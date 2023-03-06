Mads Pedersen lights up stage 2 at Paris-Nice denying Kooij and Cort at the line
Trek-Segafredo rider earns leader's jersey with victory
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) claimed victory on stage 2 of Paris-Nice on Monday and, with it, the yellow jersey as the new overall leader of the race.
The Dane emerged victorious in a chaotic bunch finish in Fontainebleau, beating Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) to the line.
Having already gained four bonus seconds for his third-place finish on the opening stage, Pedersen added 10 more seconds with his win to move to the top of the overall standings, with previous yellow jersey Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) nowhere to be seen in the sprint finish.
While the sprinters moved around at the top of the general classification, there were more developments among the contenders for the overall title as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) repeated his stage 1 trick of bagging six bonus seconds at the late intermediate sprint.
More to follow...
