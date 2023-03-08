Paris-Nice: Tadej Pogacar climbs to victory on stage 4

Image 1 of 18 Tadej Pogacar wins mountaintop finish of stage 4 and takes overall Paris-Nice lead (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as stage winner atop La Loge des Gardes (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) David Gaudu of Groupama-FDJ attacks from what is left of peloton with 3.6km to go, chasing two leaders (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) David Gaudu of Groupama-FDJ would fight Tadej Pogacar across final 2.3km of stage 4 and finish second (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Final two riders in the main breakaway - Anders Skaarseth (left) of UnoX Pro Cycling Team and Lilian Calmejane of Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Hugo Houle of Israel-Premier Tech at the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Hugo Houle of Israel-Premier Tech and Larry Warbasse of AG2R Citroën Team lead the breakaway (Image credit: Getty) The peloton competing in echelons due to the crosswinds in the valley on stage 4 at Paris-Nice 2023 (Image credit: Getty) Wind was the villain on the 164.7km stage 4 from Saint-Amand-Montrond to La Loge des Gardes (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Jonas Gregaard of Uno-X Pro Cycling Team during stage 4 in the polka dot Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Getty) Paris-Nice 2023 stage 4 scenery (Image credit: Getty) Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) rides in peloton in the yellow leader Jersey (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X) at the start, but during the stage he led the break over the Côte de Cheval Rigon to snatch the three points that guarantee him another day in the king of the mountains jersey (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) US rider Matteo Jorgenson of Movistar Team prior to the stage 4 start (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Frenchman David Gaudu of Groupama-FDJ prior to the start (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates before the big climbing day of stage 4 with mountaintop finish at Les Loges des Gardes (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Mads Pedersen in the green points jersey and race leader Magnus Cort at the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Getty) Joshua Tarling (left) and Connor Swift of Ineos Grenadiers prior to the start (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wrestled back control of Paris-Nice on its first summit finish on stage 4, riding away from his Tour de France rival Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) to win atop La Loge des Gardes.

Having already responded to an opening attack from Vingegaard, the Slovenian bridged across to another attacker, David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), and remarkably cracked his main rival in the process.

Pogačar outsprinted Gaudu atop the 6.7% climb to claim his fifth victory of the season, with Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) placing third as Vingegaard was passed by various members of the GC group.

The rider who took Pogačar's Tour de France crown last year eventually dragged himself across the line in sixth place some 43 seconds down.

It was quite the implosion, given the way Vingegaard had kicked off the attacking with 4.3km to go - drawing Pogačar into response but not into collaboration - and even more so given that Vingegaard looked to have shut down Pogačar's subsequent attack. He was late to respond and started well on the back foot but slowly clawed his way back to within just a few metres from Pogačar's back wheel, only for the Slovenian to accelerate through a bend and the gap to creep open again.

From there, it yawned to a gaping hole that leaves Pogačar firmly in control of Paris-Nice and drawing first blood in their first direct confrontation of 2023.

"I was a little bit [surprised]," Pogačar said of Vingegaard's demise. "First he launched the attack and thought he was feeling super super great, so I didn't counter - I was waiting for the rest.

"In the end, it was really tough and I think he just missed a little bit to catch me then he couldn't close and cracked a little bit."

Pogačar moved into the yellow jersey as the new overall leader, his time gaps buffeted by yet more time bonuses. Not only did he collect 10 seconds for the stage win, he'd also grabbed one at the intermediate sprint to take his collection for Paris-Nice to 23 seconds - the exact amount of time he conceded to Vingegaard in Tuesday's team time trial.

Pogačar has a 10-second lead over second-placed Gaudu, who also had a strong TTT, while Vingegaard is in third place but some 44 seconds down. Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla) at 56 seconds is the only other rider within a minute of Pogačar.

"It was not in my mind to take yellow today, but you don't say no to yellow, so I'm happy," Pogačar said.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)