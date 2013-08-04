Image 1 of 9 Several riders try a breakaway (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 2 of 9 The peloton (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 3 of 9 Racers crest a hill (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 4 of 9 Team Tre-For at the front (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 5 of 9 Two racers put in a bid for victory (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 6 of 9 Racers head toward the finishing stretch (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 7 of 9 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins the final stage in Denmark. (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 8 of 9 Final stage winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on the podium (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 9 of 9 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) atop the overall podium in Denmark (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won the final stage of the Tour of Denmark, overhauling Bryan Coquard (Europcar) in the finishing straight in Frederiksberg.

Cavendish seemed to be boxed in as the sprint began and he had to make up considerable ground in the closing metres to beat Coquard and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and claim his 16th victory of the season.

“It was chaos on the last lap and I had to come from around twelve positions back after the last corner,” said Cavendish, who won in Frederiksberg for the third time in his career.

"This is almost like the Danish Champs-Élysées so of course I am happy to close out the race with this kind of win. When I came here I didn't know how my form would be after the Tour de France. I was still a bit tired, and this race despite being mostly flat in Denmark is hard."

Final overall victory went to Wilco Kelderman (Belkin), who enjoyed an untroubled day in the yellow jersey. Kelderman took possession of the overall lead in Saturday evening’s short time trial and the Dutch youngster successfully defended his 6-second lead over Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol) to seal the win. Matt Breschel (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished in third place overall.

Sunday’s stage was animated by an early five-man break that gained 1:30 over the main peloton. With Omega Pharma-QuickStep keen to set up the sprint for Cavendish, however, and with Belkin eager to keep the race tight in defence of Kelderman’s overall lead, the escapees were never going to be allowed to stay clear.

Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol) jumped away from the break inside the final 20 kilometres and was the last survivor out in front, but he was swept up in the finale as Omega Pharma-QuickStep ratcheted up the pace for the grandstand finale. Cavendish duly picked up the win, and will hope to add to his running tally when he returns to action at the Tour of Britain next month. "I’ve raced more than 90 days in 2013, but I am really happy with great support from the team,” he said.

“This has been one of my most successful seasons. It helps going to races with a team like this, because it's like staying with friends. It's always about commitment and I have it from these guys. When you have this kind of commitment as a sprinter you always have a chance to win."





Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:33:13 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 6 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 12 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For 16 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 17 Dennis Hereford Jensen (Den) Team Post Danmark 18 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 21 Morten Øllegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 22 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 23 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 24 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 25 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 26 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 27 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 28 Michael Berling (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 29 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 30 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 31 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 32 Kevyn Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 33 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 35 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 36 Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 37 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 38 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 39 Troels Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energi 40 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 42 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 44 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 45 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energi 46 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energi 47 Matthias Brândle (Aut) IAM Cycling 48 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 49 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energi 50 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 51 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:05 52 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:13 53 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 54 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 55 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 56 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Cult Energi 57 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 58 Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Tre-For 59 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 61 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 62 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 63 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Rasmus Mygind (Den) Team Tre-For 0:00:19 65 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 66 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 67 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 68 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Frederik Plesner (Den) Team Tre-For 71 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 72 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 73 Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 74 Rolf Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:00:22 75 Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 76 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 77 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 78 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 79 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 80 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:34 81 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 82 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:00:37 83 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Tre-For 0:00:39 84 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 85 Jimmi Sørensen (Den) Team Post Danmark 86 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 87 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 88 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark 90 Marc Garby (Den) Team Post Danmark 91 Sébastian Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 92 Martin Grøn (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 93 Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Team Cult Energi 94 Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 95 Aske Vorre (Den) Blue Water Cycling 96 Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 97 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:43 98 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 0:00:50 99 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:03 100 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 101 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 102 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:08 103 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 104 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:46 105 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 106 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:48 107 Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 108 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energi 109 Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 110 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 111 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:12 112 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 113 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 114 Christian Moberg Jørgensen (Den) Team Cult Energi 115 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 116 Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:02:21 117 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:02:52 118 Casper Von Folsach (Den) Team Tre-For 0:03:29 119 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For 120 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 121 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:03:56 122 Justine Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:05 123 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 124 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha DNF Kaspar Schønnemann Larsen (Den) Team Tre-For

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark 5 pts 2 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 3 Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 5 pts 2 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 3 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For 1

Hill 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 10 pts 2 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For 6 3 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 4 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energi 2

Hill 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For 10 pts 2 Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 6 3 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 4 Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark 2

Hill 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For 10 pts 2 Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 6 3 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 4 Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3:33:13 2 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For 6 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 7 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energi 9 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Cult Energi 0:00:13 10 Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Tre-For 11 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:29 12 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 13 Frederik Plesner (Den) Team Tre-For 14 Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 15 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 16 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:00:37 17 Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:00:39 18 Marc Garby (Den) Team Post Danmark 19 Martin Grøn (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 20 Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Team Cult Energi 21 Aske Vorre (Den) Blue Water Cycling 22 Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 23 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:08 24 Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:02:19 25 Casper Von Folsach (Den) Team Tre-For 0:03:29 26 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling 10:39:39 2 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 3 Team IAM 4 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 Katusha 6 Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise 7 Garmin Sharp 8 Bardiani Valvole - Csf Inox 9 Team Europcar 10 Lotto Belisol 11 Team Cult Energi 12 Blue Water Cycling 0:00:19 13 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:26 14 Team Trefor 0:00:32 15 Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:38 16 Concordia Forsikring - Riwal 0:00:41 17 Team Post Danmark 0:00:59

