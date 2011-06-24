Team RadioShack's Nelson Oliveira took the gold medal at the Portuguese time trial championships in Pataias. The 22-year-old RadioShack rider covered the 34km course in 42:18 to top silver medalist Hugo Sabido (LA-Antarte) by 1:01, with Sabido's teammate Ermani Broco claiming bronze 1:26 back.

In his first year as a professional rider Nelson Oliveira impressed already in last week's closing time trial in the Tour de Suisse in Schaffhausen where he finished fourth behind Fabian Cancellara and RadioShack teammates Andreas Klöden and Levi Leipheimer.

"I was really motivated," said Oliveira. "I knew I would have a big chance to win after what I saw last weekend, but you never know what can happen in a race. I am proud to wear the Portuguese flag during all time trials the coming season."

Nelson Oliveira is used to the time trial national champion's jersey. Today marks his 7th national time trial title after winning twice as a cadet, once as a junior, plus three times in the U23 category. "This is my first title in the elite category. I am very glad."

"Already after the first of two laps, Nelson had the best time. We knew the other split times and had everything under control. Nelson is still young but already very experienced in this discipline," said RadioShack Team Director José Azevedo.

Last year Nelson Oliveira earned the silver medal at the U23 European Road Championships in Ankara as well as the bronze medal at the European TT Championships. In Melbourne he finished 4th in the U23 Time Trial World Championship. In 2009 he was second - behind Jack Bobridge - at the U23 Time Trial World Championship in Mendrisio.