Image 1 of 25 Brendan Rhim (Cal Giant) taking the win in Redlands (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 2 of 25 The men get strung out along the back side of the course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 3 of 25 Rob Carpenter (Hincapie) looking to hold onto the sprint jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 4 of 25 Zach Bell (SmartStop) closes a gap during the crit (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 5 of 25 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) rides in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 6 of 25 Marra Abbott (LA Sweat) heads into the final stage in yellow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 7 of 25 Marra Abbott (LA Sweat) was all smiles on the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 8 of 25 The top three for the men (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 9 of 25 Brendan Rhim (Cal Giant) lead the break on the final laps (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 10 of 25 Phil Gaimon (Optum) comes in with a little less skin than at the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 11 of 25 Phil Gaimon (Optum) rolls in after crashing with a few laps to go (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 12 of 25 Tom Zirbel (Optum) stays on the front to try to take time out of the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 13 of 25 Chris Horner (Airgas) tried to stay safe near the front of the group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 14 of 25 Optum led the chase to try to reel in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 15 of 25 The men’s race rides towards tonight’s sunset (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 16 of 25 Phil Gaimon (Optum) takes one of tonight’s tight turns (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 17 of 25 The men’s break goes up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 18 of 25 Todays top three for the women (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 19 of 25 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win with teammate Alexis Ryan in second (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 20 of 25 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) begins the lead out for the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 21 of 25 TIBCO comes to the front for the final laps (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 22 of 25 Alizee Brien (TIBCO) sporting the sprint jersey after being off the front yesterday (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 23 of 25 The women leave the line in downtown Redlands (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 24 of 25 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) on the start line before her big win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 25 of 25 The women ready to leave the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)

Brendan Rhim (Cal Giant-Specialized) and Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) took the wins Saturday at the stage 4 criterium of the Redlands Bicycle Classic. Phil Gaimon (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) held onto his general classification lead despite a crash in the closing laps of the men’s race, while Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) finished safely in the women's field to maintain her overall lead.

Rhim won from a five-rider breakaway group that initially started with six before a crash knocked Chris Riekert (Mike’s Bikes-Equator Coffees) out of the lead group. Others in the group included Jamis-Hagens Berman's Luis Amaran, who finished second, Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis), who finished third, Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) and Peter Disera (H&R Block).

It was the late-race crash of Gaimon, however, that stirred the pot and caused a bit of controversy after he was awarded the same time as the pack despite going down with several other riders, including Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway), just two corners before seeing five laps to go.

"I think I just biffed it," Gaimon said."It was the corner we'd done a hundred times. It was tight, and people were kind of fighting and it was tense. I think I just kind of lost my back wheel there."

USA Cycling's rules for criteriums say riders who crash in the final 8km will get the same time as the group they were in. But Gaimon's crash occurred just before they saw five to go. Officials' decision to award Gaimon and the others the same time as the main field caused some consternation among multiple directors.

"The rules say you get a free lap and you get back into the bike race," said Jelly Belly-Maxxis director Matty White, whose rider Gavin Mannion is currently second overall, 31 seconds behind Gaimon.

"I'm not having a go at Optum or [Optum director] Jonas Carney, and I'd hate to take the jersey this way, but rules are rules, and USA Cycling needs to question it. They need to look at it. That's all," White said.

Chief official Phil Miller told Cyclingnews that the crashed riders were entitled to a free lap, but after the 8km to go mark had passed [with five laps remaining] it was too late to put them back into the race.

"The way the rule works right now -- and it's been changed in the last couple of years -- in a stage race we normally have an accommodation that's made in the last 3km; a criterium is different," Miller said. "Now the 3km rule that puts the rider back in at their time if they have a mishap extends all the way back to 8km to go.

"There was no way we could have put all the riders back in before the free lap ended," Miller said. "They all qualified for a free lap, but we can't put them back into the race after we hit the 8km. So they get the field time and they're placed at the back of the field they came from, but they get the time of that field.

