Compton secures elite women's title at Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships

Antonneau second and Lloyd third

Image 1 of 16

Katie Compton (Trek) celebrates winning the Pan Am title

Katie Compton (Trek) celebrates winning the Pan Am title
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 16

The women's podium of the Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships

The women's podium of the Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 3 of 16

Katie Compton (Trek) dropping in on a corner mid-race

Katie Compton (Trek) dropping in on a corner mid-race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 4 of 16

Meredith Miller (Noosa) descending as she went on to finish fourth

Meredith Miller (Noosa) descending as she went on to finish fourth
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 5 of 16

Rachel Lloyd (Calgiant) finished third

Rachel Lloyd (Calgiant) finished third
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 6 of 16

Katie Compton (Trek) descending

Katie Compton (Trek) descending
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 7 of 16

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) chasing Katie Compton

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) chasing Katie Compton
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 8 of 16

Katie Compton (Trek) riding away from her rivals

Katie Compton (Trek) riding away from her rivals
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 9 of 16

Lots of bikes on shoulders at the "Tundra Twister"

Lots of bikes on shoulders at the "Tundra Twister"
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 10 of 16

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) after hitting an off camber and rolling her rear tyre

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) after hitting an off camber and rolling her rear tyre
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 11 of 16

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) chasing Katie Compton

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) chasing Katie Compton
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 12 of 16

Katie Compton (Trek) riding away from the feild

Katie Compton (Trek) riding away from the feild
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 13 of 16

Cari Higgins (Shimano Maxxis)

Cari Higgins (Shimano Maxxis)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 14 of 16

Rebecca Gross (Rotor KHS)

Rebecca Gross (Rotor KHS)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 15 of 16

Katie Compton (Trek) mid-race

Katie Compton (Trek) mid-race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 16 of 16

Katie Compton (Trek) was first out of the "Tundra Twister" with Amanda Miller in second

Katie Compton (Trek) was first out of the "Tundra Twister" with Amanda Miller in second
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) won her second consecutive title at the Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships on Sunday in Covington. The US champion won her first title at the inaugural event last year. This time she cleared the field to win by a large margin ahead of Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Rachel Lloyd (Calgiant). Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) finished in fourth place after experiencing a mechanical.

After winning the previous day's C1 event in Mason, defending champion Compton lined up as the odds-on favourite to win Sunday's championships event. Compton led the race from the first lap with Amanda Miller, Meredith Miller, Gould, Antonneau, Courtenay McFadden and Mical Dyck in tow.

Gaps started to open and it was Antonneau and Gould who were able to stay closely to Compton's wheel. While Lloyd, McFadden and Meredith Miller rode slightly further back. But no one was able to match Compton's power and she opened the gap she needed, and building that lead on each subsequent lap.

As the US champion gained some 40 seconds on her rivals, Antonneau and Gould put forth a strong battle for second place. Unfortunately, Gould had a mechanical and dropped back, which led to Antonneau taking the runner-up spot on the podium. Lloyd also passed Gould to take third place.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA)0:42:08
2Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)0:01:07
3Rachel Lloyd (USA)0:01:38
4Meredith Miller (USA)0:01:55
5Georgia Gould (USA)0:02:01
6Amanda Miller (USA)0:02:11
7Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)0:02:23
8Mical Dyck (Can)0:03:03
9Elle Anderson (USA)0:03:07
10Amanda Nauman (USA)0:03:10
11Maghalie Rochette (Can)0:03:46
12Jena Greaser (USA)0:04:46
13Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:05:08
14Teal Stetson-Lee (USA)0:05:17
15Carolina Gómez (Arg)0:05:48
16Meghan Korol (USA)0:06:28
17Anna Schappert (Can)0:06:52
18Erica Zaveta (USA)0:07:08
19Jennifer Nowlin (USA)0:07:10
20Rebecca Blatt (USA)0:07:12
21Rebecca Gross (USA)0:07:50
22Ally Stacher (USA)0:07:58
23Jennifer Malik (USA)0:08:03
24Carol Jeane Sansome (USA)0:08:10
25Nicole Mertz (USA)0:08:32
26Megan Barr (USA)0:08:56
27Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)0:09:29
28Danielle Smith (USA)0:09:59
29Jenna Blandford (USA)0:10:46
30Emily Shields (USA)
31Stacy Kalemkiarian (USA)
32Cari Higgins (USA)
33Amanda Schaap (USA)
34Katina Walker (USA)

