Tour of Denmark: Valgren wins stage 3

Dane takes over race lead

Michael Valgren (Tinkoff) in the race lead in Tour of Denmark

Daniele Bennati passed the race lead to teammate Michael Valgren (Tinkoff)

Michael Valgren (Tinkoff) wins stage 3

Michael Valgren (Tinkoff)

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark) chases up the climb

Michael Valgren (Tinkoff) jumps away from the breakaway

Rasmus Guldhammer (Stölting Service Group) drives a late breakaway

The race lead in the Tour of Denmark passed from one Tinkoff rider, Daniele Bennati, to another on stage 3, with Dane Michael Valgren parlaying a brilliant final kilometer attack into a stage win and the blue jersey.

Valgren entered into a late breakaway, driven by the Stölting Service Group team, and then jumped clear of his companions to win the stage by two seconds over fellow Dane Alexander Kamp and Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

With the time bonus, Valgren now has a five-second lead in the overall classification on Magnus Cort Nielsen and seven on Kamp.

The 2014 overall winner of the Tour of Denmark was chuffed to have refound his winning form.

"I'm really happy - it's my first win in a few years, and it's the hardest stage to win in the Tour of Denmark," Valgren said. "The city where we finished today, I lived there for two years so I know the town really well, so it's really nice to win there in front of the public. It was quite hard with little time between the Tour [de France], but I love to ride in Denmark and to show the people here who come to see me that I am capable of getting the results - it's nice to pay them back."

The 175km stage from Aabenraa to Vejle ended with four finishing circuits that included a tough climb to the finish line. Only 20 riders were left at the head of the race for the final climb, and Valgren chose his moment perfectly to attack.

"I had to take the opportunity today," Valgren said. "We have a really strong team here - they guys rode perfectly today for Benna and me. Benna and I spoke on the third lap that and he wasn't too good so I took it up and it was up to me. Coming into the last climb I thought just give it a go. You had to be up there coming into the climb as it's quite narrow and hard to move up. I keep my head cool and went full gas up the climb and it all worked out."

Now Valgren must face a 20km time trial before the final stage on Sunday, but is confident he can hold onto the race lead to the end.

"Tomorrow's time trial normally suits me well. When I look at he GC now, I should hopefully be able to gain some more time. The guys behind me are fast sprinters so could maybe take some bonus seconds on the last stage so I want to make it safe tomorrow."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team4:18:48
2Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group0:00:02
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
5Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark0:00:06
6Gillio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:12
7Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:13
8Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
9Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
10Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:15
11Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
14Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
16Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
17Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
18Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
19Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:00:23
21Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:26
22Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:32
23Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:45
24Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:49
25Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:01:01
26Troels Rønning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
27Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
28Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
29Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
30Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:10
31David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
32John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
33Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Rune Almindsøe Andersen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:01:14
36Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
37Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:01:18
38Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:23
39Mikkel Frølich Honorè (Den) Team Postnord Danmark0:01:24
40Niklas Vestergaard Eg (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept0:01:25
41Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
42Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
43Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:30
44Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:32
45Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Christoffer Lisson (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:01:33
47Martin Toft Madsen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
48Daniel Holm Foder (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept0:01:40
49Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
50Emil Toudal (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
51Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
52Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Team Postnord Danmark0:01:47
53Aske Louring Vorre (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
54Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
55Hansen Jannik Hyldtoft (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:01:50
56Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:12
57Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:26
58Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:37
59Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:07
60Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:03:21
61Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:03:29
62Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:04:17
63Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:04:37
64Nicklas Pedersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
65Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:18
66Stefan Djurhuus (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:05:38
67Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept0:05:58
68Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
69Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:05
70Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:06:09
71Mathias Dam Westergaard (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:06:11
72Christian Nyvang Lund (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:06:25
73Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:35
74Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:42
75Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:00
76Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:04
77Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:08:07
78Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
79Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:10:16
80Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
81Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
82Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
84Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
85Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
86Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
87Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
88Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
90Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
91Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:13:13
94Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
95Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Team Postnord Danmark0:16:03
96Kasper Asgren (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
97Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
98Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
99Dennis Herfort Jensen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
100Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
101Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
102Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
103James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
104Jesper Mørkøv (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:16:05
105Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
106Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
107Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
108Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
109Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
110Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group
111Tom Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
112Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
113Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
114Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
115Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
116Andreas Jeppesen (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept0:16:16
117Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:16:50
118Mark Pedersen (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept0:16:51
119Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:16:59
120Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
121Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNSNikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNSRaymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark5pts
2Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team3
3Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group5pts
2Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group3
3Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group10pts
2Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team6
3Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
4Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 182