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19:42:37 2 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:00:06 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:15 4 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:33 5 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:38 6 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:51 9 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energi 0:01:08 10 Troels Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energi 0:01:11 11 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:17 12 Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:01:20 13 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:26 14 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energi 15 Kevyn Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:27 16 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 17 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:28 18 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:30 19 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 20 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:32 21 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:34 22 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:41 23 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:46 24 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:01:55 25 Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Tre-For 0:02:10 26 Rasmus Mygind (Den) Team Tre-For 0:02:28 27 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:29 28 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:42 29 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:02:44 30 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:02:51 31 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:35 32 Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 0:04:02 33 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:01 34 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:04 35 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:05:15 36 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:34 37 Matthias Brândle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:05:50 38 Daniel Foder (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:06:02 39 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:15 40 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:06:42 41 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 0:06:56 42 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:58 43 Marc Garby (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:08:34 44 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:03 45 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:11 46 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For 0:11:45 47 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:38 48 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:51 49 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:52 50 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:08 51 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:11 52 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:14:17 53 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:22 54 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:14:27 55 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:14:35 56 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Cult Energi 0:15:41 57 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:16:05 58 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:16:30 59 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:16:41 60 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:16:55 61 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:16:57 62 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:17:06 63 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:17:17 64 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:17:37 65 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:17:55 66 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 0:18:25 67 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:08 68 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:19:13 69 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:14 70 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:16 71 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:20 72 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:22:52 73 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:22:59 74 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:23:19 75 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:32 76 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:23:53 77 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:08 78 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:24:26 79 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:24:29 80 Jimmi Sørensen (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:24:38 81 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:25:01 82 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:25:41 83 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energi 0:25:42 84 Dennis Hereford Jensen (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:25:44 85 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:25:48 86 Martin Grøn (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 0:26:00 87 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:26:19 88 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:26:29 89 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:26:58 90 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energi 0:27:04 91 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:08 92 Morten Øllegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:27:18 93 Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:27:31 94 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:27:40 95 Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:28:02 96 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 0:28:05 97 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 0:28:19 98 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:56 99 Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:29:03 100 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:29:06 101 Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 0:29:17 102 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:19 103 Sébastian Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:21 104 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:29:57 105 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For 0:30:41 106 Rolf Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:31:15 107 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:23 108 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:41 109 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 110 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:31:58 111 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:32:13 112 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:33:49 113 Frederik Plesner (Den) Team Tre-For 0:33:58 114 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:17 115 Aske Vorre (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:39:36 116 Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 0:40:21 117 Christian Moberg Jørgensen (Den) Team Cult Energi 0:42:07 118 Michael Berling (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 0:43:15 119 Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Team Cult Energi 0:43:21 120 Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:43:37 121 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Tre-For 0:45:14 122 Justine Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:50:02 123 Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 0:55:25 124 Casper Von Folsach (Den) Team Tre-For 0:57:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 41 pts 2 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 3 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energi 31 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 5 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 27 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 25 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 21 8 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 9 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 18 10 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 11 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 12 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 15 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 14 Matthias Brândle (Aut) IAM Cycling 14 15 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 14 16 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 12 18 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 12 19 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 11 20 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 21 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 22 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 9 23 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 9 24 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 25 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 7 26 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 27 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 28 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 6 29 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 6 30 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 6 31 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 6 32 Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 6 33 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 34 Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark 6 35 Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 6 36 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 37 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 38 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 5 39 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energi 5 40 Martin Grøn (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 5 41 Kevyn Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 42 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 43 Troels Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energi 3 44 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 3 45 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 46 Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 47 Rasmus Mygind (Den) Team Tre-For 3 pts 48 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 3 49 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 50 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Tre-For 2 51 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For 1 52 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1 53 Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 1 54 Rolf Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark 1

Hills classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 42 pts 2 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For 30 3 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For 26 4 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Blue Water Cycling 20 5 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energi 18 6 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 7 Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 14 8 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 12 9 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 10 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energi 10 11 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 12 Rolf Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark 10 13 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 10 14 Matthias Brândle (Aut) IAM Cycling 10 15 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 16 Frederik Plesner (Den) Team Tre-For 6 17 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 18 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 19 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 4 20 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 4 21 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 4 22 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 4 23 Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark 4 24 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 25 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 26 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 27 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 2 28 Jimmi Sørensen (Den) Team Post Danmark 2 29 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 2 30 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energi 2 31 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19:42:37 2 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energi 0:01:08 3 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:32 4 Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Tre-For 0:02:10 5 Marc Garby (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:08:34 6 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For 0:11:45 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:08 8 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:22 9 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:14:27 10 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Cult Energi 0:15:41 11 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:16 12 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:22:52 13 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:22:59 14 Martin Grøn (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Riwal 0:26:00 15 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:26:19 16 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:08 17 Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:27:31 18 Markus Kilsgaard (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:28:02 19 Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:29:03 20 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Tre-For 0:30:41 21 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:31:58 22 Frederik Plesner (Den) Team Tre-For 0:33:58 23 Aske Vorre (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:39:36 24 Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Team Cult Energi 0:43:21 25 Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Cycling 0:43:37 26 Casper Von Folsach (Den) Team Tre-For 0:57:21