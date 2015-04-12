Trending

Rhim and Rivera take Redlands criterium wins

Late crash and controversy clouds men's race

Brendan Rhim (Cal Giant-Specialized) and Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) took the wins Saturday at the stage 4 criterium of the Redlands Bicycle Classic. Phil Gaimon (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) held onto his general classification lead despite a crash in the closing laps of the men’s race, while Mara Abbott (LA Sweat) finished safely in the women's field to maintain her overall lead.

Rhim won from a five-rider breakaway group that initially started with six before a crash knocked Chris Riekert (Mike’s Bikes-Equator Coffees) out of the lead group. Others in the group included Jamis-Hagens Berman's Luis Amaran, who finished second, Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis), who finished third, Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling) and Peter Disera (H&R Block).

It was the late-race crash of Gaimon, however, that stirred the pot and caused a bit of controversy after he was awarded the same time as the pack despite going down with several other riders, including Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway), just two corners before seeing five laps to go.

"I think I just biffed it," Gaimon said."It was the corner we'd done a hundred times. It was tight, and people were kind of fighting and it was tense. I think I just kind of lost my back wheel there."

USA Cycling's rules for criteriums say riders who crash in the final 8km will get the same time as the group they were in. But Gaimon's crash occurred just before they saw five to go. Officials' decision to award Gaimon and the others the same time as the main field caused some consternation among multiple directors.

"The rules say you get a free lap and you get back into the bike race," said Jelly Belly-Maxxis director Matty White, whose rider Gavin Mannion is currently second overall, 31 seconds behind Gaimon.

"I'm not having a go at Optum or [Optum director] Jonas Carney, and I'd hate to take the jersey this way, but rules are rules, and USA Cycling needs to question it. They need to look at it. That's all," White said.

Chief official Phil Miller told Cyclingnews that the crashed riders were entitled to a free lap, but after the 8km to go mark had passed [with five laps remaining] it was too late to put them back into the race.

"The way the rule works right now -- and it's been changed in the last couple of years -- in a stage race we normally have an accommodation that's made in the last 3km; a criterium is different," Miller said. "Now the 3km rule that puts the rider back in at their time if they have a mishap extends all the way back to 8km to go.

"There was no way we could have put all the riders back in before the free lap ended," Miller said. "They all qualified for a free lap, but we can't put them back into the race after we hit the 8km. So they get the field time and they're placed at the back of the field they came from, but they get the time of that field.

"I think there's a lot of misunderstanding about how the rule was changed," Miller said. "There was a time when the three-lap would end and there were 4km where they were just in utter jeopardy. That's why the rule was changed. If something happened late in the race, no one had to get back into the race, they just get that time and that’s that.

"They all qualified for a free lap, but we are precluded from putting them back in because it's too late."

While Gaimon and the others made their way back to their team vehicles in the parking lot, the confusion in the main field reaped huge dividends for the remaining breakaway riders as a gap that had been whittled down to 20 seconds shot back up again.

Rhim and the rest were able to stay away to the finish, where the 20-year-old from Norwich, Vermont, outsprinted his break companions for the biggest win of his career.

"We were definitely slowing down and everyone was looking at each other," Rhim said of the last lap. "Everyone stopped riding and looked around, so I pretty much took the reins from about four corners to go and just led it out because I knew I had to be the first one through the last corners. And that was it."

Gaimon now carries a 31 second lead over Mannion into the final day's Sunset Loop road race. Cal Giant's Adrien Costa is third, 38 seconds back, followed by Gaimon's teammate Mike Woods, who is 56 seconds in arrears along with Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman). Four-time winner Horner is eighth, 1:08 behind Gaimon.

UHC's Blue Train delivers in downtown Redlands

UnitedHealthcare continued to show its sprinting class this season with a dominant display in the women's race, where Rivera and teammate Alexis Ryan opened a gap near the end of the final lap to finish first and second ahead of Canadian criterium champion Leah Kirchman (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies).

"My team did an awesome leadout, textbook, as they usually do," said Rivera, the US crit champ. "It was good to pull off the win for the girls. They worked hard today to keep it together and led me out for a big lead."

