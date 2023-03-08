Paris-Nice: Tadej Pogacar climbs to victory on stage 4
Slovenian takes overall lead ahead of Gaudu on mountaintop finish, Vingegaard a distant third
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wrestled back control of Paris-Nice on its first summit finish on stage 4, riding away from his Tour de France rival Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) to win atop La Loge des Gardes.
Having already responded to an opening attack from Vingegaard, the Slovenian bridged across to another attacker, David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), and remarkably cracked his main rival in the process.
Pogačar outsprinted Gaudu atop the 6.7% climb to claim his fifth victory of the season, with Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) placing third as Vingegaard was passed by various members of the GC group.
The rider who took Pogačar's Tour de France crown last year eventually dragged himself across the line in sixth place some 43 seconds down.
It was quite the implosion, given the way Vingegaard had kicked off the attacking with 4.3km to go - drawing Pogačar into response but not into collaboration - and even more so given that Vingegaard looked to have shut down Pogačar's subsequent attack. He was late to respond and started well on the back foot but slowly clawed his way back to within just a few metres from Pogačar's back wheel, only for the Slovenian to accelerate through a bend and the gap to creep open again.
From there, it yawned to a gaping hole that leaves Pogačar firmly in control of Paris-Nice and drawing first blood in their first direct confrontation of 2023.
"I was a little bit [surprised]," Pogačar said of Vingegaard's demise. "First he launched the attack and thought he was feeling super super great, so I didn't counter - I was waiting for the rest.
"In the end, it was really tough and I think he just missed a little bit to catch me then he couldn't close and cracked a little bit."
Pogačar moved into the yellow jersey as the new overall leader, his time gaps buffeted by yet more time bonuses. Not only did he collect 10 seconds for the stage win, he'd also grabbed one at the intermediate sprint to take his collection for Paris-Nice to 23 seconds - the exact amount of time he conceded to Vingegaard in Tuesday's team time trial.
Pogačar has a 10-second lead over second-placed Gaudu, who also had a strong TTT, while Vingegaard is in third place but some 44 seconds down. Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla) at 56 seconds is the only other rider within a minute of Pogačar.
"It was not in my mind to take yellow today, but you don't say no to yellow, so I'm happy," Pogačar said.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Deputy Editor. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2022 he has been Deputy Editor, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Paris-Nice stage 4 - As it happened livePogacar takes command at La Loge des Gardes
-
Paris-Nice: Tadej Pogacar climbs to victory on stage 4Slovenian takes overall lead ahead of Gaudu on mountaintop finish, Vingegaard a distant third
-
Assos Winter LS Skin Layer review: Supreme comfort but does it justify the high retail price?The Winter LS Skin Layer just might be one of the most comfortable pieces of cycling kit I've ever worn
-
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3 - As it happened liveJasper Philipsen sprints to win at close of long, flat stage to Foligno