Niels Albert CX victory for Van Aert

Mathieu van der Poel and Wietse Bosmans round out podium

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice)

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:58:40
2Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon0:00:23
3Wietse Bosmans (Bel)0:00:31
4Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:59
5David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon0:01:12
6Joeri Adams (Bel)0:01:18
7Marcel Meisen (Ger) Steylaerts-Verona0:02:17
8Stijn Huys (Bel)0:02:29
9Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank-Corendon0:03:09
10Jappe Jaspers (Bel)0:03:16
11Thomas Van De Velde (Bel)0:03:17
12Dario Tielen (Bel)0:03:25
13Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)0:03:30
14Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel)0:03:39
15Victor Vandebosch (Bel)0:03:54
16Reno Bauters (Bel)0:04:42
17Senne De Meyer (Bel)0:05:00
18Radomir Simunek (Cze)0:05:08
19Quincy Vens (Bel)0:05:34
20Kyle De Proost (Bel)
21Wouter Goosen (Bel)
22Niels Verbruggen (Ned)
23Lubos Pelanek (Cze)
24Marvin Runhaar (Ned)

