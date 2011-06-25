Trending

Silvestre solos to Portuguese title

Goncalves, Nunes fall short

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fábio Silvestre (Liberty Seguros/Sta. Maria Feira)3:18:42
2Domingos Gonçalves (Liberty Seguros/Sta. Maria Feira)0:00:04
3Diogo Nunes (Tavira/Prio)
4Leonel Coutinho (Vitória/ASC/RTL)0:01:12
5José Gonçalves (Liberty Seguros/Sta. Maria Feira)
6Guilherme Lourenço (Mortágua/Basi)
7Joel Lucas (Louletano/Loulé Concelho)
8Luís Afonso (Liberty Seguros/Sta. Maria Feira)0:01:30
9João Pereira (Tavira/Prio)0:01:32
10Victor Valinho (Cartaxo/Capital do Vinho/CC J. M. Nicolau)0:03:05
11Rafael Silva (Liberty Seguros/Sta. Maria Feira)
12Hélder Ferreira (Vitória/ASC/RTL)0:03:16
13Jóni Brandão (Liberty Seguros/Sta. Maria Feira)0:03:30
14António Carvalho (Mortágua/Basi)
15Vasco Pereira (Liberty Seguros/Sta. Maria Feira)
16Rui Rodrigues (Maia)
17Filipe Oliveira (Cartaxo/Capital do Vinho/CC J. M. Nicolau)0:03:33
18Bruno Faria (Pauperval/Estanhos D. António/Valongo)0:04:11
19Renato Avelar (Mortágua/Basi)0:04:15
20Carlos Ribeiro (Mortágua/Basi)
21Fábio Costa (Mortágua/Basi)
22Rui Carvalho (Mortágua/Basi)
23Joaquim Silva (Mortágua/Basi)0:06:34

Latest on Cyclingnews