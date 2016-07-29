Image 1 of 7 Michael Valgren (Tinkoff) in the race lead in Tour of Denmark Image 2 of 7 Daniele Bennati passed the race lead to teammate Michael Valgren (Tinkoff) Image 3 of 7 Michael Valgren (Tinkoff) wins stage 3 Image 4 of 7 Michael Valgren (Tinkoff) Image 5 of 7 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark) chases up the climb Image 6 of 7 Michael Valgren (Tinkoff) jumps away from the breakaway Image 7 of 7 Rasmus Guldhammer (Stölting Service Group) drives a late breakaway

The race lead in the Tour of Denmark passed from one Tinkoff rider, Daniele Bennati, to another on stage 3, with Dane Michael Valgren parlaying a brilliant final kilometer attack into a stage win and the blue jersey.

Valgren entered into a late breakaway, driven by the Stölting Service Group team, and then jumped clear of his companions to win the stage by two seconds over fellow Dane Alexander Kamp and Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

With the time bonus, Valgren now has a five-second lead in the overall classification on Magnus Cort Nielsen and seven on Kamp.

The 2014 overall winner of the Tour of Denmark was chuffed to have refound his winning form.

"I'm really happy - it's my first win in a few years, and it's the hardest stage to win in the Tour of Denmark," Valgren said. "The city where we finished today, I lived there for two years so I know the town really well, so it's really nice to win there in front of the public. It was quite hard with little time between the Tour [de France], but I love to ride in Denmark and to show the people here who come to see me that I am capable of getting the results - it's nice to pay them back."

The 175km stage from Aabenraa to Vejle ended with four finishing circuits that included a tough climb to the finish line. Only 20 riders were left at the head of the race for the final climb, and Valgren chose his moment perfectly to attack.

"I had to take the opportunity today," Valgren said. "We have a really strong team here - they guys rode perfectly today for Benna and me. Benna and I spoke on the third lap that and he wasn't too good so I took it up and it was up to me. Coming into the last climb I thought just give it a go. You had to be up there coming into the climb as it's quite narrow and hard to move up. I keep my head cool and went full gas up the climb and it all worked out."

Now Valgren must face a 20km time trial before the final stage on Sunday, but is confident he can hold onto the race lead to the end.

"Tomorrow's time trial normally suits me well. When I look at he GC now, I should hopefully be able to gain some more time. The guys behind me are fast sprinters so could maybe take some bonus seconds on the last stage so I want to make it safe tomorrow."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 4:18:48 2 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:00:02 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 5 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 0:00:06 6 Gillio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:12 7 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:13 8 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 9 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 10 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:15 11 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 14 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 16 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 17 Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 18 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 19 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:00:23 21 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:26 22 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 23 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:45 24 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:49 25 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:01:01 26 Troels Rønning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 27 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 28 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 29 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:10 31 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 32 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 33 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Rune Almindsøe Andersen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:01:14 36 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept 37 Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:01:18 38 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:23 39 Mikkel Frølich Honorè (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 0:01:24 40 Niklas Vestergaard Eg (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept 0:01:25 41 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 42 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 43 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:30 44 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:32 45 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 46 Christoffer Lisson (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:01:33 47 Martin Toft Madsen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 48 Daniel Holm Foder (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept 0:01:40 49 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 50 Emil Toudal (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 51 Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept 52 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 0:01:47 53 Aske Louring Vorre (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 54 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 55 Hansen Jannik Hyldtoft (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:01:50 56 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12 57 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:26 58 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:37 59 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:07 60 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:03:21 61 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:03:29 62 Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:04:17 63 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:04:37 64 Nicklas Pedersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 65 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:18 66 Stefan Djurhuus (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:05:38 67 Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept 0:05:58 68 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 69 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:05 70 Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:06:09 71 Mathias Dam Westergaard (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:06:11 72 Christian Nyvang Lund (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:06:25 73 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:35 74 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:42 75 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:00 76 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:04 77 Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:08:07 78 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 79 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:16 80 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 81 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 82 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 83 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 84 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 85 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 86 Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 87 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 88 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 89 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 90 Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 91 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 92 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:13:13 94 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 95 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 0:16:03 96 Kasper Asgren (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept 97 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 98 Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 99 Dennis Herfort Jensen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 100 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 101 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 102 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 103 James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 104 Jesper Mørkøv (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:16:05 105 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 106 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 107 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 108 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 109 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 110 Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group 111 Tom Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 112 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 113 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 114 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 115 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 116 Andreas Jeppesen (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept 0:16:16 117 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:16:50 118 Mark Pedersen (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept 0:16:51 119 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:16:59 120 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 121 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNS Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team DNS Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 5 pts 2 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 3 3 Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 5 pts 2 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 3 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group 10 pts 2 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 6 3 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 4 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group 6 3 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 4 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 2

