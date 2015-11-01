Noble wins U23 women's title at Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships
Arensman and Finchamp on the podium
U23 Women: Covington - Covington
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Noble (USA) Jam-NCC-Vittoria
|0:37:00
|2
|Allison Arensman (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:02:53
|3
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:03:18
|4
|Ruby West (Can) Centurion Next Wave
|0:03:52
|5
|Hannah Arensman (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:03:55
|6
|Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclo-cross Collective
|0:04:10
|7
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Cross Propz
|0:05:03
|8
|Anya Malarski (USA) Jet Cycling
|0:06:17
|9
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:07:12
|10
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company
|0:07:45
|11
|Katherine Santos (USA) Boo Bicycles
|12
|Alijah Beatty (USA) Northstar Development
|13
|Mackenzie Green (USA) Women CX Project
|14
|Kennedy Adams (USA) Women's CX Project
|15
|Corrie Karas (USA) Women's CX Project
|16
|Mason Hopkins (USA) Liv-Co Factory Off-Road
|17
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty 16
|DNF
|Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld Devo Team
