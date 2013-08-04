Trending

Cavendish wins final stage of Tour of Denmark

Kelderman seals overall victory

Image 1 of 9

Several riders try a breakaway

Several riders try a breakaway
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 2 of 9

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 3 of 9

Racers crest a hill

Racers crest a hill
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 4 of 9

Team Tre-For at the front

Team Tre-For at the front
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 5 of 9

Two racers put in a bid for victory

Two racers put in a bid for victory
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 6 of 9

Racers head toward the finishing stretch

Racers head toward the finishing stretch
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 7 of 9

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins the final stage in Denmark.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins the final stage in Denmark.
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 8 of 9

Final stage winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on the podium

Final stage winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on the podium
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 9 of 9

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) atop the overall podium in Denmark

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) atop the overall podium in Denmark
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won the final stage of the Tour of Denmark, overhauling Bryan Coquard (Europcar) in the finishing straight in Frederiksberg.

Cavendish seemed to be boxed in as the sprint began and he had to make up considerable ground in the closing metres to beat Coquard and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and claim his 16th victory of the season.

“It was chaos on the last lap and I had to come from around twelve positions back after the last corner,” said Cavendish, who won in Frederiksberg for the third time in his career.

"This is almost like the Danish Champs-Élysées so of course I am happy to close out the race with this kind of win. When I came here I didn't know how my form would be after the Tour de France. I was still a bit tired, and this race despite being mostly flat in Denmark is hard."

Final overall victory went to Wilco Kelderman (Belkin), who enjoyed an untroubled day in the yellow jersey. Kelderman took possession of the overall lead in Saturday evening’s short time trial and the Dutch youngster successfully defended his 6-second lead over Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol) to seal the win. Matt Breschel (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished in third place overall.

Sunday’s stage was animated by an early five-man break that gained 1:30 over the main peloton. With Omega Pharma-QuickStep keen to set up the sprint for Cavendish, however, and with Belkin eager to keep the race tight in defence of Kelderman’s overall lead, the escapees were never going to be allowed to stay clear.

Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol) jumped away from the break inside the final 20 kilometres and was the last survivor out in front, but he was swept up in the finale as Omega Pharma-QuickStep ratcheted up the pace for the grandstand finale. Cavendish duly picked up the win, and will hope to add to his running tally when he returns to action at the Tour of Britain next month. "I’ve raced more than 90 days in 2013, but I am really happy with great support from the team,” he said.

“This has been one of my most successful seasons. It helps going to races with a team like this, because it's like staying with friends. It's always about commitment and I have it from these guys. When you have this kind of commitment as a sprinter you always have a chance to win."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team3:33:13
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
6Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
11Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
12Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
15Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For
16Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
17Dennis Hereford Jensen (Den) Team Post Danmark
18Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
21Morten Øllegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
22Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
23Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
24Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
25Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
27Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
28Michael Berling (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
29Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
30Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
31Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
32Kevyn Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
33Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
35Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
36Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
37Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
39Troels Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energi
40Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
41Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
42Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
44Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
45Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energi
46Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energi
47Matthias Brândle (Aut) IAM Cycling
48Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
49Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energi
50Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:05
52Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:00:13
53Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
54Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
55Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
56Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Cult Energi
57Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
58Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Tre-For
59Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
61Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
62Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
63Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
64Rasmus Mygind (Den) Team Tre-For0:00:19
65Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
66Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
67Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
68Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
69Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Frederik Plesner (Den) Team Tre-For
71Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
72Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
73Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
74Rolf Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark0:00:22
75Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
76Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
77Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
78Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
79Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
80Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:34
81Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
82Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Team Post Danmark0:00:37
83Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Tre-For0:00:39
84Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
85Jimmi Sørensen (Den) Team Post Danmark
86Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
87Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
88Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
89Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark
90Marc Garby (Den) Team Post Danmark
91Sébastian Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
92Martin Grøn (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
93Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Team Cult Energi
94Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
95Aske Vorre (Den) Blue Water Cycling
96Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
97Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:43
98Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal0:00:50
99Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:01:03
100Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
101Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
102Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:08
103Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
104Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:46
105Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
106Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:48
107Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
108Andre Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energi
109Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
110Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
111Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:12
112Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
113Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
114Christian Moberg Jørgensen (Den) Team Cult Energi
115Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
116Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Team Post Danmark0:02:21
117Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:02:52
118Casper Von Folsach (Den) Team Tre-For0:03:29
119Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For
120Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
121Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:03:56
122Justine Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:05
123Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
124Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFRudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
DNFKaspar Schønnemann Larsen (Den) Team Tre-For

