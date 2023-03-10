Live coverage
Strong winds shorten Paris-Nice stage 6 - Live coverage
Pogacar defends yellow on the road to La Colle-sur-Loup
If the cycling doesn't work out for Tadej Pogacar, he may have a future in marketing. The yellow jersey is sold on the idea of a short, sharp stage and he thinks you should be too. “We never like change of plans, nobody does," Pogacar said at the start. "I think it’s going to be even more explosive and in some ways, it’s more interesting the stage now. I think it’s going to be more explosive, more punchy and if it’s 100km, it’s two and a half hours of full gas racing, so it’s going to be a very interesting day. I like short stages. Short and sweet. Hard and you finish faster.”
#ParisNice 🇫🇷Neutral lap done ✅ Now it’s back on the bus to head to the start proper 🚌➡️ pic.twitter.com/Ef0tx6O6xUMarch 10, 2023
There may be a further decision to be made as to whether the stage goes ahead even in its shortened format, however. Sporza reports that the "competent authorities" will decide by 13.00 CET whether the stage should be cancelled entirely.
“There’s a protocol to follow in the event of extreme weather conditions, and the wind we have today, with gusts of almost 100kph near Draguignan, falls under it,” CPA delegate Pascal Chanteur said, according to L’Équipe. “All concerned parties decided to find a solution to this issue. A gust in the peloton could put dozens of riders on the ground and that’s not permissible. The riders will thus ride on the bus until kilometre 117, where it’s less dangerous.”
À neutral ride to thank the starting host village of Tourves and then it’s into the buses to go to km117 due to the very strong wind @ParisNice #ParisNice pic.twitter.com/cErofIbsEgMarch 10, 2023
The Paris-Nice peloton, meanwhile, has signed on as normal at the originally planned start in Tourves and they have performed a neutralised lap of the town for the benefit of the assembled spectators before clambering back onto their buses and driving 117km down the course to the new start line. That roughly mirrors what happened on the 1996 Tour de France, when heavy snow forced the removal of the Col de l'Iseran and the Col du Galibier from the route. On that occasion, the peloton signed on in Val d'Isere before boarding buses to the new start. They changed in the sports hall of Le Monetier Football Club before taking on the revised 46km route over the Montgenevre to Sestriere, where Bjarne Riis seized yellow. This is how Cyclingnews reported on that day 27 years ago.
Today's stage of Tirreno-Adriatico has also been shortened due to high winds. The finish at Sassotetto has been moved 2.5km further down the mountain. Read more here.
The alteration sees the removal of the category 3 Côte de la Roquebrussanne, the category 2 Côte des Tuilières and the category 3 Côte de Callian. The race will still include, however, the category 2 Côte de Cabris (5.3km at 5.8%) and the category 2 Côte de la Colle-sur-Loup (1.8km at 10%) in what is likely to be a very explosive finale.
Stage 6 of Paris-Nice was scheduled to get underway at 11.50 CET in Tourves, but gusts of up to 100kph on the early part of the course have forced a hasty rewriting of the route. At 11am, the race organisation announced that the 197km stage has been cut to just 80km in distance, with the start now set to take place at La Fontaine d'Aragon. The revised start time for the stage has yet to be formally announced, but the peloton was initially due to pass through the town at 14.34 CET per the quickest schedule, so we can assume the race won't get underway before 14.00 at the earliest.
