Trending

Dillman claims U23 men's title at Pan Am Continental Championships

White and Ortenblad on the podium

Image 1 of 6

Drew Dillman (Cyclocross Network Racing) wins the U23 title

Drew Dillman (Cyclocross Network Racing) wins the U23 title
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 6

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) shows his grit and teeth through a sticky mud corner. White finished in second place

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) shows his grit and teeth through a sticky mud corner. White finished in second place
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 3 of 6

Lance Haidet (Raleigh Clement) cranks though a hard corner on his way to fourth

Lance Haidet (Raleigh Clement) cranks though a hard corner on his way to fourth
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 4 of 6

Drew Dillman (Cyclocross Network Racing) and Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld)

Drew Dillman (Cyclocross Network Racing) and Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 5 of 6

Maxx Chance (The Pro's Closet CX) finished 5th

Maxx Chance (The Pro's Closet CX) finished 5th
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 6 of 6

A rider makes a mid-race bike change

A rider makes a mid-race bike change
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing P/b Medical Remarketing0:54:28
2Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:58
3Tobin Ortenblad (USA) CalGiant0:01:32
4Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement0:02:21
5Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:02:30
6Maxx Chance (USA) The Pro's Closet CX0:02:50
7Ian Mcpherson (USA) The Pro's closet0:02:59
8Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:03:07
9Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project0:03:16
10Scott Smith (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria0:03:52
11Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team0:04:15
12Liam Earl (USA) Marian University Cycling Team0:04:29
13Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Vista Subaru0:04:57
14Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle0:05:41
15Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar0:06:33
16Taylor Squillaci (USA) HiFi Sound Cycling Components0:06:51
17Rob Sandusky (USA) Matrix/RBM
18Andrew Bailey (USA) KBC U23/ Team KBC Devo/Aubrey's Restaurants
19Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa
20Dillen Maurer (USA) Kona Bicycle Co.
21Jonathan Anderson (USA) Fort Lewis College
22John Francisco (USA) VO2 Multisport
23Sam Winters (USA) Marian University Cycling
24Anders Nystrom (USA) Marian University Cycing
25Samuel Dobrozsi (USA) Swallow Bicycle Works
26Ryan Ramirez (USA) The Pony Shop
27Zach Bender (USA) Marian University Cycling
28Nicholas Vorwerk (USA) Think Green-Pedal the Planet
29Josiah Longenecker (USA) Midwest Devo
30Jason Blodgett (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
DNFKENT ROSS (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
DNFIan McShane (USA) VO2 Multisport
DNFJerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team/Coach Drew Edsall
DNFAndrew Luettgen (USA)
DNFSpencer Downing (USA) unattached
DNFGavin Haley (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
DNFKENT ROSS (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
DNFIan McShane (USA) VO2 Multisport
DNFJerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team/Coach Drew Edsall
DNFAndrew Luettgen (USA)
DNFSpencer Downing (USA) unattached
DNFGavin Haley (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team

Latest on Cyclingnews