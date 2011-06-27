Trending

Cabreira out-wits Costa in final metres to take Portuguese title

Cardoso wins sprint for third

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Cabreira (Por) ONDA3:51:33
2Mário Costa (Por) Louletano/Loulé Concelho
3Filipe Cardoso (Por) Barbot/Efapel0:00:06
4Bruno Sancho (Por) LA/Antarte
5Hélder Oliveira (Por) ONDA
6Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira/Prio
7Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano/Loulé Concelho
8Márcio Barbosa (Por) LA/Antarte
9Samuel Caldeira (Por) Tavira/Prio
10Válter Coutinho (Por) Bicicó
11Helder Leal (Por) Pauperval/Estanhos D. António/Valongo
12José Mendes (Por) CCC/Polsat
13Ricardo Vilela (Por) ONDA
14Bruno Pires (Por) Team Leopard
15Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot/Efapel
16David Livramento (Por) Tavira/Prio
17Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira/Prio
18Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot/Efapel0:00:13
19António Amorim (Por) Barbot/Efapel0:00:15
20Sérgio Sousa (Por) Barbot/Efapel0:00:21
21Edgar Pinto (Por) LA/Antarte0:00:35
22César Fonte (Por) Barbot/Efapel
23André Cardoso (Por) Tavira/Prio0:00:45
24Hugo Sabido (Por) LA/Antarte
25Bruno Pinto (Por) Barbot/Efapel
26Hernâni Brôco (Por) LA/Antarte0:01:49
27Bruno Silva (Por) LA/Antarte
28Fabio Ferreira (Por) Xyâmi Cozinhas
29Diogo Silva (Por) Xyâmi Cozinhas
30Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira/Prio
31Bruno Saraiva (Por) Louletano/Loulé Concelho
32Célio Sousa (Por) ONDA

