Cavendish wins final stage of Tour of Denmark
Kelderman seals overall victory
Stage 6: Roskilde - Frederikberg
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won the final stage of the Tour of Denmark, overhauling Bryan Coquard (Europcar) in the finishing straight in Frederiksberg.
Cavendish seemed to be boxed in as the sprint began and he had to make up considerable ground in the closing metres to beat Coquard and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and claim his 16th victory of the season.
“It was chaos on the last lap and I had to come from around twelve positions back after the last corner,” said Cavendish, who won in Frederiksberg for the third time in his career.
"This is almost like the Danish Champs-Élysées so of course I am happy to close out the race with this kind of win. When I came here I didn't know how my form would be after the Tour de France. I was still a bit tired, and this race despite being mostly flat in Denmark is hard."
Final overall victory went to Wilco Kelderman (Belkin), who enjoyed an untroubled day in the yellow jersey. Kelderman took possession of the overall lead in Saturday evening’s short time trial and the Dutch youngster successfully defended his 6-second lead over Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol) to seal the win. Matt Breschel (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished in third place overall.
Sunday’s stage was animated by an early five-man break that gained 1:30 over the main peloton. With Omega Pharma-QuickStep keen to set up the sprint for Cavendish, however, and with Belkin eager to keep the race tight in defence of Kelderman’s overall lead, the escapees were never going to be allowed to stay clear.
Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol) jumped away from the break inside the final 20 kilometres and was the last survivor out in front, but he was swept up in the finale as Omega Pharma-QuickStep ratcheted up the pace for the grandstand finale. Cavendish duly picked up the win, and will hope to add to his running tally when he returns to action at the Tour of Britain next month. "I’ve raced more than 90 days in 2013, but I am really happy with great support from the team,” he said.
“This has been one of my most successful seasons. It helps going to races with a team like this, because it's like staying with friends. It's always about commitment and I have it from these guys. When you have this kind of commitment as a sprinter you always have a chance to win."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:33:13
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|6
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|12
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For
|16
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|17
|Dennis Hereford Jensen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|18
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|21
|Morten Øllegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|22
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|23
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|24
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|25
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|27
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|28
|Michael Berling (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|29
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|30
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|31
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|32
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|33
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|35
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|36
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|37
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|39
|Troels Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energi
|40
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|44
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|45
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energi
|46
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energi
|47
|Matthias Brândle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|48
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|49
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energi
|50
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|51
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:05
|52
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:13
|53
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|54
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|55
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|56
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Cult Energi
|57
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|58
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Tre-For
|59
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|61
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|63
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Team Tre-For
|0:00:19
|65
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|66
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|67
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Frederik Plesner (Den) Team Tre-For
|71
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|72
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|73
|Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|74
|Rolf Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:00:22
|75
|Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|76
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|77
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|78
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|79
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|80
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|81
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:00:37
|83
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Tre-For
|0:00:39
|84
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|85
|Jimmi Sørensen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|86
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|88
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark
|90
|Marc Garby (Den) Team Post Danmark
|91
|Sébastian Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|92
|Martin Grøn (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|93
|Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Team Cult Energi
|94
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|95
|Aske Vorre (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|96
|Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|97
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:43
|98
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|0:00:50
|99
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:03
|100
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|101
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|102
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:08
|103
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|104
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:46
|105
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|106
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:48
|107
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|108
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energi
|109
|Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|110
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|111
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|112
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|114
|Christian Moberg Jørgensen (Den) Team Cult Energi
|115
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|116
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:02:21
|117
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:52
|118
|Casper Von Folsach (Den) Team Tre-For
|0:03:29
|119
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For
|120
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|121
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:03:56
|122
|Justine Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:05
|123
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|124
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|DNF
|Kaspar Schønnemann Larsen (Den) Team Tre-For
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark
|5
|pts
|2
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|3
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|5
|pts
|2
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|3
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|10
|pts
|2
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For
|6
|3
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|4
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For
|10
|pts
|2
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|6
|3
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|4
|Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For
|10
|pts
|2
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|6
|3
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|4
|Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:33:13
|2
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For
|6
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|7
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energi
|9
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Cult Energi
|0:00:13
|10
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Tre-For
|11
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:29
|12
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|Frederik Plesner (Den) Team Tre-For
|14
|Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|15
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|16
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:00:37
|17
|Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:00:39
|18
|Marc Garby (Den) Team Post Danmark
|19
|Martin Grøn (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|20
|Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Team Cult Energi
|21
|Aske Vorre (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|22
|Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|23
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:08
|24
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:02:19
|25
|Casper Von Folsach (Den) Team Tre-For
|0:03:29
|26
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling
|10:39:39
|2
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|3
|Team IAM
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Katusha
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|8
|Bardiani Valvole - Csf Inox
|9
|Team Europcar
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|11
|Team Cult Energi
|12
|Blue Water Cycling
|0:00:19
|13
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:26
|14
|Team Trefor
|0:00:32
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:38
|16
|Concordia Forsikring - Riwal
|0:00:41
|17
|Team Post Danmark
|0:00:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19:42:37
|2
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:06
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:15
|4
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:33
|5
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:38
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:51
|9
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energi
|0:01:08
|10
|Troels Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energi
|0:01:11
|11
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:17
|12
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:01:20
|13
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:26
|14
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energi
|15
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:27
|16
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:28
|18
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:30
|19
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|20
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:32
|21
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|22
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:41
|23
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:46
|24
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:01:55
|25
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Tre-For
|0:02:10
|26
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Team Tre-For
|0:02:28
|27
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|28
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:42
|29
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:44
|30
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:51
|31
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|32
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|0:04:02
|33
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:01
|34
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:04
|35
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:05:15
|36
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:34
|37
