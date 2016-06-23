Post Danmark Rundt - Tour of Denmark past winners
Champions 1985-2015
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Tinkoff–Saxo
|2014
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff–Saxo
|2013
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2012
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil–DCM
|2011
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky
|2010
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2009
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2008
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Designa Køkken
|2007
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Team CSC
|2006
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team CSC
|2005
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Team CSC
|2004
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Team CSC
|2003
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Gerolsteiner
|2002
|Jakob Piil (Den) CSC–Tiscali
|2001
|David Millar (GBr) Cofidis
|2000
|Rolf Sørensen (Den) Rabobank
|1999
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) U.S. Postal Service
|1998
|Marc Streel (Bel) Team home–Jack & Jones
|1997
|Servais Knaven (Ned) TVM
|1996
|Fabrizio Guidi (Ita) Scrigno
|1995
|Bjarne Riis (Den) Gewiss–Ballan
|1989-1994
|No race held
|1988
|Phil Anderson (Aus) TVM
|1987
|Kim Andersen (Den) Toshiba
|1986
|Jesper Worre (Den) Selca-Conti-Galli
|1985
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Sammontana-Bianchi