"I think there's a lot of misunderstanding about how the rule was changed," Miller said. "There was a time when the three-lap would end and there were 4km where they were just in utter jeopardy. That's why the rule was changed. If something happened late in the race, no one had to get back into the race, they just get that time and that’s that.

"They all qualified for a free lap, but we are precluded from putting them back in because it's too late."

While Gaimon and the others made their way back to their team vehicles in the parking lot, the confusion in the main field reaped huge dividends for the remaining breakaway riders as a gap that had been whittled down to 20 seconds shot back up again.

Rhim and the rest were able to stay away to the finish, where the 20-year-old from Norwich, Vermont, outsprinted his break companions for the biggest win of his career.

"We were definitely slowing down and everyone was looking at each other," Rhim said of the last lap. "Everyone stopped riding and looked around, so I pretty much took the reins from about four corners to go and just led it out because I knew I had to be the first one through the last corners. And that was it."

Gaimon now carries a 31 second lead over Mannion into the final day's Sunset Loop road race. Cal Giant's Adrien Costa is third, 38 seconds back, followed by Gaimon's teammate Mike Woods, who is 56 seconds in arrears along with Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman). Four-time winner Horner is eighth, 1:08 behind Gaimon.

UHC's Blue Train delivers in downtown Redlands

UnitedHealthcare continued to show its sprinting class this season with a dominant display in the women's race, where Rivera and teammate Alexis Ryan opened a gap near the end of the final lap to finish first and second ahead of Canadian criterium champion Leah Kirchman (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies).

"My team did an awesome leadout, textbook, as they usually do," said Rivera, the US crit champ. "It was good to pull off the win for the girls. They worked hard today to keep it together and led me out for a big lead."

The women's race on the technical nine-corner course in downtown Redlands came down to the final laps intact as breakaway attempts were immediately nullified throughout the 60 minute event.

UnitedHealthcare, Optum and Tibco did the lion's share of pacesetting leading up to the finale, where UnitedHealthcare's "Blue Train" took over with just a couple lap remaining.

"We were going to start our leadout on the last lap, but we weren't being challenged so we started a lap early and it worked to our advantage,"Ryan said. "We were able to take all the lines we wanted and go exactly the speed we wanted. I took it from probably three corners to go and railed the turns, and the two of us got a huge gap. We came into the last turn and I sprinted as hard as I could and Coryn was the only one who came around me. That was a pretty cool feeling."

Kirchman praised UnitedHealthcare's organisation throughout the race, saying they were all together on the last lap, while she positioned herself just behind the team's leadout train.

"I was sitting behind them on Coryn's wheel with [Brianna Walle]," Kirchman said. "I tried to jump them with a few corners to go, but we just didn't have enough people up there to really go through, and so I had to settle for third in the sprint."

Rivera said she knew her team had the win locked up as they headed into the second-to-last corner.

"I didn't look back because I knew we were clear and we had great speed and no one was trying to come past me or anything," Rivera said. "It was just a matter of doing our jobs, executing and going all out of the last corner. It's the first stage win for the team here, and hopefully we do well tomorrow to set up Katie Hall for the win."

Abbott now leads the overall by 22 seconds over Amber Neben (Visit Dallas-Noise4Good) and 40 seconds over Allie Dragoo (Twenty16-ShoAir). Hall is fourth, 1:19 off Abbott's pace.

