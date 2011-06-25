Silvestre solos to Portuguese title
Goncalves, Nunes fall short
U23 Road Race: Pataias -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fábio Silvestre (Liberty Seguros/Sta. Maria Feira)
|3:18:42
|2
|Domingos Gonçalves (Liberty Seguros/Sta. Maria Feira)
|0:00:04
|3
|Diogo Nunes (Tavira/Prio)
|4
|Leonel Coutinho (Vitória/ASC/RTL)
|0:01:12
|5
|José Gonçalves (Liberty Seguros/Sta. Maria Feira)
|6
|Guilherme Lourenço (Mortágua/Basi)
|7
|Joel Lucas (Louletano/Loulé Concelho)
|8
|Luís Afonso (Liberty Seguros/Sta. Maria Feira)
|0:01:30
|9
|João Pereira (Tavira/Prio)
|0:01:32
|10
|Victor Valinho (Cartaxo/Capital do Vinho/CC J. M. Nicolau)
|0:03:05
|11
|Rafael Silva (Liberty Seguros/Sta. Maria Feira)
|12
|Hélder Ferreira (Vitória/ASC/RTL)
|0:03:16
|13
|Jóni Brandão (Liberty Seguros/Sta. Maria Feira)
|0:03:30
|14
|António Carvalho (Mortágua/Basi)
|15
|Vasco Pereira (Liberty Seguros/Sta. Maria Feira)
|16
|Rui Rodrigues (Maia)
|17
|Filipe Oliveira (Cartaxo/Capital do Vinho/CC J. M. Nicolau)
|0:03:33
|18
|Bruno Faria (Pauperval/Estanhos D. António/Valongo)
|0:04:11
|19
|Renato Avelar (Mortágua/Basi)
|0:04:15
|20
|Carlos Ribeiro (Mortágua/Basi)
|21
|Fábio Costa (Mortágua/Basi)
|22
|Rui Carvalho (Mortágua/Basi)
|23
|Joaquim Silva (Mortágua/Basi)
|0:06:34
