'When two people argue, someone else celebrates' – Details of the Del Toro-Carapaz Giro d'Italia tactical battle emerge

'When you make mistakes, you lay the foundations for future success' says UAE directeur sportif Fabio Baldato

SESTRIERE VIALATTEA ITALY MAY 31 LR Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and Team UAE Team Emirates XRG Pink Leader Jersey and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team EF Education EasyPost compete climbing to the Colle delle Sestriere 2036m during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 20 a 2053km stage from Verres to Sestriere Vialattea 2036m UCIWT on May 31 2025 in Sestriere Vialattea Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Richard Carapaz and Isaac del Toro race up the Colle delle Finestre during stage 20 of the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Simon Yates and Visma-Lease a Bike savour their Giro d'Italia success, details of what really happened between Isaac del Toro and Richard Carapaz on the Colle delle Finestre have begun to emerge.

According to UAE Team Emirates-XRG directeur sportif Fabio Baldato, who was in the team car behind Del Toro, the young Mexican simply lacked the legs and the confidence to chase Yates. It was a fatal weakness and tactical mistake, with UAE unable to help as a team.

