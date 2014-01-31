Trending

Brenton Jones claims Stage 3 of New Zealand Cycle Classic

Michael Vink keeps overall race lead

Results

Stage 3 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team3:51:17
2Wouter Wippert (NED) Drapac Professional Cycling
3Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
4Graham Briggs (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
5Tom Scully (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
6James Williamson (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
7Michael Fitzgerald (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
8Hayden McCormick (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
9Paul Odlin (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
10Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
11Pat Shaw (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
12Richard Lawson (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
13Michael Vink (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
14Daniel Bonello (Aus) GPM
15Alex McGregor (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
16Saxon Irvine(Aus) Signmakers Cycling Team
17Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM
18Taylor Gunman (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team
19Logan Griffin (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
20Correy Edmed (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
21James Oram (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
22Josh Aldridge (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
23Sam Davies (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
24Chris Jory (Aus) GPM
25Boris Clark (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
26Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
27Fraser Gough (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
28Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
29Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
30Ryan Wills (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
31Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
32Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
33Will Stephenson (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
34Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
35Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
36Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
37Niklas Ansorge (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
38Dan Molyneux (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
39Toby Atkins (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
40Benjamin Dyball(Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
41Scott Ambrose (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
42Floris Goesinnen (NED) Drapac Professional Cycling
43Edward White (Aus) GPM
44Yin Hon Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
45Tim Rush (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
46Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
47Scott Mullaly (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
48Nick Bane (NZl) Corratec Bikes Cycling Team
49Grayson Napier (NZl) Team Meridian
50Alex Heaney (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
51Elliot Porter (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT0:00:07
52Alex Wholer (U23)
53Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:00:07
54Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:12
55Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
56Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:13
57Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budgetforklifts Team
58Edward Laverack (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
59Jason Thomason (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
60Darcy Ellen-Norton (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
61Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
62Theo Yates (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
63Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
64Scott Thomas (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
65Matthew Markby (NZl) Team Capital Cycles0:00:21
66Chad Gordon Elliston (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
67Douglas Freeburn (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
68Jesse Ewart (Aus) GPM
69Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
70Rhys Tait (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
71Sam Phipps (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
72Matthew Payne (Aus) Signmakers Cycling Team
73Reon Nolan (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
74Jonathan Hazelton (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
75Rico Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
76Anthony Murray (Irl) Team Subaru Albion
77Callum Gordon (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
78Nick Ross (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
79Mikey McCallum (NZl) Team Meridian
80Ben Earnshaw (NZl) Corratec Bikes Cycling Team
81Keegan Aitchison (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
82Daniel Barry (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
83Yuri Cowan (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team0:29:59
84Paddy Daly (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
85Karl Postlewaight (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
86Stuart Holder (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
87Lee Evans (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
88Vaughn Pretorius (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
89Roger Grierson (NZl) Team Meridian
90Pete Smits (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
91Ben Wortelboer (NZl) Team Meridian0:30:38
DNFJosh Page (NZl)

General classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vink (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team7:06:04
2Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:04
3Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:06
4Hayden McCormick (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team0:00:09
5Tom Scully (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team0:00:10
6Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
7Westley Gough (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team0:00:11
8Taylor Gunman (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:13
9Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:14
10Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
11Paul Odlin (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team0:00:15
12Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
13Pat Shaw (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:17
14James Oram (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
15Nick Bane (NZl) Corratec Bikes Cycling Team
16Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
17Graham Briggs (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT0:00:19
18Ryan Wills (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
19Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:20
20Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:21
21Toby Atkins (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team0:00:22
22Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
23Michael Fitzgerald (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:24
24Dan Molyneux (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
25Will Stephenson (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT0:00:25
26Wouter Wippert (NED) Drapac Professional Cycling
27Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
28Daniel Bonello (Aus) GPM0:00:27
29Benjamin Dyball(Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:28
30Scott Ambrose (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
31Floris Goesinnen (NED) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:29
32Correy Edmed (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:00:30
33Sam Davis (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
34Edward White (Aus) GPM0:00:31
35Chris Jory (Aus) GPM0:00:32
36Richard Lawson (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team0:00:34
37Logan Griffin (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team0:00:35
38James Williamson (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team0:00:39
39Yin Hon Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
40Scott Mullaly (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team0:00:41
41Josh Aldridge (NZl) Team Subaru Albion0:00:42
42Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
43Saxon Irvine(Aus) Signmakers Cycling Team0:00:43
44Niklas Ansorge (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
45Grayson Napier (NZl) Team Meridian
46Boris Clark (NZl) Team Capital Cycles0:00:46
47Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM0:01:02
48Tim Rush (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team0:01:07
49Alex Wholer (U23)0:07:16
50Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:07:21
51Elliot Porter (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT0:07:25
52Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:12:42
53Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT0:12:53
54Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budgetforklifts Team0:13:38
55Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT0:13:40
56Edward Laverack (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT0:13:41
57Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:13:43
58Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:13:51
59Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:13:56
60Scott Thomas (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team0:13:59
61Theo Yates (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
62Alex McGregor (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:17:23
63Daniel Barry (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team0:22:14
64Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:22:28
65Rico Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team0:22:36
66Anthony Murray (Irl) Team Subaru Albion0:22:37
67Keegan Aitchison (NZl) Team Subaru Albion0:22:39
68Jesse Ewart (Aus) GPM0:22:50
69Chad Gordon Elliston (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
70Alex Heaney (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team0:24:49
71Reon Nolan (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team0:39:24
72Callum Gordon (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team0:39:29
73Jonathan Hazelton (NZl) Team Capital Cycles0:39:34
74Douglas Freeburn (NZl) Team Subaru Albion0:39:38
75Matthew Markby (NZl) Team Capital Cycles0:39:44
76Mikey McCallum (NZl) Team Meridian0:39:45
77Rhys Tait (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team0:39:50
78Matthew Payne (Aus) Signmakers Cycling Team0:39:58
79Nick Ross (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team0:40:02
80Jason Thomason (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team0:42:32
81Yuri Cowan (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team0:47:46
82Roger Grierson (NZl) Team Meridian0:47:52
83Stuart Holder (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team0:47:57
84Vaughn Pretorius (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team0:48:06
85Sam Phipps (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team0:51:06
86Ben Wortelboer (NZl) Team Meridian0:52:51
87Paddy Daly (NZl) Team Capital Cycles0:59:20
88Karl Postlewaight (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team0:59:30
89Ben Earnshaw (NZl) Corratec Bikes Cycling Team1:03:14
90Pete Smits (NZl) Team Capital Cycles1:11:41
91Lee Evans (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team1:12:21

Ricoh Sprints Competition
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4pts
2Will Stephenson (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT3
3Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
4Scott Thomas (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team2
5James Williamson (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team1

NZCT KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jory (Aus) GPM6pts
2Scott Thomas (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team6
3James Williamson (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team6
4Will Stephenson (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT4
5Yin Hon Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team2

