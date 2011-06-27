Cabreira out-wits Costa in final metres to take Portuguese title
Cardoso wins sprint for third
Elite Men Road Race: Pataias -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Cabreira (Por) ONDA
|3:51:33
|2
|Mário Costa (Por) Louletano/Loulé Concelho
|3
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Barbot/Efapel
|0:00:06
|4
|Bruno Sancho (Por) LA/Antarte
|5
|Hélder Oliveira (Por) ONDA
|6
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira/Prio
|7
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano/Loulé Concelho
|8
|Márcio Barbosa (Por) LA/Antarte
|9
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) Tavira/Prio
|10
|Válter Coutinho (Por) Bicicó
|11
|Helder Leal (Por) Pauperval/Estanhos D. António/Valongo
|12
|José Mendes (Por) CCC/Polsat
|13
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) ONDA
|14
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Leopard
|15
|Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot/Efapel
|16
|David Livramento (Por) Tavira/Prio
|17
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira/Prio
|18
|Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot/Efapel
|0:00:13
|19
|António Amorim (Por) Barbot/Efapel
|0:00:15
|20
|Sérgio Sousa (Por) Barbot/Efapel
|0:00:21
|21
|Edgar Pinto (Por) LA/Antarte
|0:00:35
|22
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot/Efapel
|23
|André Cardoso (Por) Tavira/Prio
|0:00:45
|24
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA/Antarte
|25
|Bruno Pinto (Por) Barbot/Efapel
|26
|Hernâni Brôco (Por) LA/Antarte
|0:01:49
|27
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA/Antarte
|28
|Fabio Ferreira (Por) Xyâmi Cozinhas
|29
|Diogo Silva (Por) Xyâmi Cozinhas
|30
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira/Prio
|31
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Louletano/Loulé Concelho
|32
|Célio Sousa (Por) ONDA