The women's race on the technical nine-corner course in downtown Redlands came down to the final laps intact as breakaway attempts were immediately nullified throughout the 60 minute event.

UnitedHealthcare, Optum and Tibco did the lion's share of pacesetting leading up to the finale, where UnitedHealthcare's "Blue Train" took over with just a couple lap remaining.

"We were going to start our leadout on the last lap, but we weren't being challenged so we started a lap early and it worked to our advantage,"Ryan said. "We were able to take all the lines we wanted and go exactly the speed we wanted. I took it from probably three corners to go and railed the turns, and the two of us got a huge gap. We came into the last turn and I sprinted as hard as I could and Coryn was the only one who came around me. That was a pretty cool feeling."

Kirchman praised UnitedHealthcare's organisation throughout the race, saying they were all together on the last lap, while she positioned herself just behind the team's leadout train.

"I was sitting behind them on Coryn's wheel with [Brianna Walle]," Kirchman said. "I tried to jump them with a few corners to go, but we just didn't have enough people up there to really go through, and so I had to settle for third in the sprint."

Rivera said she knew her team had the win locked up as they headed into the second-to-last corner.

"I didn't look back because I knew we were clear and we had great speed and no one was trying to come past me or anything," Rivera said. "It was just a matter of doing our jobs, executing and going all out of the last corner. It's the first stage win for the team here, and hopefully we do well tomorrow to set up Katie Hall for the win."

Abbott now leads the overall by 22 seconds over Amber Neben (Visit Dallas-Noise4Good) and 40 seconds over Allie Dragoo (Twenty16-ShoAir). Hall is fourth, 1:19 off Abbott's pace.

Results

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)1:31:14
2Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
3Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
4Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
5Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
6Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
7Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:04
8Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)
9Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:00:06
10Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
11Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
12Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
13Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)
14Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
15Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)
16Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
17George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling)
18David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
19Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
20Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
21Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
22Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
23Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
24Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
25Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
26Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team)
27Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:11
28Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)
29Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
30Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling)
31Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
32Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
33Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
34Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)
35Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)
36Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
37Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized)
38Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
39Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
40Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
41David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
42Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
43Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
44Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling)
45Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
46Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
47Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
48Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team)
49Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling)
50Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
51Chad Beyer (Superissimo)
52Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor)
53Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
54Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
55Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
56Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
57Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)
58Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized)
59Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling)
60Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling)
61Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)
62Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling)
63Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling)
64Rene Corella (iRT Racing)
65Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor)
66Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor)
67Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)
68Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
69Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
70Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
71Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
72Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
73Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team)
74Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
75Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
76Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
77Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
78Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
79Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team)0:00:26
80Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)
81Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team)
82Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
83Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
84Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
85Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
86Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
87Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
88Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling)
89James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
90Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)
91Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling)
92Andrew Clemence (Superissimo)
93Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
94Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor)
95Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
96Walton Brush (iRT Racing)
97James Peterman (Superissimo)0:00:40
98Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
99Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor)0:00:49
100Conor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
101Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:00:52
102Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:00:56
103Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:00:59
104Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:01:50
105Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:00:11
106Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
107Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
108Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
109Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)
110Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
111Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
112Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team)
113Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
114Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)
115Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)
116Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
117Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)
118Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
119Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
120Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
121Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
122Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
123Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
124Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
125Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
126Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)0:02:04
127Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:02:11
128Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:28
129Quinn Keogh (Superissimo)0:02:41
130Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
131Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:02:51
132Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
133Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
134Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:02:57
135Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:03:02
136Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:03:27
137Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
138Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)0:03:48
DNFGera Medina (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)
DNFShawn Daurelio (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)

Sprint 1 - 75-Minutes to Go
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
2Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
3Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)
4Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)
5Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)

Sprint 2 - 60-Minutes to Go
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
2Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
3Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
4Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
5Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)

Sprint 3 - 45-Minutes to Go
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
2Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
3Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
4Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)
5Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)

Sprint 4 - 30-Minute to Go
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
2Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
3Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
4Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
5Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)

Sprint 5 - 5-Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
2Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
3Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)
4Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
5Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)

