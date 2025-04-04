Luke Plapp delivers a winning return from wrist surgery on stage 2 at the Tour of Hellas

By published

Australian climbs to victory at 2.1 race in Greece as soon as it hits the mountains

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 25/01/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 5 Mclaren Vale to Willunga Hill, Adelaide, Australia - Luke Plapp, Jayco Alula.
Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) in a far sunnier day of racing at the Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) has begun his racing rebuild after wrist surgery and quickly found his way to the top step of the podium at the 2.1 ranked Tour of Hellas.

The opening day of racing in Greece was one for the sprinters but the climbing – and territory that suited Plapp –  began on Thursday's 177 km stage 2 which delivered 3,107m of elevation gain with the biggest challenge being the 22km ascent to the finish line in Arachova. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

