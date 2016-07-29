Tour of Denmark: Valgren wins stage 3
Dane takes over race lead
Stage 3: Aabenraa - Vejle
The race lead in the Tour of Denmark passed from one Tinkoff rider, Daniele Bennati, to another on stage 3, with Dane Michael Valgren parlaying a brilliant final kilometer attack into a stage win and the blue jersey.
Valgren entered into a late breakaway, driven by the Stölting Service Group team, and then jumped clear of his companions to win the stage by two seconds over fellow Dane Alexander Kamp and Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).
With the time bonus, Valgren now has a five-second lead in the overall classification on Magnus Cort Nielsen and seven on Kamp.
The 2014 overall winner of the Tour of Denmark was chuffed to have refound his winning form.
"I'm really happy - it's my first win in a few years, and it's the hardest stage to win in the Tour of Denmark," Valgren said. "The city where we finished today, I lived there for two years so I know the town really well, so it's really nice to win there in front of the public. It was quite hard with little time between the Tour [de France], but I love to ride in Denmark and to show the people here who come to see me that I am capable of getting the results - it's nice to pay them back."
The 175km stage from Aabenraa to Vejle ended with four finishing circuits that included a tough climb to the finish line. Only 20 riders were left at the head of the race for the final climb, and Valgren chose his moment perfectly to attack.
"I had to take the opportunity today," Valgren said. "We have a really strong team here - they guys rode perfectly today for Benna and me. Benna and I spoke on the third lap that and he wasn't too good so I took it up and it was up to me. Coming into the last climb I thought just give it a go. You had to be up there coming into the climb as it's quite narrow and hard to move up. I keep my head cool and went full gas up the climb and it all worked out."
Now Valgren must face a 20km time trial before the final stage on Sunday, but is confident he can hold onto the race lead to the end.
"Tomorrow's time trial normally suits me well. When I look at he GC now, I should hopefully be able to gain some more time. The guys behind me are fast sprinters so could maybe take some bonus seconds on the last stage so I want to make it safe tomorrow."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|4:18:48
|2
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:02
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|5
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|0:00:06
|6
|Gillio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:12
|7
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:13
|8
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|9
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:15
|11
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|14
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|17
|Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|18
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|19
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:23
|21
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:26
|22
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|23
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:45
|24
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:49
|25
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:01:01
|26
|Troels Rønning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|27
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|28
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|29
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|30
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:10
|31
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|32
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|33
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Rune Almindsøe Andersen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:01:14
|36
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
|37
|Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:01:18
|38
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:23
|39
|Mikkel Frølich Honorè (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|0:01:24
|40
|Niklas Vestergaard Eg (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
|0:01:25
|41
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|42
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:30
|44
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:32
|45
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Christoffer Lisson (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:01:33
|47
|Martin Toft Madsen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|48
|Daniel Holm Foder (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
|0:01:40
|49
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|50
|Emil Toudal (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|51
|Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
|52
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|0:01:47
|53
|Aske Louring Vorre (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|54
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|55
|Hansen Jannik Hyldtoft (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:01:50
|56
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:12
|57
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:26
|58
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:37
|59
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:07
|60
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:03:21
|61
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:29
|62
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:04:17
|63
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:04:37
|64
|Nicklas Pedersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|65
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:18
|66
|Stefan Djurhuus (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:05:38
|67
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
|0:05:58
|68
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|69
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:05
|70
|Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:06:09
|71
|Mathias Dam Westergaard (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:06:11
|72
|Christian Nyvang Lund (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:06:25
|73
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:35
|74
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:42
|75
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:00
|76
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:04
|77
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:08:07
|78
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|79
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:16
|80
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|81
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|82
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|84
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|85
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|86
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|87
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|88
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|89
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|90
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|91
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|92
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|93
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:13
|94
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|95
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|0:16:03
|96
|Kasper Asgren (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
|97
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|98
|Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|99
|Dennis Herfort Jensen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|100
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|101
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|102
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|103
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|104
|Jesper Mørkøv (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:16:05
|105
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|106
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|107
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|108
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|109
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|110
|Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group
|111
|Tom Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|112
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|113
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|114
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|115
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|116
|Andreas Jeppesen (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
|0:16:16
|117
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:50
|118
|Mark Pedersen (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
|0:16:51
|119
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:16:59
|120
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|121
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNS
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|DNS
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|5
|pts
|2
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|3
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group
|10
|pts
|2
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|4
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group
|6
|3
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|4
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|10
|pts
|2
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|4
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|10
|pts
|2
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|4
|4
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|10
|pts
|2
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|3
|Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group
|4
|4
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12:57:00
|2
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:13
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|4
|Stölting Service Group
|0:00:40
|5
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:48
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:04
|7
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:22
|8
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:38
|9
|Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|10
|Team Postnord Danmark
|0:02:41
|11
|Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:02:49
|12
|Team Trefor
|0:03:43
|13
|Team Coloquick
|14
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:04:30
|15
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:45
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:18:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|12:43:50
|2
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|0:00:05
|3