Sprint 6 Finish line
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
2Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
3Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
4Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)
5Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home4:33:54
2Silber Pro Cycling0:00:03
3Team Smartstop Pro Cycling0:00:05
4Hagens Berman U-23 Team0:00:06
5Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
6Hincapie Racing Team0:00:09
7California Giant / Specia0:00:10
8H & R Block Pro Cycling Team
9Astellas Cycling Team0:00:11
10ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factor0:00:16
11GS Ciao Cycling
12Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:00:21
13Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees
14Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
15Garneau - Quebecor
16Champion Systems - Stan's
17Lupus Racing Team
18Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
19iRT Racing0:00:31
20Elevate Elite Cycling0:00:36
21Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava0:00:46
22Superissimo0:01:05
23KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo0:03:21

General classification after stage four
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)6:59:22
2Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:31
3Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:38
4Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:00:56
5Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
6Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:01
7Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:01:03
8Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:01:08
9Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)0:01:18
10Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:01:25
11Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team)0:01:44
12Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:02:09
13Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
14Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)0:02:14
15Alex Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:02:17
16Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling)0:02:19
17Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao Cycling)0:02:22
18Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:02:23
19Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:02:24
20Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing Team)0:02:25
21Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:02:27
22Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)0:02:33
23Taylor Sheldon (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:02:35
24Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)
25Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:02:43
26Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)0:02:50
27Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)0:03:14
28Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:03:15
29Chris Winn (GS Ciao Cycling)0:03:31
30Mike Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team)0:03:32
31Andzs Flaksis (Hincapie Racing Team)0:03:35
32Luis Lemus (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:03:44
33Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)0:04:15
34Chad Beyer (Superissimo)0:04:19
35Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:04:20
36Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:04:30
37Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:04:31
38Justin Rossi (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:42
39Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
40Christopher Harland Dunawa (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:44
41Jacob Albrecht (California Giant / Specialized)0:04:45
42Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)0:04:48
43Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:04:54
44Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)0:05:23
45Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao Cycling)0:05:24
46James Piccoli (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:05:53
47Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)0:05:59
48Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:06:39
49Diego Binatena (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:06:53
50Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:07:16
51James Peterman (Superissimo)0:07:20
52Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:07:33
53Jared Gilyard (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:07:45
54Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor)0:07:48
55Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:08:12
56Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:08:17
57Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:08:18
58Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:08:34
59Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)0:08:38
60Andrew Clemence (Superissimo)0:08:45
61Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
62Julien Gagne (Garneau - Quebecor)0:08:46
63Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:08:52
64Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:09:17
65Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)0:10:01
66Fabio Calabria (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:10:05
67Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:10:11
68Walton Brush (iRT Racing)0:10:40
69Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:10:43
70Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)
71Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:11:02
72Ben Jaques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:11:10
73Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:11:20
74Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)0:11:23
75Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)0:11:24
76Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)0:11:26
77Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:11:28
78Art Rand (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:11:30
79Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
80Zack Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:11:37
81Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:11:51
82Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:11:53
83Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
84Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:12:02
85Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:12:07
86Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:12:20
87David Williams (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:12:22
88Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:12:28
89Mackenze Champlin (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava)0:12:31
90David Lombardo (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:12:48
91Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau - Quebecor)0:12:55
92Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling)0:12:59
93Walter Trillini (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:13:15
94Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)
95Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)0:13:18
96Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:13:34
97Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:13:43
98Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:14:08
99Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:14:24
100Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:14:26
101Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)0:14:30
102Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23 Team)0:14:44
103Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)0:14:50
104Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)0:14:54
105Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
106Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:15:01
107Jacob King (California Giant / Specialized)0:15:08
108Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:15:21
109Anton Varabei (Garneau - Quebecor)
110Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)0:15:31
111Elliott Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling)0:15:54
112Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:16:03
113Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:16:06
114Logan Hutchings (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:16:36
115Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)0:16:43
116Bailey McKnight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:16:53
117Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:17:12
118Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau - Quebecor)0:17:32
119Stuart Wight (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:17:42
120Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:18:13
121George Simpson (GS Ciao Cycling)0:18:19
122Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)0:18:58
123Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)0:19:21
124Rene Corella (iRT Racing)0:19:30
125Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:19:35
126Alexandre Darville (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)0:19:47
127Philip Tinstman (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)0:19:59
128Nathan Elliott (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:20:04
129Quinn Keogh (Superissimo)0:21:08
130Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)0:21:41
131Conor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:21:51
132Ian Holt (GS Ciao Cycling)0:22:35
133Jimmy Schurman (Lupus Racing Team)0:22:53
134Drew Christopher (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:22:58
135Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)0:23:04
136Daniel Holloway (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)
137Alberto Courrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling)0:25:46
138Mike Stone (Lupus Racing Team)0:26:58

