Carpinteiro bests four woman break

Alves and Magro take podium positions

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Ouribike/C.C. Ouriquense1:50:31
2Ester Alves (Por) Lointek0:00:01
3Monica Magro (Por) Maxigym/Medida Única
4Ana Vigário (Por) CSM /Epinay0:00:02
5Irina Coelho (Por) Ouribike/C.C. Ouriquense0:01:26
6Isabel Caetano (Por) CSM /Epinay0:03:09
7Rute Costa (Por) Ouribike/C.C. Ouriquense
8Ana Valido (Por) Ouribike/C.C. Ouriquense0:03:10
9Ana Silva (Por) Silva & Vinha/ADRAP/Sentir Penafiel
10Andreia Ponte (Por) Ouribike/C.C. Ouriquense0:03:11
11Carolina Gregório (Por) ACD Milharado
12Ana Antunes (Por) JP Bike Clube BTT Cartaxo0:03:12
13Joana Barbosa (Por) Team Oliveira/Lapierre/Mavic0:03:16
14Carla Cabral (Por) BTT Seia0:03:20
15Catarina Anastácio (Por) ACD Milharado0:03:25
16Angela Fernandes (Por) CSM /Epinay0:07:46
17Andreia Lopes (Por) Ouribike/C.C. Ouriquense0:07:48