|Matthias Brândle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:05:50
|38
|Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:06:02
|39
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:15
|40
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:06:42
|41
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:56
|42
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:58
|43
|Marc Garby (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:08:34
|44
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:03
|45
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:11
|46
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For
|0:11:45
|47
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:38
|48
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:51
|49
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:52
|50
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:08
|51
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:11
|52
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:14:17
|53
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:22
|54
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:27
|55
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:14:35
|56
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Cult Energi
|0:15:41
|57
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:16:05
|58
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:16:30
|59
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:16:41
|60
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:16:55
|61
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:16:57
|62
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:17:06
|63
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:17:17
|64
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:17:37
|65
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:17:55
|66
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|0:18:25
|67
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:08
|68
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:13
|69
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:14
|70
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:16
|71
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:20
|72
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:22:52
|73
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:22:59
|74
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:23:19
|75
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:32
|76
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:23:53
|77
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:08
|78
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:24:26
|79
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:29
|80
|Jimmi Sørensen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:24:38
|81
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:25:01
|82
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:25:41
|83
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energi
|0:25:42
|84
|Dennis Hereford Jensen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:25:44
|85
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:25:48
|86
|Martin Grøn (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|0:26:00
|87
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:26:19
|88
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:26:29
|89
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:26:58
|90
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energi
|0:27:04
|91
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:08
|92
|Morten Øllegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:27:18
|93
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:27:31
|94
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:27:40
|95
|Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:28:02
|96
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|0:28:05
|97
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|0:28:19
|98
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:56
|99
|Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:29:03
|100
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:29:06
|101
|Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|0:29:17
|102
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:19
|103
|Sébastian Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:21
|104
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:29:57
|105
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For
|0:30:41
|106
|Rolf Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:31:15
|107
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:23
|108
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:41
|109
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|110
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:31:58
|111
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:32:13
|112
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:33:49
|113
|Frederik Plesner (Den) Team Tre-For
|0:33:58
|114
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:37:17
|115
|Aske Vorre (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:39:36
|116
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|0:40:21
|117
|Christian Moberg Jørgensen (Den) Team Cult Energi
|0:42:07
|118
|Michael Berling (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|0:43:15
|119
|Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Team Cult Energi
|0:43:21
|120
|Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:43:37
|121
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Tre-For
|0:45:14
|122
|Justine Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:50:02
|123
|Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|0:55:25
|124
|Casper Von Folsach (Den) Team Tre-For
|0:57:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|pts
|2
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|39
|3
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energi
|31
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|5
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|27
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|25
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|8
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|9
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|18
|10
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|11
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|12
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|15
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|14
|Matthias Brândle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|14
|15
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|14
|16
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|17
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|12
|18
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|12
|19
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|20
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|21
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|22
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|9
|23
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|9
|24
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|25
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|26
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|27
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|28
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|6
|29
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|6
|30
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|6
|31
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|32
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|6
|33
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|34
|Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark
|6
|35
|Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|6
|36
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|37
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|38
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|39
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energi
|5
|40
|Martin Grøn (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|5
|41
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|42
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|43
|Troels Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energi
|3
|44
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|45
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|46
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|47
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Team Tre-For
|3
|pts
|48
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|49
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|50
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Tre-For
|2
|51
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For
|1
|52
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|53
|Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|1
|54
|Rolf Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|42
|pts
|2
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For
|30
|3
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For
|26
|4
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|20
|5
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energi
|18
|6
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|7
|Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|14
|8
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|12
|9
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|10
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energi
|10
|11
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|12
|Rolf Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark
|10
|13
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|10
|14
|Matthias Brândle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|10
|15
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|16
|Frederik Plesner (Den) Team Tre-For
|6
|17
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|18
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|19
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|4
|20
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|21
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|4
|22
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|4
|23
|Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark
|4
|24
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|2
|25
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|2
|28
|Jimmi Sørensen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|2
|29
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|30
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energi
|2
|31
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19:42:37
|2
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energi
|0:01:08
|3
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:32
|4
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Tre-For
|0:02:10
|5
|Marc Garby (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:08:34
|6
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For
|0:11:45
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:08
|8
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:22
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:27
|10
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Cult Energi
|0:15:41
|11
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:16
|12
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:22:52
|13
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:22:59
|14
|Martin Grøn (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal
|0:26:00
|15
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:26:19
|16
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:08
|17
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:27:31
|18
|Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:28:02
|19
|Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:29:03
|20
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For
|0:30:41
|21
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:31:58
|22
|Frederik Plesner (Den) Team Tre-For
|0:33:58
|23
|Aske Vorre (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:39:36
|24
|Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Team Cult Energi
|0:43:21
|25
|Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling
|0:43:37
|26
|Casper Von Folsach (Den) Team Tre-For
|0:57:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|59:10:10
|2
|Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise
|0:01:04
|4
|Team Cult Energi
|0:01:20
|5
|Team IAM
|0:01:45
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|7
|Katusha
|0:08:04
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:08
|9
|Garmin Sharp
|0:11:38
|10
|Team Trefor
|0:11:52
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:12:19
|12
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:17:41
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:20:06
|14
|Team Post Danmark
|0:34:03
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:35:39
|16
|Concordia Forsikring - Riwal
|0:38:26
|17
|Blue Water Cycling
|0:44:24
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy