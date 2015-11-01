Image 1 of 25 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) celebrates victory (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 25 Jamey Driscoll would finish third (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 3 of 25 Danny Summerhill carrying his bike (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 4 of 25 Jeremy Powers (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 5 of 25 Jamey Driscoll (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 6 of 25 Jonathan Page (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 7 of 25 Ryan Trebon (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 8 of 25 Allen Krughoff (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 9 of 25 Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 10 of 25 Danny Summerhill (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 11 of 25 Stephen Hyde and Jeremy Powers spent the majority of the race together (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 12 of 25 Jeremy Powers powering through the course (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 13 of 25 The men's Pan Am podium (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 14 of 25 Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 15 of 25 Logan Owen (Calgiant) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 16 of 25 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) showing off his balancing skills in the mud (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 17 of 25 Allen Krughoff (Noosa) looking through a corner (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 18 of 25 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) cornering (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 19 of 25 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading through a corner mid-race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 20 of 25 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) chasing down the leading group (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 21 of 25 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) drives it up the climb (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 22 of 25 There are only two lines in the "Tundra Twister" the high road and the low road (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 23 of 25 The men's race gets underway (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 24 of 25 The trio of Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) and Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 25 of 25 The men hit the "Tundra Twister" for the first time (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

The elite men's title saw a battle royale between Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) and Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) as the duo swapped turns out in front until the final lap. Hyde and Powers both put in attacks in attempts to surge clear of each other while Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) was inching closer and closer to making it a leading trio.

Powers eventually got the better of the younger Hyde, with his move on the Pan-Am Plunge helping the American snag the victory while Driscoll snuck home for second.

"I was either going to gain some time or end my season prematurely," Powers said. "Each of us had problems (due to the challenging course); no one had a flawless day. The elevation and technical sections were so challenging, everyone almost lost it at some point."

Hyde added that the lear riders were always wary of Drsicoll's pacing ability and in the end after exchanging blows with Powers, it quickly became a matter of damage limitation.

"We were playing cat-and-mouse for nearly the entire race, but we knew (Driscoll) was back there and how good he is at metering his effort," Hyde said. "By the last lap, I was so blown (after Powers' attack), he was able to get around me."

