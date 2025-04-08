Fergus Browning gets his chance with late signing to Hagens Berman Jayco

By published

The 21-year-old Australian who claimed KOM jersey at Tour Down Under first lines up for Continental development team at Circuit des Ardennes

BOURGENBRESSE FRANCE JULY 13 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Stage winner Fergus Browning of Australia and Team Trinity Racing competes in the breakaway during the 36th Tour de lAin 2024 Stage 1 a 1373km stage from Laiz to BourgenBresse on July 13 2024 in BourgenBresse France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Fergus Browning on his way to victory on stage 1 of Tour de l'Ain in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian rider Fergus Browning, who was left adrift after the closure of the Trinity Racing road squad last year, has secured his chance by capturing a late signing with Continental development squad Hagens Berman Jayco after a run of hard to ignore results.

The 21-year-old claimed the U23 Australian road title in 2024, a podium at the Ronde de l'Isaard and a stage of the Tour de l'Ain and then launched into 2025 by taking the King of the Mountains classification, in emphatic style, at the Santos Tour Down Under. Now he will be able to continue chasing results on the international stage, beginning at the five-stage 2.2 ranked Circuit des Ardennes International on Wednesday.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