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team10pts
2Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group6
3Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
4Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 182

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 1810pts
2Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team6
3Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
4Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark2

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 1810pts
2Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team6
3Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark4
4Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark10pts
2Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 186
3Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group4
4Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert12:57:00
2Bora-Argon 180:00:13
3Astana Pro Team0:00:28
4Stölting Service Group0:00:40
5Tinkoff Team0:00:48
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:04
7Bardiani CSF0:01:22
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:38
9Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:02:07
10Team Postnord Danmark0:02:41
11Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:02:49
12Team Trefor0:03:43
13Team Coloquick
14ONE Pro Cycling0:04:30
15Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:45
16Team Novo Nordisk0:18:00

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team12:43:50
2Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark0:00:05
3Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group0:00:07
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:09
5Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:00:13
6Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group0:00:22
7Gillio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:23
8Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
10Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
11Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:26
12Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
13Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:30
14Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
15Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:00:31
17Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:37
18Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:56
19Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept0:01:06
20Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:12
21Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
22Troels Rønning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
23Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:21
24Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:36
27Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:41
28Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:43
29Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept0:01:51
31Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:37
32Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:48
33Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:03:06
34Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:12
35Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:18
36Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:03:29
37Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:03:56
38Hansen Jannik Hyldtoft (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:04:49
39Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:17
40Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:53
41Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:07:21
42Aske Louring Vorre (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:07:47
43Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:07:48
44Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:08:30
45Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:39
46Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:52
47Mikkel Frølich Honorè (Den) Team Postnord Danmark0:08:53
48Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:54
49Daniel Holm Foder (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept0:09:09
50Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:16
51Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
52Rune Almindsøe Andersen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:09:38
53Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:52
54Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:27
55Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
56Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
57Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
58Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
59Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:11:56
60Emil Toudal (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:11:57
61Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:12:06
62Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:29
63Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:12:40
64Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:14:34
65Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:51
66Mathias Dam Westergaard (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:15:39
67Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group0:15:47
68Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:16:12
69Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:22
70Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group0:17:04
71Mark Pedersen (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept0:17:13
72Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:33
73Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:45
74Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
75Christoffer Lisson (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:18:16
76Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:19:13
77Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:19:36
78Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:26
79José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:21:02
80Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:21:48
81David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:57
82John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
83Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:22:05
84Niklas Vestergaard Eg (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept0:22:12
85Martin Toft Madsen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:22:20
86Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept0:22:41
87Kasper Asgren (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept0:23:32
88Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:45
89Nicklas Pedersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark0:25:24
90Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:26:22
91Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Stefan Djurhuus (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:26:25
93Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark0:26:42
94Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:26:59
95Christian Nyvang Lund (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:27:12
96Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:27:17
97Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:22
98Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:28:54
99Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:29:32
100Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
101Andreas Jeppesen (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept0:30:46
102Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:31:01
103Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark0:31:03
104Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
105Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group0:31:48
106Dennis Herfort Jensen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:32:46
107Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
108Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:33:45
109Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:36:48
110Tom Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:36:49
111Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Team Postnord Danmark0:36:50
112Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
113James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
114Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
115Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:36:52
116Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
117Jesper Mørkøv (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
118Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
119Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
120Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:37
121Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:37:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team28pts
2Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark26
3Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team24
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo22
5Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept19
6Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group16
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
8Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise13
9Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team12
10Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
11Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group10
12Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team9
13Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team9
14Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
15Gillio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
16Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 186
17Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton6
18Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 186
19Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton6
20Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
21Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team5
22Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group5
23Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
24Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark5
25Tom Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling4
26Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
27Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team3
28Rune Almindsøe Andersen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm3
29Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
30Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
31Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
32Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
33Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
34Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team1
35Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team1
36Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team28pts
2Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 1824
3Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group16
4Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
6Tom Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling10
7Rune Almindsøe Andersen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm6
8Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
9Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark6
10Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team4
11Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton4
12Nicklas Pedersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark2

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10pts
2Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark10
3Tom Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling10
4Nicklas Pedersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark6
5Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 186
6Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
7Rune Almindsøe Andersen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm4
8Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group4
9Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton4
10Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
11Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team2
12Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert38:12:39
2Bora-Argon 180:00:13
3Astana Pro Team0:00:28
4Tinkoff Team0:00:30
5Stölting Service Group0:00:40
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:04
7Bardiani CSF0:01:22
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:36
9Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:02:07
10Team Trefor0:03:41
11Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:45
12Team Postnord Danmark0:09:57
13ONE Pro Cycling0:11:48
14Team Coloquick0:13:47
15Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:18:08
16Team Novo Nordisk1:02:26

