Dillman claims U23 men's title at Pan Am Continental Championships
White and Ortenblad on the podium
U23 Men: Covington - Covington
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing P/b Medical Remarketing
|0:54:28
|2
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:58
|3
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) CalGiant
|0:01:32
|4
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:02:21
|5
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:02:30
|6
|Maxx Chance (USA) The Pro's Closet CX
|0:02:50
|7
|Ian Mcpherson (USA) The Pro's closet
|0:02:59
|8
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:03:07
|9
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project
|0:03:16
|10
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria
|0:03:52
|11
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:04:15
|12
|Liam Earl (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|13
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Vista Subaru
|0:04:57
|14
|Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle
|0:05:41
|15
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar
|0:06:33
|16
|Taylor Squillaci (USA) HiFi Sound Cycling Components
|0:06:51
|17
|Rob Sandusky (USA) Matrix/RBM
|18
|Andrew Bailey (USA) KBC U23/ Team KBC Devo/Aubrey's Restaurants
|19
|Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa
|20
|Dillen Maurer (USA) Kona Bicycle Co.
|21
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) Fort Lewis College
|22
|John Francisco (USA) VO2 Multisport
|23
|Sam Winters (USA) Marian University Cycling
|24
|Anders Nystrom (USA) Marian University Cycing
|25
|Samuel Dobrozsi (USA) Swallow Bicycle Works
|26
|Ryan Ramirez (USA) The Pony Shop
|27
|Zach Bender (USA) Marian University Cycling
|28
|Nicholas Vorwerk (USA) Think Green-Pedal the Planet
|29
|Josiah Longenecker (USA) Midwest Devo
|30
|Jason Blodgett (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|DNF
|KENT ROSS (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ian McShane (USA) VO2 Multisport
|DNF
|Jerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team/Coach Drew Edsall
|DNF
|Andrew Luettgen (USA)
|DNF
|Spencer Downing (USA) unattached
|DNF
|Gavin Haley (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