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 10 pts 2 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 6 3 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 4 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 2

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 10 pts 2 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 6 3 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 4 4 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 10 pts 2 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 6 3 Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group 4 4 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12:57:00 2 Bora-Argon 18 0:00:13 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 4 Stölting Service Group 0:00:40 5 Tinkoff Team 0:00:48 6 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:04 7 Bardiani CSF 0:01:22 8 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:38 9 Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:02:07 10 Team Postnord Danmark 0:02:41 11 Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:02:49 12 Team Trefor 0:03:43 13 Team Coloquick 14 ONE Pro Cycling 0:04:30 15 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:45 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:00

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 12:43:50 2 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 0:00:05 3 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:00:07 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:09 5 Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:00:13 6 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:00:22 7 Gillio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:23 8 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 10 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 11 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:26 12 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 13 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:30 14 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 15 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:00:31 17 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:37 18 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:56 19 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept 0:01:06 20 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:12 21 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 22 Troels Rønning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 23 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:21 24 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:36 27 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:41 28 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:43 29 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept 0:01:51 31 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:37 32 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:48 33 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:03:06 34 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:12 35 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:18 36 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:03:29 37 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:03:56 38 Hansen Jannik Hyldtoft (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:04:49 39 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:17 40 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:53 41 Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:07:21 42 Aske Louring Vorre (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:07:47 43 Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:07:48 44 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:08:30 45 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:39 46 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:52 47 Mikkel Frølich Honorè (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 0:08:53 48 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:54 49 Daniel Holm Foder (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept 0:09:09 50 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:16 51 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 52 Rune Almindsøe Andersen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:09:38 53 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:52 54 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:27 55 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 56 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 57 Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 58 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 59 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:11:56 60 Emil Toudal (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:11:57 61 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:12:06 62 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:29 63 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:12:40 64 Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:14:34 65 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:51 66 Mathias Dam Westergaard (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:15:39 67 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:15:47 68 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:16:12 69 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:22 70 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 0:17:04 71 Mark Pedersen (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept 0:17:13 72 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:33 73 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:45 74 Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 75 Christoffer Lisson (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:18:16 76 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:19:13 77 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:19:36 78 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:26 79 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:21:02 80 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:21:48 81 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:57 82 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 83 Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:22:05 84 Niklas Vestergaard Eg (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept 0:22:12 85 Martin Toft Madsen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:22:20 86 Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept 0:22:41 87 Kasper Asgren (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept 0:23:32 88 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:45 89 Nicklas Pedersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 0:25:24 90 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:26:22 91 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 92 Stefan Djurhuus (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:26:25 93 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 0:26:42 94 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:26:59 95 Christian Nyvang Lund (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:27:12 96 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:27:17 97 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:22 98 Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:28:54 99 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:29:32 100 Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 101 Andreas Jeppesen (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept 0:30:46 102 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:31:01 103 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 0:31:03 104 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 105 Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:31:48 106 Dennis Herfort Jensen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 0:32:46 107 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 108 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:33:45 109 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:36:48 110 Tom Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:36:49 111 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 0:36:50 112 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 113 James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 114 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 115 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:36:52 116 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 117 Jesper Mørkøv (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 118 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 119 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 120 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:37 121 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:37:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 28 pts 2 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 26 3 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 24 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 5 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Virtu Pro - Veloconcept 19 6 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 16 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 8 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 9 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 12 10 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 11 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 10 12 Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 9 13 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 9 14 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 15 Gillio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 16 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 6 17 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 6 18 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 6 19 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 6 20 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 21 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 5 22 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 5 23 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 24 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 5 25 Tom Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 4 26 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 27 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 3 28 Rune Almindsøe Andersen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 3 29 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 30 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 31 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 32 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 33 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 34 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 1 35 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 1 36 Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 28 pts 2 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 24 3 Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group 16 4 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 6 Tom Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 10 7 Rune Almindsøe Andersen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 6 8 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 9 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 6 10 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 4 11 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 4 12 Nicklas Pedersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 2

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 pts 2 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 10 3 Tom Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 10 4 Nicklas Pedersen (Den) Team Postnord Danmark 6 5 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 6 6 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 7 Rune Almindsøe Andersen (Den) Team Almeborg-Bornholm 4 8 Michael Carbel (Den) Stölting Service Group 4 9 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 4 10 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 11 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 2 12 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 2