Results

Full results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 1:31:14 2 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 4 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 5 Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 6 Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 7 Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:04 8 Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team) 9 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:00:06 10 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 11 Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 12 Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 13 Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team) 14 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 15 Eder Frayre (iRT Racing) 16 Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 17 George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling) 18 David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 19 Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 20 Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 21 Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 22 Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 23 Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 24 Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 25 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 26 Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team) 27 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:11 28 Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized) 29 Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 30 Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling) 31 Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 32 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 33 Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 34 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) 35 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) 36 Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 37 Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized) 38 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 39 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 40 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 41 David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 42 Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 43 Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 44 Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling) 45 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 46 Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 47 Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 48 Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team) 49 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling) 50 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 51 Chad Beyer (Superissimo) 52 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor) 53 Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 54 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 55 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 56 Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 57 Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team) 58 Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized) 59 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling) 60 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling) 61 Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized) 62 Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling) 63 Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling) 64 Rene Corella (iRT Racing) 65 Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor) 66 Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor) 67 Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 68 Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 69 Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 70 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 71 Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 72 Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 73 Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team) 74 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 75 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 76 Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 77 Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team) 78 Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 79 Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team) 0:00:26 80 Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing) 81 Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team) 82 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 83 Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 84 Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 85 Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 86 Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 87 Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 88 Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling) 89 James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 90 Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 91 Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling) 92 Andrew Clemence (Superissimo) 93 Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 94 Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor) 95 Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 96 Walton Brush (iRT Racing) 97 James Peterman (Superissimo) 0:00:40 98 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 99 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:00:49 100 Conor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 101 Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:00:52 102 Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:00:56 103 Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:00:59 104 Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:01:50 105 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:00:11 106 Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 107 Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) 108 Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 109 Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 110 Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 111 Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 112 Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team) 113 Winston David (Lupus Racing Team) 114 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team) 115 Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) 116 Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 117 Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team) 118 Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 119 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 120 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 121 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 122 Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 123 Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 124 Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 125 Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 126 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:02:04 127 Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:02:11 128 Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:28 129 Quinn Keogh (Superissimo) 0:02:41 130 Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 131 Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:51 132 Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 133 Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 134 Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:02:57 135 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:03:02 136 Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:03:27 137 Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 138 Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 0:03:48 DNF Gera Medina (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) DNF Shawn Daurelio (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)

Sprint 1 - 75-Minutes to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 2 Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 3 Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team) 4 Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 5 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)

Sprint 2 - 60-Minutes to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 2 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 3 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4 Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 5 Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)

Sprint 3 - 45-Minutes to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 2 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 4 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 5 Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)

Sprint 4 - 30-Minute to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 2 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 4 Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 5 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)

Sprint 5 - 5-Laps to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 2 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 3 Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 4 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 5 Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)

Sprint 6 Finish line # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 2 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 4 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 5 Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 4:33:54 2 Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:03 3 Team Smartstop Pro Cycling 0:00:05 4 Hagens Berman U-23 Team 0:00:06 5 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:09 7 California Giant / Specia 0:00:10 8 H & R Block Pro Cycling Team 9 Astellas Cycling Team 0:00:11 10 ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factor 0:00:16 11 GS Ciao Cycling 12 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:00:21 13 Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees 14 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 15 Garneau - Quebecor 16 Champion Systems - Stan's 17 Lupus Racing Team 18 Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 19 iRT Racing 0:00:31 20 Elevate Elite Cycling 0:00:36 21 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava 0:00:46 22 Superissimo 0:01:05 23 KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo 0:03:21

