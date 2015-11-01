Image 1 of 15 The chaos provided some excitement and separation of the favorites from the rest of the field during the open lap of the junior race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 15 A couple of BJCT (7-Eleven) riders makes their way along the course, junior men (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 3 of 15 A Boulder Junior Cycling Team rider looks back as Evan Clouse makes their way up a tough muddy section of the course. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 4 of 15 Cameron Beard (USA) makes his way up a tough section of the course, junior men (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 5 of 15 Gage Hecht (USA) chasing his way into 2nd position with Eric Brunner following closly behind. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 6 of 15 Gage Hecht (USA) making his way into 2nd position during the race, junior men (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 7 of 15 Spencer Petrov shows his grit and focus on his way to winning the junior men's title (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 8 of 15 Spencer Petrov riding to a commanding lead he'll take to the finish. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 9 of 15 Up and coming stand out, Eric Brunner (USA), chasing down the leader during the opening laps of the junior race. Brunner would ride to an impressive 3rd pl finish. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 10 of 15 Spencer Petrov (USA) takes an early lead that he'll never relinquish during the junior race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 11 of 15 It's an uphill battle for many of the riders on the challenging section of the course. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 12 of 15 Like a thundering herd of Bison, the Junior men stampede past the start line during the start of the junior race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 13 of 15 Gage Hecht chases Spencer Petrov early on the junior race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 14 of 15 Spencer Petrov (USA) and the contendors lead the field as most other riders try to sort themselves on this twisted portion of the course during the junior men's race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 15 of 15 Spencer Petrov takes the win in the junior men's race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Spencer Petrov (Cyclocross Network Racing) won the junior title at the Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships held in Covington on Sunday. He made huge improvements to his fourth place last year, this time riding away from the field to win by a large margin. Last year's winner Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co) placed second and Eric Brunner (Boulder Cycle Sport) was third.

