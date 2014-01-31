Brenton Jones claims Stage 3 of New Zealand Cycle Classic
Michael Vink keeps overall race lead
Stage 3: Palmerston North - Palmerston North
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|3:51:17
|2
|Wouter Wippert (NED) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|5
|Tom Scully (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|6
|James Williamson (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
|7
|Michael Fitzgerald (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|8
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|9
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|10
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Pat Shaw (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|12
|Richard Lawson (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|13
|Michael Vink (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
|14
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) GPM
|15
|Alex McGregor (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|16
|Saxon Irvine(Aus) Signmakers Cycling Team
|17
|Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM
|18
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team
|19
|Logan Griffin (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
|20
|Correy Edmed (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|21
|James Oram (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|22
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
|23
|Sam Davies (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|24
|Chris Jory (Aus) GPM
|25
|Boris Clark (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|26
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Fraser Gough (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|28
|Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
|30
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|31
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|32
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|33
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|34
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|35
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|36
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|37
|Niklas Ansorge (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
|38
|Dan Molyneux (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
|39
|Toby Atkins (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|40
|Benjamin Dyball(Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|41
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|42
|Floris Goesinnen (NED) Drapac Professional Cycling
|43
|Edward White (Aus) GPM
|44
|Yin Hon Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Tim Rush (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|46
|Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|47
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|48
|Nick Bane (NZl) Corratec Bikes Cycling Team
|49
|Grayson Napier (NZl) Team Meridian
|50
|Alex Heaney (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
|51
|Elliot Porter (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:07
|52
|Alex Wholer (U23)
|53
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:00:07
|54
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:12
|55
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|56
|Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:13
|57
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budgetforklifts Team
|58
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|59
|Jason Thomason (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|60
|Darcy Ellen-Norton (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
|61
|Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|62
|Theo Yates (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|63
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|64
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|65
|Matthew Markby (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|0:00:21
|66
|Chad Gordon Elliston (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|67
|Douglas Freeburn (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
|68
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) GPM
|69
|Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|70
|Rhys Tait (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|71
|Sam Phipps (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|72
|Matthew Payne (Aus) Signmakers Cycling Team
|73
|Reon Nolan (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|74
|Jonathan Hazelton (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|75
|Rico Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Anthony Murray (Irl) Team Subaru Albion
|77
|Callum Gordon (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
|78
|Nick Ross (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|79
|Mikey McCallum (NZl) Team Meridian
|80
|Ben Earnshaw (NZl) Corratec Bikes Cycling Team
|81
|Keegan Aitchison (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
|82
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
|83
|Yuri Cowan (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|0:29:59
|84
|Paddy Daly (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|85
|Karl Postlewaight (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|86
|Stuart Holder (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|87
|Lee Evans (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|88
|Vaughn Pretorius (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
|89
|Roger Grierson (NZl) Team Meridian
|90
|Pete Smits (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|91
|Ben Wortelboer (NZl) Team Meridian
|0:30:38
|DNF
|Josh Page (NZl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vink (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
|7:06:04
|2
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Tom Scully (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
|7
|Westley Gough (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
|0:00:11
|8
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|9
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:14
|10
|Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|12
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|13
|Pat Shaw (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:17
|14
|James Oram (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|15
|Nick Bane (NZl) Corratec Bikes Cycling Team
|16
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|17
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:19
|18
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|19
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:20
|20
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:21
|21
|Toby Atkins (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|22
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|23
|Michael Fitzgerald (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:24
|24
|Dan Molyneux (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
|25
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:25
|26
|Wouter Wippert (NED) Drapac Professional Cycling
|27
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|28
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) GPM
|0:00:27
|29
|Benjamin Dyball(Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|30
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|31
|Floris Goesinnen (NED) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:29
|32
|Correy Edmed (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:00:30
|33
|Sam Davis (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|34
|Edward White (Aus) GPM
|0:00:31
|35
|Chris Jory (Aus) GPM
|0:00:32
|36
|Richard Lawson (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|0:00:34
|37
|Logan Griffin (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|38
|James Williamson (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|39
|Yin Hon Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|41
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
|0:00:42
|42
|Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|43
|Saxon Irvine(Aus) Signmakers Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|44
|Niklas Ansorge (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
|45
|Grayson Napier (NZl) Team Meridian
|46
|Boris Clark (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|0:00:46
|47
|Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM
|0:01:02
|48
|Tim Rush (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|49
|Alex Wholer (U23)
|0:07:16
|50
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:07:21
|51
|Elliot Porter (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|0:07:25
|52
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:12:42
|53
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|0:12:53
|54
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budgetforklifts Team
|0:13:38
|55
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|0:13:40
|56
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|0:13:41
|57
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:13:43
|58
|Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:13:51
|59
|Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:13:56
|60
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|0:13:59
|61
|Theo Yates (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|62
|Alex McGregor (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:17:23
|63
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
|0:22:14
|64
|Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:22:28
|65
|Rico Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:36
|66
|Anthony Murray (Irl) Team Subaru Albion
|0:22:37
|67
|Keegan Aitchison (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
|0:22:39
|68
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) GPM
|0:22:50
|69
|Chad Gordon Elliston (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|70
|Alex Heaney (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
|0:24:49
|71
|Reon Nolan (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|0:39:24
|72
|Callum Gordon (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
|0:39:29
|73
|Jonathan Hazelton (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|0:39:34
|74
|Douglas Freeburn (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
|0:39:38
|75
|Matthew Markby (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|0:39:44
|76
|Mikey McCallum (NZl) Team Meridian
|0:39:45
|77
|Rhys Tait (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|0:39:50
|78
|Matthew Payne (Aus) Signmakers Cycling Team
|0:39:58
|79
|Nick Ross (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|0:40:02
|80
|Jason Thomason (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|0:42:32
|81
|Yuri Cowan (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|0:47:46
|82
|Roger Grierson (NZl) Team Meridian
|0:47:52
|83
|Stuart Holder (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|0:47:57
|84
|Vaughn Pretorius (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
|0:48:06
|85
|Sam Phipps (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|0:51:06
|86
|Ben Wortelboer (NZl) Team Meridian
|0:52:51
|87
|Paddy Daly (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|0:59:20
|88
|Karl Postlewaight (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|0:59:30
|89
|Ben Earnshaw (NZl) Corratec Bikes Cycling Team
|1:03:14
|90
|Pete Smits (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|1:11:41
|91
|Lee Evans (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|1:12:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|pts
|2
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|3
|3
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|4
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|2
|5
|James Williamson (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Jory (Aus) GPM
|6
|pts
|2
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|6
|3
|James Williamson (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|4
|5
|Yin Hon Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|2
