Noble wins U23 women's title at Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships

Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) wearing and successfully defending the U-23 leaders jersey

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Noble (USA) Jam-NCC-Vittoria sees nothing but open road in front of her as she makes her way to the pavement section towards the finishline for the win.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
A Women CX Project rider makes her way over a muddy set of barriers during the final two laps of racing.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Ellen Noble (USA) Jam-NCC-Vittoria makes her way past a bike cleaning station and for an eventual win.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Ellen Noble (USA) Jam-NCC-Vittoria out of sight from the nearest competitor as she enters the final kilometer of the race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
A muddied rider makes her way past the ampatheatre during the final laps of racing. The previous nights rain left the race course tacky muddy for the racers.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
A rider makes her way down the course while trying to stay upright on a fast mudy descent.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Allison Arensman (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air makes her way over the barriers during the final two laps of racing.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclo-cross Collective makes her way past the pit area during the final 2 laps of racing.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Hannah Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team makes her way past the pit area for an eventual 3rd pl finish.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company makes her way for a top 10 finish.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Ellen Noble (USA) Jam-NCC-Vittoria takes the barriers during the final laps of the U23 womens race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
A rider makes her way over the barriers befors heading to the finishing stretch during the closing laps of teh race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
A Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air rider makes her way past the pit area and up a slight climb towards the barriers.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Ruby West (Can) Centurion Next Wave makes her way past the pit area during the final laps of racing.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclo-cross Collective rounds a muddy corner on her way for a respectible 6th pl finish.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
A Womens CX Project rider rounds a corner with two laps to go.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Cross Propz makes her way to a 7th pl finish on borrowed equipment after the airlines failed to fly her gear and bikes from Colorado on time.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Noble (USA) Jam-NCC-Vittoria0:37:00
2Allison Arensman (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air0:02:53
3Hannah Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team0:03:18
4Ruby West (Can) Centurion Next Wave0:03:52
5Hannah Arensman (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air0:03:55
6Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclo-cross Collective0:04:10
7Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Cross Propz0:05:03
8Anya Malarski (USA) Jet Cycling0:06:17
9Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh Clement0:07:12
10Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company0:07:45
11Katherine Santos (USA) Boo Bicycles
12Alijah Beatty (USA) Northstar Development
13Mackenzie Green (USA) Women CX Project
14Kennedy Adams (USA) Women's CX Project
15Corrie Karas (USA) Women's CX Project
16Mason Hopkins (USA) Liv-Co Factory Off-Road
17Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty 16
DNFEmma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld Devo Team