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark5pts
2Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
3Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal5pts
2Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
3Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For1

Hill 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal10pts
2Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For6
3Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
4Andre Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energi2

Hill 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For10pts
2Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal6
3Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
4Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark2

Hill 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For10pts
2Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal6
3Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
4Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3:33:13
2Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For
6Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
7Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energi
9Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Cult Energi0:00:13
10Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Tre-For
11Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:29
12Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
13Frederik Plesner (Den) Team Tre-For
14Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
15Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
16Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Team Post Danmark0:00:37
17Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark0:00:39
18Marc Garby (Den) Team Post Danmark
19Martin Grøn (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
20Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Team Cult Energi
21Aske Vorre (Den) Blue Water Cycling
22Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
23Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:08
24Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Team Post Danmark0:02:19
25Casper Von Folsach (Den) Team Tre-For0:03:29
26Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling10:39:39
2Team Saxo - Tinkoff
3Team IAM
4Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Katusha
6Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise
7Garmin Sharp
8Bardiani Valvole - Csf Inox
9Team Europcar
10Lotto Belisol
11Team Cult Energi
12Blue Water Cycling0:00:19
13Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:26
14Team Trefor0:00:32
15Team Novo Nordisk0:00:38
16Concordia Forsikring - Riwal0:00:41
17Team Post Danmark0:00:59

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team19:42:37
2Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:00:06
3Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:15
4Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:33
5Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:38
6Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:51
9Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energi0:01:08
10Troels Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energi0:01:11
11Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:17
12Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:01:20
13Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:26
14Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energi
15Kevyn Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:27
16Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
17Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:28
18Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:30
19Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
20Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:32
21Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:34
22Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:41
23Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:46
24Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:01:55
25Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Tre-For0:02:10
26Rasmus Mygind (Den) Team Tre-For0:02:28
27Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
28Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:42
29Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:02:44
30Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:02:51
31Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:35
32Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal0:04:02
33Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:01
34Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:05:04
35Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:05:15
36Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:34
37Matthias Brândle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:05:50
38Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:06:02
39Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:15
40Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:06:42
41Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha0:06:56
42Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:58
43Marc Garby (Den) Team Post Danmark0:08:34
44Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:03
45Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:09:11
46Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For0:11:45
47Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:38
48Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:51
49Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:52
50Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:08
51Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:14:11
52Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:17
53Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:14:22
54Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:14:27
55Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:14:35
56Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Cult Energi0:15:41
57Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:05
58Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:16:30
59Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:16:41
60Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:16:55
61Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:16:57
62Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:17:06
63Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:17:17
64Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:17:37
65Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:17:55
66Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal0:18:25
67Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:08
68Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:13
69Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:14
70Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:16
71Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:22:20
72Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Team Post Danmark0:22:52
73Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:22:59
74Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:23:19
75Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:32
76Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:23:53
77Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:08
78Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:24:26
79Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:24:29
80Jimmi Sørensen (Den) Team Post Danmark0:24:38
81Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:25:01
82Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:25:41
83Andre Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energi0:25:42
84Dennis Hereford Jensen (Den) Team Post Danmark0:25:44
85Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:25:48
86Martin Grøn (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal0:26:00
87Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:26:19
88Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:26:29
89Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:26:58
90Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energi0:27:04
91Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:08
92Morten Øllegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:27:18
93Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Team Post Danmark0:27:31
94Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:27:40
95Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark0:28:02
96Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal0:28:05
97Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha0:28:19
98Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:56
99Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:29:03
100Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling0:29:06
101Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal0:29:17
102Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:19
103Sébastian Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:21
104Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:29:57
105Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For0:30:41
106Rolf Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark0:31:15
107Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:31:23
108Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:31:41
109Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
110Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:31:58
111Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:32:13
112Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:33:49
113Frederik Plesner (Den) Team Tre-For0:33:58
114Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:17
115Aske Vorre (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:39:36
116Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal0:40:21
117Christian Moberg Jørgensen (Den) Team Cult Energi0:42:07
118Michael Berling (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal0:43:15
119Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Team Cult Energi0:43:21
120Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:43:37
121Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Tre-For0:45:14
122Justine Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:50:02
123Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal0:55:25
124Casper Von Folsach (Den) Team Tre-For0:57:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team41pts
2Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff39
3Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energi31
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team30
5Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol27
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp25
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar21
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
9Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal18
10Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
11Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
12Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox15
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15
14Matthias Brândle (Aut) IAM Cycling14
15Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha14
16Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
17Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox12
18Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha12
19Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp11
20Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
21Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling10
22Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling9
23Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox9
24Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
25Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar7
26Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
27Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
28Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling6
29Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha6
30Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox6
31Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk6
32Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal6
33Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
34Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark6
35Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling6
36Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
37Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
38Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha5
39Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energi5
40Martin Grøn (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal5
41Kevyn Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling4
42Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
43Troels Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energi3
44Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp3
45Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
46Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
47Rasmus Mygind (Den) Team Tre-For3pts
48Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk3
49Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
50Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Tre-For2
51Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For1
52Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1
53Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal1
54Rolf Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark1

Hills classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal42pts
2Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For30
3Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For26
4Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling20
5Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energi18
6Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
7Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal14
8Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling12
9Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
10Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energi10
11Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
12Rolf Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark10
13Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha10
14Matthias Brândle (Aut) IAM Cycling10
15Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
16Frederik Plesner (Den) Team Tre-For6
17Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
18Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
19Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal4
20Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk4
21Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox4
22Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha4
23Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark4
24Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
25Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
26Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
27Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha2
28Jimmi Sørensen (Den) Team Post Danmark2
29Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp2
30Andre Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energi2
31Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team19:42:37
2Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energi0:01:08
3Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:32
4Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Tre-For0:02:10
5Marc Garby (Den) Team Post Danmark0:08:34
6Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For0:11:45
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:08
8Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:14:22
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:14:27
10Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Cult Energi0:15:41
11Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:16
12Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Team Post Danmark0:22:52
13Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:22:59
14Martin Grøn (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal0:26:00
15Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:26:19
16Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:08
17Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Team Post Danmark0:27:31
18Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark0:28:02
19Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:29:03
20Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For0:30:41
21Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:31:58
22Frederik Plesner (Den) Team Tre-For0:33:58
23Aske Vorre (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:39:36
24Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Team Cult Energi0:43:21
25Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling0:43:37
26Casper Von Folsach (Den) Team Tre-For0:57:21

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox59:10:10
2Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling0:00:16
3Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise0:01:04
4Team Cult Energi0:01:20
5Team IAM0:01:45
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:05
7Katusha0:08:04
8Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:08
9Garmin Sharp0:11:38
10Team Trefor0:11:52
11Team Europcar0:12:19
12Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:17:41
13Lotto Belisol0:20:06
14Team Post Danmark0:34:03
15Team Novo Nordisk0:35:39
16Concordia Forsikring - Riwal0:38:26
17Blue Water Cycling0:44:24

 

