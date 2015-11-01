Trending

Jeremy Powers claims Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross crown

Driscoll and Hyde finish two and three in Kentucky

Image 1 of 25

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) celebrates victory

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 25

Jamey Driscoll would finish third

Jamey Driscoll would finish third
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 3 of 25

Danny Summerhill carrying his bike

Danny Summerhill carrying his bike
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 4 of 25

Jeremy Powers

Jeremy Powers
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 5 of 25

Jamey Driscoll

Jamey Driscoll
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 6 of 25

Jonathan Page

Jonathan Page
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 7 of 25

Ryan Trebon

Ryan Trebon
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 8 of 25

Allen Krughoff

Allen Krughoff
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 9 of 25

Todd Wells (Specialized)

Todd Wells (Specialized)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 10 of 25

Danny Summerhill

Danny Summerhill
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 11 of 25

Stephen Hyde and Jeremy Powers spent the majority of the race together

Stephen Hyde and Jeremy Powers spent the majority of the race together
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 12 of 25

Jeremy Powers powering through the course

Jeremy Powers powering through the course
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 13 of 25

The men's Pan Am podium

The men's Pan Am podium
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 14 of 25

Todd Wells (Specialized)

Todd Wells (Specialized)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 15 of 25

Logan Owen (Calgiant)

Logan Owen (Calgiant)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 16 of 25

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) showing off his balancing skills in the mud

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) showing off his balancing skills in the mud
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 17 of 25

Allen Krughoff (Noosa) looking through a corner

Allen Krughoff (Noosa) looking through a corner
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 18 of 25

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) cornering

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) cornering
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 19 of 25

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading through a corner mid-race

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading through a corner mid-race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 20 of 25

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) chasing down the leading group

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) chasing down the leading group
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 21 of 25

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) drives it up the climb

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) drives it up the climb
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 22 of 25

There are only two lines in the "Tundra Twister" the high road and the low road

There are only two lines in the "Tundra Twister" the high road and the low road
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 23 of 25

The men's race gets underway

The men's race gets underway
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 24 of 25

The trio of Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) and Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement)

The trio of Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) and Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 25 of 25

The men hit the "Tundra Twister" for the first time

The men hit the "Tundra Twister" for the first time
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

The elite men's title saw a battle royale between Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) and Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) as the duo swapped turns out in front until the final lap. Hyde and Powers both put in attacks in attempts to surge clear of each other while Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) was inching closer and closer to making it a leading trio.

Powers eventually got the better of the younger Hyde, with his move on the Pan-Am Plunge helping the American snag the victory while Driscoll snuck home for second.

"I was either going to gain some time or end my season prematurely," Powers said. "Each of us had problems (due to the challenging course); no one had a flawless day. The elevation and technical sections were so challenging, everyone almost lost it at some point."

Hyde added that the lear riders were always wary of Drsicoll's pacing ability and in the end after exchanging blows with Powers, it quickly became a matter of damage limitation.

"We were playing cat-and-mouse for nearly the entire race, but we knew (Driscoll) was back there and how good he is at metering his effort," Hyde said. "By the last lap, I was so blown (after Powers' attack), he was able to get around me."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA)0:59:12
2James Driscoll (USA)0:00:08
3Stephen Hyde (USA)0:00:10
4Dan Timmerman (USA)0:00:31
5Jonathan Page (USA)0:00:52
6Cameron Dodge (USA)0:01:16
7Ryan Trebon (USA)0:01:34
8Allen Krughoff (USA)0:01:49
9Jeremy Durrin (USA)0:02:17
10Kerry Werner (USA)0:02:31
11Todd Wells (USA)0:03:34
12Adam Craig (USA)0:03:54
13Travis Livermon (USA)0:04:00
14Geoff Kabush (Can)0:04:01
15Cameron Jette (Can)0:04:03
16Jeremy Martin (Can)0:04:43
17Mitchell Hoke (USA)0:04:57
18Cody Kaiser (USA)0:05:00
19Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:05:06
20Troy Wells (USA)0:05:23
21Robert Marion (USA)0:05:44
22Carl Decker (USA)0:05:52
23Yannick Eckmann (USA)0:05:57
24Daniel Summerhill (USA)0:05:58
25Tristan Cowie (USA)0:06:09
26Tristan Schouten (USA)0:07:24
27Ryan Knapp (USA)0:07:46
28Logan Owen (USA)
29Jacob Lasley (USA)
30Jordan Snyder (USA)
31Andrew Reardon (USA)
32Michael Mihalik (USA)
33Spencer Whittier (USA)
34Joshua Johnson (USA)
35Chris Drummond (USA)
36Josh Bauer (USA)
37Zach Mcdonald (USA)
38Brandon Feehery (USA)
39Clayton Otto (USA)
40Tyler Cloutier (USA)
41Vance Fletcher (USA)
42Abe Goorskey (USA)
43Travis Braun (USA)
44Aaron Oakes (USA)
45Benjamin King (USA)
46Rick Wetherald (USA)
47Ryan Gamm (USA)
48Dylan Postier (USA)
49Taylor Kruse (USA)

