117
|Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)
|118
|Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|119
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|120
|Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|121
|Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|122
|Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|123
|Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|124
|Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|125
|Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|126
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:02:04
|127
|Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:02:11
|128
|Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:02:28
|129
|Quinn Keogh (Superissimo)
|0:02:41
|130
|Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|131
|Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:51
|132
|Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|133
|Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|134
|Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:02:57
|135
|Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:03:02
|136
|Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:03:27
|137
|Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|138
|Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:03:48
|DNF
|Gera Medina (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Shawn Daurelio (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
|2
|Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|3
|Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)
|4
|Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|5
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
|2
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|3
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|4
|Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
|2
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|3
|Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
|4
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|5
|Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
|2
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|3
|Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|5
|Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
|2
|Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
|3
|Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|5
|Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
|2
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|3
|Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|4
|Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
|5
|Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|4:33:54
|2
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Team Smartstop Pro Cycling
|0:00:05
|4
|Hagens Berman U-23 Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:09
|7
|California Giant / Specia
|0:00:10
|8
|H & R Block Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|10
|ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factor
|0:00:16
|11
|GS Ciao Cycling
|12
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:21
|13
|Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees
|14
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|15
|Garneau - Quebecor
|16
|Champion Systems - Stan's
|17
|Lupus Racing Team
|18
|Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|19
|iRT Racing
|0:00:31
|20
|Elevate Elite Cycling
|0:00:36
|21
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava
|0:00:46
|22
|Superissimo
|0:01:05
|23
|KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:03:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|6:59:22
|2
|Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:31
|3
|Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:38
|4
|Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:00:56
|5
|Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|6
|Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:01
|7
|Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:01:03
|8
|Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:01:08
|9
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:01:18
|10
|Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:25
|11
|Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:01:44
|12
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:02:09
|13
|Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|14
|Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)
|0:02:14
|15
|Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:02:17
|16
|Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:02:19
|17
|Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:02:22
|18
|Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:02:23
|19
|Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:02:24
|20
|Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:02:25
|21
|Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:02:27
|22
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:02:33
|23
|Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:02:35
|24
|Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)
|25
|Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:02:43
|26
|Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:02:50
|27
|Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:03:14
|28
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:03:15
|29
|Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:03:31
|30
|Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:03:32
|31
|Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:03:35
|32
|Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:03:44
|33
|Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:04:15
|34
|Chad Beyer (Superissimo)
|0:04:19
|35
|Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:04:20
|36
|Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:04:30
|37
|Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:04:31
|38
|Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:04:42
|39
|Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|40
|Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:04:44
|41
|Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:04:45
|42
|Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:04:48
|43
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:04:54
|44
|Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)
|0:05:23
|45
|Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:05:24
|46
|James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:05:53
|47
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:05:59
|48
|Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:06:39
|49
|Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:06:53
|50
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:07:16
|51
|James Peterman (Superissimo)
|0:07:20
|52
|Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:07:33
|53
|Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:07:45
|54
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:07:48
|55
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:08:12
|56
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:08:17
|57
|Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:08:18
|58
|Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:08:34
|59
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:08:38
|60
|Andrew Clemence (Superissimo)
|0:08:45
|61
|Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|62
|Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:08:46
|63
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:08:52
|64
|Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:09:17
|65
|Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:10:01
|66
|Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:10:05
|67
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:10:11
|68
|Walton Brush (iRT Racing)
|0:10:40
|69
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:10:43
|70
|Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)
|71
|Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:11:02
|72
|Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:11:10
|73
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:11:20
|74
|Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:11:23
|75
|Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:11:24
|76
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:11:26
|77
|Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:11:28
|78
|Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:11:30
|79
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|80
|Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:11:37
|81
|Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:11:51
|82
|Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:11:53
|83
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|84
|Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:12:02
|85
|Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:12:07
|86
|Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:12:20
|87
|David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:12:22
|88
|Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:12:28
|89
|Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:12:31
|90
|David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:12:48
|91
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:12:55
|92
|Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:12:59
|93
|Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:13:15
|94
|Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|95
|Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:13:18
|96
|Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:13:34
|97
|Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:13:43
|98
|Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:14:08
|99
|Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:14:24
|100
|Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:14:26
|101
|Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:14:30
|102
|Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
|0:14:44
|103
|Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:14:50
|104
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:14:54
|105
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|106
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:15:01
|107
|Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:15:08
|108
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:15:21
|109
|Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor)
|110
|Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:15:31
|111
|Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:15:54
|112
|Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:16:03
|113
|Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:16:06
|114
|Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:16:36
|115
|Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:16:43
|116
|Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:16:53
|117
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:17:12
|118
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor)
|0:17:32
|119
|Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:17:42
|120
|Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:18:13
|121
|George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:18:19
|122
|Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|0:18:58
|123
|Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:19:21
|124
|Rene Corella (iRT Racing)
|0:19:30
|125
|Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:19:35
|126
|Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|0:19:47
|127
|Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|0:19:59
|128
|Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:20:04
|129
|Quinn Keogh (Superissimo)
|0:21:08
|130
|Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:21:41
|131
|Conor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|0:21:51
|132
|Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling)
|0:22:35
|133
|Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:22:53
|134
|Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:22:58
|135
|Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|0:23:04
|136
|Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|137
|Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling)
|0:25:46
|138
|Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:26:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
|33
|pts
|2
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|21
|3
|Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
|20
|4
|Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|10
|5
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)
|7
|6
|Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|7
|Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|7
|8
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|7
|9
|Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|5
|10
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|5
|11
|Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|5
|12
|Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|5
|13
|Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|3
|14
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
|3
|15
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|3
|16
|Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)
|3
|17
|Chad Beyer (Superissimo)
|2
|18
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|2
|19
|Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
|2
|20
|Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|2
|21
|Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|1
|22
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)
|1
|23
|Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|20
|pts
|2
|Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|19
|3
|Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|15
|4
|Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|12
|5
|Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|10
|6
|Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)
|10
|7
|Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|9
|8
|Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)
|9
|9
|Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)
|8
|10
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|7
|11
|Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
|7
|12
|Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|6
|13
|Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|5
|14
|Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
|5
|15
|Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|16
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)
|4
|17
|Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team)
|4
|18
|Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
|4
|19
|Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|3
|20
|Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|3
|21
|Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)
|3
|22
|Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
|3
|23
|Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|3
|24
|Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)
|2
|25
|Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|2
|26
|Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|2
|27
|Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)
|2
|28
|Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
|2
|29
|Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)
|2
|30
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)
|2
|31
|Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|21:01:40
|2
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:54
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:01:50
|4
|Team Smartstop Pro Cycling
|0:03:54
|5
|Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|6
|California Giant / Specialized
|0:05:04
|7
|Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:06:45
|8
|GS Ciao Cycling
|0:07:24
|9
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:07:37
|10
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:10:59
|11
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:11:22
|12
|iRT Racing
|0:12:40
|13
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava
|0:13:02
|14
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:13:40
|15
|ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factor
|0:13:54
|16
|Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees
|0:14:10
|17
|H & R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:21
|18
|Superissimo
|0:16:43
|19
|Hagens Berman U-23 Team
|0:19:12
|20
|Elevate Elite Cycling
|0:19:55
|21
|KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:24:37
|22
|Garneau - Quebecor
|0:25:00
|23
|Champion Systems - Stan's
|0:36:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:59:46
|2
|Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|4
|Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:00:02
|5
|Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|6
|Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|7
|Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|8
|Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|9
|Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|10
|Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|11
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|12
|Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|13
|Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC)
|14
|Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat)
|15
|Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|16
|Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat)
|17
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|18
|Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|19
|Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|20
|Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|0:00:07
|21
|ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|22
|Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)
|23
|Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|24
|Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|25
|Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|26
|Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|27
|BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|28
|Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|29
|Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|30
|Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|31
|Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team)
|32
|Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|33
|Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|34
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|35
|Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|36
|Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|37
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|38
|Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|39
|Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|40
|Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|41
|Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|42
|Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|43
|Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC)
|44
|Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|45
|Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|46
|Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|47
|Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|48
|Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|49
|Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|50
|Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)
|51
|Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team)
|52
|Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|53
|Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)
|54
|Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team)
|55
|Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|56
|Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|57
|Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|58
|Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC)
|59
|Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|60
|Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)
|61
|Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|62
|Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|63
|Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|64
|Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|65
|Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|66
|Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|67
|Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|68
|Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|0:00:22
|69
|Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|70
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|71
|Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|72
|Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|73
|Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|74
|Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|75
|Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|76
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|77
|Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|78
|Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|79
|Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|80
|Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:00:27
|81
|Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|0:02:51
|82
|Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|0:02:59
|83
|Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:03:19
|DNS
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team Tibco-SVC)
|DNF
|Jessica Cerra (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|DNF
|Kat Salthouse (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|7
|pts
|2
|Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|3
|Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|3
|4
|Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|2
|5
|Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|7
|pts
|2
|Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat)
|5
|3
|Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat)
|3
|4
|Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|2
|5
|Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|7
|pts
|2
|Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|3
|Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|3
|4
|Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|5
|Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|pts
|2
|Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|4
|Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC)
|2
|5
|Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2:59:20
|2
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:07
|3
|Trek-Red Truck Racing
|0:00:09
|4
|LA Sweat
|5
|Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR
|6
|Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|7
|Team Tibco-SVB
|8
|SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized
|0:00:14
|9
|BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|10
|JAKROO Racing Team
|0:00:19
|11
|Team Ice Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing
|12
|ZOCA p/b Halo Sports
|13
|Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6
|14
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:00:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)
|5:21:11
|2
|Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:00:22
|3
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:00:40
|4
|Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:19
|5
|Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:50
|6
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:55
|7
|Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:02:04
|8
|Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:02:08
|9
|Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:02:22
|10
|Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:24
|11
|Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:29
|12
|Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:35
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:37
|14
|Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:54
|15
|Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:03:59
|16
|Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|0:04:00
|17
|Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:04:05
|18
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:04:21
|19
|Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:04:22
|20
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:04:25
|21
|Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:04:32
|22
|Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:33
|23
|Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:04:38
|24
|Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:05:01
|25
|Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:05:11
|26
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:05:12
|27
|Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:05:19
|28
|Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|0:05:27
|29
|Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|0:05:58
|30
|Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|31
|Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:05:59
|32
|Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)
|0:06:00
|33
|Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:06:39
|34
|Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:06:55
|35
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:07:00
|36
|Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:07:10
|37
|Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:07:13
|38
|Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:07:14
|39
|Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:07:36
|40
|Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:08:03
|41
|Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)
|42
|Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:08:08
|43
|Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:08:10
|44
|Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|0:08:14
|45
|Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:08:15
|46
|Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|0:08:20
|47
|Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:08:22
|48
|Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:08:36
|49
|Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat)
|50
|Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:08:38
|51
|Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:08:43
|52
|Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:08:55
|53
|Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:08:58
|54
|Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|0:09:10
|55
|Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
|0:09:15
|56
|Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|0:09:27
|57
|Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|0:09:30
|58
|Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:09:42
|59
|Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:09:47
|60
|Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|61
|Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:09:50
|62
|Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:10:37
|63
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:10:45
|64
|Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:10:56
|65
|Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|0:10:59
|66
|ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:11:45
|67
|Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat)
|0:11:56
|68
|Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:12:05
|69
|Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:12:31
|70
|Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:12:38
|71
|Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge)
|0:13:14
|72
|Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:13:29
|73
|Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|0:14:02
|74
|Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:14:06
|75
|Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)
|0:14:15
|76
|Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:14:18
|77
|Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|0:15:59
|78
|Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:20:14
|79
|Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:22:17
|80
|Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:22:35
|81
|BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:24:48
|82
|Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)
|0:29:23
|83
|Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|0:29:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|26
|pts
|2
|Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|11
|3
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|4
|Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)
|7
|5
|Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|5
|6
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|7
|Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|8
|Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat)
|5
|9
|Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|5
|10
|Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|4
|11
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|12
|Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|13
|Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|14
|Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat)
|3
|15
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|2
|16
|Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC)
|2
|17
|Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|2
|18
|Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|1
|19
|Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|1
|20
|Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|24
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)
|20
|3
|Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|16
|4
|Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)
|14
|5
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|12
|6
|Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|11
|7
|Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|10
|8
|Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|8
|9
|Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|7
|10
|Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|11
|Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|5
|12
|Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|5
|13
|Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)
|5
|14
|Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|4
|15
|Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|4
|16
|Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|17
|Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|3
|18
|Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|3
|19
|Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|3
|20
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|21
|Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|22
|Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC)
|2
|23
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|16:09:03
|2
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:26
|3
|Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR
|0:01:30
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:32
|5
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:05:55
|6
|BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:09:07
|7
|Team Tibco-SVB
|0:10:04
|8
|LA Sweat
|0:10:17
|9
|Trek-Red Truck Racing
|0:10:32
|10
|Team Ice Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing
|0:12:58
|11
|SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Special
|0:13:59
|12
|ZOCA p/b Halo Sports
|0:14:07
|13
|JAKROO Racing Team
|0:17:43
|14
|Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6
|0:18:19
