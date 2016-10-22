Niels Albert CX victory for Van Aert
Mathieu van der Poel and Wietse Bosmans round out podium
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:58:40
|2
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon
|0:00:23
|3
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
|0:00:31
|4
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:59
|5
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon
|0:01:12
|6
|Joeri Adams (Bel)
|0:01:18
|7
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Steylaerts-Verona
|0:02:17
|8
|Stijn Huys (Bel)
|0:02:29
|9
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank-Corendon
|0:03:09
|10
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel)
|0:03:16
|11
|Thomas Van De Velde (Bel)
|0:03:17
|12
|Dario Tielen (Bel)
|0:03:25
|13
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)
|0:03:30
|14
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
|0:03:39
|15
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:03:54
|16
|Reno Bauters (Bel)
|0:04:42
|17
|Senne De Meyer (Bel)
|0:05:00
|18
|Radomir Simunek (Cze)
|0:05:08
|19
|Quincy Vens (Bel)
|0:05:34
|20
|Kyle De Proost (Bel)
|21
|Wouter Goosen (Bel)
|22
|Niels Verbruggen (Ned)
|23
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze)
|24
|Marvin Runhaar (Ned)
