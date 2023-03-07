Jumbo-Visma win stage 3 TTT as Magnus Cort takes overall lead at Paris-Nice
Cort's EF Education-EasyPost squad finish a close second place, Jayco AlUla third in new-look team time trial
Jumbo-Visma won the stage 3 team time trial of Paris-Nice, while Magnus Cort moved into the yellow jersey of race leader after leading his EF Education-EasyPost team to second place on the 32.2km circuit around Dampierre-en-Burly.
The stage offered a novel twist on the team time trial format, with the clock stopping on the first rider across the line rather than the fourth or fifth. Cort thus sprinted clear of his EF teammates in the closing metres in a bid to beat Jumbo-Visma’s time, and although he fell one second short, he had the consolation of moving into the overall lead.
Nathan Van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma) now lies second overall, one second down on Van Hooydonck, while Jonas Vingegaard moves up to fifth overall at three seconds.
Jayco-Alula performed strongly to place third at four seconds, bolstering Simon Yates’ overall chances, while Groupama-FDJ took third at 14 seconds to keep David Gaudu in the hunt, and Tadej Pogačar limited his losses to 23 seconds at the head of the UAE Team Emirates effort.
In the overall standings, Pogacar is now 11 seconds behind Vingegaard.
Teams adopted a variety of strategies with the change in format in mind, but Jumbo-Visma’s imposing collective strength allowed them to treat the stage more or less like a traditional team time trial.
Vingegaard still had five teammates for company as Jumbo-Visma entered the final two kilometres. They eventually began to peel off on the approach to the line, but world time trial champion Tobias Foss produced a long, long turn in the finishing straight before Vingegaard nipped past in the closing metres.
More to follow…
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation (opens in new tab), published by Gill Books.
