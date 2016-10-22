Trending

Jolien Verschueren wins women's Niels Albert CX

Ellen Van Loy second, Rebecca Fahringer third

Jolien Verschueren (Telenet-Fidea)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien Verschueren (Bel)0:45:53
2Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:00:59
3Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:01:22
4Githa Michiels (Bel)0:02:01
5Geerte Hoeke (Ned)0:02:28
6Manon Bakker (Ned)0:02:34
7Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)0:02:55
8Kim Van De Steene (Bel)0:03:18
9Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:03:37
10Ffion James (GBr)0:03:50
11Fleur Nagengast (Ned)0:04:14
12Shana Maes (Bel)0:04:36
13Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)0:05:13
14Axelle Bellaert (Bel)0:05:34
15Mieke Deroo (Bel)0:06:13
16Yara Kastelijn (Ned)0:06:49
17Gertie Willems (Bel)
18Marthe Truyen (Bel)
19Birgit Massagé (Bel)
20Tine Rombouts (Bel)
21Jara Noël (Bel)
22Anke Van Rompay (Bel)

