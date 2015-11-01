Jeremy Powers claims Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross crown
Driscoll and Hyde finish two and three in Kentucky
Elite Men: Covington - Covington
The elite men's title saw a battle royale between Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) and Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) as the duo swapped turns out in front until the final lap. Hyde and Powers both put in attacks in attempts to surge clear of each other while Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) was inching closer and closer to making it a leading trio.
Powers eventually got the better of the younger Hyde, with his move on the Pan-Am Plunge helping the American snag the victory while Driscoll snuck home for second.
"I was either going to gain some time or end my season prematurely," Powers said. "Each of us had problems (due to the challenging course); no one had a flawless day. The elevation and technical sections were so challenging, everyone almost lost it at some point."
Hyde added that the lear riders were always wary of Drsicoll's pacing ability and in the end after exchanging blows with Powers, it quickly became a matter of damage limitation.
"We were playing cat-and-mouse for nearly the entire race, but we knew (Driscoll) was back there and how good he is at metering his effort," Hyde said. "By the last lap, I was so blown (after Powers' attack), he was able to get around me."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA)
|0:59:12
|2
|James Driscoll (USA)
|0:00:08
|3
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:00:10
|4
|Dan Timmerman (USA)
|0:00:31
|5
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:00:52
|6
|Cameron Dodge (USA)
|0:01:16
|7
|Ryan Trebon (USA)
|0:01:34
|8
|Allen Krughoff (USA)
|0:01:49
|9
|Jeremy Durrin (USA)
|0:02:17
|10
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:02:31
|11
|Todd Wells (USA)
|0:03:34
|12
|Adam Craig (USA)
|0:03:54
|13
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:04:00
|14
|Geoff Kabush (Can)
|0:04:01
|15
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|0:04:03
|16
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|0:04:43
|17
|Mitchell Hoke (USA)
|0:04:57
|18
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|0:05:00
|19
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|0:05:06
|20
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:05:23
|21
|Robert Marion (USA)
|0:05:44
|22
|Carl Decker (USA)
|0:05:52
|23
|Yannick Eckmann (USA)
|0:05:57
|24
|Daniel Summerhill (USA)
|0:05:58
|25
|Tristan Cowie (USA)
|0:06:09
|26
|Tristan Schouten (USA)
|0:07:24
|27
|Ryan Knapp (USA)
|0:07:46
|28
|Logan Owen (USA)
|29
|Jacob Lasley (USA)
|30
|Jordan Snyder (USA)
|31
|Andrew Reardon (USA)
|32
|Michael Mihalik (USA)
|33
|Spencer Whittier (USA)
|34
|Joshua Johnson (USA)
|35
|Chris Drummond (USA)
|36
|Josh Bauer (USA)
|37
|Zach Mcdonald (USA)
|38
|Brandon Feehery (USA)
|39
|Clayton Otto (USA)
|40
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|41
|Vance Fletcher (USA)
|42
|Abe Goorskey (USA)
|43
|Travis Braun (USA)
|44
|Aaron Oakes (USA)
|45
|Benjamin King (USA)
|46
|Rick Wetherald (USA)
|47
|Ryan Gamm (USA)
|48
|Dylan Postier (USA)
|49
|Taylor Kruse (USA)
