Compton secures elite women's title at Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships
Antonneau second and Lloyd third
Elite Women: Covington - Covington
Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) won her second consecutive title at the Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships on Sunday in Covington. The US champion won her first title at the inaugural event last year. This time she cleared the field to win by a large margin ahead of Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Rachel Lloyd (Calgiant). Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) finished in fourth place after experiencing a mechanical.
After winning the previous day's C1 event in Mason, defending champion Compton lined up as the odds-on favourite to win Sunday's championships event. Compton led the race from the first lap with Amanda Miller, Meredith Miller, Gould, Antonneau, Courtenay McFadden and Mical Dyck in tow.
Gaps started to open and it was Antonneau and Gould who were able to stay closely to Compton's wheel. While Lloyd, McFadden and Meredith Miller rode slightly further back. But no one was able to match Compton's power and she opened the gap she needed, and building that lead on each subsequent lap.
As the US champion gained some 40 seconds on her rivals, Antonneau and Gould put forth a strong battle for second place. Unfortunately, Gould had a mechanical and dropped back, which led to Antonneau taking the runner-up spot on the podium. Lloyd also passed Gould to take third place.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:42:08
|2
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)
|0:01:07
|3
|Rachel Lloyd (USA)
|0:01:38
|4
|Meredith Miller (USA)
|0:01:55
|5
|Georgia Gould (USA)
|0:02:01
|6
|Amanda Miller (USA)
|0:02:11
|7
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|0:02:23
|8
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|0:03:03
|9
|Elle Anderson (USA)
|0:03:07
|10
|Amanda Nauman (USA)
|0:03:10
|11
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:03:46
|12
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|0:04:46
|13
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:05:08
|14
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA)
|0:05:17
|15
|Carolina Gómez (Arg)
|0:05:48
|16
|Meghan Korol (USA)
|0:06:28
|17
|Anna Schappert (Can)
|0:06:52
|18
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:07:08
|19
|Jennifer Nowlin (USA)
|0:07:10
|20
|Rebecca Blatt (USA)
|0:07:12
|21
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:07:50
|22
|Ally Stacher (USA)
|0:07:58
|23
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:08:03
|24
|Carol Jeane Sansome (USA)
|0:08:10
|25
|Nicole Mertz (USA)
|0:08:32
|26
|Megan Barr (USA)
|0:08:56
|27
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|0:09:29
|28
|Danielle Smith (USA)
|0:09:59
|29
|Jenna Blandford (USA)
|0:10:46
|30
|Emily Shields (USA)
|31
|Stacy Kalemkiarian (USA)
|32
|Cari Higgins (USA)
|33
|Amanda Schaap (USA)
|34
|Katina Walker (USA)