General classification after stage four # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 6:59:22 2 Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:31 3 Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:38 4 Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:00:56 5 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 6 Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:01 7 Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:01:03 8 Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:01:08 9 Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:01:18 10 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:25 11 Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team) 0:01:44 12 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:02:09 13 Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 14 Eder Frayre (iRT Racing) 0:02:14 15 Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:02:17 16 Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:02:19 17 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:02:22 18 Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:02:23 19 Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:02:24 20 Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:02:25 21 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:02:27 22 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:02:33 23 Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:02:35 24 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) 25 Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:02:43 26 Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:02:50 27 Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:03:14 28 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:03:15 29 Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:03:31 30 Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team) 0:03:32 31 Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:03:35 32 Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:03:44 33 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:04:15 34 Chad Beyer (Superissimo) 0:04:19 35 Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:04:20 36 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:04:30 37 Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:04:31 38 Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:04:42 39 Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 40 Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:04:44 41 Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized) 0:04:45 42 Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:04:48 43 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:04:54 44 Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing) 0:05:23 45 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:05:24 46 James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:53 47 Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:05:59 48 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:06:39 49 Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:06:53 50 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:07:16 51 James Peterman (Superissimo) 0:07:20 52 Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:07:33 53 Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:07:45 54 Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:07:48 55 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:08:12 56 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:08:17 57 Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:08:18 58 Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:08:34 59 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:08:38 60 Andrew Clemence (Superissimo) 0:08:45 61 Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 62 Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:08:46 63 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:08:52 64 Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:09:17 65 Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:10:01 66 Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:10:05 67 Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:10:11 68 Walton Brush (iRT Racing) 0:10:40 69 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:10:43 70 Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team) 71 Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:11:02 72 Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:11:10 73 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:11:20 74 Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:11:23 75 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 0:11:24 76 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:11:26 77 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:11:28 78 Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:11:30 79 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 80 Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:11:37 81 Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:11:51 82 Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:11:53 83 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 84 Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:12:02 85 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:12:07 86 Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 0:12:20 87 David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:12:22 88 Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:12:28 89 Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava) 0:12:31 90 David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:12:48 91 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:12:55 92 Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:12:59 93 Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:13:15 94 Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 95 Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 0:13:18 96 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:13:34 97 Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:13:43 98 Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:14:08 99 Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:14:24 100 Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 0:14:26 101 Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:14:30 102 Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team) 0:14:44 103 Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 0:14:50 104 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:14:54 105 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 106 Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:15:01 107 Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized) 0:15:08 108 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:15:21 109 Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor) 110 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:15:31 111 Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:15:54 112 Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:16:03 113 Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:16:06 114 Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:16:36 115 Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized) 0:16:43 116 Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:16:53 117 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:17:12 118 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor) 0:17:32 119 Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:17:42 120 Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:18:13 121 George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:18:19 122 Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 0:18:58 123 Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 0:19:21 124 Rene Corella (iRT Racing) 0:19:30 125 Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:19:35 126 Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 0:19:47 127 Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 0:19:59 128 Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:20:04 129 Quinn Keogh (Superissimo) 0:21:08 130 Winston David (Lupus Racing Team) 0:21:41 131 Conor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:21:51 132 Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling) 0:22:35 133 Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team) 0:22:53 134 Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:22:58 135 Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 0:23:04 136 Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 137 Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling) 0:25:46 138 Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team) 0:26:58

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 33 pts 2 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 21 3 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 20 4 Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 10 5 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team) 7 6 Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 7 7 Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 7 8 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 7 9 Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 5 10 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 5 11 Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 5 12 Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 5 13 Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 3 14 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 3 15 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 3 16 Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team) 3 17 Chad Beyer (Superissimo) 2 18 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 2 19 Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo) 2 20 Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 2 21 Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 1 22 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) 1 23 Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 20 pts 2 Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 19 3 Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) 15 4 Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 12 5 Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 10 6 Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team) 10 7 Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 9 8 Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized) 9 9 Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized) 8 10 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 7 11 Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized) 7 12 Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 6 13 Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 5 14 Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team) 5 15 Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team) 4 16 Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) 4 17 Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team) 4 18 Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes) 4 19 Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 3 20 Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 3 21 Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team) 3 22 Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team) 3 23 Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 3 24 Eder Frayre (iRT Racing) 2 25 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2 26 Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 2 27 Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team) 2 28 Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) 2 29 Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing) 2 30 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team) 2 31 Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees) 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 21:01:40 2 Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:54 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:01:50 4 Team Smartstop Pro Cycling 0:03:54 5 Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:04:13 6 California Giant / Specialized 0:05:04 7 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:06:45 8 GS Ciao Cycling 0:07:24 9 Astellas Cycling Team 0:07:37 10 Silber Pro Cycling 0:10:59 11 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:11:22 12 iRT Racing 0:12:40 13 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava 0:13:02 14 Lupus Racing Team 0:13:40 15 ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factor 0:13:54 16 Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees 0:14:10 17 H & R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:15:21 18 Superissimo 0:16:43 19 Hagens Berman U-23 Team 0:19:12 20 Elevate Elite Cycling 0:19:55 21 KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo 0:24:37 22 Garneau - Quebecor 0:25:00 23 Champion Systems - Stan's 0:36:02

