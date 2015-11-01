Image 1 of 16 Katie Compton (Trek) celebrates winning the Pan Am title (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 16 The women's podium of the Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 3 of 16 Katie Compton (Trek) dropping in on a corner mid-race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 4 of 16 Meredith Miller (Noosa) descending as she went on to finish fourth (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 5 of 16 Rachel Lloyd (Calgiant) finished third (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 6 of 16 Katie Compton (Trek) descending (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 7 of 16 Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) chasing Katie Compton (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 8 of 16 Katie Compton (Trek) riding away from her rivals (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 9 of 16 Lots of bikes on shoulders at the "Tundra Twister" (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 10 of 16 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) after hitting an off camber and rolling her rear tyre (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 11 of 16 Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) chasing Katie Compton (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 12 of 16 Katie Compton (Trek) riding away from the feild (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 13 of 16 Cari Higgins (Shimano Maxxis) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 14 of 16 Rebecca Gross (Rotor KHS) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 15 of 16 Katie Compton (Trek) mid-race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 16 of 16 Katie Compton (Trek) was first out of the "Tundra Twister" with Amanda Miller in second (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) won her second consecutive title at the Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships on Sunday in Covington. The US champion won her first title at the inaugural event last year. This time she cleared the field to win by a large margin ahead of Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Rachel Lloyd (Calgiant). Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) finished in fourth place after experiencing a mechanical.

After winning the previous day's C1 event in Mason, defending champion Compton lined up as the odds-on favourite to win Sunday's championships event. Compton led the race from the first lap with Amanda Miller, Meredith Miller, Gould, Antonneau, Courtenay McFadden and Mical Dyck in tow.

Gaps started to open and it was Antonneau and Gould who were able to stay closely to Compton's wheel. While Lloyd, McFadden and Meredith Miller rode slightly further back. But no one was able to match Compton's power and she opened the gap she needed, and building that lead on each subsequent lap.

As the US champion gained some 40 seconds on her rivals, Antonneau and Gould put forth a strong battle for second place. Unfortunately, Gould had a mechanical and dropped back, which led to Antonneau taking the runner-up spot on the podium. Lloyd also passed Gould to take third place.

Full results