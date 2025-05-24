Recommended reading

Christophe Laporte ruled out of Tour de France participation due to cytomegalovirus

By published

'We hope he'll get back in shape and be able to train as quickly as possible. But, for the moment, he's not 100% yet' says Visma DS Niermann

French rider of team Visma Lease A Bike Christophe Laporte celebrates on the podium after he won the 118th edition of the 213,9 km Paris-Tours one day cycling race, in Tours, central France on October 6, 2024. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)
Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease A Bike) on the podium at the 2024 Paris-Tours after winning the one-day race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having already missed out on this year's spring Classics, suffering with cytomegalovirus, Visma-Lease A Bike rider Christophe Laporte will also now miss this summer's Tour de France.

The Frenchman, a stage winner in Cahors at the 2022 race, won't recover from his illness to make a return to the race in July, even if his condition is improving.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.