Stage 4 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:59:46 2 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 3 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:00:02 5 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 6 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 7 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 8 Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 9 Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 10 Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 11 Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 12 Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 13 Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC) 14 Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat) 15 Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 16 Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat) 17 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 18 Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 19 Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 20 Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:00:07 21 ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 22 Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat) 23 Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 24 Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 25 Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 26 Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 27 BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 28 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 29 Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 30 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 31 Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team) 32 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 33 Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 34 Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 35 Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 36 Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 37 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 38 Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 39 Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 40 Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 41 Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 42 Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 43 Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC) 44 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 45 Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 46 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 47 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 48 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 49 Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 50 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 51 Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team) 52 Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 53 Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team) 54 Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team) 55 Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 56 Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 57 Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 58 Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC) 59 Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 60 Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC) 61 Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge) 62 Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 63 Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 64 Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 65 Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 66 Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 67 Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 68 Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 0:00:22 69 Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 70 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 71 Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling) 72 Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 73 Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 74 Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 75 Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 76 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 77 Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 78 Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge) 79 Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 80 Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:00:27 81 Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:02:51 82 Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:02:59 83 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:03:19 DNS Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team Tibco-SVC) DNF Jessica Cerra (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) DNF Kat Salthouse (Roosters Biker's Edge)

Sprint 1 - 45-minutes to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 7 pts 2 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 5 3 Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 3 4 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 2 5 Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 1

Sprint 2 - 30-minutes to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 7 pts 2 Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat) 5 3 Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat) 3 4 Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 2 5 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 1

Sprint 3 - 5-laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 7 pts 2 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 5 3 Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 3 4 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 2 5 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 1

Sprint 4 - Finish line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 7 pts 2 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 5 3 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 4 Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC) 2 5 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2:59:20 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:07 3 Trek-Red Truck Racing 0:00:09 4 LA Sweat 5 Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR 6 Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 7 Team Tibco-SVB 8 SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized 0:00:14 9 BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 10 JAKROO Racing Team 0:00:19 11 Team Ice Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing 12 ZOCA p/b Halo Sports 13 Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6 14 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:00:49

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 5:21:11 2 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:00:22 3 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:00:40 4 Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:19 5 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:50 6 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:55 7 Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:02:04 8 Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:02:08 9 Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:02:22 10 Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:24 11 Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:29 12 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:35 13 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:37 14 Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:54 15 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:03:59 16 Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:04:00 17 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:04:05 18 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:04:21 19 Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:04:22 20 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:04:25 21 Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:04:32 22 Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:33 23 Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:04:38 24 Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 0:05:01 25 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:05:11 26 Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:05:12 27 Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:05:19 28 Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:05:27 29 Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:05:58 30 Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 31 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:05:59 32 Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team) 0:06:00 33 Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:06:39 34 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:06:55 35 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:07:00 36 Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:07:10 37 Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:07:13 38 Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:07:14 39 Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:07:36 40 Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:08:03 41 Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat) 42 Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 0:08:08 43 Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:08:10 44 Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:08:14 45 Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:08:15 46 Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:08:20 47 Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:08:22 48 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:08:36 49 Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat) 50 Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:08:38 51 Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:08:43 52 Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:08:55 53 Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:08:58 54 Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 0:09:10 55 Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6) 0:09:15 56 Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling) 0:09:27 57 Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:09:30 58 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:09:42 59 Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:09:47 60 Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 61 Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:09:50 62 Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:10:37 63 Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:10:45 64 Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:10:56 65 Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:10:59 66 ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 0:11:45 67 Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat) 0:11:56 68 Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:12:05 69 Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:12:31 70 Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:12:38 71 Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge) 0:13:14 72 Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:13:29 73 Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:14:02 74 Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:14:06 75 Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel) 0:14:15 76 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 0:14:18 77 Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 0:15:59 78 Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team) 0:20:14 79 Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:22:17 80 Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:22:35 81 BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 0:24:48 82 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC) 0:29:23 83 Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized) 0:29:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 26 pts 2 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 11 3 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 7 4 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC) 7 5 Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 5 6 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 7 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 5 8 Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat) 5 9 Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 5 10 Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 4 11 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 12 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 13 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 3 14 Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat) 3 15 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 2 16 Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC) 2 17 Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 2 18 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 1 19 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 1 20 Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 24 pts 2 Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) 20 3 Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 16 4 Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC) 14 5 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 12 6 Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 11 7 Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) 10 8 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 8 9 Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 7 10 Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 6 11 Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental) 5 12 Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 5 13 Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC) 5 14 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise) 4 15 Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 4 16 Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 4 17 Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing) 3 18 Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports) 3 19 Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) 3 20 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 21 Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 2 22 Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC) 2 23 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 1