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)33pts
2Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)21
3Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)20
4Peter Disera (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)10
5Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team)7
6Travis Samuel (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)7
7Ulises Castillo (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)7
8Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)7
9Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)5
10Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)5
11Bobby Sweeting (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)5
12Flores Efren (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)5
13Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)3
14Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)3
15Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)3
16Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)3
17Chad Beyer (Superissimo)2
18Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)2
19Chris Barton (KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo)2
20Bryan Gomez (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)2
21Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)1
22Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)1
23Charles Mac Cassin (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)20pts
2Michael Woods (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)19
3Phillip Gaimon (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)15
4Cotlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)12
5Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)10
6Maxim Jenkins (Astellas Cycling Team)10
7Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)9
8Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)9
9Adrien Costa (California Giant / Specialized)8
10Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)7
11Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)7
12Travis Liverman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)6
13Emerson Oronte (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)5
14Bobby Lea (ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factory Racing Team)5
15Adam de Vos (H & R Block Pro Cycling Team)4
16Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)4
17Timothy Rugg (Lupus Racing Team)4
18Escobar Alzate (Champion Systems - Stan's No Tubes)4
19Christopher Horner (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)3
20Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)3
21Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing Team)3
22Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway Cycling Team)3
23Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)3
24Eder Frayre (iRT Racing)2
25Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)2
26Flavio Deluna (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)2
27Barry Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)2
28Alexander Ray (Silber Pro Cycling)2
29Coulton Hartrich (iRT Racing)2
30Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team)2
31Nathaniel English (Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis21:01:40
2Hincapie Racing Team0:00:54
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:01:50
4Team Smartstop Pro Cycling0:03:54
5Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:04:13
6California Giant / Specialized0:05:04
7Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:06:45
8GS Ciao Cycling0:07:24
9Astellas Cycling Team0:07:37
10Silber Pro Cycling0:10:59
11Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:11:22
12iRT Racing0:12:40
13Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava0:13:02
14Lupus Racing Team0:13:40
15ALTOVELO-SeaSucker Factor0:13:54
16Team Mike's Bike p/b Equator Coffees0:14:10
17H & R Block Pro Cycling Team0:15:21
18Superissimo0:16:43
19Hagens Berman U-23 Team0:19:12
20Elevate Elite Cycling0:19:55
21KHS - Maxxis-JL Velo0:24:37
22Garneau - Quebecor0:25:00
23Champion Systems - Stan's0:36:02

Stage 4 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:59:46
2Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
3Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
4Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC)0:00:02
5Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
6Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
7Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
8Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
9Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
10Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
11Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
12Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
13Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC)
14Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat)
15Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
16Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat)
17Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
18Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
19Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
20Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)0:00:07
21ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
22Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)
23Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
24Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
25Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
26Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
27BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
28Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
29Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
30Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
31Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team)
32Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
33Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
34Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
35Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)
36Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
37Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
38Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
39Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
40Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
41Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
42Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
43Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC)
44Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
45Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
46Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
47Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
48Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
49Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
50Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)
51Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team)
52Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
53Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)
54Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team)
55Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
56Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
57Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
58Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC)
59Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
60Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)
61Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge)
62Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
63Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
64Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
65Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
66Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
67Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
68Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)0:00:22
69Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
70Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
71Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling)
72Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)
73Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
74Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
75Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
76Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
77Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
78Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge)
79Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
80Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:00:27
81Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:02:51
82Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)0:02:59
83Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)0:03:19
DNSKrista Doebel-Hickok (Team Tibco-SVC)
DNFJessica Cerra (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)
DNFKat Salthouse (Roosters Biker's Edge)

Sprint 1 - 45-minutes to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)7pts
2Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)5
3Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)3
4Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)2
5Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)1

Sprint 2 - 30-minutes to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)7pts
2Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat)5
3Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat)3
4Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)2
5Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)1

Sprint 3 - 5-laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)7pts
2Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)5
3Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)3
4Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)2
5Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)1

Sprint 4 - Finish line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)7pts
2Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)5
3Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
4Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC)2
5Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2:59:20
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:07
3Trek-Red Truck Racing0:00:09
4LA Sweat
5Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR
6Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
7Team Tibco-SVB
8SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized0:00:14
9BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
10JAKROO Racing Team0:00:19
11Team Ice Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing
12ZOCA p/b Halo Sports
13Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6
14DNA Cycling p/b K40:00:49

