What's next for Paris-Roubaix's protagonists? – Van der Poel ends Classics campaign as Pogačar heads to favoured terrain in the Ardennes

Dutchman and world champion not set to face off again until Tour de France in July after historic trio of one-day duels

ROUBAIX, FRANCE - APRIL 13: (L-R) Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG and race winner Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck react after the 122nd Paris - Roubaix 2025 a 259.2km one day race from Compiegne to Roubaix / #UCIWT / on April 13, 2025 in Roubaix, France. (Photo by Jeff Pachoud - Pool/Getty Images)
Pogačar and Van der Poel have offered up the biggest rivalry of the spring (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) ended a historic trilogy of Spring Classics duels at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday with the Dutchman coming out on top for a hat-trick, they likely won't race each other again until the Tour de France.

The pair dictated the racing at the first three Monuments of the year, Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, becoming the first pair of riders to podium all three in the same season in the process, but Van der Poel and Pogačar's calendars will now take different paths to cycling's biggest race. 

