Post Danmark Rundt - Tour of Denmark past winners

Champions 1985-2015

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Tinkoff–Saxo
2014Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff–Saxo
2013Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
2012Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil–DCM
2011Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky
2010Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
2009Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
2008Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Designa Køkken
2007Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Team CSC
2006Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team CSC
2005Ivan Basso (Ita) Team CSC
2004Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Team CSC
2003Sebastian Lang (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2002Jakob Piil (Den) CSC–Tiscali
2001David Millar (GBr) Cofidis
2000Rolf Sørensen (Den) Rabobank
1999Tyler Hamilton (USA) U.S. Postal Service
1998Marc Streel (Bel) Team home–Jack & Jones
1997Servais Knaven (Ned) TVM
1996Fabrizio Guidi (Ita) Scrigno
1995Bjarne Riis (Den) Gewiss–Ballan
1989-1994No race held
1988Phil Anderson (Aus) TVM
1987Kim Andersen (Den) Toshiba
1986Jesper Worre (Den) Selca-Conti-Galli
1985Moreno Argentin (Ita) Sammontana-Bianchi

