Oliveira dominates to claim first elite championship
LA-Antarte teammates Sabido and Broco complete podium
Elite Men Time Trial: Pataias -
Team RadioShack's Nelson Oliveira took the gold medal at the Portuguese time trial championships in Pataias. The 22-year-old RadioShack rider covered the 34km course in 42:18 to top silver medalist Hugo Sabido (LA-Antarte) by 1:01, with Sabido's teammate Ermani Broco claiming bronze 1:26 back.
In his first year as a professional rider Nelson Oliveira impressed already in last week's closing time trial in the Tour de Suisse in Schaffhausen where he finished fourth behind Fabian Cancellara and RadioShack teammates Andreas Klöden and Levi Leipheimer.
"I was really motivated," said Oliveira. "I knew I would have a big chance to win after what I saw last weekend, but you never know what can happen in a race. I am proud to wear the Portuguese flag during all time trials the coming season."
Nelson Oliveira is used to the time trial national champion's jersey. Today marks his 7th national time trial title after winning twice as a cadet, once as a junior, plus three times in the U23 category. "This is my first title in the elite category. I am very glad."
"Already after the first of two laps, Nelson had the best time. We knew the other split times and had everything under control. Nelson is still young but already very experienced in this discipline," said RadioShack Team Director José Azevedo.
Last year Nelson Oliveira earned the silver medal at the U23 European Road Championships in Ankara as well as the bronze medal at the European TT Championships. In Melbourne he finished 4th in the U23 Time Trial World Championship. In 2009 he was second - behind Jack Bobridge - at the U23 Time Trial World Championship in Mendrisio.
|1
|Nelson Oliveira (Team RadioShack)
|0:42:18
|2
|Hugo Sabido (LA/Antarte)
|0:01:01
|3
|Hernâni Brôco (LA/Antarte)
|0:01:26
|4
|Ricardo Vilela (ONDA)
|0:01:29
|5
|Ricardo Mestre (Tavira/Prio)
|0:01:32
|6
|Sérgio Sousa (Barbot/Efapel)
|0:01:39
|7
|Rui Sousa (Barbot/Efapel)
|0:01:41
|8
|Filipe Cardoso (Barbot/Efapel)
|0:01:51
|9
|Hélder Oliveira (ONDA)
|0:02:01
|10
|José Mendes (CCC/Polsat)
|0:02:02
|11
|Mário Costa (Louletano/Loulé Concelho)
|0:02:03
|12
|Bruno Silva (LA/Antarte)
|0:02:46
|13
|Daniel Mestre (Tavira/Prio)
|0:02:52
|14
|João Cabreira (ONDA)
|0:03:02
|15
|Nelson Vitorino (Tavira/Prio)
|0:03:30
|16
|Sergio Ribeiro (Barbot/Efapel)
|0:03:35
|17
|André Cardoso (Tavira/Prio)
|0:04:06
|18
|Alfredo Hernandez (Swift/Carboom/Prototype)
|0:08:02
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy