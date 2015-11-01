Petrov wins junior Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships
Hecht second and Brunner third
Junior Men: Covington - Covington
Spencer Petrov (Cyclocross Network Racing) won the junior title at the Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships held in Covington on Sunday. He made huge improvements to his fourth place last year, this time riding away from the field to win by a large margin. Last year's winner Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co) placed second and Eric Brunner (Boulder Cycle Sport) was third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|0:38:43
|2
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:01:03
|3
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|0:01:25
|4
|Cameron Beard (USA)
|0:01:58
|5
|Evan Clouse (USA)
|0:02:15
|6
|Denzel Stephenson (USA)
|0:02:38
|7
|Cade Bickmore (USA)
|0:03:16
|8
|Jack Tanner (USA)
|0:03:34
|9
|Michael Owens (USA)
|0:03:50
|10
|Caleb Swartz (USA)
|0:04:15
|11
|Brody Sanderson (Can)
|0:04:27
|12
|Ross Ellwood (USA)
|0:04:42
|13
|Scott McGill (USA)
|0:04:47
|14
|Nicholas Jenkins (USA)
|0:04:54
|15
|George Schulz (USA)
|0:05:19
|16
|Henry Coppolillo (USA)
|0:05:24
|17
|Tyler Orschel (Can)
|0:05:38
|18
|Cassidy Bailey (USA)
|0:05:58
|19
|Nicholas Beirne (USA)
|0:06:28
|20
|Joshua Anderson (USA)
|0:07:08
|21
|Drew Sotebeer (USA)
|22
|Tristan Greathouse (USA)
|23
|Malcolm Barton (Can)
|24
|Noah Simms (Can)
|25
|Graydon Staples (Can)
|26
|Garrett Smith (USA)
|27
|Edward Fritzinger (USA)
|28
|Alexander Christian (USA)
|29
|Jordan Lewis (USA)
|30
|Nicolas Padilla (USA)
|31
|Zachary Young (USA)
|32
|Thomas Carey (USA)