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)5:21:11
2Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:00:22
3Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:00:40
4Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:01:19
5Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:50
6Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:55
7Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:02:04
8Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:02:08
9Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:02:22
10Abigal Mickey (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:03:24
11Amy Charity (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:29
12Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:03:35
13Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:37
14Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:03:54
15Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:03:59
16Kristi Lay (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:04:00
17Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:04:05
18Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:04:21
19Laure De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:04:22
20Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:04:25
21Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:04:32
22Alison Tetrick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:33
23Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:04:38
24Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:05:01
25Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:11
26Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:05:12
27Athen Countouriotis (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:05:19
28Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:05:27
29Jacqueline Parker (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:05:58
30Sara Bergen (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
31Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:05:59
32Kelly Catlin (JetCycling Women's Elite Team)0:06:00
33Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)0:06:39
34Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:06:55
35Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:07:00
36Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:07:10
37Joanne Hogan (Team Tibco-SVC)0:07:13
38Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:07:14
39Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:07:36
40Joanie Celso (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:08:03
41Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)
42Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:08:08
43Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:08:10
44Kathryn Bertine (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:08:14
45Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)0:08:15
46Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:08:20
47Kathryn Hunter (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:08:22
48Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:08:36
49Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat)
50Alessandra Sales (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:08:38
51Ingird Drexel (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:08:43
52Cristina Hughes (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:08:55
53Carolina Rodriguez (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:08:58
54Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)0:09:10
55Jennifer Whalen (Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ6)0:09:15
56Tracy Tilton (Sisterhood of Cycling)0:09:27
57Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Biker's Edge)0:09:30
58Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:09:42
59Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC)0:09:47
60Stephanie Roorda (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
61Clarice Sayle (JAKROO Racing Team)0:09:50
62Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC)0:10:37
63Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:10:45
64Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:10:56
65Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)0:10:59
66ShoShawna Routley (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:11:45
67Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat)0:11:56
68Kimberly Johnson (JAKROO Racing Team)0:12:05
69Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco-SVC)0:12:31
70Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:12:38
71Lindsay Fox (Roosters Biker's Edge)0:13:14
72Melanie Wong (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:13:29
73Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)0:14:02
74Madeleine Boutet (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:14:06
75Stephanie Wetzel (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel)0:14:15
76Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)0:14:18
77Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)0:15:59
78Leah Thomas (JAKROO Racing Team)0:20:14
79Alexandra Burton (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:22:17
80Misha Fuller (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:22:35
81BethAnn Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:24:48
82Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)0:29:23
83Zeina Loutfi (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:29:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)26pts
2Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)11
3Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)7
4Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)7
5Rhae Shaw (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)5
6Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
7Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)5
8Emily Georgeson (LA Sweat)5
9Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)5
10Anna G Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)4
11Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
12Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
13Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)3
14Joy McCulloch (LA Sweat)3
15Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)2
16Emily Collins (Team Tibco-SVC)2
17Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)2
18Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)1
19Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)1
20Megan Alderete (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)24pts
2Mara Abbott (LA Sweat)20
3Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)16
4Alizee Brien (Team Tibco-SVC)14
5Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)12
6Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)11
7Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR)10
8Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)8
9Megan Rathwell (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)7
10Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)6
11Miranda Griffith (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)5
12Kathryn Donovan (Ice Sports Wear p/b Pinnacle Racing)5
13Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco-SVC)5
14Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)4
15Gabri Pilote Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)4
16Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)4
17Denise Ramsden (Trek-Red Truck Racing)3
18Julie Emmerman (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)3
19Amanda Miller (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)3
20Jasmin Glaesser (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
21Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)2
22Sara Headley (Team Tibco-SVC)2
23Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good16:09:03
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:26
3Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR0:01:30
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:32
5DNA Cycling p/b K40:05:55
6BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:09:07
7Team Tibco-SVB0:10:04
8LA Sweat0:10:17
9Trek-Red Truck Racing0:10:32
10Team Ice Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing0:12:58
11SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Special0:13:59
12ZOCA p/b Halo Sports0:14:07
13JAKROO Racing Team0:17:43
14Spy Giant Ride p/b GQ60:18:19

 