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:07
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:09
|5
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|6
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:22
|7
|Gillio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:23
|8
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|10
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|11
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:26
|12
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|13
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:30
|14
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:31
|17
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:37
|18
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:56
|19
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
|0:01:06
|20
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:12
|21
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|22
|Troels Rønning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|23
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:21
|24
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:36
|27
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:41
|28
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:43
|29
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
|0:01:51
|31
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:37
|32
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:48
|33
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:06
|34
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:12
|35
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:18
|36
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:03:29
|37
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:56
|38
|Hansen Jannik Hyldtoft (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:04:49
|39
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:17
|40
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:53
|41
|Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:07:21
|42
|Aske Louring Vorre (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:07:47
|43
|Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:07:48
|44
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:08:30
|45
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:39
|46
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:52
|47
|Mikkel Frølich Honorè (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|0:08:53
|48
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:54
|49
|Daniel Holm Foder (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
|0:09:09
|50
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:16
|51
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|52
|Rune Almindsøe Andersen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:09:38
|53
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:52
|54
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:27
|55
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|56
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|57
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|58
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|59
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:11:56
|60
|Emil Toudal (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:11:57
|61
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:12:06
|62
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:29
|63
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:12:40
|64
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:14:34
|65
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:51
|66
|Mathias Dam Westergaard (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:15:39
|67
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:15:47
|68
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:12
|69
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:22
|70
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|0:17:04
|71
|Mark Pedersen (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
|0:17:13
|72
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:33
|73
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:45
|74
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|75
|Christoffer Lisson (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:18:16
|76
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:19:13
|77
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:19:36
|78
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:26
|79
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:21:02
|80
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:21:48
|81
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:21:57
|82
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|83
|Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:22:05
|84
|Niklas Vestergaard Eg (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
|0:22:12
|85
|Martin Toft Madsen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:22:20
|86
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
|0:22:41
|87
|Kasper Asgren (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
|0:23:32
|88
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:45
|89
|Nicklas Pedersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|0:25:24
|90
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:26:22
|91
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|92
|Stefan Djurhuus (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:26:25
|93
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|0:26:42
|94
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:26:59
|95
|Christian Nyvang Lund (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:27:12
|96
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:27:17
|97
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:22
|98
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:28:54
|99
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:29:32
|100
|Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|101
|Andreas Jeppesen (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
|0:30:46
|102
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:31:01
|103
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|0:31:03
|104
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|105
|Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:31:48
|106
|Dennis Herfort Jensen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:32:46
|107
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|108
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:33:45
|109
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:36:48
|110
|Tom Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:36:49
|111
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|0:36:50
|112
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|113
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|114
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|115
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:36:52
|116
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|117
|Jesper Mørkøv (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|118
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|119
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|120
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:37:37
|121
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:37:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|26
|3
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|24
|4
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|5
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept
|19
|6
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|16
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|8
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|9
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|12
|10
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|11
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|10
|12
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|9
|14
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|15
|Gillio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|16
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|17
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|6
|18
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|19
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|6
|20
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|21
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|5
|22
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|5
|23
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|24
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|5
|25
|Tom Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|4
|26
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|27
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|3
|28
|Rune Almindsøe Andersen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|3
|29
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|30
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|31
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|32
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|33
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|34
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|1
|35
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|1
|36
|Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|24
|3
|Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group
|16
|4
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|6
|Tom Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Rune Almindsøe Andersen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|6
|8
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|9
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|6
|10
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|4
|12
|Nicklas Pedersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|pts
|2
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|10
|3
|Tom Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|10
|4
|Nicklas Pedersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark
|6
|5
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|6
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|7
|Rune Almindsøe Andersen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|4
|8
|Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group
|4
|9
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|4
|10
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|11
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38:12:39
|2
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:13
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|4
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:30
|5
|Stölting Service Group
|0:00:40
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:04
|7
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:22
|8
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:36
|9
|Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|10
|Team Trefor
|0:03:41
|11
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:45
|12
|Team Postnord Danmark
|0:09:57
|13
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:11:48
|14
|Team Coloquick
|0:13:47
|15
|Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:18:08
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:02:26
